OPENING THIS WEEK
3 chiles - THE ASSISTANT
Somewhere between a joke-free version of Horrible Bosses and a horror story lies The Assistant, an icky yet highly watchable workplace drama centering on a young woman who toils in the New York office of the chairman of a Miramax-like film company. The title character is Jane (Julia Garner), a 20-something who rises before dawn in Astoria, Queens, for the privilege of sitting outside the Manhattan inner sanctum of a Harvey Weinstein-esque studio executive, where she handles a host of menial tasks. Although he is never named and only overheard as a muffled, off-camera voice, the villain here is spoken about by his underlings in a way that delineates him as mundane monster in ways that only gradually come into focus: He is manipulative, quick to anger, feared, and an abuser. At its heart, The Assistant is a chamber piece about how Jane processes the misbehavior to which she concludes she is adjacent, and about which she might, the film suggests, be mistaken. The film derives almost all its quiet power from Garner, on whose face we see confusion congealing into concern. Hers is a performance of reflection, in which the terrible things that seem to be happening only manifest themselves in her eyes. Drama, rated R, 87 minutes, Violet Crown (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post)
BRAHMS: THE BOY 2
Terror strikes when a young family moves to the Heelshire’s residence, and a boy from the family discovers a doll called Brahms that appears to be eerily human. (Source: Google) Mystery-horror, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 14. (Not reviewed)
CALL OF THE WILD
Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail-delivery dogsled team, Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime as he ultimately finds his true place in the world. Stars Harrison Ford. (Source: Google) Drama-adventure, rated PG, 110 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 14 and Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)
THE CORDILLERA OF DREAMS
Patricio Guzmán’s 45-year project exploring the history and politics of his native Chile centers on the imposing landscape of the Andes, which run the length of the South American country’s eastern border. At once protective and isolating, magisterial and indifferent, the cordillera of mountains serves as the country’s “spine” and an enigmatic focal point around which to contemplate the enduring legacy of the country’s 1973 military coup d’état. Completed at a time of massive political upheaval, the film is unflinching in its presentation of contemporary Chile. (Source: Center for Contemporary Arts) Documentary, not rated, 85 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts. (Not reviewed)
INCITEMENT
This powerful film — Israel’s Oscar submission —reimagines the 1995 assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin by a young nationalist law student. Emboldened by the teachings of right-wing rabbis, who suggest that those who would give away an inch of sacred land should be killed according to “Jewish law,” the student takes the inflammatory rhetoric to heart. (Source: Center for Contemporary Arts) Drama-thriller, not rated, 123 minutes, The Screen. (Not reviewed)
LAS PILDORAS DE MI NOVIO (MY BOYFRIEND’S MEDS)
Hank is a charming store owner who takes an endless assortment of prescription drugs for his multiple personality disorder. He’s delightfully surprised when his new girlfriend invites him to an island resort for a business retreat — then horrified upon his arrival to learn that he forgot to bring his medication. Unable to control his symptoms, Hank soon finds his relationship in jeopardy as he suddenly transforms into a wild and obnoxious loudmouth. (Source: Google) Comedy, rated R, 100 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 14. (Not reviewed)
THE LODGE
During a family retreat to a remote winter cabin over the holidays, the father (Richard Armitage) is forced to abruptly depart for work, leaving his two children, Aidan (Jaeden Martell) and Mia (Lia McHugh), in the care of his new girlfriend and soon-to-be stepmother, Grace (Riley Keough). A blizzard traps them inside the lodge as terrifying events summon specters from Grace’s dark past. Also stars Alicia Silverstone. (Source: Google) Drama-thriller, Rated R, 108 minutes, Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)
WEATHERING WITH YOU
The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka leaves his island home and runs away to Tokyo, where he quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky. Directed by Makoto Shinkai and and produced by Genki Kawamura, the team behind Your Name. (Source: gkids.com) Anime drama-fantasy, rated PG-13, 111 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema. (Not reviewed)
￼3.5 chiles - WHAT SHE SAID
Documentary, not rated, 98 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts. See review, Page 32.
THE WHITE SHEIK
In Italy, small-town newlyweds Wanda (Brunella Bovo) and Ivan Cavalli (Leopoldo Trieste) embark on their honeymoon in Rome. Ivan dutifully wants to keep appointments with family and church, but Wanda is only interested in meeting her favorite photo-strip star, “The White Sheik” (Alberto Sordi). While Wanda impetuously sneaks away to locate the object of her affections, disconsolate Ivan tries his hardest to keep up appearances with the couple’s relatives. Directed by Federico Fellini. (Source: Center for Contemporary Arts) Drama-romance, 83 minutes, 1952, Center for Contemporary Arts. (Not reviewed)
NOW IN THEATERS
￼3 chiles - 1917
British director Sam Mendes’ slice of life and death in The Great War is based on war tales told to Mendes by his grandfather, a World War II vet. The story is an odyssey, one that sends two young lance corporals on a probable suicide mission to carry an urgent dispatch to a company preparing to launch a disastrous attack. Mendes’ characters go through scenes that carry the unmistakable whiff of screenwriting. But what is truly magnificent about this movie is Roger Deakins’ cinematography, which reaches its peak in a scene amidst the smoldering ruins of a blasted French town at night, with flares and bombs bursting in air, to create a fabulous nightmare-scape of jagged walls and terrifying shadows. The two corporals are Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Schofield (George MacKay). The screen is mostly theirs alone, though the cast is filled out with a few name actors like Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch. Nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Picture. Military drama, rated R, 119 minutes, Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown. (Jonathan Richards)
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE
Seventeen years after Bad Boys II, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as Michael Lowrey and Marcus Burnett respectively — two maverick police officers. On the verge of retirement, they’re pulled back into action to take down a vengeful mob boss (Jacob Scipio). Action-comedy, rated R, 123 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6 and Regal Stadium 14. (Not reviewed)
￼ 3 chiles - BEANPOLE
Beanpole is set at the end of World War II in Leningrad (present-day St. Petersburg, Russia), where scarcely a cobblestone or a human soul has survived the German siege undamaged. The title character, Iya (Viktoria Miroshnichenko), dubbed “Beanpole” for her ungainly tallness, is a former anti-aircraft gunner, now serving as a nurse in a military hospice and subject to post-traumatic seizures that cause her to black out. As a result of her affliction, something terrible happens early in the film that informs and drives the rest of the story. When her friend Masha (Vasilisa Perelygina) arrives back in Leningrad after her own brutal tour of duty, she is equally devastated by the tragedy. Death, blackmail, betrayal, catastrophic injury, illness both mental and physical, and women’s struggle to survive as second-class citizens in the course and aftermath of war: these are the grim veins mined in this powerful film. It will compel your attention even as you fight the urge to turn away. Drama, not rated, 137 minutes, in Russian with subtitles, The Screen (Jonathan Richards/For The New Mexican)
￼DOLITTLE
With Iron Man behind him, Robert Downey Jr. occupies his time by playing Hugh Lofting’s literary doctor with the ability to speak with animals. In this telling, Dolittle is a hermit who, when Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley) takes ill, embarks on an epic adventure to find the cure. Antonio Banderas and Michael Shannon also star, while Ralph Fiennes, Tom Holland, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, and Emma Thompson voice animals in Dolittle’s menagerie. Family comedy-adventure, rated PG, 106 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6 and Regal Stadium 14. (Not reviewed)
￼2 chiles - DOWNHILL
The Swedish film Force Majeure was one of the best movies of 2014. The almost perversely perceptive dramedy about the fissures that surface in the relationship of a married couple on a ski vacation wasn’t especially funny, at least not ha-ha funny. But the at-times darkly comic film was lit by flashes of human behavior so recognizable to anyone in a long relationship that a viewer might not know whether to laugh or cry. It’s no surprise that Hollywood just had to remake it. In Downhill, Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus play Pete and Billie Stanton, a married couple vacationing with the family in the Austrian Alps. During their lunch one day on the terrace of a chalet-style restaurant, the resort’s snow management staff sets off a controlled avalanche, leading to an impulsive choice by Pete that he will instantly regret, and that will slowly start to eat away at the veneer of harmony and civility that the world sees when they look at the Stantons. Comedians Ferrell and Louis-Dreyfus give the drama a go, ultimately finding an equilibrium between jokes — and frankly, there aren’t many of them — and the film’s sometimes unsettling emphasis on the more hard-to-swallow comedy of awkwardness. Comedy, rated R, 85 minutes, Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post)
FANTASTIC FUNGI
Brie Larson narrates this documentary that shows us the inside world of mushrooms, molds, and other fungi. Director Louie Schwartzberg takes viewers on a time-lapse journey that describes the ancient history of the organisms and their power in the present to heal and sustain life. Some of the world’s most renowned mycologists also offer their thoughts on the potential of fungi to help humans across a wide variety of uses. Documentary, not rated, 81 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts. (Not reviewed)
FANTASY ISLAND
In this horror remake of the ‘70s cotton-candy colored TV staple, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke (Michael Peña) makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. Horror, PG-13, 110 minutes, Regal Stadium 14. (Not reviewed)
￼2.5 chiles - THE GENTLEMEN
There isn’t much that’s especially gentle about The Gentlemen, the new Guy Ritchie movie that the filmmaker’s fans will be glad to hear is a return to what he does best: a funny, violent, rambunctious shaggy-dog story of a crime caper featuring an ensemble cast. It centers on Michael “Mickey” Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), a brash entrepreneur from the American South who has lived in England since coming to Oxford as a young man. Mickey is now the kingpin of a marijuana empire, but he wants to get out of the business and join polite society. A variety of parties want to purchase or steal Mickey’s business, including a group of Chinese underworld figures (represented by Henry Golding); a martial arts club of rapper/robbers referred to as the “toddlers” by their coach (Colin Farrell); and an American businessman (Jeremy Strong). Early on, there is a shooting, but the victim’s identity is only revealed over the course of the film’s digressions. It’s a surprise, but the twist isn’t really the point, or even the chief pleasure, of the film. That is to say, The Gentlemen is more about form than function. Crime drama, rated R, 113 minutes, Violet Crown. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post)
GRETEL & HANSEL
This take on the “Hansel and Gretel” fairy tale focuses on the sister (if you couldn’t tell from the title) and the witchcraft angle, and also plays up the horror element. Sophia Lillis plays Gretel, a young woman who brings her kid brother Hansel (Samuel Leakey) into the forest to forage for food, when they come into a strange house that smells of treats. They’re invited in by the house’s owner (Alice Krige), who turns out to be a witch, and soon enough, one of them will end up in an oven. Fantasy horror, rated PG-13, 87 minutes, Regal Stadium 14. (Not reviewed)
3 chiles - HARLEY QUINN: BIRDS OF PREY
Margot Robbie reprises her role as the mallet- wielding antihero Harley Quinn from the 2016 film Suicide Squad in this spinoff based on the long-running comic book. This time, fortunately, she has a new squad: Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). Her erstwhile beau the Joker, though he is frequently invoked, is never seen. Supervillain duties are taken up by the Gotham billionaire and venal sadist Roman Sionis (a gleeful Ewan McGregor). Now that Harley no longer has the immunity of being Joker’s moll, Roman can dispose of her at will. Like Joker, Birds of Prey is sincere in its commitment to nihilism, but coy about the implications of that commitment. Unlike Joker, this exercise in R-rated fan-flattery allows itself, and the audience, to have some fun with its noisy, hectic, self-conscious riffing on the conventions of comic-book-based entertainment. Like other big-studio exercises in pseudo-subversion (very much including Deadpool), Birds of Prey is happy to play at provocation with swear words and violence while carefully declining to provoke anything like a thought. Superhero action, rated R, 109 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6, Regal Stadium 14, and Violet Crown. (A.O. Scott/The New York Times)
3 chiles - JOJO RABBIT
Writer and director Taika Waititi presents a twee version of World War II-era Berlin in Jojo Rabbit that is seen through the eyes of a child. Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) is an only child whose father, he thinks, is off fighting the war for Germany. He lives with his mother, Rosie (Oscar-nominated actress Scarlett Johansson), in a middle-class section of Berlin. His only friend is imaginary: a fatherly Adolf Hitler with a tendency to fly off the handle whenever Jews are mentioned. Ten-year-old Jojo is one of the Hitlerjugend, or Hitler Youth, and decorates his room with swastikas and posters of the Führer. The comedy is fast-paced, at times approaching slapstick. It takes its time to find its emotional core and, as it does, the humor settles down and the drama mostly takes over, edging, at times, into rank sentimentalism. Jojo Rabbit may strain your credulity, but never at the expense of its young protagonists, who shine throughout. Five Oscar nominations and win for Best Adapted Screenplay. Comedy, rated PG-13, 108 minutes, Violet Crown. (Michael Abatemarco)
￼2.5 chiles - JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL
This sequel brings together the same director, writers, and actors who made the 2017 Jumanji reboot so fun and then layers in more stars — Danny Glover, Danny DeVito, and Awkwafina — plus more locations and special effects. The result is a successful if unbalanced ride. It starts like the first, with four mismatched young people getting sucked into a video game. There, they transform into avatars played by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. Glover and DeVito, playing two estranged friends, also get pulled into the game, and everyone has a new avatar. The Rock employs a honking “Noo Yawk” accent and an elderly man’s befuddlement at what’s happening, since he’s controlled by DeVito. Meanwhile, Glover gets handed Hart. The plot is insane, as you might expect from a video-game quest, and it takes the ragtag group from deserts to snowy mountains in search of a jewel. Like all sequels, the second suffers from not having the delicious surprise of the first. Family adventure, rated PG-13, 123 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6 and Regal Stadium 14. (Mark Kennedy/The Washington Post)
￼3 chiles - PARASITE
Director Bong Joon Ho creates specific spaces and faces that are in service to universal ideas about human dignity, class, and life itself. That’s a good way of telegraphing the larger catastrophe represented by the cramped, gloomy, and altogether disordered basement apartment where Kim Ki-taek (the great Song Kang Ho) benignly reigns. A sedentary lump, Ki-taek doesn’t have a lot obviously going for him. Fortunes change after the son, Ki-woo (Choi Woo Shik), lands a lucrative job as an English-language tutor for the teenage daughter, Da-hye (Jung Ziso), of the wealthy Park family. The other Kims soon secure their positions as art tutor, housekeeper, and chauffeur. In outsourcing their lives, all the cooking and cleaning and caring for their children, the Parks are as parasitical as their humorously opportunistic interlopers. Winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Director. Drama, rated R, 132 minutes, in Korean with subtitles, Jean Cocteau Cinema, Regal Santa Fe 6, and Violet Crown. (Manohla Dargis/The New York Times)
THE PHOTOGRAPH
When famed photographer Christina Eames dies unexpectedly, she leaves her estranged daughter, Mae (Issa Rae of HBO’s Insecure), hurt, angry and full of questions. Mae soon discovers a photograph in a safe-deposit box, and finds herself delving into her mother’s early life, an investigation that begins a powerful, unexpected romance with a rising journalist. From writer-director Stella Meghie (The Weekend, Jean of the Joneses). Drama/romance, PG-13, 106 minutes, Regal Stadium 14 and Violet Crown. (Not reviewed)
￼3.5 chiles - SONIC THE HEDGEHOG
Inspired by the popular series of video games, Sonic tells the eternal tale of a blue hedgehog from another planet who runs at near-warp speed. After a relatively pointless exposition, Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) arrives in a small Montana town named Green Hills, where he has to hide his speed for fear someone will steal it. But after inadvertently causing a power outage, he’s targeted by government forces and and the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) for capture. Enter his only friend: Sheriff Tom (James Marsden). These shaky plot elements exist only to set up Sonic and Tom’s westward odyssey. Luckily, the destination is worth the journey. Sonic’s engaging and expressive face, combined with Schwartz’s always-excellent voice acting, creates a character worth rooting for. Marsden is charming as he goes through the traditional arc usually found in this type of movie: bewilderment, empathy, and friendship. While most of the secondary characters are so lightly written that they nearly float, Carrey’s Robotnik — played by the hyper-energetic actor operating at maximum strength — makes for an egotistical, slightly unhinged villain, whose fundamental weirdness is fun to watch, without ever being really scary (a boon to parents with younger kids). Fans of the video games will find a host of allusions, but there’s plenty to please any moviegoer who can’t tell a Sega from a Switch. In the end, Sonic is quippy without being mean, and sweet without being sappy, making this a trip that’s well worth taking. Adventure animation, PG, 99 minutes, Regal Santa Fe 6, Regal Stadium 14, and Violet Crown. (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post)
￼3.5 chiles - UNCUT GEMS
By now, it’s obvious that Adam Sandler, the actor, is capable of extraordinary range — of films painfully bad and incredibly good again, as in Uncut Gems, a compulsively watchable, exhausting, and exhilarating collaboration with Josh and Benny Safdie. The year is 2012. Kevin Garnett is still playing for the Boston Celtics. One day, Garnett pays a visit to the shop of jeweler and gambling addict Howard Ratner (Sandler). Howard’s beloved black opal has arrived by mail from Ethiopia, and he can’t resist showing it off to Garnett. The Celtics star decides he needs the gem for luck in his playoff game that night. He asks Howard to lend it to him, leaving his NBA ring as collateral. Howard says yes, then pawns the ring. A frantic chase ensues to recover the gem. Meanwhile, nasty loan collectors are chasing Howard down. His personal life is no less precarious; he’s trying to hold onto the last vestiges of his failing marriage. Sandler again proves that with the right material, he has an uncanny ability to reach deep within us. Drama, rated R, 135 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema. (Jocelyn Noveck/The Associated Press)
PERFORMANCE AND OTHER SCREENINGS
Jean Cocteau Cinema
▼ 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22: Dinner and a Movie — Like Water for Chocolate
▼ 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23: Julesworks Follies, #62
▼ 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26: Theater of Death — Freakatorium
▼ 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27: Santa Fe Neighbors Movie Club — Some Like It Hot
Regal Stadium 14
▼ 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26: My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (dubbed)
▼ 7 and 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27: The Invisible Man
The Screen
▼ 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23: Navajo Code Talkers: A Journey of Remembrance
