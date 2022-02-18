Chile Pages: Feb. 18-24

OPENING
DOG
Trailer: https://youtu.be/V4tAtp-TyzQ
With a dog named Lulu by his side, Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) races down the Pacific Coast to make it to a soldier’s funeral on time. Along the way, Briggs and Lulu drive each other completely crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards to have a fighting chance of finding happiness. Comedy, rated PG-13, 90 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
UNCHARTED
Trailer: https://youtu.be/4wCH1K-ckZw
Nathan Drake and his wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan embark on a dangerous quest to find the greatest treasure never found while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother. Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 116 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD
Trailer: https://youtu.be/TDLptdrP-74
A young woman battles indecisiveness as she traverses the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path. “The Worst Person in the World, Norwegian director Joachim Trier’s latest film, hits on a universal truth: None of us know what the hell we’re doing.” (Observer) Romance/drama, rated R, 128 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema, Violet Crown
REOPENING
3.5 CHILES — DUNE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/w0HgHet0sxg
Director Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of novelist Frank Herbert’s beloved, legendarily unadaptable 1965 sci-fi opus, Dune is almost purely pleasurable and rarely tedious, despite its gargantuan running time and minor imperfections. The movie is eye candy, to be sure, but with a substantial cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Javier Bardem. Set in the year 10191 on the inhospitable desert planet of Arrakis, it might help to think of the whole thing as a kind of Mafia turf war set in space, with malevolent forces exploding into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence: “spice.” Fans of the novel shouldn’t expect full closure; they’ll have to wait for the conclusion in the film’s next chapter. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/adventure, rated PG-13, 155 minutes, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
3.5 CHILES — BELFAST
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Ja3PPOnJQ2k
This semi-autobiographical film directed by Kenneth Branagh chronicles the life of a working-class family and their young son’s childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital. “For its frequently painful contours, there’s an abundance of pleasures to be had in Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s irresistible memoir about growing up amid the Troubles in Northern Ireland.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 97 minutes, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — BLACKLIGHT
Trailer: https://youtu.be/PE04ESdgnHI
Travis Block (Liam Neeson), a shadowy government agent who specializes in removing operatives whose covers have been exposed, uncovers a deadly conspiracy within his own ranks that reaches the highest echelons of power. “It’s always a pleasure to see Neeson do his thing. Even if it’s in the guise of a guerrilla warrior now more commonly known as ‘Grandpa.’” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/mystery, rated PG-13. 105 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — DEATH ON THE NILE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/dZRqB0JLizw
Death on the Nile is an undeniably handsome, old-fashioned affair — a classic “locked room” murder mystery set on a photogenic river boat in Egypt where a cluster of well-dressed guests have gathered to celebrate the marriage of two pretty people (Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer), until someone gets killed. Make that several someones. Director Kenneth Branagh does double duty as the eccentric Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. It’s a surprisingly intimate portrayal, in a tale that has two mysteries at its center: one involving a killing and the other having to do with a human enigma. The crime’s solution is fine and dandy, but it’s Poirot himself who most fascinates. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Mystery/crime, rated PG-13, 127 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — DRIVE MY CAR
Trailer: https://youtu.be/6BPKPb_RTwI
Yusuke, an aging, widowed actor, seeks a chauffeur and turns to his go-to mechanic, who recommends 20-year-old Misaki. Despite their initial misgivings, a special relationship develops between them. Both are broken; Yusuke’s wife has died, having betrayed him before that. We don’t learn about Misaki’s wounds until much later, as the driver and her passenger discover what they share. In its quiet way, Drive My Car is a story about listening, or, in a larger sense, paying attention, and it invites you to do the same. It isn’t just about listening, but healing, and the transformative, terrifying, awesome power of art. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama, not rated, 179 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — JACKASS FOREVER
Trailer: https://youtu.be/p74bzf-beGc
Celebrate the joy of a perfectly executed shot to the groin as Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the rest of the gang return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of stunts and comedy. “Jackass Forever feels like a victory lap of sorts for Knoxville and company, who can rest their broken bones and concussed heads knowing that they have cemented their place in the pantheon of cinematic dumdums.” (Hau Chu/The Washington Post) Comedy/action, rated R, 104 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — LICORICE PIZZA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ofnXPwUPENo
In this coming-of-age film, writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson once again turns his affectionate, somewhat pitiless lens on the entertainment world. But now it’s the wilderness of child stardom and C-list celebrity, which forms the alternately amusing and bemusing backdrop for a portrait of young love, elusive purpose, knowingness, innocence, and the knockabout appeal of just hanging out. At its idiosyncratic best, the film captures the in-betweenness of life, when love isn’t exactly romance, and the future turns out to be another version of the present. It might be most rewarding to view Licorice Pizza as a dream: It doesn’t always add up, or even go anywhere in particular. But it makes its own kind of offbeat, freewheeling sense. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/romance, rated R, 133 minutes, Violet Crown
1 CHILE — MARRY ME
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Ebv9_rNb5Ig
Seconds before pop star Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) is to be married in front of an audience of her fans, she learns her fiancé is cheating and has a meltdown on stage. In a moment of inspired insanity, Kat locks eyes with a stranger in the crowd (Owen Wilson) and marries him on the spot. As forces conspire to separate the unlikely pair, they must decide if two people from such different worlds can find true love together. “It’s a movie that’s all too happy simply to go through the motions when its star is clearly capable of busting bigger, more interesting moves.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Romance/comedy, rated PG-13, 112 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
PARALLEL MOTHERS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/yJB_MtrMINc
Two single women meet in a hospital room where they are both going to give birth. One is middle aged and doesn’t regret it, while the other is adolescent and scared. The two women form a strong bond with one another as they both confront motherhood in this film from director Pedro Almodóvar. “The somber meets the surreal in a gorgeous movie with one of Penelope Cruz’s best performances.” (Chicago Sun-Times) Drama/comedy, rated R, 120 minutes, CCAC
1 CHILE — SCREAM
Trailer: https://youtu.be/beToTslH17s
The Scream franchise began in 1996 as a piece of brilliant meta-horror: a slasher movie that cleverly critiqued the conventions of the genre in a way that was scary, funny, and fun. In the latest installment, a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past, but this Scream is so insufferably self-conscious that watching it feels like it’s watching you back, waiting for your reaction. Try as it might ... to be a “meta-slasher whodunit,” this Scream feels less like a movie than a podcast about a movie, one hosted by a claque of irritating, smarty-pants commentators who don’t know when to shut up. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Comedy/horror, rated R, 111 minutes, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — SING 2
Trailer: https://youtu.be/EPZu5MA2uqI
You could do worse than this sequel to 2016’s Sing, which follows a ragtag musical menagerie looking to take their act to the film’s version of Las Vegas. As in the original film, they’re led by Buster the koala (Matthew McConaughey), who wants to take the show to Redshore City, but he’s told the group’s potatoes are just too small to make it in Not Vegas. In desperation, Buster promises an appearance by a retired and reclusive rock star/lion (Bono). What begins as a dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. A cinematic masterpiece it is not. But Sing 2 is good enough. (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Comedy/musical, rated PG, 110 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Trailer: https://youtu.be/JfVOs4VSpmA
The concept of a multiverse is the engine that drives No Way Home narrative, but the high-test rocket fuel that powers it are its performances. Guided by director Jon Watts, whose credits include both of Tom Holland’s previous headlining performances as the wall-crawler, Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s supporting cast has so much fun here that it’s infectious. With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. As much fun as this movie is, it is, at heart, a story of loss and letting go. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 148 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes .com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCE: Google, YouTube.com
STREAMING
A BANQUET
Trailer: https://youtu.be/zVZfglJ6bS0
Widowed mother Holly (Sienna Guillory) is radically tested when her teenage daughter Betsey (Jessica Alexander) experiences a profound enlightenment and insists that her body is no longer her own, but in service to a higher power. Bound to her newfound faith, Betsey refuses to eat but loses no weight. In an agonizing dilemma, torn between love and fear, Holly is forced to confront the boundaries of her own beliefs. “As a world-building exercise A Banquet is fearless in how it weaves themes of grief, identity, care and faith together into an elaborate portrait of three women bound together by crisis.” (AWFJ Women on Film) Horror, not rated, 98 minutes
DOWNFALL: THE CASE AGAINST BOEING
Trailer: https://youtu.be/vt-IJkUbAxY
A searing investigation of a once-iconic company and its tragic failures exposes how Wall Street’s influence and Boeing’s crumbling internal culture resulted in two historic plane crashes, 346 fatalities, and a shocking cover-up. The film was directed and produced by Rory Kennedy (Ghosts of Abu Ghraib). “Kennedy not only builds a case against Boeing but offers an object lesson in the tragic consequences of corporate greed and hubris.” (Variety) Documentary, rated PG-13, 89 minutes, Netflix
THE KING’S MAN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/5zdBG-iGfes
Ralph Fiennes (Schindler’s List), Gemma Aterton (Prince of Persia), and Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man) lead the cast in this tale of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds plotting a war to wipe out millions. One man must race against time to stop them in an account of the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency. “A dumb bit of fun, a revisionist history of WWI told in a nimble, comic-book style. ... Rasputin (Rhys Ifans) is deliciously over-the-top, albeit in a pretty spectacular way.” (Salon.com) Action/adventure/thriller, rated R, 131 minutes, Hulu
THE LAST BUS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/43037dKDMuQ
Tom (Timothy Spall), an elderly man whose wife has recently passed away, uses only local buses on a nostalgic trip to carry her ashes all the way across the United Kingdom to Land’s End, where they originally met, using his free bus pass. Unbeknownst to Tom, his journey begins to capture the imagination of the local people that he comes across and, ultimately, becomes a nationwide story. “Anchored by the gifted Timothy Spall, the film spins a wistful but emotionally resonant tale, infusing earthy wit into even some heart-stopping moments.” (Shadows on the Wall) Drama, not rated, 88 minutes
PURSUIT
Trailer: https://youtu.be/7YEicjmt2KY
Detective Mike Breslin (Jake Manley) crosses paths with Rick Calloway (Emile Hirsch), a ruthless hacker who’s trying to save his kidnapped wife from a drug cartel. When Calloway escapes from police custody, Breslin joins forces with a no-nonsense cop to reclaim his prisoner. Action/thriller, rated R, 95 minutes
— Streaming items compiled by Michael Abatemarco
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.