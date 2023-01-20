OPENING
MISSING
Trailer: youtu.be/seBixtcx19E
When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s (Storm Reid) search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late. However, as she digs ever deeper, her digital sleuthing soon raises more questions than answers. Mystery/thriller, rated PG-13, 111 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
THE SON
Trailer: youtu.be/SJWRY4DzoAQ
A cautionary tale that follows a family as it struggles to reunite after falling apart. The Son centers on Peter (Hugh Jackman), whose hectic life with his infant and new partner, Beth (Vanessa Kirby), is upended when his ex-wife, Kate (Laura Dern), appears at his door to discuss their son, Nicholas (Zen McGrath), who is now a deeply troubled teenager. With Anthony Hopkins. Directed by Florian Zeller (The Father). “In watching The Son play out, this family’s tragedy becomes our own, and Zeller’s warning becomes impossible to ignore.” (Variety) Drama, rated PG-13, 124 minutes, Violet Crown
THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME: SCARLET BOND
Trailer: youtu.be/z56vMW4gAGo
Corporate worker Mikami is stabbed to death by a random killer and reborn as a slime monster in an alternate world. He gains new abilities and has many adventures with new friends after being given the name Rimuru. Anime, not rated, 110 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
WHEN YOU FINISH SAVING THE WORLD
Trailer: youtu.be/XbgJPKFxHXI
A mother (Julianne Moore) and her teenage son (Finn Wolfhard) can’t seem to connect, yet they try to find that bond in other people. She latches on to a young boy she meets at her women’s shelter, while her son falls in love with an extremely political student at his school. Directorial debut of Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network). “A veritable symphony in awkward conversations; if you’re not cringing half the time, you’re not paying attention.” (TheWrap) Comedy/drama, rated R, 88 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema, Violet Crown
WOMEN TALKING
Trailer: youtu.be/dH7Sl2h_aHs
In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith. With Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand. Directed by Sarah Polley. “A movie that deliberately hovers between drama and parable, the materially concrete and the spiritually abstract, and whose stark austerity sometimes gives way to bursts of salty wit and cathartic laughter.” (Los Angeles Times) Drama, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Violet Crown
SPECIAL SCREENING
ALCHEMY IN HYDE PARK (2014)
Trailer: youtu.be/XRYiL7Ulf8o
Alchemy in Hyde Park is the first digital feature-length fiction film shot and set entirely in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood. It is an esoteric drama about four Chicagoans — Mira, Rumi, Franco, and Louise — who help one another grow through friendship. Free screening Sunday, Jan. 22. Drama, not rated, 84 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
JOHN CARPENTER’S THE THING (1982)
Trailer: youtu.be/oNM_NRCCY1E
In remote Antarctica, a group of American research scientists are disturbed at their base camp by a helicopter shooting at a sled dog. When they take in the dog, it brutally attacks both human beings and canines in the camp and they discover that the beast can assume the shape of its victims. A resourceful helicopter pilot (Kurt Russell) and the camp doctor lead the camp crew in a desperate, gory battle against the vicious creature before it picks them all off, one by one. Screens Wednesday, Jan. 25, and Thursday, Jan. 26. Horror/sci-fi, rated R, 115 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
CONTINUING
2 chiles — AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
Trailer: youtu.be/d9MyW72ELq0
This sequel catches up with Avatar‘s protagonist, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a decade after he’s decided to retire from service with the Marines and take up residence on Pandora (the planet he was sent to colonize), become a member of the native Na’vi tribe, and marry Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans. The Way of Water is frequently clunky and ham-handed in its storytelling, and the words spoken by its characters aren’t particularly memorable. But there’s no denying the power of images that can only be described as transporting — literally and figuratively. With Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/action, rated PG-13, 192 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
1.5 chiles — BABYLON
Trailer: youtu.be/5muQK7CuFtY
Damien Chazelle’s Babylon is a lavish, febrile, ultimately ambiguous portrait of American cinema before the moralizing censors and Wall Street moguls got their mitts on a once-glorious tribe of outlaws, reprobates, perverts, and pirates. Raffish, ungovernable, and not a little unhinged, the early settlers of 1920s Hollywoodland were, by Chazelle’s reckoning, a motley crew of wackos and visionaries, prone to self-destruction but also to soaring flights of inspiration and ecstasy. At least, I think that’s Babylon‘s point. Quite honestly, by the time this muddled, overcrowded, tiresomely digressive trip finally crashes like so many post-binge hangovers, Chazelle’s point has gotten lost in a self-indulgent, manically erratic shuffle. Like so many recent films ... Babylon wants to pay tribute to the medium that brings us all together in the dark. But it also doesn’t miss an opportunity to alienate the audience at every turn. With Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart, and Tobey Maguire (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 188 minutes, Violet Crown
2 chiles — BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
Trailer: youtu.be/_Z3QKkl1WyM
In the wake of King T’Challa’s death, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for their kingdom. Wakanda Forever addresses, head on, the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa in 2018’s Black Panther and died of colon cancer in 2020, but this sequel turns out to be one long eulogy, toggling between overbusy storytelling and coping with sadness and loss. It winds up feeling hopelessly stalled, covering up an inability to move on by resorting to repetitive, over-familiar action sequences, maudlin emotional beats, and an uninvolving, occasionally incoherent story. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 161 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3.5 chiles — BROKER
Trailer: youtu.be/vm3B-fDc9Xw
This South Korean film, winner of two Cannes Film Festival awards, follows two brokers who sell orphaned infants, circumventing the bureaucracy of legal adoption, to affluent couples who can’t have children of their own. After an infant’s mother surprises the duo by returning to ensure her child finds a good home, the three embark on a journey to find the right couple, building an unlikely family of their own. “Written and directed by Hirokazu Koreeda, Broker revels in slowly uncovering character motivations and periodically fooling the audience with narrative loop-de-loos.” (Jennifer Levin/For The New Mexican) Drama, rated R, 129 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
3.5 chiles — EO
Trailer: youtu.be/rrBeSQbdXmw
The world is a mysterious place when seen through the eyes of an animal. Eo, a grey donkey with melancholic eyes, meets good and bad people on his life’s path, experiences joy and pain, endures the wheel of fortune randomly turning his luck into disaster and his despair into unexpected bliss. But not even for a moment does he lose his innocence. “Eo’s fate is both shocking and unsurprising, but the sadness of the donkey’s saga is at least partly assuaged by the rapturous empathy with which it’s told.” (Mark Jenkins/For The Washington Post) Drama, not rated, 88 minutes, CCAC
THE FABELMANS
Trailer: youtu.be/D1G2iLSzOe8
Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see The Greatest Show on Earth. Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother (Michelle Williams). With Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch. “A love letter from director Steven Spielberg to the people and the art form that made him who he is.” (Newsday) Drama, rated PG-13, 151 minutes, Violet Crown
HOUSE PARTY
Trailer: youtu.be/VO_xuS4FDHs
Aspiring club promoters and best buddies Damon and Kevin are barely keeping things together. Out of money, down on their luck and about to lose the roofs over their heads, they need a huge windfall to make their problems go away. They soon decide to host the party of the year at an exclusive mansion, which just happens to belong to none other than NBA superstar LeBron James. What could go wrong? Comedy, rated R, 101 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — A MAN CALLED OTTO
Trailer: youtu.be/eFYUX9l-m5I
As the title character in A Man Called Otto, Tom Hanks plays a cantankerous widower with an affinity for home repair. When it comes to this tear-jerker’s own makeover — it’s based on Hannes Holm’s 2016 Swedish film A Man Called Ove, inspired by Fredrik Backman’s 2012 novel — some sanded-off edges threaten to throw the project out of whack. But in the end, they don’t quite compromise a sturdy foundation. When a lively young family moves in next door, the grumpy Otto meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world upside down. Even if A Man Called Otto loses some of its soul in translation, Hanks’ innate warmth adds heart to this affecting depiction of longing for the past and finding purpose in the present. (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Drama/comedy, rated PG-13, 126 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
M3GAN
Trailer: youtu.be/OoDHM_A1axc
M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a lifelike doll that’s programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by Gemma (Allison Williams), a brilliant roboticist, M3GAN can listen, watch, and learn as it plays the role of friend and teacher, playmate and protector. When Gemma becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to give the girl a M3GAN prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences. Horror/suspense, rated PG-13, 102 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — PLANE
Trailer: youtu.be/M25zXBIUVr0
Pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island — only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. When dangerous rebels take most of the passengers hostage, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare, an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. ”Plane is a shot of adrenaline and fast-paced, brain-free fun. What more could you ask for in the middle of January?” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/thriller, rated R, 107 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
Trailer: youtu.be/tHb7WlgyaUc
The latest installment in the adventures of the swashbuckling ginger cat kicks off with a swooping, flying, visually fun opening battle, and Puss (Antonio Banderas) learns that he has just run through his eighth of nine lives. The imminent loss of quasi-immortality sends Puss into a funk. Eliminating all risk is the only thing Puss can think of to do, so he eats and sleeps and not much else — until learning of a magical star that can reset his nine lives if he wishes on it. He reunites with Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) from the last film and sets off. The Last Wish arrives just in time to give families something to do after all the presents have been unwrapped. And sometimes that’s enough. The bar isn’t terribly high here, but Puss and company clear it comfortably, landing — but of course — on their feet. (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Comedy/animation, rated PG, 100 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
1.5 chiles — THE WHALE
Trailer: youtu.be/D30r0CwtIKc
It’s impossible not to root for Brendan Fraser, one of Hollywood’s most likable actors, whose comeback has been one of the most heartening movie stories of 2022. But admiring Fraser’s performance in The Whale doesn’t necessarily mean liking the movie he’s in. Darren Aronofsky’s adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter’s play is a murky-looking, claustrophobic exercise in emotionalism at its most trite and ostentatiously maudlin. Fraser plays Charlie, a 600-pound recluse rendered virtually immobilized by shame, itself the result of numbing the losses of his life in trancelike binge-eating sessions. The Whale might start out being about a man struggling to break free of his corporeal and spiritual bonds. But it’s Fraser’s smart, humane, vulnerable performance that too often seems trapped, in this case by a film whose mawkishness so oppressively weighs him down. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 117 minutes, Violet Crown
1.5 chiles — WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY
Trailer: youtu.be/WcBKfSOKYdc
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, director Kasi Lemmons’ frustratingly one-note biopic about the pop songstress, who died in 2012 at age 48, suffers from an egregiously ironic musical sin: It’s all hooks and no bridges. Despite clocking in at nearly 2 1/2 hours, I Wanna Dance barely scratches the surface of its celestial subject and the figures in her orbit. Plot points are raised and dismissed so jarringly that it feels as if the movie had been torn to shreds in the edit. That’s a shame for star Naomi Ackie, who gamely embodies Houston’s luminous star power, sharp spunk and, later, world-weary disillusionment. In the movie’s final moments, the filmmaker captures the tragedy of a generational genius undone by her demons. But until that point, there’s little texture to this musical mosaic. (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Music/biography, rated PG-13, 146 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, santafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jean cocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCES: Google, IMDb.com, RottenTomatoes.com, Vimeo .com, YouTube.com
STREAMING
THE DROP
Trailer: youtu.be/aUEZjwC84Ps
If cringe comedy is your thing, Hulu’s The Drop has it in spades. Set in what appears to be a Mexican resort, the story follows three couples who have gathered to celebrate the (small) destination wedding of friends Mia and Peggy (Aparna Nancherla and Jennifer Lafleur). Upon the arrival of the main protagonists — Lex and Mani (Anna Konkle of PEN15 and Jermaine Fowler of Coming 2 America), who are trying to have a baby — Lex picks up and then accidentally drops Mia’s infant daughter on the airport sidewalk, leading Lex and Mani to question their life choices. Don’t worry, the baby’s fine, but everyone else is a wreck, in a story whose laughs derive mainly from situations in which people are made to feel uncomfortable. There are plenty of those situations, but not much else, in a fragmentary screenplay consisting of moments of awkwardness in place of traditional scenes, co-written by director Sarah Adina Smith (Buster’s Mal Heart) and Joshua Leonard. Leonard, of The Blair Witch Project, also has an acting part, but he, like everyone else, gets upstaged by Jillian Bell and Utkarsh Ambudkar, reuniting from Brittany Runs a Marathon and providing most of the film’s genuine chuckles. Comedy, rated R, 92 minutes, Hulu
THE OLD WAY
Trailer: youtu.be/8nOQaW3zG4c
In Nicolas Cage’s first western, The Old Way, the actor plays a reformed gunslinger who must team up with his 12-year-old daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) when outlaws jeopardize his family. Calum Marsh of the New York Times calls it a “cheap, run-of-the-mill western” but says that’s its perverse appeal: “In the 1930s and the 1940s, studios like RKO, Monogram and Republic were churning out dozens of low-budget westerns as B pictures annually, and though not all were great films, the cumulative impression was of a vibrant genre teeming with technical skill and creative brilliance. I can’t recommend The Old Way — so blandly written and listlessly directed — on the strength of its individual merits. At the same time, I wish we had 50 movies like it coming out every year.” Western/action, rated R, 95 minutes, available on demand
THE SEVEN FACES OF JANE
Trailer: youtu.be/KCUjCmn2lwA
This one requires a bit of explanation. The Seven Faces of Jane has eight directors: Julian Acosta, Xan Cassavetes, Gia Coppola, Ryan Heffington, Boma Iluma, Gillian Jacobs, Ken Jeong, and Alex Takacs, each of whom was presented with a premise: A woman named Jane drops her daughter off at sleep-away camp and then drives away from her mundane life into an adventure. Each filmmaker was invited to create a short based on that germ of a story, but film in whatever style — and with whatever additional characters — they desired. Roman Coppola, who is credited as producer, assembled the various parts, in the manner of a game of Exquisite Corpse, into a feature-length whole. Jacobs stars as Jane, along with her Community castmate Joel McHale, plus Chido Nwokocha (Sistas), Breeda Wool (Mr. Mercedes) and many, many others. Drama, not rated, 93 minutes, available on demand
— Streaming items by Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post