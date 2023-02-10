Chile pages: Feb. 10-16

OPENING
MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE
Trailer: youtu.be/pBIGdw-BRxw
Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) takes to the stage once again when a business deal that went bust leaves him broke and bartending in Florida. Hoping for one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Salma Hayak Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse — and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, he soon finds himself trying to whip a hot new roster of talented dancers into shape. “Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek have all the chemistry in a satisfying sendoff that celebrates the art of dance. Knee pads never looked so good.” (IndieWire) Comedy/drama, rated R, 112 minutes, Violet Crown
TITANIC (25TH ANNIVERSARY) — 3D
Trailer: youtu.be/oHY7D7K58BM
James Cameron’s Titanic is an epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the R.M.S. Titanic, the pride and joy of the White Star Line and, at the time, the largest moving object ever built. She was the most luxurious liner of her era — the “ship of dreams” — which ultimately carried over 1,500 people to their death in the ice cold waters of the North Atlantic in the early hours of April 15, 1912. “How is Titanic in 3D? The answer is pretty damn dazzling.” (Rolling Stone) Drama, rated PG-13, 196 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
MARLOWE
Trailer: youtu.be/YjdgC-ytvUQ
Detective Phillip Marlowe (Liam Neeson) becomes embroiled in an investigation with a wealthy family in Bay City, California, after a beautiful blonde (Diane Kruger) hires him to find her former lover. Opens Tuesday, Feb. 14. Suspense, rated R, 110 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3 chiles — TURN EVERY PAGE
Trailer: youtu.be/gv3CRojrbeE
A documentary about the remarkable 50-year relationship between two literary legends, writer Robert Caro and his longtime editor, Robert Gottlieb. Now 86, Caro is working to complete the final volume of his masterwork, The Years of Lyndon Johnson; Gottlieb, 90, waits to edit it. The task of finishing their life’s work looms before them. “Although the documentary ultimately lacks focus, the subjects of Turn Every Page are so interesting that it would be a pleasure to go on listening to them long after the credits roll.” (Jennifer Levin/For The New Mexican) Documentary, rated PG, 112 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
ABORTION FUND BENEFIT: VAGABOND (1985)
Trailer: youtu.be/GvBQ596Zsqk
Agnes Varda’s 1985 feature pieces together the story of a defiant young drifter through flashbacks told by those who encountered her (played by a largely nonprofessional cast), producing a splintered portrait of an enigmatic woman. The night’s program will begin with Varda’s 1968 short film, Black Panthers, a perceptive and powerful political statement in which Varda turns her camera on an Oakland demonstration against the imprisonment of activist and Black Panthers cofounder Huey P. Newton. Films screen Friday, Feb. 10. Vagabond, drama/romance, in French with subtitles, not rated, 106 minutes; Black Panthers, documentary, not rated, 28 minutes; No Name Cinema
CLUELESS (1995)
Trailer: youtu.be/Mgjwq1ZzdPQ
Shallow, rich, and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school’s pecking order. Seeing herself as a matchmaker, Cher first coaxes two teachers into dating each other. Emboldened by her success, she decides to give hopelessly klutzy new student Tai (Brittany Murphy) a makeover. When Tai becomes more popular than she is, Cher realizes that her disapproving ex-stepbrother (Paul Rudd) was right about how misguided she was — and falls for him. Screening Tuesday, Feb. 14. Romance/comedy, rated PG-13, 97 minutes, Lensic Movie Palace
OUTRIDERS: LEGACY OF THE BLACK COWBOY FILM SERIES
Buck and the Preacher
Trailer: youtu.be/r-24cY5PjSI
Harlem Rides the Range
Trailer not available
Harwood Museum and Taos Center for the Arts presents a cinematic exploration of the Black cowboy inspired by the exhibition Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy currently on view at Harwood. From documentaries to vintage Westerns and major studio releases, this diverse line-up of films features fictional and true stories of Black life on the range. Screening Friday, Feb. 10, is Buck and the Preacher (1972), starring Sidney Poitier, Harry Belafonte, and Ruby Dee; Harlem Rides the Range (1939) screens Sunday, Feb. 12, and stars Herb Jeffries. Buck and the Preacher, rated PG, 102 minutes, Taos Center for the Arts; Harlem Rides the Range, not rated, 56 minutes, Harwood Museum
NATURAL BORN KILLERS (1994)
Trailer: youtu.be/XpLKNclOtLg
Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis are two young, attractive serial killers on a 52 victim spree who become tabloid-TV darlings, thanks to a sensationalistic press led by Robert Downey Jr. A controversial look at the way the media portrays criminals. Directed by Oliver Stone. Screens Tuesday, Feb. 14. Crime/drama, rated R, 119 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
WINNIE-THE-POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY
Trailer: youtu.be/W3E74j_xFtg
The days of adventures and merriment have come to an end, as Christopher Robin, now a young man, has left Pooh Bear and Piglet to fend for themselves. As time passes, feeling angry and abandoned, the two become feral. After getting a taste for blood, Pooh and Piglet set off to find a new source of food. It’s not long before their bloody rampage begins. Screens Wednesday, Feb. 15. Horror, not rated, 100 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
CONTINUING
2 chiles — 80 FOR BRADY
Trailer: youtu.be/-UeGXB2NjR8
Inspired by a true story, four best friends live life to the fullest when they embark on a wild trip to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl. “A serviceable mash-up of sitcom and sports flick, 80 for Brady should please fans of Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, and/or Tom Brady. Everybody else might want to call a timeout.” (Mark Jenkins/The Washington Post) Comedy/drama, rated PG-13, 98 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED
Trailer: youtu.be/kTKL5P_69e8
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is an epic, emotional, and interconnected story about internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin told through her slideshows, intimate interviews, ground-breaking photography, and rare footage of her personal fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the opioid overdose crisis. “The film is an entirely sympathetic account of Goldin’s life, career, and recent campaign against the Sackler family.” (Mark Jenkins/ For The Washington Post) Oscar nominee, documentary, not rated, 117 minutes, Violet Crown
THE AMAZING MAURICE
Trailer: youtu.be/fotvV-Ty9rU
Maurice is a streetwise ginger cat who comes up with a money-making scam by befriending a group of self-taught talking rats. When Maurice and the rodents meet a bookworm called Malicia, their little con soon goes down the drain. Voices of Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clark, and Hugh Bonneville. “Adapting Terry Pratchett’s Carnegie-winning Discworld book, The Amazing Maurice is a successfully wry, odd, utterly British spin on the Shrek-like self-aware fairy tale.” (Paste Magazine) Animated comedy, rated PG, 93 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 chiles — AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
Trailer: youtu.be/d9MyW72ELq0
This sequel catches up with Avatar‘s protagonist, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a decade after he’s decided to retire from service with the Marines and take up residence on Pandora (the planet he was sent to colonize), become a member of the native Na’vi tribe, and marry Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans. The Way of Water is frequently clunky and ham-handed in its storytelling but there’s no denying the power of images that can only be described as transporting — literally and figuratively. With Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Oscar nominee, sci-fi/action, rated PG-13, 192 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 chiles — THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN (REISSUE)
Trailer: youtu.be/uRu3zLOJN2c
On a remote island off the coast of Ireland, Pádraic (Colin Farrell) is devastated when his buddy Colm (Brendan Gleeson) suddenly puts an end to their lifelong friendship. With help from his sister and a troubled young islander, Pádraic sets out to repair the damaged relationship by any means necessary. However, as Colm’s resolve only strengthens, he soon delivers an ultimatum that leads to shocking consequences. The Banshees of Inisherin is Irish writer-director Martin McDonagh’s latest portrait of human frailty taken to its most perverse lengths. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Oscar nominee, drama/comedy, rated R, 109 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE (REISSUE)
Trailer: youtu.be/wxN1T1uxQ2g
This sci-fi-inflected meditation on the meaning of life stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, a humble laundromat operator who discovers the multiverse, in which there are uncountable alternate versions of her with amazing skills that she must learn to defeat a malevolent being. It’s hard to know what to make of Everything Everywhere All at Once. It’s a tour de force — but of what? It’s exhausting. It’s funny. It’s confusing. By one measure, Everything is an exhilarating roller-coaster ride of sci-fi gobbledygook. On another, it’s an intergenerational mother-daughter family drama masquerading as a philosophical dissertation on the nature of existence — with martial arts action. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Oscar nominee, sci-fi/action-adventure, rated R, 140 minutes, Violet Crown
THE FABELMANS
Trailer: youtu.be/D1G2iLSzOe8
Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see The Greatest Show on Earth. Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother (Michelle Williams). With Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch. “A love letter from director Steven Spielberg to the people and the art form that made him who he is.” (Newsday) Oscar nominee, drama, rated PG-13, 151 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
FEAR
Trailer: youtu.be/VgaG0PbziYY
A year into living through a worldwide pandemic, a group of friends gathers at a remote and historic lodge. What was supposed to be a much-needed getaway and celebratory weekend quickly turns into a waking nightmare. As the truth about the historic lodge slowly unravels in front of them, the group must confront their worst fears one by one. Horror, rated R, 85 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
½ chile — INFINITY POOL
Trailer: youtu.be/cNd5VOZ4oME
Alexander Skarsgard is the true protagonist of Infinity Pool, playing a tourist in the fictional country of La Tolqa who falls in with the wrong crowd while vacationing. But it is Mia Goth who leaves the deeper impression, chewing up the scenery as one of that crowd that leads him astray, in a histrionically unhinged performance. In La Tolqa, it seems, the penalty for any crime is the same: an especially brutal eye-for-an-eye-style execution — unless you’re a wealthy tourist who can pay to have yourself cloned, in which case a made-to-order doppelganger, complete with your memories and personality, will stand in for you. Eventually, it becomes clear that this quaint legal loophole has given rise to a subculture of amorality among a small group of tourists. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Horror/sci-fi, rated R, 117 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 chiles — KNOCK AT THE CABIN
Trailer: youtu.be/gv_QhoUy-xc
While vacationing at a remote cabin in the woods, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand they make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. Confused, scared, and with limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost. “I’ll say one thing for Knock at the Cabin: M. Night Shyamalan may have made the politest — and the most provocative — home-invasion horror movie you’ll ever see.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Mystery/horror, rated R, 100 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
4 chiles — LIVING
Trailer: youtu.be/OVo5kLt_-BU
A veteran civil servant (Bill Nighy) receives a medical diagnosis that inspires him to move to the south coast and cram some fun into his remaining days. He meets a sunny young female colleague who seems to have the pep that had previously escaped him. “Nighy’s finest move is the way he turns Williams’ face with the smallest of smiles or flicker of understanding in the eyes. You can see his character both remembering who he was as a child and becoming a whole new person as he stumbles towards death.” (Jennifer Levin/For The New Mexican) Oscar nominee, drama, rated PG-13, 102 minutes, CCAC
2.5 chiles — A MAN CALLED OTTO
Trailer: youtu.be/eFYUX9l-m5I
As the title character in A Man Called Otto, Tom Hanks plays a cantankerous widower with an affinity for home repair. When it comes to this tear-jerker’s own makeover — it’s based on Hannes Holm’s 2016 Swedish film A Man Called Ove, inspired by Fredrik Backman’s 2012 novel — some sanded-off edges threaten to throw the project out of whack. But in the end, they don’t quite compromise a sturdy foundation. When a lively young family moves in next door, the grumpy Otto meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world upside down. Even if A Man Called Otto loses some of its soul in translation, Hanks’ innate warmth adds heart to this affecting depiction of longing for the past and finding purpose in the present. (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Drama/comedy, rated PG-13, 126 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
M3GAN
Trailer: youtu.be/OoDHM_A1axc
M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a lifelike doll that’s programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by Gemma (Allison Williams), a brilliant roboticist, M3GAN can listen, watch, and learn as it plays the role of friend and teacher, playmate and protector. When Gemma becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to give the girl a M3GAN prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences. Horror/suspense, rated PG-13, 102 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — MISSING
Trailer: youtu.be/seBixtcx19E
When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s (Storm Reid) search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late. However, as she digs ever deeper, her digital sleuthing soon raises more questions than answers. “While Missing is just a cheap thriller, one can’t help but wonder whether, in the hands of more inventive filmmakers, the screen time that has come to define personal interaction might find a richer dramatic purpose.” (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Mystery/thriller, rated PG-13, 111 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
PATHAAN (HINDI)
Trailer: youtu.be/nDHsBUbivz8
An Indian spy takes on the leader of a group of mercenaries who have nefarious plans to target his homeland. Action/drama, not rated, 150 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 chiles — PLANE
Trailer: youtu.be/M25zXBIUVr0
Pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island — only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. When dangerous rebels take most of the passengers hostage, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare, an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. ”Plane is a shot of adrenaline and fast-paced, brain-free fun. What more could you ask for in the middle of January?” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/thriller, rated R, 107 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 chiles — PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
Trailer: youtu.be/tHb7WlgyaUc
The latest installment in the adventures of the swashbuckling ginger cat kicks off with a swooping, flying, visually fun opening battle, and Puss (Antonio Banderas) learns that he has just run through his eighth of nine lives. The imminent loss of quasi-immortality sends Puss into a funk. Eliminating all risk is the only thing Puss can think of to do, so he eats and sleeps and not much else — until learning of a magical star that can reset his nine lives if he wishes on it. He reunites with Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) from the last film and sets off. The bar isn’t terribly high here, but Puss and company clear it comfortably, landing — but of course — on their feet. (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Oscar nominee, comedy/animation, rated PG, 100 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
4 chiles — TÁR
Trailer: youtu.be/Na6gA1RehsU
Watching Cate Blanchett inhabit the most indelible character on screen this year is to witness a fascinating feat of artistic doubling, wherein Blanchett brings her angular physicality and slashing intelligence to bear on a woman, Lydia Tár, who’s creating herself in real time. Lydia is so impressively competent, the social space she moves in so stylish and discrete, that it has no option but to come crashing down. Tár is less a movie than a seductive deep dive into an unraveling psyche of a woman who’s simultaneously defined by and apart from the world of classical music she has so confidently by the tail. That world, in Lydia’s case, is classical music, a rarefied universe of transcendence and transaction that comes to hushed, high-stakes life in the hands of writer-director Todd Field, who has made a film about exploitation and self-loathing and compulsion, but with an extravagant eye for beauty and surface polish that makes it deeply pleasurable to watch. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Oscar nominee, drama, rated R, 153 minutes, Violet Crown
WOMEN TALKING
Trailer: youtu.be/dH7Sl2h_aHs
In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith. With Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand. Directed by Sarah Polley. “A movie that deliberately hovers between drama and parable, the materially concrete and the spiritually abstract, and whose stark austerity sometimes gives way to bursts of salty wit and cathartic laughter.” (Los Angeles Times) Oscar nominee, drama, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, santafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jean cocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
STREAMING
A LOT OF NOTHING
Trailer: youtu.be/R7bVf5kaa4E
A Black couple (Cleopatra Coleman, Infinity Pool, and Y’lan Noel, Insecure) decide to take action when they learn that their white neighbor (Justin Hartley, This is Us), a policeman, has shot an apparently unarmed teenager in the darkly satirical film. Variety says that first-time filmmaker Mo McRae “fashions a high-wire juggling act of a debut, in which half the breathless, uneasy entertainment value comes from wondering when it will all come tumbling down.” Thriller/drama, not rated, 104 minutes
BLOOD
Trailer: youtu.be/YpaR4qU2h4c
In the thriller Blood, Michelle Monaghan plays a recovering addict whose young son (Finlay Wojtak-Hissong) develops a taste for blood after his dog returns from a disturbing encounter in the woods and bites him. The film by Brad Anderson (The Machinist) “steers a middle course between dysfunctional domestic drama and supernatural horror. That balance doesn’t completely work. But solid performances and some strong, occasionally unpleasant content make this an involving if not entirely satisfying watch.” (Variety ) Horror/thriller, not rated, 108 minutes
BODY PARTS
Trailer: youtu.be/XW2yuHaDSBA
Featuring interviews with Jane Fonda, Rose McGowan, Rosanna Arquette, Joey Soloway, Karyn Kusama, David Simon, and other film industry veterans, Body Parts examines on-screen sex and desire from a woman’s perspective. The Hollywood Reporter writes: “It zigs and zags through a dizzying number of topics, folding its findings into the politics of pleasure, the #MeToo movement and an unearned triumphant narrative of women’s empowerment.” Documentary, not rated, 86 minutes
PAMELA, A LOVE STORY
Trailer: youtu.be/3SBJB8r8fVQ
Coinciding with the release of Pamela Anderson’s memoir, Love, Pamela, the documentary Pamela, a Love Story strips Anderson down without sexualizing her, something that has been woefully missing from her narrative. Director Ryan White (Good Night Oppy) pieces together Anderson’s life chronologically, though all roads seem to lead back to her ex-husband Tommy Lee. Their short-lived relationship blemishes so much of Anderson’s story, which is punctuated by comments from the pair’s two adult sons. It’s not a happy story. Rather, it’s the tale of a woman who has repeatedly had her agency taken away and who now, in her 50s, is trying to figure out how to live for herself instead of living to be loved. Documentary, rated TV-MA, 112 minutes, Netflix
SKINAMARINK
Trailer: youtu.be/APQqilSTxz0
Two young children wake up alone in their suburban home. What could go wrong? Skinamarink follows 6-year-old Kaylee and her 4-year-old brother, Kevin. Their mother is away, and the pair seem to have been abandoned by their father. As time passes, the uneasiness grows, and they become aware of a malevolent presence in their parents’ room. Skinamarink plays out slowly, and the monotonous pacing is intercut with disturbing images and unsettling sequences. The climax of the film is particularly excruciating to watch, highlighting themes of neglect and child abuse that had until then stayed just below the surface. Horror, not rated, 110 minutes, Shudder
