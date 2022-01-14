Chile Pages: Jan. 14-20

OPENING
BELLE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ChneY1MSVFw
For years, shy high school student Suzu has only been a shadow of herself, but when she enters “U,” a massive virtual world, she escapes into her online persona as Belle, a gorgeous and globally-beloved singer. When her concert is interrupted by a monstrous creature, Suzu embarks on an emotional and epic quest to uncover the identity of this mysterious “beast” and to discover her true self in a world where you can be anyone. “Belle is a beautifully observed, dazzlingly animated sci-fi fairy tale about our online-offline double lives.” (Daily Telegraph) Fantasy/anime, rated PG, 121 minutes, Violet Crown
DRIVE MY CAR
Trailer: https://youtu.be/6BPKPb_RTwI
An aging, widowed actor seeks a chauffeur. The actor turns to his go-to mechanic, who ends up recommending a 20-year-old girl. Despite their initial misgivings, a very special relationship develops between the two. “Patience is richly rewarded in the three-hour span of Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s theatre-centered tale, adapted from a story by Haruki Murakami.” (New Yorker) Drama, not rated, 179 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
SCREAM
Trailer: https://youtu.be/beToTslH17s
Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, California, a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. “A bravura, provocative sendup of horror pictures that’s also scary and gruesome yet too swift-moving to lapse into morbidity.” (Los Angeles Times) Comedy/horror, rated R, 111 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
REOPENING
2.5 chiles — THE FRENCH DISPATCH
Trailer: https://youtu.be/TcPk2p0Zaw4
Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch pays oblique but ferociously detailed tribute to The New Yorker, with Bill Murray as Arthur Howitzer Jr., the Harold Ross-like editor of the titular magazine published in the fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé. A love letter to journalists, The French Dispatch bears the Anderson signatures that have made his movies an artisanal cottage industry. It is undeniably delightful to look at but keeps things on an attractive but shallow surface. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Romance/comedy, rated R, 103 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — HOUSE OF GUCCI
Trailer: https://youtu.be/eGNnpVKxV6s
House of Gucci is a movie about passion, not fashion. The soap-opera-like tale, which tells the true story of the 1995 murder of fashion heir Maurizio Gucci by thugs hired by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga), is also about money, family, power, betrayal, sex, loyalty, scandal, ambition, and murder. Directed by Ridley Scott, it’s one of those prestige true-crime dramas that run through a checklist of events without ever seeming to draw any cautionary lesson or larger point. Unfortunately, House of Gucci is not one of those so-bad-it’s-good larks. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Crime/drama, rated R, 158 minutes, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
THE 355
Trailer: https://youtu.be/SV0s2S9reT0
CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Jessica Chastain) joins forces with a rival German agent (Diane Kruger), a former MI6 ally (Lupita Nyong’o), and a Colombian psychologist (Penélope Cruz) when a top-secret weapon falls into the hands of a group of mercenaries. Together, the four women embark on a breakneck mission to save the world while staying one step ahead of a mysterious figure who’s tracking their every move. “Starry, silly escapism with pop-feminist flare and a passport.” (Entertainment Weekly) Action/thriller, rated PG-13, 122 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
3 chiles — A HERO
Trailer: https://youtu.be/zAJ6_lmr_HQ
A man in prison for debt tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint during a two-day leave, but things don’t go as planned. From two-time Academy Award-winning director Asghar Farhadi, A Hero won the Grand Prix award at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. “The movie takes place in Iran, yet it’s really situated in the crack of daylight that separates truth from a lie.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 127 minutes, CCAC
AMERICAN UNDERDOG
Trailer: https://youtu.be/_6rn-6lKBJ8
The inspirational true story of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who overcomes years of challenges and setbacks to become a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. Just when his dreams seem all but out of reach, it’s only with the support of his wife, Brenda (Anna Paquin), and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is. “This down-the-middle crowd pleaser ultimately makes for a rousing enough portrayal of against-the-odds fortitude, pad-crunching gridiron action, and good old-fashioned Midwestern decency.” (Thomas Floyd/Washington Post) Drama/biography, rated PG, 112 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place
2 CHILES — THE KING’S MAN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/_0vKejp3rvA
Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man, a prequel to the filmmaker’s two entertainingly comic-book-y action-adventure spy-larks, Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, is at once more bonkers and more staid than either of its predecessors. Set against the backdrop of World War I, this story posits a revisionist theory about the causes of the global conflict with one man, fictional pacifist the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes), racing against time to stop history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they plot a war that could destroy humanity. Vaughn’s stylistic signature of balletic brutality is among the film’s pleasures, although the narrative’s hybrid tone — part academic, part acid trip — is not. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated R, 131 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — LICORICE PIZZA
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/ofnXPwUPENo
In this coming-of-age film, writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson once again turns his affectionate, somewhat pitiless lens on the entertainment world. But now it’s the wilderness of child stardom and C-list celebrity, which forms the alternately amusing and bemusing backdrop for a portrait of young love, elusive purpose, knowingness, innocence, and the knockabout appeal of just hanging out. At its idiosyncratic best, the film captures the in-betweenness of life, when love isn’t exactly romance, and the future turns out to be another version of the present. It might be most rewarding to view Licorice Pizza as a dream: It doesn’t always add up, or even go anywhere in particular. But it makes its own kind of offbeat, freewheeling sense. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/romance, rated R, 133 minutes, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — SING 2
Trailer: https://youtu.be/EPZu5MA2uqI
You could do worse than this sequel to 2016’s Sing, which follows a ragtag musical menagerie looking to take their act to the film’s version of Las Vegas. As in the original film, they’re led by Buster the koala (Matthew McConaughey), who wants to take the show to Redshore City, but he’s told the group’s potatoes are just too small to make it in Not Vegas. In desperation, Buster promises an appearance by a retired and reclusive rock star/lion (Bono). What begins as a dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. A cinematic masterpiece it is not. But Sing 2 is good enough. (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Comedy/musical, rated PG, 110 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Trailer: https://youtu.be/JfVOs4VSpmA
No Way Home is a Spider-Man sundae with extra cherries. The concept of a multiverse is the engine that drives the new film’s narrative, but the high-test rocket fuel that powers it are its performances. Guided by director Jon Watts, whose credits include both of Tom Holland’s previous headlining performances as the wall-crawler, the supporting cast has so much fun here that it’s infectious. With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. As much fun as this movie is, it is, at heart, a story of loss and letting go. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 148 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
Trailer: https://youtu.be/HM3hsVrBMA4
Joel Coen, directing his first feature film without his brother Ethan, brings a spare elegance to William Shakespeare’s blasted heath in The Tragedy of Macbeth, his minimalist-maximalist adaptation of the famous 17th-century play. Urged on by his loving and pathologically ambitious wife, Lady Macbeth (Frances McDormand), a Scottish lord (Denzel Washington) embarks on an addled mission to take the crown from King Duncan (Brendan Gleeson). Within the world that Coen and his prodigious cast have created ... becomes both a filmy dreamscape and taut documentary, of how love and loyalty, mythologizing and madness can feed into desperate acts of entitlement and self-belief. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama/thriller, rated R, 105 minutes, Violet Crown, streaming on AppleTV+
4 CHILES — WEST SIDE STORY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/A5GJLwWiYSg
In this respectful but smartly tweaked and slightly toughened-up version of West Side Story, director Steven Spielberg proves that the best works of art are simultaneously strong and elastic enough to withstand a wide range of interpretations. The story still centers on star-crossed love amid a fatal feud between the Sharks and the Jets. It doesn’t take much for West Side Story‘s themes — immigration, racial anxiety, abuse of police power, the casual dehumanization of the Other — to feel of the moment, but screenwriter Tony Kushner makes subtle work of making sure they resonate. This West Side Story sends viewers on a journey that, for all its familiarity, once again feels thrilling, romantic, drenched in movement, life, and color — and, ultimately, aching sadness. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/romance, rated PG-13, 156 minutes, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
STREAMING
THE FREE FALL
Trailer: https://youtu.be/KPmY0IyD7FQ
After a suicide attempt, a young woman wrestles with an overbearing husband in a new thriller from director Adam Stilwell (The Triangle). “People who like psychological horror and unreliable protagonists should absolutely seek out The Free Fall. Be warned, though: It’s hard to pinpoint what exactly is going on until it’s almost too late.” (Dread Central) Horror/mystery/thriller, not rated, 82 minutes
HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/6suJohjIvfo
The fourth installment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise dives into the relationship between Dracula (Brian Hull) and his goofy, human son-in-law Johnny (Andy Samberg). As Dracula plans to retire and gift his beloved Hotel Transylvania to his daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez), he changes his mind at the last minute, worried that Johnny will ruin what he has built. Disappointed that Dracula still doesn’t embrace him as a member of the family, Johnny seeks help from Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan) and transforms himself into a monster. Animation/adventure/comedy, rated PG, 94 minutes, Amazon Prime
RAY DONOVAN: THE MOVIE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Pe29-eLHbZY
Ray Donovan: The Movie picks up where season seven of the popular series left off, with Mickey (Jon Voight) in the wind and Ray (Liev Schreiber) determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. The film also weaves together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years ago. Drama, rated TV-MA, 100 minutes, Showtime
THE TENDER BAR
Trailer: https://youtu.be/5-DS9vtLeEs
Directed by Academy Award-winner George Clooney and based on the best-selling memoir by J.R. Moehringer, The Tender Bar tells the story of J.R. (Tye Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a Long Island bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures. J.R.’s determined mother (Lily Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her, and he begins to gamely, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams. “The film sneaks up on you, like a sweet cocktail in which you can’t taste the alcohol, delivering a powerful yet unexpected punch.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 106 minutes, Amazon Prime — Compiled by Michael Abatemarco
