OPENING
80 FOR BRADY
Trailer: youtu.be/-UeGXB2NjR8
Inspired by a true story, four best friends — played by Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin — live life to the fullest when they embark on a wild trip to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl. “A pleasant enough reminder that these gals are still game for a good time.” (Variety) Comedy/drama, rated PG-13, 98 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
THE AMAZING MAURICE
Trailer: youtu.be/fotvV-Ty9rU
Maurice is a streetwise ginger cat who comes up with a money-making scam by befriending a group of self-taught talking rats. When Maurice and the rodents meet a bookworm called Malicia, their little con soon goes down the drain. Voices of Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clark, and Hugh Bonneville. “Adapting Terry Pratchett’s Carnegie-winning Discworld book, The Amazing Maurice is a successfully wry, odd, utterly British spin on the Shrek-like self-aware fairy tale.” (Paste Magazine) Animated comedy, rated PG, 93 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
KNOCK AT THE CABIN
Trailer: youtu.be/gv_QhoUy-xc
While vacationing at a remote cabin in the woods, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand they make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. Confused, scared, and with limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost. From M. Night Shyamalan. Mystery/horror, rated R, 100 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — SAINT OMER
Trailer: youtu.be/iWw-EyrG5Sw
A novelist attends the trial of a woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter by abandoning her to the rising tide on a beach in northern France. But as the trial continues, her own family history, doubts, and fears about motherhood are steadily dislodged as the life story of the accused is gradually revealed in this courtroom drama. “[Saint Omer is] a critically celebrated, often-riveting, but aesthetically frustrating French film.” (Jennifer Levin/For The New Mexican) Drama, rated PG-13, 122 minutes, French with English subtitles, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
AFERIM!
Trailer: youtu.be/ZLmKbo4im5U
This 2015 film, set in early 19th-century Romania, follows a policeman, Costandin, who is hired by a nobleman to find a Roma slave who has run away from his estate after having an affair with his wife. Presented by David N. Meyer as the second installment in the CCAC Closer Looks series. Meyer calls the film: “A contemporary Western that evokes the best of traditional Westerns while heading off into new territory. ... An unexpected, touching, bittersweet Western that transports you into its era and will stay with you long after you leave the theatre.” Screens Thursday, Feb. 9. The program is followed by an in-depth discussion and open conversation among the series curators and audience on the film’s importance. Drama/western, not rated, 108 minutes, CCAC
FRIDAY (1995)
Trailer: youtu.be/umvFBoLOOgo
It’s Friday, and Craig Jones (Ice Cube) has just gotten fired for stealing cardboard boxes. To make matters worse, rent is due, he hates his overbearing girlfriend, Joi (Paula Jai Parker), and his best friend, Smokey (Chris Tucker), owes the local drug dealer money — and that’s all before lunch. As the hours drag on, Jones and Smokey experience the gamut of urban life, complete with crackheads, shoot-outs, and overly sexual pastors, concentrated into one single, unbelievable Friday. Screens Thursday, Feb. 9, and Friday, Feb. 10. Comedy, rated R, 90 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
RELATIVE
Trailer: youtu.be/Ou5te4HCkOA
As members of the Frank family come together for a college graduation party, they find their bonds being tested and strengthened in surprising ways. “Brilliant actors play characters so intriguing, they all deserve movies of their own.” (Chicago Sun-Times) Screens Saturday, Feb. 4. Writer/director Michael Glover Smith and star Cameron Scott Roberts will be in attendance for a Q&A. Drama/romance, not rated, 97 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
CONTINUING
2 chiles — AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
Trailer: youtu.be/d9MyW72ELq0
This sequel catches up with Avatar‘s protagonist, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a decade after he’s decided to retire from service with the Marines and take up residence on Pandora (the planet he was sent to colonize), become a member of the native Na’vi tribe, and marry Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans. The Way of Water is frequently clunky and ham-handed in its storytelling, and the words spoken by its characters aren’t particularly memorable. But there’s no denying the power of images that can only be described as transporting — literally and figuratively. With Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Oscar nominee, sci-fi/action, rated PG-13, 192 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 chiles — THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN (REISSUE)
Trailer: youtu.be/uRu3zLOJN2c
The Banshees of Inisherin, Irish writer-director Martin McDonagh’s latest portrait of human frailty taken to its most perverse lengths, finds the filmmaker in a gentler allegorical space than his previous films (In Bruges, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri). But viewers shouldn’t mistake the story’s fairytale-like contours for reassurance. It’s still McDonagh’s world, shot through with rhetorical curlicues, unfettered absurdism, and lashings of sudden, lacerating violence. On a remote island off the coast of Ireland, Pádraic (Colin Farrell) is devastated when his buddy Colm (Brendan Gleeson) suddenly puts an end to their lifelong friendship. With help from his sister and a troubled young islander, Pádraic sets out to repair the damaged relationship by any means necessary. However, as Colm’s resolve only strengthens, he soon delivers an ultimatum that leads to shocking consequences. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Oscar nominee, drama/comedy, rated R, 109 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE (REISSUE)
Trailer: youtu.be/wxN1T1uxQ2g
This sci-fi-inflected meditation on the meaning of life stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, a humble laundromat operator who discovers the multiverse, in which there are uncountable alternate versions of her with amazing skills that she must learn to defeat a malevolent being. It’s hard to know what to make of Everything Everywhere All at Once. It’s a tour de force — but of what? It’s exhausting. It’s funny. It’s confusing. By one measure, Everything is an exhilarating roller-coaster ride of sci-fi gobbledygook. On another, it’s an intergenerational mother-daughter family drama masquerading as a philosophical dissertation on the nature of existence — with martial arts action. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Oscar nominee, sci-fi/action-adventure, rated R, 140 minutes, CCAC, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
THE FABELMANS
Trailer: youtu.be/D1G2iLSzOe8
Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see The Greatest Show on Earth. Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother (Michelle Williams). With Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch. “A love letter from director Steven Spielberg to the people and the art form that made him who he is.” (Newsday) Oscar nominee, drama, rated PG-13, 151 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
FEAR
Trailer: youtu.be/VgaG0PbziYY
A year into living through a worldwide pandemic, a group of friends gathers at a remote and historic lodge. What was supposed to be a much-needed getaway and celebratory weekend quickly turns into a waking nightmare. As the truth about the historic lodge slowly unravels in front of them, the group must confront their worst fears one by one. “A wonderfully nasty film that revels in its lack of originality.” (Chicago Sun-Times) Horror, rated R, 85 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
HOUSE PARTY
Trailer: youtu.be/VO_xuS4FDHs
Aspiring club promoters and best buddies Damon and Kevin are barely keeping things together. Out of money, down on their luck and about to lose the roofs over their heads, they need a huge windfall to make their problems go away. They soon decide to host the party of the year at an exclusive mansion, which just happens to belong to none other than NBA superstar LeBron James. What could go wrong? “While this remix of House Party may leave some nostalgic for the original, it smartly doesn’t try to copy the first film. However, it does stay true to the first version’s celebration of friendship.” (rogerebert.com) Comedy, rated R, 101 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
.5 chiles — INFINITY POOL
Trailer: youtu.be/cNd5VOZ4oME
Guided by a seductive and mysterious woman (Mia Goth), a couple (Alexander Skarsgard and Cleopatra Coleman) on vacation venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror. A tragic accident soon leaves them facing a zero-tolerance policy for crime. “Alexander Skarsgard is the true protagonist of Infinity Pool ... but it is Goth who leaves the deeper impression, chewing up the scenery as one of that crowd who leads him astray, in a histrionically unhinged performance, where even the guardrails installed by writer-director Brandon Cronenberg — if there were any — are plowed through with heedless abandon.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Horror/sci-fi, rated R, 117 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
4 chiles — LIVING
Trailer: youtu.be/OVo5kLt_-BU
A veteran civil servant (Bill Nighy) receives a medical diagnosis that inspires him to move to the south coast and cram some fun into his remaining days. He meets a sunny young female colleague who seems to have the pep that had previously escaped him. “Nighy’s finest move is the way he turns Williams’ face with the smallest of smiles or flicker of understanding in the eyes. You can see his character both remembering who he was as a child and becoming a whole new person as he stumbles towards death.” (Jennifer Levin/For The New Mexican) Oscar nominee, drama, rated PG-13, 102 minutes, CCAC
2.5 chiles — A MAN CALLED OTTO
Trailer: youtu.be/eFYUX9l-m5I
As the title character in A Man Called Otto, Tom Hanks plays a cantankerous widower with an affinity for home repair. When it comes to this tear-jerker’s own makeover — it’s based on Hannes Holm’s 2016 Swedish film A Man Called Ove, inspired by Fredrik Backman’s 2012 novel — some sanded-off edges threaten to throw the project out of whack. But in the end, they don’t quite compromise a sturdy foundation. When a lively young family moves in next door, the grumpy Otto meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world upside down. Even if A Man Called Otto loses some of its soul in translation, Hanks’ innate warmth adds heart to this affecting depiction of longing for the past and finding purpose in the present. (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Drama/comedy, rated PG-13, 126 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
M3GAN
Trailer: youtu.be/OoDHM_A1axc
M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a lifelike doll that’s programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by Gemma (Allison Williams), a brilliant roboticist, M3GAN can listen, watch, and learn as it plays the role of friend and teacher, playmate and protector. When Gemma becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to give the girl a M3GAN prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences. “A satirical tale of treacherous technology in which the shocks and scares and even the cautionary notes are not lessened by the enjoyable vein of campy humor.” (Hollywood Reporter) Horror/suspense, rated PG-13, 102 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — MISSING
Trailer: youtu.be/seBixtcx19E
When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s (Storm Reid) search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late. However, as she digs ever deeper, her digital sleuthing soon raises more questions than answers. “While Missing is just a cheap thriller, one can’t help but wonder whether, in the hands of more inventive filmmakers, the screen time that has come to define personal interaction might find a richer dramatic purpose.” (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Mystery/thriller, rated PG-13, 111 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
PATHAAN (HINDI)
Trailer: youtu.be/nDHsBUbivz8
An Indian spy takes on the leader of a group of mercenaries who have nefarious plans to target his homeland. Action/drama, not rated, 150 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 chiles — PLANE
Trailer: youtu.be/M25zXBIUVr0
Pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island — only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. When dangerous rebels take most of the passengers hostage, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare, an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. ”Plane is a shot of adrenaline and fast-paced, brain-free fun. What more could you ask for in the middle of January?” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/thriller, rated R, 107 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
Trailer: youtu.be/tHb7WlgyaUc
The latest installment in the adventures of the swashbuckling ginger cat kicks off with a swooping, flying, visually fun opening battle, and Puss (Antonio Banderas) learns that he has just run through his eighth of nine lives. The imminent loss of quasi-immortality sends Puss into a funk. Eliminating all risk is the only thing Puss can think of to do, so he eats and sleeps and not much else — until learning of a magical star that can reset his nine lives if he wishes on it. He reunites with Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) from the last film and sets off. The Last Wish arrives just in time to give families something to do after all the presents have been unwrapped. And sometimes that’s enough. The bar isn’t terribly high here, but Puss and company clear it comfortably, landing — but of course — on their feet. (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Oscar nominee, comedy/animation, rated PG, 100 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
4 chiles — TÁR (REISSUE)
Trailer: youtu.be/Na6gA1RehsU
Watching Cate Blanchett inhabit the most indelible character to materialize on-screen this year is to witness a fascinating feat of artistic doubling, wherein Blanchett brings her angular physicality and a quick, slashing intelligence to bear on a woman, Lydia Tár, who’s creating herself in real time. Lydia is so impressively competent, the social space she moves in so stylish and discrete, that it has no option but to come crashing down. Tár is less a movie than a seductive deep dive into an unraveling psyche of a woman who’s simultaneously defined by and apart from the world she has so confidently by the tail. That world, in Lydia’s case, is classical music, a rarefied universe of transcendence and transaction that comes to hushed, high-stakes life in the hands of writer-director Todd Field, who has made a film about exploitation and self-loathing and compulsion, but with an extravagant eye for beauty and surface polish that makes it deeply pleasurable to watch. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Oscar nominee, drama, rated R, 153 minutes, Violet Crown
TO LESLIE
Trailer: youtu.be/2XOFxJjimAk
Leslie (Andrea Riseborough) is a West Texas single mother struggling to provide for her son (Owen Teague) when she wins the lottery and a chance at a good life. But a few short years later the money is gone and Leslie is on her own, living hard and fast at the bottom of a bottle as she runs from the world of heartbreak she left behind. With her charm running out and with nowhere to go, Leslie is forced to return home to her former friends Nancy and Dutch (Allison Janney, Stephen Root). Unwelcome and unwanted by those she wronged, it’s a lonely motel clerk named Sweeney (Marc Maron) who takes a chance when no one else will. With his support, Leslie comes face to face with the consequences of her actions, a life of regret, and a second chance to make a good life for her and her son. ”Riseborough’s performance is nothing short of spectacular. She doesn’t compromise, she doesn’t hold back, but she doesn’t endow the character with any sort of fake flamboyance.” (Variety) Oscar nominee, drama, rated R, 119 minutes, Violet Crown
1.5 chiles — THE WHALE
Trailer: youtu.be/D30r0CwtIKc
It’s impossible not to root for Brendan Fraser, one of Hollywood’s most likable actors, whose comeback has been one of the most heartening movie stories of 2022. But admiring Fraser’s performance in The Whale doesn’t necessarily mean liking the movie he’s in. Darren Aronofsky’s adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter’s play is a murky-looking, claustrophobic exercise in emotionalism at its most trite and ostentatiously maudlin. Fraser plays Charlie, a 600-pound recluse rendered virtually immobilized by shame, itself the result of numbing the losses of his life in trancelike binge-eating sessions. The Whale might start out being about a man struggling to break free of his corporeal and spiritual bonds. But it’s Fraser’s smart, humane, vulnerable performance that too often seems trapped, in this case by a film whose mawkishness so oppressively weighs him down. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Oscar nominee, drama, rated R, 117 minutes, Violet Crown
WOMEN TALKING
Trailer: youtu.be/dH7Sl2h_aHs
In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith. With Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand. Directed by Sarah Polley. “A movie that deliberately hovers between drama and parable, the materially concrete and the spiritually abstract, and whose stark austerity sometimes gives way to bursts of salty wit and cathartic laughter.” (Los Angeles Times) Oscar nominee, drama, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, santafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jean cocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCES: Google, IMDb.com, RottenTomatoes.com, Vimeo .com, YouTube.com