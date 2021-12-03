Chile Pages: Dec. 3-Dec. 9

OPENING
WOLF
Trailer: youtu.be/oG1xjm0GZgQ
Believing he’s a wolf trapped in a man’s body, Jacob eats, sleeps, and lives like one — much to the shock of his family. When he’s sent to a clinic, Jacob and his animal-bound peers are forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of curative therapies. However, once he meets the mysterious Wildcat, their friendship blossoms into an undeniable infatuation, and Jacob must decide whether to renounce his true self for love. Drama, rated R, 95 minutes, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
3.5 chiles — BELFAST
Trailer: youtu.be/Ja3PPOnJQ2k
This semi-autobiographical film directed by Kenneth Branagh chronicles the life of a working-class family and their young son’s childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital. “For its frequently painful contours, there’s an abundance of pleasures to be had in Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s irresistible memoir about growing up amid the Troubles in Northern Ireland.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 97 minutes, Violet Crown
3 chiles — CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=4zH5iYM4wJo
When Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little red puppy, she never anticipates waking up to find a 10-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character. “The overarching message about how difference is a strength isn’t particularly original, but it’s one that should resonate with any kid who feels like the odd one out.” (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Comedy/adventure, rated PG, 97 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place
3.5 chiles — C’MON C’MON
Trailer: youtu.be/7mzushAOM88
Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) is an emotionally stunted and soft-spoken radio journalist who travels the country interviewing a variety of kids about their thoughts concerning their world and their future. Then Johnny’s saddled with caring for his young nephew Jesse who brings a new perspective and, as they travel from state to state, effectively turns the emotional tables on Johnny. “In focusing on protagonists who aren’t epically messed up or dysfunctional, it performs a feat of delicate, gently humane subversion.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post ) Drama, rated R, 108 minutes, Violet Crown. Review Page 36
3.5 chiles — DUNE
Trailer: youtu.be/w0HgHet0sxg
Director Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of novelist Frank Herbert’s beloved, legendarily unadaptable 1965 sci-fi opus, Dune is almost purely pleasurable and rarely tedious, despite its gargantuan running time and minor imperfections. The movie is eye candy, to be sure, but with a substantial cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Javier Bardem. Set in the year 10191 on the inhospitable desert planet of Arrakis, it might help to think of the whole thing as a kind of Mafia turf war set in space, with malevolent forces exploding into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence: “spice.” Fans of the novel shouldn’t expect full closure; they’ll have to wait for the conclusion in the film’s next chapter. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/adventure, rated PG-13, 155 minutes, Violet Crown
3 chiles — ENCANTO
Trailer: youtu.be/CaimKeDcudo
The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift — every child except Mirabel. However, she could be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger. “It’s a creative, fresh take on a story that is much more complex than your standard fairy tale.” (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Musical/comedy, rated G, 109 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown. Review Page 34
2 chiles — ETERNALS
Trailer: youtu.be/GmdmOtnroY4
Eternals introduces a new, post-Avengers cast of franchise players: the titular band of immortals who were sent to Earth thousands of years ago to banish the evil Deviants. Having apparently vanquished the baddies, the Eternals have taken on human form, absorbing into normal, everyday life. When a Deviant unexpectedly appears, the band gets back together to rally allies and again wage battle against evil. Eternals is a choppy, whipsawing affair, and even director Chloe Zhao, a filmmaker fresh off winning two Oscars (Nomadland), can’t overcome the structural realities of the behemoth she’s been tasked with piloting. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 157 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — THE FRENCH DISPATCH
Trailer: youtu.be/TcPk2p0Zaw4
Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch pays oblique but ferociously detailed tribute to The New Yorker, with Bill Murray as Arthur Howitzer Jr., the Harold Ross-like editor of the titular magazine published in the fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé. The inciting incident of the film is Howitzer’s demise, with the rest of the movie making up a special edition of his most memorable collaborations with his stable of famously eccentric writers. A love letter to journalists, The French Dispatch bears the Anderson signatures that have made his movies an artisanal cottage industry. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Romance/comedy, rated R, 103 minutes, Violet Crown
2 chiles — GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE
Trailer: youtu.be/ahZFCF--uRY
Ghostbusters: Afterlife dusts off the PKE meter from the 1984 Ghostbusters, pulls a corpse or two from the fridge — along with some plot leftovers — and throws together a filling yet only modestly satisfying nostalgia sandwich. In this reboot, siblings move to Oklahoma with their mom after she inherits a farmhouse that belonged to her father, an original Ghostbuster. The haunted property happens to be near ground zero of the next ectoplasmic eruption involving the same supernatural entities behind the infamous events of 1984. If all you’re looking for are the ghosts of the past, strangely diminished, you’ll get what you deserve. Afterlife shamelessly caters to fans of the original film while giving them nothing new. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated PG-13, 124 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
HIVE
Trailer: youtu.be/39cIMHLPFMU
Hive tells the true story of a group of widows who start a business to sell a local food product in order to provide for their families after the women’s husbands went missing in the Kosovo War. Together, they find healing and solace in the new venture, but their will to live independently is soon met with hostility. “Hive seizes and holds your interest simply through the drama created by sympathetic characters trying to surmount awful, unfair hurdles.” (New York Times) Drama, not rated, 84 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
2.5 chiles — HOUSE OF GUCCI
Trailer: youtu.be/eGNnpVKxV6s
When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and, ultimately, murder. “For all its imperfections, the sin this movie is most guilty of is taking itself too seriously.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Crime/drama, rated R, 158 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown.
3 chiles — JULIA
Trailer: youtu.be/aon49topYHo
Julia examines the life and influence of the legendary cookbook author and television superstar who changed the way Americans think about food, television, and even about women. Though it breaks little ground, it offers a rich view of Julia Child’s remarkable life and makes a convincing case for Child as feminist icon. Julia is unfailingly admiring of its subject, yet it doesn’t come off as hagiography. Mostly it’s a pleasure to spend a little time in the company of the woman who saved America from Jell-O salad. (Emily Heil/The Washington Post) Documentary, rated PG-13, 95 minutes, CCAC
3.5 chiles — KING RICHARD
Trailer: youtu.be/yniEzTfcjo8
Will Smith delivers a winning performance in King Richard, a thoroughly entertaining portrait of Richard Williams — better known as Venus and Serena’s father. In this inspiring movie, the focus is not on the prodigies who would become legends on the tennis circuit but on the man whose ambition helped make his children champions. The film isn’t perfect, and there’s no doubt that Richard Williams has a darker side. Smith refuses to conceal that darkness, instead keeping his character in the light by embodying parental devotion at its most loving and lionhearted. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Biopic/drama, rated PG-13, 144 minutes, Violet Crown
4 chiles — THE POWER OF THE DOG
Trailer: youtu.be/LRDPo0CHrko
Repression, sublimation, and their terrible psychic toll ripple through The Power of the Dog. A domineering rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch) responds with cruelty when his brother (Jesse Plemons) brings home a new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and her son, until the unexpected comes to pass. The film is an ensemble piece in which all the actors are at the top of their game, but it is Cumberbatch’s movie, one in which he invests his character with just the right degree of menace, casual erudition, and unconscious grief. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 128 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY
Trailer: youtu.be/4q6UGCyHZCI
The exodus of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corp. leaves Raccoon City a wasteland with evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night. “It’s the first watchable entry in the series. For once, you don’t envy the lucky people who get killed by zombies.” (New York Post) Horror/action, rated R, 107 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
3 chiles — SPENCER
Trailer: youtu.be/WllZh9aekDg
This cinematic portrait of the titular Diana Spencer by director Pablo Larraín (Jackie) is best approached with a healthy skepticism. Starring Kristen Stewart, who sinks her teeth into the role of a woman tortured, isolated, and confined, the story comes at its protagonist as if she were trapped in The Shining‘s Overlook Hotel. The actual setting of Spencer is 1991, Sandringham Estate, the queen’s Christmas retreat, where Diana has reached a breaking point and decides to leave Charles. The film has style and performance in spades, but those strengths aren’t matched by the screenplay. Yet mostly it all works. It’s refreshing to watch a film that isn’t afraid to get messy. (Hau Chu/The Washington Post) Historical drama, rated R, 111 minutes, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
STREAMING
BENEDETTA
Trailer: youtu.be/n-31QJXV3iA
From acclaimed director Paul Verhoeven (Black Book, Starship Troopers) comes the story of Benedetta (Virginie Efira), a 17th-century nun in Italy who suffers from disturbing religious and erotic visions. She is assisted by a companion, and the relationship between the two women develops into a love affair that threatens to shake the Church to its very core. “Benedetta is Paul Verhoeven’s most personal film.” (TheWrap) Drama/biography/history, not rated, 131 minutes, in French and Latin with English subtitles
DIARY OF A WIMPY KID
Trailer: youtu.be/VKhCPUa-glo
Based on the first book in author Jeff Kinney’s bestselling series, Diary of a Wimpy Kid follows the scrawny but ambitious Greg Heffley, a young lad with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous — he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg’s lovable best friend Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying. Directed by Swinton Scott and written and produced by Kinney. Animation/comedy/kids and family, rated PG, 58 minutes, Disney+
LAST SHOOT OUT
Trailer: youtu.be/PqqYBoz2Y4c
Cam Gigandet (Twilight franchise) and Bruce Dern (The Hateful Eight) light up this gritty, intense Western saga of love, betrayal, and revenge. After newlywed Jocelyn (Skylar Witte) learns that her husband Jody (Michael Welch) had her father shot down, she flees the Callahan ranch in fear. She’s rescued by gunman Billy Tyson (Brock Harris), who safeguards her at a remote outpost as he staves off Jody’s attempts to reclaim his bride. Western, rated PG-13, 86 minutes, Amazon Prime, Apple TV
MIXTAPE
Trailer: youtu.be/IAxDaDw7TfM
In 1999, quirky 12-year-old Beverly (Gemma Brooke Allen) discovers a broken mixtape made by her late parents. As the world approaches Y2K, she sets out on a journey to find the songs, building new friendships along the way and discovering more about her parents and herself. Comedy/drama/kids and family, not rated, 93 minutes, Netflix
