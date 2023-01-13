Chile pages: Jan. 13-19

OPENING
BROKER
Trailer: youtu.be/vm3B-fDc9Xw
This South Korean film, winner of two Cannes Film Festival awards, follows two brokers who sell orphaned infants, circumventing the bureaucracy of legal adoption, to affluent couples who can’t have children of their own. After an infant’s mother surprises the duo by returning to ensure her child finds a good home, the three embark on a journey to find the right couple, building an unlikely family of their own. Drama, rated R, 129 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema, Violet Crown. Review
FLAMING EARS (1992)
Trailer: youtu.be/Xhsf1NdbeoE
Flaming Ears is a pop sci-fi lesbian extravaganza that follows the tangled lives of three women. Set in the year 2700 in the fictional burned-out city of Asche, a comic book artist encounters a mysterious alien while seeking revenge against the pyromaniac who burned down her printing presses. This story of obsession and revenge is also an anti-romantic plea for love in all its many forms. A truly underground film shot on Super 8 and newly restored, Flaming Ears is original for its playful disruption of narrative conventions, its witty approach to film genre, and its punk visual splendor. Sci-fi/fantasy/LGBTQ+, not rated, 84 minutes, CCAC
HOUSE PARTY
Trailer: youtu.be/VO_xuS4FDHs
Aspiring club promoters and best buddies Damon and Kevin are barely keeping things together. Out of money, down on their luck and about to lose the roofs over their heads, they need a huge windfall to make their problems go away. They soon decide to host the party of the year at an exclusive mansion, which just happens to belong to none other than NBA superstar LeBron James. What could go wrong? Comedy, rated R, 101 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — A MAN CALLED OTTO
Trailer: youtu.be/eFYUX9l-m5I
When a lively young family moves in next door, grumpy widower Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks) meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world upside down. Inspired by Fredrik Backman’s 2012 bestselling novel A Man Called Ove. “Even if A Man Called Otto loses some of its soul in translation, Hanks’ innate warmth adds heart to this affecting depiction of longing for the past and finding purpose in the present.” (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Drama/comedy, rated PG-13, 126 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
PLANE
Trailer: youtu.be/M25zXBIUVr0
Pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island — only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. When dangerous rebels take most of the passengers hostage, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. Action/thriller, rated R, 107 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
SPECIAL SCREENING
DURAN DURAN: A HOLLYWOOD HIGH
Trailer: youtu.be/9wks26xEaoc
Duran Duran’s live Los Angeles show becomes immortalized on the big screen in the feature-length docu-concert film, A Hollywood High. Featuring exclusive new interviews, behind-the-scenes video, and unseen archival footage, the film celebrates the band’s four-decade-long career. Screens Friday, Jan. 13. Concert/music documentary, not rated, 75 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
NOSFERATU (1922)
Trailer: youtu.be/ZxlJxDr26mM
In this highly influential silent horror film, the mysterious Count Orlok summons Thomas Hutter to his remote Transylvanian castle in the mountains. The eerie Orlok seeks to buy a house near Hutter and his wife, Ellen . After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that Ellen is in grave danger. Meanwhile Orlok’s servant, Knock, prepares for his master to arrive at his new home. “It’s not just a great horror movie. It’s a poem of horror, a symphony of dread, a film so rapt, mysterious and weirdly lovely it haunts the mind long after it’s over.” (Chicago Tribune, 2013) Screens Saturday, Jan. 14. Horror/fantasy, not rated, 65 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
SOUND & CINEMA PERFORMANCES
Trailer not available
This split cassette release show by Wind Tide (Littlefield, Texas) and K/S/R (Santa Fe), features new works of hand painted and found footage 16mm projections with live improvised sound, along with the world premiere of a 16mm film collaboratively created by all five performers using dirt and food. The event is also a winter clothing drive for the local harm reduction program; bring gently used winter clothes to donate at the door. Screens Saturday, Jan. 14. 16mm films, unrated, no running time, No Name Cinema
CONTINUING
2 chiles — AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/d9MyW72ELq0
It’s been 13 years since the original Avatar, one of the most overrated and forgettable “important” movies of the 21st century. So forgettable that viewers will be forgiven for not quite remembering who’s who and what’s what in Avatar: The Way of Water. This sequel catches up with Avatar‘s protagonist, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a decade after he’s decided to retire from service with the Marines and take up residence on Pandora (the planet he was sent to colonize), become a member of the native Na’vi tribe, and marry Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans. The Way of Water is frequently clunky and ham-handed in its storytelling, and the words spoken by its characters aren’t particularly memorable. But there’s no denying the power of images that can only be described as transporting — literally and figuratively. With Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/action, rated PG-13, 192 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
1.5 chiles — BABYLON
Trailer: youtu.be/5muQK7CuFtY
Damien Chazelle’s Babylon is a lavish, febrile, ultimately ambiguous portrait of American cinema before the moralizing censors and Wall Street moguls got their mitts on a once-glorious tribe of outlaws, reprobates, perverts, and pirates. Raffish, ungovernable, and not a little unhinged, the early settlers of 1920s Hollywoodland were, by Chazelle’s reckoning, a motley crew of wackos and visionaries, prone to self-destruction but also to soaring flights of inspiration and ecstasy. At least, I think that’s Babylon‘s point. Quite honestly, y the time this muddled, overcrowded, tiresomely digressive trip finally crashes like so many post-binge hangovers, Chazelle’s point has gotten lost in a self-indulgent, manically erratic shuffle. Like so many recent films ... Babylon wants to pay tribute to the medium that brings us all together in the dark, but it also doesn’t miss an opportunity to alienate the audience at every turn. With Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart, and Tobey Maguire (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 188 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 chiles — BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
Trailer: youtu.be/_Z3QKkl1WyM
In the wake of King T’Challa’s death, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for their kingdom. Wakanda Forever addresses, head on, the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa in 2018’s Black Panther and died of colon cancer in 2020, but this sequel turns out to be one long eulogy, toggling between overbusy storytelling and coping with sadness and loss. It winds up feeling hopelessly stalled, covering up an inability to move on by resorting to repetitive, over-familiar action sequences, maudlin emotional beats, and an uninvolving, occasionally incoherent story. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 161 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — CORSAGE
Trailer: youtu.be/zb41KREJPdA
Faced with a future of strict ceremonies and royal duties, Empress Elisabeth of Austria (Vicky Krieps) rebels against her public image and comes up with a plan to protect her legacy. “Corsage benefits from an exceedingly handsome production ... but its episodic structure, which leads to a bizarre speculation regarding Elisabeth’s ultimate fate, loses interest even as it gains a certain masochistic momentum.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Historical drama, not rated, 114 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
3.5 chiles — EO
Trailer: youtu.be/rrBeSQbdXmw
The world is a mysterious place when seen through the eyes of an animal. Eo, a grey donkey with melancholic eyes, meets good and bad people on his life’s path, experiences joy and pain, endures the wheel of fortune randomly turning his luck into disaster and his despair into unexpected bliss. But not even for a moment does he lose his innocence. “Eo’s fate is both shocking and unsurprising, but the sadness of the donkey’s saga is at least partly assuaged by the rapturous empathy with which it’s told.” (Mark Jenkins/For The Washington Post) Drama, not rated, 88 minutes, CCAC
THE FABELMANS
Trailer: youtu.be/D1G2iLSzOe8
Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see The Greatest Show on Earth. Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother (Michelle Williams). With Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch. “A love letter from director Steven Spielberg to the people and the art form that made him who he is.” (Newsday) Drama, rated PG-13, 151 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
M3GAN
Trailer: youtu.be/OoDHM_A1axc
M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a lifelike doll that’s programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by Gemma (Allison Williams), a brilliant roboticist, M3GAN can listen, watch, and learn as it plays the role of friend and teacher, playmate and protector. When Gemma becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to give the girl a M3GAN prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences. Horror/suspense, rated PG-13, 102 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
Trailer: youtu.be/tHb7WlgyaUc
The latest installment in the adventures of the swashbuckling ginger cat kicks off with a swooping, flying, visually fun opening battle, and Puss (Antonio Banderas) learns that he has just run through his eighth of nine lives. The imminent loss of quasi-immortality sends Puss into a funk. Eliminating all risk is the only thing Puss can think of to do, so he eats and sleeps and not much else — until learning of a magical star that can reset his nine lives if he wishes on it. He reunites with Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) from the last film and sets off. The Last Wish arrives just in time to give families something to do after all the presents have been unwrapped. And sometimes that’s enough. The bar isn’t terribly high here, but Puss and company clear it comfortably, landing — but of course — on their feet. (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Comedy/animation, rated PG, 100 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
1.5 chiles — THE WHALE
Trailer: youtu.be/D30r0CwtIKc
It’s impossible not to root for Brendan Fraser, one of Hollywood’s most likable actors, whose comeback has been one of the most heartening movie stories of 2022. But admiring Fraser’s performance in The Whale doesn’t necessarily mean liking the movie he’s in. Darren Aronofsky’s adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter’s play is a murky-looking, claustrophobic exercise in emotionalism at its most trite and ostentatiously maudlin. Fraser plays Charlie, a 600-pound recluse rendered virtually immobilized by shame, itself the result of numbing the losses of his life in trancelike binge-eating sessions. The Whale might start out being about a man struggling to break free of his corporeal and spiritual bonds. But it’s Fraser’s smart, humane, vulnerable performance that too often seems trapped, in this case by a film whose mawkishness so oppressively weighs him down. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 117 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
1.5 chiles — WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY
Trailer: youtu.be/WcBKfSOKYdc
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, director Kasi Lemmons’ frustratingly one-note biopic about the pop songstress, who died in 2012 at age 48, suffers from an egregiously ironic musical sin: It’s all hooks and no bridges. Despite clocking in at nearly 2 1/2 hours, I Wanna Dance barely scratches the surface of its celestial subject and the figures in her orbit. Plot points are raised and dismissed so jarringly that it feels as if the movie had been torn to shreds in the edit, with all the connective tissue sitting on the cutting room floor. That’s a shame for star Naomi Ackie, who gamely embodies Houston’s luminous star power, sharp spunk and, later, world-weary disillusionment. In the movie’s final moments, the filmmaker captures the tragedy of a generational genius undone by her demons. But until that point, there’s little texture to this musical mosaic. (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Music/biography, rated PG-13, 146 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3.5 chiles — THE WOMAN KING (REISSUE)
Trailer: youtu.be/3RDaPV_rJ1Y
From the moment she appears on the screen, Viola Davis owns The Woman King, a movie every bit as majestic and monumental as its title implies. Davis plays Nanisca, the ferocious, forbidding general of the Agojie, the legendary female fighting force that helped defend the West African kingdom of Dahomey. Set in 1823, The Woman King spins a fictional tale rooted in the real-life Dahomey Amazons who were among the most feared warriors of the era. In the hands of director Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King pulses with energy, tightly coiled intensity, and Shakespearean filial drama. It may be a fable, but its power is real: Her name is Viola Davis, and she’s nothing less than magnificent. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 135 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, santafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jean cocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
