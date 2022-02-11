Chile Pages: Feb. 11-17

OPENING
BLACKLIGHT
Travis Block (Liam Neeson), a shadowy government agent who specializes in removing operatives whose covers have been exposed, uncovers a deadly conspiracy within his own ranks that reaches the highest echelons of power. Action/mystery, rated PG-13. 105 minutes, Violet Crown
DEATH ON THE NILE
Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. “Death on the Nile works because of how effortlessly — and sometimes even charmingly — it bridges the gap between old-fashioned entertainment and modern appetites.” (IndieWire) Mystery/crime, rated PG-13, 127 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
JOCKEY
Seasoned horse jockey Jackson has weathered decades of races on the riding circuit, but he now finds himself facing what could be his last season as his health deteriorates. “Everything feels real in the drama starring Clifton Collins Jr., just right as a veteran rider taking a risk by getting back in the saddle.” (Chicago Sun-Times) Drama/sport, rated R, 94 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
MARRY ME
Seconds before pop star Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) is to be married in front of an audience of her fans, she learns her fiance is cheating and has a meltdown on stage. In a moment of inspired insanity, Kat locks eyes with a stranger in the crowd (Owen Wilson) and marries him on the spot. As forces conspire to separate the unlikely pair, they must decide if two people from such different worlds can find true love together. Romance/comedy, rated PG-13, 112 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
3.5 CHILES — BELFAST
This semi-autobiographical film directed by Kenneth Branagh chronicles the life of a working-class family and their young son’s childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital. “For its frequently painful contours, there’s an abundance of pleasures to be had in Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s irresistible memoir about growing up amid the Troubles in Northern Ireland.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 97 minutes, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — DRIVE MY CAR
Yusuke, an aging, widowed actor, seeks a chauffeur and turns to his go-to mechanic, who recommends 20-year-old Misaki. Despite their initial misgivings, a special relationship develops between them. Both are broken; Yusuke’s wife has died, having betrayed him before that. We don’t learn about Misaki’s wounds until much later, as the driver and her passenger discover what they share. In its quiet way, Drive My Car is a story about listening, or, in a larger sense, paying attention, and it invites you to do the same. It isn’t just about listening, but healing, and the transformative, terrifying, awesome power of art. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama, not rated, 179 minutes, CCAC
FLEE
Flee tells the story of Amin Nawabi as he grapples with a painful secret he has kept hidden for 20 years, one that threatens to derail the life he has built for himself and his soon-to-be husband. Recounted mostly through animation to director Jonas Poher Rasmussen, he tells for the first time the story of his extraordinary journey as a child refugee from Afghanistan. “Flee won the World Cinema Documentary Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, and no wonder: It’s heartbreaking and moving, and hard to forget.” (Vox) Documentary/animation, rated PG-13, 83 minutes, Violet Crown
JACKASS FOREVER
Celebrate the joy of a perfectly executed shot to the groin as Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the rest of the gang return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of stunts and comedy. “Knoxville and the others go about their messy business with a glee that is impossibly contagious.” (Arizona Republic) Comedy/action, rated R, 104 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — LICORICE PIZZA
In this coming-of-age film, writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson once again turns his affectionate, somewhat pitiless lens on the entertainment world. But now it’s the wilderness of child stardom and C-list celebrity, which forms the alternately amusing and bemusing backdrop for a portrait of young love, elusive purpose, knowingness, innocence, and the knockabout appeal of just hanging out. At its idiosyncratic best, the film captures the in-betweenness of life, when love isn’t exactly romance, and the future turns out to be another version of the present. It might be most rewarding to view Licorice Pizza as a dream: It doesn’t always add up, or even go anywhere in particular. But it makes its own kind of offbeat, freewheeling sense. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/romance, rated R, 133 minutes, Violet Crown
MOONFALL
The world stands on the brink of annihilation when a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit and sends it hurtling toward a collision course with Earth. With only weeks before impact, NASA executive Jocinda “Jo” Fowler (Halle Berry) teams up with a man from her past and a conspiracy theorist for an impossible mission into space to save humanity. Sci-fi/action, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
PARALLEL MOTHERS
Two single women meet in a hospital room where they are both going to give birth. One is middle aged and doesn’t regret it, while the other is adolescent and scared. The two women form a strong bond with one another as they both confront motherhood in this film from director Pedro Almodóvar. “The somber meets the surreal in a gorgeous movie with one of Penelope Cruz’s best performances.” (Chicago Sun-Times) Drama/comedy, rated R, 120 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
1 CHILE — SCREAM
The Scream franchise began in 1996 as a piece of brilliant meta-horror: a slasher movie that cleverly critiqued the conventions of the genre in a way that was scary, funny, and fun. In the latest installment, a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past, but this Scream is so insufferably self-conscious that watching it feels like it’s watching you back, waiting for your reaction. Try as it might ... to be a “meta-slasher whodunit,” this Scream feels less like a movie than a podcast about a movie, one hosted by a claque of irritating, smarty-pants commentators who don’t know when to shut up. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Comedy/horror, rated R, 111 minutes, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — SING 2
You could do worse than this sequel to 2016’s Sing, which follows a ragtag musical menagerie looking to take their act to the film’s version of Las Vegas. As in the original film, they’re led by Buster the koala (Matthew McConaughey), who wants to take the show to Redshore City, but he’s told the group’s potatoes are just too small to make it in Not Vegas. In desperation, Buster promises an appearance by a retired and reclusive rock star/lion (Bono). What begins as a dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. A cinematic masterpiece it is not. But Sing 2 is good enough. (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Comedy/musical, rated PG, 110 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
No Way Home is a Spider-Man sundae with extra cherries. The concept of a multiverse is the engine that drives the new film’s narrative, but the high-test rocket fuel that powers it are its performances. Guided by director Jon Watts, whose credits include both of Tom Holland’s previous headlining performances as the wall-crawler, Spider-Man: No Way Home’s supporting cast has so much fun here that it’s infectious. With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. As much fun as this movie is, it is, at heart, a story of loss and letting go. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 148 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — SUNDOWN
A wealthy man (Tim Roth) is vacationing with loved ones at a resort in Acapulco, Mexico, until he receives a phone call. There’s been a death in the family, and everyone must return home. However, the man pretends to lose his passport, which delays his return. “One of the pleasures of Sundown is that it is impossible to guess where it is heading — and it heads in some bizarre directions.” (IndieWire) Drama/mystery, rated R, 83 minutes, Violet Crown
Is Michel Franco's follow-up to New Order a character study or social critique? A little of both, but not enough of either.
4 CHILES — THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
Director Joel Coen, directing his first feature film without his brother Ethan, brings a spare elegance to William Shakespeare’s blasted heath in The Tragedy of Macbeth, his minimalist-maximalist adaptation of the famous 17th-century play. Urged on by his loving and pathologically ambitious wife, Lady Macbeth (Frances McDormand), a Scottish lord (Denzel Washington) embarks on an addled mission to take the crown from King Duncan (Brendan Gleeson). Within the world that Coen and his prodigious cast have created ... becomes both a filmy dreamscape and taut documentary, of how love and loyalty, mythologizing and madness can feed into desperate acts of entitlement and self-belief. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama/thriller, rated R, 105 minutes, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — WEST SIDE STORY
In this respectful but smartly tweaked and slightly toughened-up version of West Side Story, director Steven Spielberg proves that the best works of art are simultaneously strong and elastic enough to withstand a wide range of interpretations. It still centers on star-crossed love amid a fatal feud between the Sharks and the Jets. It doesn’t take much for West Side Story‘s themes — immigration, racial anxiety, abuse of police power, the casual dehumanization of the Other — to feel of the moment, but screenwriter Tony Kushner makes subtle work of making sure they resonate. This West Side Story sends viewers on a journey that, for all its familiarity, once again feels thrilling, romantic, drenched in movement, life, and color — and, ultimately, aching sadness. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/romance, rated PG-13, 156 minutes, Violet Crown
STREAMING
THE BEATLES AND INDIA
In 1968, the world’s most popular rock and roll band, The Beatles had achieved mass fame and fortune yet were searching for deeper meaning in their lives. Under the spiritual guidance of Indian guru Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, The Beatles took a trip to Rishikesh, India, to study transcendental meditation and set out on a path of enlightenment. The Beatles And India examines how Indian music and culture shaped the music of The Beatles and in turn explores how The Beatles served as ambassadors of a world music sound and cultural movement. The documentary draws on expansive archival footage and includes contemporaneous locale shooting in India, recordings, photographs, and compelling first-hand interviews.“Ultimately it’s the contributions from Indian journalists, musicians and fans that give this film a welcome new perspective.” (Radio Times) Available on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Documentary/music, not rated, 96 minutes, BritBox
COSMIC DAWN
After witnessing an alien abduction as a child and being told she’s crazy for most of her life, Aurora (Camille Rowe) joins UFO cult The Cosmic Dawn. Her time at the cult’s remote island compound is marked by miraculous revelations and a burgeoning friendship with Tom, the resident cook. When a fellow cult member starts to display increasingly bizarre behavior, Aurora begins to question cult leader Elyse’s sanity (and her own) and seeks a way out. When Elyse resurfaces, years later, Aurora pursues the truth about The Cosmic Dawn. Science fiction/thriller, not rated, 98 minutes
I WANT YOU BACK
Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) are total strangers, but when they meet, one thing instantly bonds them: they were both unexpectedly dumped by their respective partners, Anne (Gina Rodriguez) and Noah (Scott Eastwood), on the same weekend. When they see on social media that their exes have happily moved on to new romances, Peter and Emma hatch a desperate plot to win back the loves of their lives. Comedy/romance, rated R, 111 minutes, Amazon Prime
THE IN BETWEEN
Tessa (Joey King) doesn’t believe she deserves her own love story after bouncing around from one foster home to the next for most of her childhood. Everything changes after she has a chance encounter with Skylar (Kyle Allen), a high school senior from a neighboring town who’s a true romantic. As her heart begins to open, a car accident takes Skylar’s life while Tessa survives, and she soon begins to believe that Skylar is trying to reconnect with her from the afterworld. Romance/drama/science fiction, rated PG-13, Paramount+
THE SKY IS EVERYWHERE
Tucked among the redwood trees of Northern California and surrounded by her grandmother’s gargantuan roses, 17-year-old Lennie, a musical prodigy, struggles with overwhelming grief following the sudden loss of her older sister, Bailey. When Joe Fontaine, the charismatic new guy at school, enters Lennie’s life, she’s drawn to him, but Lennie’s complicated relationship with her sister’s devastated boyfriend affects her budding love for Joe. Through her vivid imagination and honest, conflicted heart, Lennie navigates first love and first loss to create a song of her own. Drama, rated PG-13, 103 minutes, Apple TV+
THOSE WHO WALK AWAY
After meeting on a social media app, Max (Booboo Stewart) and Avery’s (Scarlett Sperduto) first date takes a perilous turn when they end up at a local haunted house, the home of Rotcreep (Nils Allen Stewart), a sinister creature that rots your body and soul with one touch. As the night turns into a deadly game of cat and mouse, Max and Avery begin to realize the trauma they share may either save them or erupt into an unforgettable nightmare. Horror, not rated, 94 minutes — Compiled by Michael Abatemarco
