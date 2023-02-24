OPENING
4 chiles — CLOSE
Trailer: youtu.be/6EJGnU2AmV4
Leo and Remi are two 13-year-old best friends whose seemingly unbreakable bond is suddenly, tragically torn apart. Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, director Lukas Dhont’s second film is an emotionally transformative and unforgettable portrait of the intersection of friendship and love, identity and independence, and heartbreak and healing. “Dhont tells a familiar story in what feels like a fresh and urgently new way, with sensitivity, sadness and promising glimmers of hope.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Oscar nominated, drama, rated PG-13, 105 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema, Violet Crown
COCAINE BEAR
Trailer: youtu.be/DuWEEKeJLMI
Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a rampage for more blow ... and blood. With Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Ray Liotta. Thriller/action, rated R, 95 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
EMILY
Trailer: youtu.be/xaL90sMAzbY
Emily imagines Emily Brontë’s own Gothic story that inspired her seminal novel, Wuthering Heights. Haunted by the death of her mother, Emily (Emma Mackey) struggles within the confines of her family life and yearns for artistic and personal freedom and so begins a journey to channel her creative potential into one of the greatest novels of all time. “Paints a haunting and sympathetic portrait of the person she might have been.” (TIME Magazine) Biography/drama, rated R, 130 minutes, Violet Crown
JESUS REVOLUTION
Trailer: youtu.be/07eXfF6Zw44
In the 1970s, Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney) and a sea of young people descend on sunny Southern California to redefine truth through all means of liberation. Inadvertently, Laurie meets a charismatic street preacher (Jonathan Roumie) and a pastor (Kelsey Grammer) who open the doors to a church to a stream of wandering youth. What unfolds is a counterculture movement that becomes the greatest spiritual awakening in American history. Drama, not rated, 120 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
FOUND FOOTAGE & COLLAGE FILMS
Sixteen experimental short films created from 1965 to 2017 that provide a vivid account of creative processes used in the recycling of images in experimental moving image art. Screens Friday, Feb. 24. Experimental shorts, run time not available, not rated, No Name Cinema
OUTRIDERS: LEGACY OF THE BLACK COWBOY FILM SERIES
THE HARDER THEY FALL (2021)
Trailer: youtu.be/Poc55U2RPMw
Harwood Museum and Taos Center for the Arts presents a cinematic exploration of the Black cowboy inspired by the exhibition Outriders Legacy of the Black Cowboy currently on view at the Harwood. From documentaries to vintage Westerns and major studio releases, this diverse line-up of films features fictional and true stories of Black resistance, joy, and life on the range. Screening Friday, Feb. 24, is The Harder They Fall (2021), starring Idris Elba and Regina King. Revisionist Western, rated R, 139 minutes, Taos Center for the Arts
CONTINUING
2 chiles — 80 FOR BRADY
Trailer: youtu.be/-UeGXB2NjR8
A serviceable mash-up of sitcom and sports flick, 80 for Brady should please fans of Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, and/or Tom Brady. The movie is almost entirely fiction, but its central characters were inspired by a group of Boston-area women of a certain age who faithfully followed the New England Patriots and were Brady superfans. They plan a trip to Houston for the epochal 2017 Super Bowl, encountering predictable roadblocks along the way, but the trip plays as a series of triumphs. Ultimately, the women insist on a pivotal role in the outcome of the big game, which is condensed into a few highlights of official NFL footage. 80 for Brady suggests a simple moral: Golden girls just wanna have fun. (Mark Jenkins/The Washington Post) Comedy/drama, rated PG-13, 98 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
1.5 chiles — ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA
Trailer: youtu.be/ZlNFpri-Y40
Superhero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together with Hope’s parents, Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures, and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. “All in all ... Quantumania nicely hits the mark: it’s goofy, but goofy to just the right degree.” (Independent UK) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 125 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 chiles — AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
Trailer: youtu.be/d9MyW72ELq0
This sequel catches up with Avatar‘s protagonist, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a decade after he’s decided to retire from service with the Marines and take up residence on Pandora (the planet he was sent to colonize), become a member of the native Na’vi tribe, and marry Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans. The Way of Water is frequently clunky and ham-handed in its storytelling, and the words spoken by its characters aren’t particularly memorable. But there’s no denying the power of images that can only be described as transporting — literally and figuratively. With Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Oscar nominee, sci-fi/action, rated PG-13, 192 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — KNOCK AT THE CABIN
Trailer: youtu.be/gv_QhoUy-xc
M. Night Shyamalan may have made the politest — and the most provocative — home-invasion horror movie you’ll ever see. Four strangers show up uninvited at a rustic getaway in the Pennsylvania woods, spouting biblical pronouncements about Armageddon and toting scary-looking homemade weapons as they barge in on and terrorize a family. The world is about to end — by tsunami, disease, storm, and a blizzard of aviation accidents — unless the residents of the cabin, for reasons that are never explained because they are, quite frankly, cuckoo — sacrifice one of themselves. Based on the book The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay (whose disturbing plot has been softened slightly by Shyamalan and co-writers Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman), Knock is satisfyingly atmospheric and tense. It’s also moderately bloody, but the intruders clean up after themselves. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Mystery/horror, rated R, 100 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
4 chiles — LIVING
Trailer: youtu.be/OVo5kLt_-BU
A veteran civil servant (Bill Nighy) receives a medical diagnosis that inspires him to move to the south coast and cram some fun into his remaining days. He meets a sunny young female colleague who seems to have the pep that had previously escaped him. “Nighy’s finest move is the way he turns Williams’ face with the smallest of smiles or flicker of understanding in the eyes. You can see his character both remembering who he was as a child and becoming a whole new person as he stumbles towards death.” (Jennifer Levin/For The New Mexican) Oscar nominee, drama, rated PG-13, 102 minutes, CCAC
1.5 chiles — MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE
Trailer: youtu.be/pBIGdw-BRxw
Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) takes to the stage once again when a business deal that went bust leaves him broke and bartending in Florida. Hoping for one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Salma Hayak Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse — and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, he soon finds himself trying to whip a hot new roster of talented dancers into shape. “Tatum has laid-back charm in spades, but he works so strenuously to be likable, supportive, nurturing, deferential in this role — and let’s not forget, an object of sexual desire, flipping the dynamic of the male gaze 180 degrees — that he’s practically overheating.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Comedy/drama, rated R, 112 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — A MAN CALLED OTTO
Trailer: youtu.be/eFYUX9l-m5I
As the title character in A Man Called Otto, Tom Hanks plays a cantankerous widower with an affinity for home repair. When it comes to this tear-jerker’s own makeover — it’s based on Hannes Holm’s 2016 Swedish film A Man Called Ove, inspired by Fredrik Backman’s 2012 novel — some sanded-off edges threaten to throw the project out of whack. But in the end, they don’t quite compromise a sturdy foundation. When a lively young family moves in next door, the grumpy Otto meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world upside down. Even if A Man Called Otto loses some of its soul in translation, Hanks’ innate warmth adds heart to this affecting depiction of longing for the past and finding purpose in the present. (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Drama/comedy, rated PG-13, 126 minutes, Violet Crown
MARLOWE
Trailer: youtu.be/YjdgC-ytvUQ
Detective Phillip Marlowe (Liam Neeson) becomes embroiled in an investigation with a wealthy family in Bay City, California, after a beautiful blonde (Diane Kruger) hires him to find her former lover. With Jessica Lange. Suspense, rated R, 110 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 chiles — OF AN AGE
Trailer: youtu.be/7KPlWpqiguM
During the summer of 1999, an 18-year-old amateur ballroom dancer has an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance with a friend’s older brother. “The film delicately embraces grand sentiments without ever being sentimental. And throughout the journey, we can’t help but be enthralled.” (San Francisco Chronicle) Romance/drama/LGBTQ+, rated R, 114 minutes, Violet Crown
OSCAR NOMINATED SHORTS
Trailer: youtu.be/E_sWJNh4Zqk
This special theatrical release showcases the 2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films in live action, animated, and documentary categories. The Academy Awards ceremony happens on Sunday, March 12th. Screen documentary (not rated, 165 minutes) shorts at CCAC and Violet Crown; screen animated (not rated, 95 minutes) and live action (not rated, 110 minutes) shorts at Violet Crown.
2.5 chiles — PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
Trailer: youtu.be/tHb7WlgyaUc
The latest installment in the adventures of the swashbuckling ginger cat kicks off with a swooping, flying, visually fun opening battle, and Puss (Antonio Banderas) learns that he has just run through his eighth of nine lives. The imminent loss of quasi-immortality sends Puss into a funk. Eliminating all risk is the only thing Puss can think of to do, so he eats and sleeps and not much else — until learning of a magical star that can reset his nine lives if he wishes on it. He reunites with Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayak Pinault) from the last film and sets off. The bar isn’t terribly high here, but Puss and company clear it comfortably, landing — but of course — on their feet. (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Oscar nominee, comedy/animation, rated PG, 100 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
TITANIC (25TH ANNIVERSARY) — 3D
Trailer: youtu.be/oHY7D7K58BM
James Cameron’s Titanic is an epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the R.M.S. Titanic; the pride and joy of the White Star Line and, at the time, the largest moving object ever built. She was the most luxurious liner of her era — the “ship of dreams” — which ultimately carried over 1,500 people to their death in the ice cold waters of the North Atlantic in the early hours of April 15, 1912. “How is Titanic in 3D? The answer is pretty damn dazzling.” (Rolling Stone) Drama, rated PG-13, 196 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3 chiles — TURN EVERY PAGE
Trailer: youtu.be/gv3CRojrbeE
A documentary about the remarkable 50-year relationship between two literary legends, writer Robert Caro and his longtime editor, Robert Gottlieb. Now 86, Caro is working to complete the final volume of his masterwork, The Years of Lyndon Johnson; Gottlieb, 90, waits to edit it. The task of finishing their life’s work looms before them. “Although the documentary ultimately lacks focus, the subjects of Turn Every Page are so interesting that it would be a pleasure to go on listening to them long after the credits roll.” (Jennifer Levin/For The New Mexican) Documentary, rated PG, 112 minutes, CCAC
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, santafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jean cocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCES: Google, IMDb.com, RottenTomatoes.com, Vimeo.com, YouTube.com