Chile pages: Dec. 9-15

ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED
Trailer: youtu.be/kTKL5P_69e8
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is an epic, emotional, and interconnected story about internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin told through her slideshows, intimate interviews, ground-breaking photography, and rare footage of her personal fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the opioid overdose crisis. “The film is an entirely sympathetic account of Goldin’s life, career, and recent campaign against the Sackler family.” (Mark Jenkins/The Washington Post) Documentary, not rated, 117 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema. Review
THE INSPECTION
Trailer: youtu.be/wSeprzQM6gk
Rejected by his mother, a young gay man finds unexpected strength, camaraderie and support after he joins the Marines. Inspired by director Elegance Bratton’s own story. “Jeremy Pope gives a searing performance as the young man lacking direction, with Gabrielle Union a powerful force as the mother who initially disowns him.” (Chicago Sun-Times) Drama, rated R, 94 minutes, CCAC
SPOILER ALERT
Trailer: youtu.be/G9qIwkAi_Zk
Based on Michael Ausiello’s best-selling memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, the film is a heartwarming, funny, and life-affirming story of how Michael and Kit’s relationship is transformed and deepened when one of them falls ill. With Jim Parsons and Sally Field. “It’s heartfelt, genuine, funny and yes, terribly sad but it also celebrates love and life, even when it’s dealing with a tragic illness.” (San Jose Mercury News) Comedy/drama, rated PG-13, 112 minutes, Violet Crown
TO THE END
Trailer: youtu.be/Cv2jtKboDi0
Filmed over four years, To The End follows four women of color (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, activist Varshini Prakash, climate policy writer Rhiana Gunn-Wright, and political strategist Alexandra Rojas) who are key players in the rise of the Green New Deal, a new plan to address climate change, economic justice, and racial justice. Documentary, rated R, 93 minutes, Violet Crown
WHITE NOISE
Trailer: youtu.be/SgwKZAMx_gM
College professor Jack Gladney (Adam Driver) and his family’s comfortable suburban life is upended when a nearby chemical leak causes “The Airborne Toxic Event,” releasing a noxious black cloud over the region that forces the Gladney family to evacuate. “[Director Noah] Baumbach ensures that the Gladneys are human enough to care about. Their world and their dialogue might be heightened, but their sense of dread and helplessness are poignantly real. (BBC.com) Drama/dark comedy, rated R, 136 minutes, Violet Crown
FATHER STU: REBORN
Trailer: youtu.be/DHREzAdyCPs
When an injury ends his amateur boxing career, Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) moves to Los Angeles to find money and fame. While scraping by as a supermarket clerk, he meets Carmen (Teresa Ruiz), a Sunday school teacher who seems immune to his bad-boy charm. Determined to win her over, the longtime agnostic starts going to church to impress her. However, a motorcycle accident leaves him wondering if he can use his second chance to help others, and it leads him to the surprising realization that he’s meant to be a Catholic priest. With Mel Gibson and Malcolm McDowell. Drama, rated R, 124 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2 chiles — THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
Trailer: youtu.be/uRu3zLOJN2c
The Banshees of Inisherin, Irish writer-director Martin McDonagh’s latest portrait of human frailty taken to its most perverse lengths, finds the filmmaker in a gentler allegorical space than his previous films (In Bruges, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri). But viewers shouldn’t mistake the story’s fairytale-like contours for reassurance. It’s still McDonagh’s world, shot through with rhetorical curlicues, unfettered absurdism, and lashings of sudden, lacerating violence. On a remote island off the coast of Ireland, Pádraic (Colin Farrell) is devastated when his buddy Colm (Brendan Gleeson) suddenly puts an end to their lifelong friendship. With help from his sister and a troubled young islander, Pádraic sets out to repair the damaged relationship by any means necessary. However, as Colm’s resolve only strengthens, he soon delivers an ultimatum that leads to shocking consequences. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama/comedy, rated R, 109 minutes, CCAC
2.5 chiles — BLACK ADAM
Trailer: youtu.be/mkomfZHG5q4
DC Comics’ Black Adam is the origin story of the title character (Dwayne Johnson), a nearly 5,000-year-old former enslaved person with powers beyond those of any mortal. Opening in the fictional land of Kahndaq in the year 2600 B.C., the film introduces us to a man given superpowers by a bunch of wizards. Activated by uttering the word “Shazam,” a champion rises up to defeat the evil king of Kahndaq and then goes promptly back to sleep. Fast forward to more-or-less the present day in which the residents of a modernized Kahndaq have been oppressed by a cabal of violent imperialist mercenaries. An underground group of Kahndaqi partisans is seeking a long-buried relic, but so are the mercenaries. In the squabbling process, they awaken Adam. Black Adam proceeds with predictable action sequences, tiresome fight scenes, and the now-requisite sacrifice of a major character. But it’s the seasoning of radical politics — the theme, expressed in the film as a question of whether freedom fighters should have to play by the rules of war — that gives it a bit of spice. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 124 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2 chiles — BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
Trailer: youtu.be/_Z3QKkl1WyM
In the wake of King T’Challa’s death, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for their kingdom. Wakanda Forever addresses, head on, the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa in 2018’s Black Panther and died of colon cancer in 2020, but this sequel turns out to be one long eulogy, toggling between overbusy storytelling and coping with sadness and loss. It winds up feeling hopelessly stalled, covering up an inability to move on by resorting to repetitive, over-familiar action sequences, maudlin emotional beats, and an uninvolving, occasionally incoherent story. Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 161 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
BONES AND ALL
Trailer: youtu.be/0Nu7Z9AxGNg
Love blossoms between a young woman (Taylor Russell) on the margins of society and a disenfranchised drifter (Timothée Chalamet) as they embark on a 3,000-mile odyssey through the backroads of America. However, despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their differences. With Mark Rylance. “There’s real pleasure in Bones and All, an insistent sweetness that somehow both nourishes and cleanses away the horror.” (Los Angeles Times) Drama/mystery/thriller, rated R, 130 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — DEVOTION
Trailer: youtu.be/nIvBBd8pU1s
Elite fighter pilots Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors) and Tom Hudner (Glen Powell) become the U.S. Navy’s most celebrated wingmen during the Korean War. “This is a fighter-pilot drama that takes more than 90 minutes to get up to emotional speed.” (Mark Jenkins l For The Washington Post) War drama, rated PG-13, 138 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
THE ETERNAL DAUGHTER
Trailer: youtu.be/5hJR8hEsLZU
Returning to a hotel now haunted by its mysterious past, an artist and her elderly mother (both played by Tilda Swinton) confront long-buried secrets in their former family home. “The Eternal Daughter offers an invitation to contemplation. There’s something mesmerizing about watching Swinton expertly lobbing her dialogue back and forth between alter egos.” (The Ringer) Drama/mystery, rated PG-13, 96 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
THE FABELMANS
Trailer: youtu.be/D1G2iLSzOe8
Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see The Greatest Show on Earth. Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother (Michelle Williams). With Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch. “A love letter from director Steven Spielberg to the people and the art form that made him who he is.” (Newsday) Drama, rated PG-13, 151 minutes, Violet Crown
THE MENU
Trailer: youtu.be/CAWZMssP3gM
A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. “‘Eat the rich’ might be a popular theme this movie season, but The Menu takes the idea to extremes that finally overpower the palate.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/horror, rated R, 106 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 chiles — SHE SAID
Trailer: youtu.be/i5pxUQecM3Y
The New York Times journalists Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) publish a report that exposes sexual abuse allegations against powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The shocking story also serves as a launching pad for the #MeToo movement, shattering decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault and harassment. “The cat-and-mouse game of doing battle with one of the film business’ most notorious knife fighters would have made for a suitably intriguing movie. But the power of She Said lies in its moments of potent moral clarity.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 135 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
STRANGE WORLD
Trailer: youtu.be/bKh2G73gCCs
The Clades are a legendary family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission into uncharted and treacherous territory alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog, and a slew of ravenous creatures. Featuring the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Alan Tudyk, Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu. “The film is cute and funny, but it’s also action-packed and much more thrilling than you might expect from a Disney movie, with the same heartwarming lessons you would expect. It’s a gem in Disney’s new catalog.” (Arizona Republic) Adventure/animation, rated PG, 102 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 chiles — TICKET TO PARADISE
Trailer: youtu.be/hkP4tVTdsz8
In Ticket to Paradise, George Clooney and Julia Roberts play a divorced couple who reunite in Bali for the marriage of their daughter. Can the bickering parents stop their daughter from making what they consider to be a huge mistake? Or maybe the mistake was theirs, in splitting up? For the most part, Ticket to Paradise goes down as easy as a mai tai, with swooning camerawork suitable for a travel ad. As the sparring couple, Clooney and Roberts are perfectly watchable. If their character-development arc isn’t entirely convincing, at least they have one. This light comedy may have its heart in the right place, generating just enough sparks to light up a dark movie theater. But even the lush scenery never quite makes you forget that the writing is skimpier than a bikini. (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Romance/comedy, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3.5 chiles — TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Trailer: youtu.be/g4U4BQW9OEk
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is called back to the Top Gun aviator school, where he’s tasked with teaching a new class of elite pilots to fly a tactically impossible mission. Top Gun: Maverick splashes extravagantly across the screen in its own battle against obsolescence, as if to say: This is what movies looked like, once. And this is what they can look like again. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 chiles — VIOLENT NIGHT
Trailer: youtu.be/a53e4HHnx_s
An elite team of mercenaries breaks into a family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone hostage inside. However, they aren’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour) is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint. “Behind all the gore-splattered walls and domestic rancor lies a sweet-and-sour bedtime story of good triumphing over evil.” (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Action/dark comedy, rated R, 112 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
