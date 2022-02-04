OPENING
JACKASS FOREVER
Trailer: https://youtu.be/p74bzf-beGc
Celebrate the joy of a perfectly executed shot to the groin as Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the rest of the gang return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of stunts and comedy. Comedy/action, rated R, 104 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
MOONFALL
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ivIwdQBlS10
The world stands on the brink of annihilation when a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit and sends it hurtling toward a collision course with Earth. With only weeks before impact, NASA executive Jocinda “Jo” Fowler (Halle Berry) teams up with a man from her past and a conspiracy theorist for an impossible mission into space to save humanity. Sci-fi/action, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
SUNDOWN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/d9u7z5SGGhc
A wealthy man (Tim Roth) is vacationing with loved ones at a resort in Acapulco, Mexico, until he receives a phone call. There’s been a death in the family, and everyone must return home. However, the man pretends to lose his passport, which delays his return. “One of the pleasures of Sundown is that it is impossible to guess where it is heading — and it heads in some bizarre directions.” (IndieWire) Drama/mystery, rated R, 83 minutes, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
THE 355
Trailer: https://youtu.be/SV0s2S9reT0
CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Jessica Chastain) joins forces with a rival German agent (Diane Kruger), a former MI6 ally (Lupita Nyong’o), and a Colombian psychologist (Penélope Cruz) when a top-secret weapon falls into the hands of a group of mercenaries. Together, the four women embark on a breakneck mission to save the world while staying one step ahead of a mysterious figure who’s tracking their every move. “Starry, silly escapism with pop-feminist flare and a passport.” (Entertainment Weekly) Action/thriller, rated PG-13, 122 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
FLEE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/WzUVeuX1u04
Flee tells the story of Amin Nawabi as he grapples with a painful secret he has kept hidden for 20 years, one that threatens to derail the life he has built for himself and his soon-to-be husband. Recounted mostly through animation to director Jonas Poher Rasmussen, he tells for the first time the story of his extraordinary journey as a child refugee from Afghanistan. “Flee won the World Cinema Documentary Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, and no wonder: It’s heartbreaking and moving, and hard to forget.” (Vox) Documentary/animation, rated PG-13, 83 minutes, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — THE KING’S MAN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/_0vKejp3rvA
Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man, a prequel to the filmmaker’s two entertainingly comic-book-y action-adventure spy-larks, Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, is at once more bonkers and more staid than either of its predecessors. Set against the backdrop of World War I, The King’s Man posits a revisionist theory about the causes of the global conflict with one man, fictional pacifist the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes), racing against time to stop history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they plot a war that could destroy humanity. Vaughn’s stylistic signature of balletic brutality is among the film’s pleasures, although the narrative’s hybrid tone — part academic, part acid trip — is not. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated R, 131 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — LICORICE PIZZA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ofnXPwUPENo
In this coming-of-age film, writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson once again turns his affectionate, somewhat pitiless lens on the entertainment world. But now it’s the wilderness of child stardom and C-list celebrity, which forms the alternately amusing and bemusing backdrop for a portrait of young love, elusive purpose, knowingness, innocence, and the knockabout appeal of just hanging out. At its idiosyncratic best, the film captures the in-betweenness of life, when love isn’t exactly romance, and the future turns out to be another version of the present. It might be most rewarding to view Licorice Pizza as a dream: It doesn’t always add up, or even go anywhere in particular. But it makes its own kind of offbeat, freewheeling sense. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/romance, rated R, 133 minutes, Violet Crown
PARALLEL MOTHERS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/yJB_MtrMINc
Two single women meet in a hospital room where they are both going to give birth. One is middle aged and doesn’t regret it, while the other is adolescent and scared. The two women form a strong bond with one another as they both confront motherhood in this film from director Pedro Almodóvar. “The somber meets the surreal in a gorgeous movie with one of Penelope Cruz’s best performances.” (Chicago Sun-Times) Drama/comedy, rated R, 120 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — REDEEMING LOVE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Ev03TgUPqzw
Based on Francine Rivers’ best-selling 1991 novel, the faith-based melodrama Redeeming Love tells the story of Gold Rush-era prostitute Angel (Abigail Cowen) and the power of love — both a good man’s and God’s — to transform and heal. Director and co-writer D.J. Caruso (XXX: Return of Xander Cage) makes slick work of the source material, adapting the screenplay with Rivers into an engrossing but superficial epic of suffering in which character takes a back seat to story. Redeeming Love is an incident-rich saga populated by cardboard heroes and villains and outfitted with greeting-card sentiments and cartoon villainy. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post). Romance/historical drama, rated PG-13, 134 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place
1 CHILE — SCREAM
Trailer: https://youtu.be/beToTslH17s
The Scream franchise began in 1996 as a piece of brilliant meta-horror: a slasher movie that cleverly critiqued the conventions of the genre in a way that was scary, funny, and fun. In the latest installment, a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past, but this Scream is so insufferably self-conscious that watching it feels like it’s watching you back, waiting for your reaction. Try as it might ... to be a “meta-slasher whodunit,” this Scream feels less like a movie than a podcast about a movie, one hosted by a claque of irritating, smarty-pants commentators who don’t know when to shut up. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Comedy/horror, rated R, 111 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — SING 2
Trailer: https://youtu.be/EPZu5MA2uqI
You could do worse than this sequel to 2016’s Sing, which follows a ragtag musical menagerie looking to take their act to the film’s version of Las Vegas. As in the original film, they’re led by Buster the koala (Matthew McConaughey), who wants to take the show to Redshore City, but he’s told the group’s potatoes are just too small to make it in Not Vegas. In desperation, Buster promises an appearance by a retired and reclusive rock star/lion (Bono). What begins as a dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. A cinematic masterpiece it is not. But Sing 2 is good enough. (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Comedy/musical, rated PG, 110 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Trailer: https://youtu.be/JfVOs4VSpmA
No Way Home is a Spider-Man sundae with extra cherries. The concept of a multiverse is the engine that drives the new film’s narrative, but the high-test rocket fuel that powers it are its performances. Guided by director Jon Watts, whose credits include both of Tom Holland’s previous headlining performances as the wall-crawler, No Way Home’s supporting cast has so much fun here that it’s infectious. With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. As much fun as this movie is, it is, at heart, a story of loss and letting go. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 148 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
Trailer: https://youtu.be/HM3hsVrBMA4
Director Joel Coen, directing his first feature film without his brother Ethan, brings a spare elegance to William Shakespeare’s blasted heath in The Tragedy of Macbeth, his minimalist-maximalist adaptation of the famous 17th-century play. Urged on by his loving and pathologically ambitious wife, Lady Macbeth (Frances McDormand), a Scottish lord (Denzel Washington) embarks on an addled mission to take the crown from King Duncan (Brendan Gleeson). Within the world that Coen and his prodigious cast have created ... becomes both a filmy dreamscape and taut documentary, of how love and loyalty, mythologizing and madness can feed into desperate acts of entitlement and self-belief. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama/thriller, rated R, 105 minutes, Violet Crown, streaming on AppleTV+
4 CHILES — WEST SIDE STORY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/A5GJLwWiYSg
In this respectful but smartly tweaked and slightly toughened-up version of West Side Story, director Steven Spielberg proves that the best works of art are simultaneously strong and elastic enough to withstand a wide range of interpretations. The story still centers on star-crossed love amid a fatal feud between the Sharks and the Jets. It doesn’t take much for West Side Story‘s themes — immigration, racial anxiety, abuse of police power, the casual dehumanization of the Other — to feel of the moment, but screenwriter Tony Kushner makes subtle work of making sure they resonate. This West Side Story sends viewers on a journey that, for all its familiarity, once again feels thrilling, romantic, drenched in movement, life, and color — and, ultimately, aching sadness. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/romance, rated PG-13, 156 minutes, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCE: Google, YouTube.com
STREAMING
BOOK OF LOVE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/GCJQzPjyxys
Uptight English writer Henry Copper (Sam Claflin) discovers that his dull, failing novel has become a smashing success in Mexico, where Spanish translator Maria Rodriguez (Verónica Echegui) rewrote it into a spicy, erotic read. Opposites attract as the two travel through Mexico on a book tour to promote the novel. Comedy/romance, not rated, 106 minutes, Amazon Prime
LAST SURVIVORS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/RwfgAzLhFNo
For more than 20 years, Troy (Stephen Moyer) and his son Jake (Drew Van Acker) have lived off the grid, fighting for survival against a seemingly hostile outside world. Troy warns his son of dire consequences should he go beyond the barriers of their woodland utopia. But the sheltered and naïve Jake is naturally curious about life outside their isolated wilderness. A chance encounter with a beautiful stranger (Alicia Silverstone) causes his world to unravel in a shocking flood of secrets, lies, and horror. “A trio of fine performances communicate the emotional heft of a story riddled with Biblical musings making Last Survivors a fine addition to the apocalypse/survivalist thriller genre.” (THN) Science fiction/mystery/thriller, not rated, 99 minutes, AppleTV
POLY STYRENE: I AM A CLICHÉ
Trailer: https://youtu.be/stXSFuUOdeU
Featuring unseen archive material and rare diary entries narrated by Oscar-nominee Ruth Negga, this documentary on Poly Styrene from her daughter, Celeste Bell, and co-director Paul Sng follows Celeste as she examines her mother’s unopened artistic archive and traverses three continents to better understand Styrene the icon and Styrene the mother. Styrene was the first woman of color in the UK to front a successful rock band and used her unconventional voice to sing about identity, consumerism, postmodernism, and events unfolding in late 1970s Britain. As the frontwoman of X-Ray Spex, the Anglo-Somali punk musician was also a key inspiration for the riot grrrl and Afropunk movements. “A moving study of mother-daughter dynamics.” (Little White Lies) Documentary/biography/music, not rated, 134 minutes
THROUGH MY WINDOW
Trailer: https://youtu.be/_zxhK3Z-R0c
Raquel (Clara Galle) has a longtime crush on her hot neighbor, Ares (Julio Peña), and she secretly watches him from her window but has never spoken to him. Can she make Ares fall in love with her? The film is directed by Marçal Forés (Animals) and based on Venezuelan author Ariana Godoy’s novel. Comedy/drama/romance, rated R, in Spanish with subtitles, 112 minutes, Netflix
THE TIGER RISING
Trailer: https://youtu.be/BTPR5IDb89w
Queen Latifah (Chicago, Hairspray) and Dennis Quaid (Far from Heaven, The Day After Tomorrow) star in this beloved tale based on the New York Times best-selling book by Kate DiCamillo. When 12-year-old Rob Horton (Christian Convery) discovers a caged tiger in the woods near his home, his imagination runs wild and life begins to change in the most unexpected ways. With the help of a wise and mysterious maid (Latifah) and the stubborn new girl in school (Madalen Mills), he navigates through childhood memories, heartache, and wondrous adventures. “Exceptional special effects lend a touch of magic that both softens some of the harsher material and helps keep us inside the children’s point of view.” (Movie Mom) Available on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Drama/family, rated PG, 102 minutes — Compiled by Michael Abatemarco
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.