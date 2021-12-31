Chile pages: Dec. 31-Jan. 6

OPENING
AMERICAN UNDERDOG
Trailer: https://youtu.be/_6rn-6lKBJ8
The inspirational true story of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who overcomes years of challenges and setbacks to become a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. Just when his dreams seem all but out of reach, it’s only with the support of his wife, Brenda (Anna Paquin), and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is. “This down-the-middle crowd pleaser ultimately makes for a rousing enough portrayal of against-the-odds fortitude, pad-crunching gridiron action, and good old-fashioned Midwestern decency.” (Washington Post) Drama/biography, rated PG, 112 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place
EL PLANETA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/KM70DaZfo30
Amidst the devastation of post-crisis Spain, a mother and daughter bluff and grift to keep up the lifestyle they think they deserve, bonding over common tragedy and an impending eviction. “A captivating throwback to the shaggy aesthetic of micro-budget ‘90s New York indies that plays like Grey Gardens with a hint of early Almodóvar.” (Hollywood Reporter) Comedy, not rated, 79 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
4 chiles — THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
Trailer: https://youtu.be/HM3hsVrBMA4
From director Joel Coen, a Scottish lord (Denzel Washington) becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland. His ambitious wife (Frances McDormand) will do anything to support him in his plans of seizing power. “Within the world that Coen and his prodigious cast have created ... becomes both a filmy dreamscape and taut documentary, of how love and loyalty, mythologizing and madness can feed into desperate acts of entitlement and self-belief.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama/thriller, rated R, 105 minutes, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
3 chiles — ENCANTO
Trailer: https://youtu.be/CaimKeDcudo
Mirabel Madrigal, the 15-year-old heroine of Disney’s Encanto, and her very special family live in a magical house high in the mountains of Colombia. Every member of the Madrigal family is given a special ability as a child, but Mirabel has no gift. When the house’s foundations start to crack and her relatives’ gifts begin to dim and disappear, Mirabel decides to track down the problem. Anyone who has ever felt left out by their family will see themselves in Mirabel. Encanto is a creative, fresh take on a story that is much more complex than your standard fairy tale. (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Musical/comedy, rated G, 109 minutes, Violet Crown
2 chiles — THE KING’S MAN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/_0vKejp3rvA
One man must race against time to stop history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they plot a war that could destroy humanity. “Set against the backdrop of World War I and its origins, the film is essentially a trippier, more hallucinogenic version of an episode of Drunk History.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated R, 131 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — LICORICE PIZZA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ofnXPwUPENo
In this coming-of-age film written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, Alana Kane and Gary Valentine grow up, run around, and fall in love in California’s San Fernando Valley in the 1970s. “It’s the wilderness of child stardom and C-list celebrity which forms the alternately amusing and bemusing backdrop for a portrait of young love, elusive purpose, knowingness, innocence, and the knockabout appeal of just hanging out.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/romance, rated R, 133 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 chiles — THE LOST DAUGHTER
Trailer: https://youtu.be/xNq9YOfL0Zs
A college professor confronts her unsettling past after meeting a woman and her young daughter while on vacation in Italy. Her obsession with the woman and her daughter prompts memories of her early motherhood. “Maggie Gyllenhaal makes a quietly astonishing directorial debut with The Lost Daughter, a crafty treatise on maternal ambivalence that delivers an unsettling emotional wallop.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Psychological drama, rated R, 124 minutes, CCAC
2 chiles — THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/nNpvWBuTfrc
To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, Mr. Anderson, aka Neo (Keanu Reeves), will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. If he’s learned anything, it’s that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out of — or into — the Matrix. Neo already knows what he has to do, but what he doesn’t yet know is that the Matrix is stronger, more secure, and far more dangerous than ever before. “[Director Lana] Wachowski and her stars do their best to play the game with integrity, mixing some self-conscious humor in with the retrograde dopamine hits. But there’s no substitute for the thrill of authentic, out-of-the-blue originality. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/sci-fi, rated R, 148 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
3 chiles — NIGHTMARE ALLEY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/QPYkZHPwC8E
Guillermo del Toro’s gorgeously atmospheric Nightmare Alley may be the filmmaker’s best-looking film yet, as well as the one with the most sour outlook on humanity. Handsome, charismatic drifter and con man Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) parlays some quick manual labor for a carnival boss into a regular job. Stan’s a quick study, and he’s soon picking up the tricks of the trade, particularly a mind-reading act. He uses his newly acquired knowledge to craft a golden ticket to success by swindling the elite and wealthy. Nightmare Alley is a cautionary tale, an allegory of ambition, hubris, and despair. No matter how far Stan climbs up the ladder of high society, you know he’s going to fall. And there’s a certain perverse satisfaction in watching him when he does. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Crime/thriller, rated R, 140 minutes, Violet Crown
4 chiles — THE POWER OF THE DOG
Trailer: https://youtu.be/LRDPo0CHrko
Repression, sublimation, and their terrible psychic toll ripple through The Power of the Dog. A domineering rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch) responds with mocking cruelty when his brother (Jesse Plemons) brings home a new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and her son, until the unexpected comes to pass. The film is an ensemble piece in which all the actors are working at the top of their game, but this is Cumberbatch’s movie, one in which he invests his character with just the right degree of menace, casual erudition, and unconscious grief. Jane Campion’s handsome adaptation of Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel demonstrates her own strong, clear vision and proves her ability to illuminate hidden truths and let us see what was hiding in plain sight all along. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 128 minutes, CCAC
2 chiles — SING 2
Trailer: https://youtu.be/EPZu5MA2uqI
Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch: he has to find and persuade the planet’s most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster’s dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. “A cinematic masterpiece it is not. But Sing 2 is good enough.” (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Comedy/musical, rated PG, 110 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
3.5 chiles — SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Trailer: https://youtu.be/JfVOs4VSpmA
No Way Home is a Spider-Man sundae with extra cherries. The concept of a multiverse is the engine that drives the new film’s narrative, but the high-test rocket fuel that powers it are its performances. Guided by director Jon Watts, whose credits include both of Tom Holland’s previous headlining performances as the wall-crawler, the supporting cast has so much fun here that it’s infectious. With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. As much fun as this movie is, it is, at heart, a story of loss and letting go. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 148 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
4 chiles — WEST SIDE STORY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/A5GJLwWiYSg
In this respectful but smartly tweaked and slightly toughened-up version of West Side Story, director Steven Spielberg proves that the best works of art are simultaneously strong and elastic enough to withstand a wide range of interpretations. The story still centers on star-crossed love amid a fatal feud between the Sharks and the Jets. It doesn’t take much for West Side Story‘s themes — immigration, racial anxiety, abuse of police power — to feel of the moment, but screenwriter Tony Kushner makes subtle work of making sure they resonate. This West Side Story sends viewers on a journey that, for all its familiarity, once again feels thrilling, romantic, drenched in movement, life, and color — and, ultimately, aching sadness. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/romance, rated PG-13, 156 minutes, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
STREAMING
DELICATE STATE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/FQlAXq1qUAE
In a time of extreme political division, a pregnant couple faces bringing a new life into a country torn apart by war. Shot during her actual pregnancy, actor and director Paula Rhodes and actor Charlie Bodin document their impending parenthood just as civil war breaks out. Available on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Drama, not rated, Vudu
MONSTERS IN THE CLOSET
Trailer: https://youtu.be/CFjM3Ervehw
When a famous horror author dies under mysterious circumstances, his daughter, Jasmin (Jasmin Flores), returns home to investigate his death. She discovers her father was using black magic to write his newest horror masterpiece. When the author’s audio book is played out loud, terrifying beings spring from the undead pages to haunt the living. Available on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Mystery/thriller, not rated, 89 minutes
RUCKER
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Vtf4WuZhatk
For the past 30 years, Leif Rucker (Bobby C. King) has devoted his life to traveling the road as a mass serial killer. When Rucker picks up unsuspecting Maggie (Cheyenna Lee), she makes him the subject of her trucker documentary. But her life takes a dangerous detour when Rucker recruits her to complete his masterpiece: a connect-the-dots roadmap portrait of his ex-wife comprised of the women he’s killed who resemble her. Available on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Horror/thriller, not rated, 97 minutes
SEAL TEAM
Trailer: https://youtu.be/FT6k3HoS_F8
Fearless seal Quinn (voiced by The Boys’ Jessie T. Usher) assembles a squad of misfit international recruits to stand up to a school of ruthless sharks with razor-sharp teeth and reclaim the open sea in this animated adventure. Seal Team features the vocal talents of Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV), Kristen Schaal ( Norbit), and J.K. Simmons (Whiplash, Juno) as Claggart, whose combat skills aren’t enough to whip the untrained combatants into shape. Animation, not rated, 98 minutes, Netflix
THE SUPER BOB EINSTEIN MOVIE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/oGLnjx5b3vQ
The life of actor, comedy writer, and producer Bob Einstein (1941-2019) is celebrated by the people who knew him best. This original documentary explores Einstein’s unlikely discovery and his enduring career. Einstein was known for his satirical stuntman character, Super Dave Osborne. He started his career writing for The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour and played recurring roles on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Arrested Development, and other hit series. Documentary, not rated, HBO, HBO Max
— Compiled by Michael Abatemarco
