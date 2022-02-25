OPENING
2022 OSCAR NOMINATED SHORTS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ckTmBX5qUOI
For the 17th consecutive year, ShortsTV and Magnolia Pictures present the 2022 Oscar-nominated short films in all three categories offered: animated, live action and documentary. Not rated, 140 minutes, Violet Crown
CYRANO
Trailer: https://youtu.be/5e8apSFDXsQ
Cyrano de Bergerac (Peter Dinklage) dazzles everyone with his ferocious wordplay and brilliant swordplay. However, he’s convinced his appearance renders him unworthy of the affections of the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), a devoted friend who’s in love with someone else. “Dinklage gives you his appeal and his sense of self-loathing. It’s both the single most sorrowful and the sexiest take on Cyrano you’ve ever seen.” (Rolling Stone) Musical/romance, rated PG-13, 123 minutes, Violet Crown
OUT OF THE BLUE (1980)
Trailer: https://youtu.be/1CbpeuIR-J0
Bad luck turns to tragedy for an ex-biker (Dennis Hopper), his drug-addict wife (Sharon Farrell), and their teenage daughter (Linda Manz). Hopper directed and stars in this spiritual sequel to his own Easy Rider, chronicling the collapse of 60s idealism into the nihilistic haze of the 1980s. “A haunting portrait of juvenile delinquency that ranks among the most powerful in American cinema.” (Chicago Reader) Drama, rated R, 94 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
STUDIO 666
Trailer: https://youtu.be/_Ho_VPTQLA4
Members of the rock band Foo Fighters move into a mansion to record their 10th album. Once in the house, singer Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the band members’ lives. “That the Foo Fighters don’t take themselves seriously makes for an infectiously fun, if uneven, time full of gleefully deranged horror moments, surprise cameos, and a new appreciation for the band.” (Bloody Disgusting) Horror/music, rated R, 108 minutes, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
3.5 CHILES — BELFAST
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Ja3PPOnJQ2k
This semi-autobiographical film directed by Kenneth Branagh chronicles the life of a working-class family and their young son’s childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital. “For its frequently painful contours, there’s an abundance of pleasures to be had in Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s irresistible memoir about growing up amid the Troubles in Northern Ireland.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 97 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — DEATH ON THE NILE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/dZRqB0JLizw
Death on the Nile is an undeniably handsome, old-fashioned affair — a classic “locked room” murder mystery set on a photogenic river boat in Egypt where a cluster of well-dressed guests have gathered to celebrate the marriage of two pretty people (Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer), until someone gets killed. Make that several someones. Director Kenneth Branagh does double duty as the eccentric Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. It’s a surprisingly intimate portrayal, in a tale that has two mysteries at its center: one involving a killing and the other having to do with a human enigma. The crime’s solution is fine and dandy, but it’s Poirot himself who most fascinates. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Mystery/crime, rated PG-13, 127 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — DOG
Trailer: https://youtu.be/V4tAtp-TyzQ
With a dog named Lulu by his side, Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) races down the Pacific Coast to make it to a soldier’s funeral on time. Along the way, Briggs and Lulu drive each other completely crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards to have a fighting chance of finding happiness. “While Dog is often funny, it’s not a comedy. Though it’s often sad, it’s not a tragedy either. Instead, it’s a sensitive, engaging, realistic look at what happens when a soldier’s toughest battle starts when they come home.” (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Comedy, rated PG-13, 90 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — DRIVE MY CAR
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/6BPKPb_RTwI
Yusuke, an aging, widowed actor, seeks a chauffeur and turns to his go-to mechanic, who recommends 20-year-old Misaki. Despite their initial misgivings, a special relationship develops between them. Both are broken; Yusuke’s wife has died, having betrayed him before that. We don’t learn about Misaki’s wounds until much later, as the driver and her passenger discover what they share. In its quiet way, Drive My Car is a story about listening, or, in a larger sense, paying attention, and it invites you to do the same. It isn’t just about listening, but healing, and the transformative, terrifying, awesome power of art. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama, not rated, 179 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — JACKASS FOREVER
Trailer: https://youtu.be/p74bzf-beGc
Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the rest of the gang — which has added a few new faces, including a women — return for another round of masterfully dumb stunts that are funny as ever. This deep into the Jackass franchise, most of you have probably already decided how funny you find scatological and pain-based humor. But even Jackass newbies would probably admit that these people seem to be having the time of their lives. Jackass Forever feels like a victory lap of sorts for Knoxville and company, who can rest their broken bones and concussed heads knowing that they have cemented their place in the pantheon of cinematic dumdums. (Hau Chu/The Washington Post) Comedy/action, rated R, 104 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — LICORICE PIZZA
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/ofnXPwUPENo
In this coming-of-age film, writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson once again turns his affectionate, somewhat pitiless lens on the entertainment world. But now it’s the wilderness of child stardom and C-list celebrity, which forms the alternately amusing and bemusing backdrop for a portrait of young love, elusive purpose, knowingness, innocence, and the knockabout appeal of just hanging out. At its idiosyncratic best, the film captures the in-betweenness of life, when love isn’t exactly romance, and the future turns out to be another version of the present. It might be most rewarding to view Licorice Pizza as a dream: It doesn’t always add up, or even go anywhere in particular. But it makes its own kind of offbeat, freewheeling sense. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/romance, rated R, 133 minutes, Violet Crown
1 CHILE — MARRY ME
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/Ebv9_rNb5Ig
This wan, undercooked rom-com features Jennifer Lopez as Kat Valdez, an international pop diva who plans to exchange wedding vows with her fiancé, Bastian, before millions of their closest fans. Things don’t go as planned, and Kat winds up plucking a shlumpy rando (Owen Wilson) from the audience to go through with the nuptials. As forces conspire to separate the unlikely pair, they must decide if two people from such different worlds can find true love together. Marry Me never quite recovers from the brain-numbing suspension of disbelief it demands from otherwise sentient viewers. It’s a movie that’s all too happy simply to go through the motions when its star is clearly capable of busting bigger, more interesting moves. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Romance/comedy, rated PG-13, 112 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — SING 2
Trailer: https://youtu.be/EPZu5MA2uqI
You could do worse than this sequel to 2016’s Sing, which follows a ragtag musical menagerie looking to take their act to the film’s version of Las Vegas. As in the original film, they’re led by Buster the koala (Matthew McConaughey), who wants to take the show to Redshore City, but he’s told the group’s potatoes are just too small to make it in Not Vegas. In desperation, Buster promises an appearance by a retired and reclusive rock star/lion (Bono). What begins as a dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. A cinematic masterpiece it is not. But Sing 2 is good enough. (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Comedy/musical, rated PG, 110 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Trailer: https://youtu.be/JfVOs4VSpmA
No Way Home is a Spider-Man sundae with extra cherries. The concept of a multiverse is the engine that drives narrative, but the high-test rocket fuel that powers it are its performances. Guided by director Jon Watts, whose credits include both of Tom Holland’s previous headlining performances as the wall-crawler, Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s supporting cast has so much fun here that it’s infectious. With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. As much fun as this movie is, it is, at heart, a story of loss and letting go. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 148 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — UNCHARTED
Trailer: https://youtu.be/4wCH1K-ckZw
Nathan Drake and his wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan embark on a dangerous quest to find the greatest treasure never found while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother. “What transpires is part heist flick, part Mission: Impossible-lite, with a dollop of Dan Brown (for the puzzles), the DNA of Nicolas Cage in National Treasure, and mildly zingy buddy-banter dressed up with a bit of The Treasure of the Sierra Madre‘s existential darkness." (Michael O'Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 116 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD
Trailer: https://youtu.be/TDLptdrP-74
A young woman battles indecisiveness as she traverses the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path. “The Worst Person in the World, Norwegian director Joachim Trier’s latest film, hits on a universal truth: None of us know what the hell we’re doing.” (Observer) Romance/drama, rated R, 128 minutes, CCAC
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes .com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCE: Google, YouTube.com
STREAMING
THE BURNING SEA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/yu-Pxb4xAmc
From the team that made The Quake and The Wave comes a new disaster thriller. Fifty years after the discovery of one of the world’s largest oil fields in the North Sea, the environmental consequences begin to manifest. A crack opens on the ocean floor, causing a rig to collapse. A team of researchers, including submarine operator Sofia (Kristine Kujath Thorp), rushes in to search for the missing and assess the cause of the damage, but they discover that this is just the start of a possible apocalyptic catastrophe. When her loving companion, Stian (Henrik Bjelland), becomes trapped in the depths of the sea, Sofia embarks on a desperate attempt to save him.“Measured in the size of the disaster, there are few Norwegian films that beat this one.” (Dagbladet) Action/adventure/thriller, rated PG-13, 106 minutes, in Norwegian with subtitles
THE DESPERATE HOUR
Trailer: https://youtu.be/2D0rn1e2pTw
Award-winning director Phillip Noyce (The Quiet American) helms this real-time thriller. Recently widowed mother Amy Carr (Academy Award-nominee Naomi Watts) is doing her best to restore normalcy to the lives of her young daughter and teenage son in their small town. As she’s on a jog in the woods, she finds her town thrown into chaos as a shooting takes place at her son’s school. Miles away, on foot in the dense forest, she races against time in a desperate bid to save her son. “The filmmaking works in and of itself, but that The Desperate Hour feels so emotionally in tune with its lead actress is a feat all on its own.” (Observer) Thriller, rated PG-13, 84 minutes
FAMILY SQUARES
Trailer: https://youtu.be/4-iqHRDMbIk
Veep producer Stephanie Laing directs this comedy starring Judy Greer (Halloween Kills, Jurassic World), Zoe Chao (Strangers), and Sam Richardson (Star Trek: Lower Decks, Werewolves Within). Animosity runs deep in the Worth family, but when the death of matriarch, Grandma Mabel, forces them to come together, they find their way back into each other’s’ lives and realize that while you can’t choose your family, you can choose to be friends with them. Comedy/drama, rated R, 95 minutes
GASOLINE ALLEY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/WpUdbL-6OSU
Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson, and Devon Sawa star in the chilling story of a savage Hollywood murder set in present day Los Angeles. Jimmy Jayne (Sawa), a reformed ex-con, is the prime suspect who will stop at nothing to prove his innocence. Homicide detectives Freeman (Willis) and Vargas (Wilson) are close on his tail as Jimmy takes on his own investigation, risking his life in the dark underbelly of L.A. Action/mystery/thriller, rated R, 97 minutes
THE JUMP
Trailer: https://youtu.be/v69SGpbJaBo
On Thanksgiving Day, 1970, the U.S. coast guard sets out to meet a Soviet vessel anchored just off the shore of Martha’s Vineyard to discuss fishing rights in the Atlantic Ocean. With talks in full swing, Lithuanian sailor Simas Kudirka jumps across the icy water onto the American boat in a frantic bid for freedom. To his horror, and to the outcry of the world media, the Americans return him to the Soviets, and he is tried for treason, setting off a series of protests throughout the U.S., and all hope seems lost. Through eye-witness reports, rare archival footage and a dramatic first-person re-enactment by now 91-year-old Kudirka, director Giedrė Žickytė takes us on a stranger-than-fiction journey that reached all the way to the White House. “I won’t spoil any of the diplomatic twists that followed. But it’s worth noting that Kudirka is a natural raconteur with the soul of a poet.” (National Post) Available on Tuesday, March 1. Documentary, not rated, 84 minutes, in Lithuanian and English with subtitles, Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu
NO EXIT
Trailer: https://youtu.be/GFvupyiNEz0
In her first lead role in a feature film, Havana Rose Liu (Mayday) stars as Darby, a young woman en route to a family emergency is stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. When she stumbles across an abducted girl in a van in the parking lot, it sets her on a terrifying life-or-death struggle to discover who among them is the kidnapper. Directed by Damien Power (Killing Ground) and based on Taylor Adams’ 2017 novel, the film also features Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), David Rysdahl (Nine Days), Dale Dickey (Winter’s Bone), and Mila Harris (Young Dylan). Drama/horror/mystery, rated R, Hulu
STRAWBERRY MANSION
Trailer: https://youtu.be/dpPsvOSc1Gk
In a dystopian future where dreams can be taxed and invaded by advertisers, government agent James Preble (Kentucker Audley) travels to the eccentric home of aging artist Arabella Isadora (Penny Fuller) to audit her dreams. He finds himself falling in love with the visions of her younger self (Grace Glowicki), which he discovers in the archives of her unconscious. But all is not well in dreamland as dangerous family secrets and a rogue’s gallery of blue demons and fried chicken pitchmen threaten to set the lovers’ paradise ablaze. “A film to admire not just for its psychedelic aesthetic delirium, but also for its pure moxie, its gleeful embrace of the very idea of filmmaking itself.” (Screen International) Fantasy/science fiction/drama, not rated, 91 minutes — Streaming items compiled by Michael Abatemarco
