Chile pages: Dec. 24-30

OPENING
THE KING’S MAN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/_0vKejp3rvA
One man must race against time to stop history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they plot a war that could destroy humanity. “Weaving in and out of WWI, the third Kingsman film is as fancifully schlocky as its predecessors.” (Variety) Action/comedy, rated R, 131 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
LICORICE PIZZA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ofnXPwUPENo
In this coming-of-age film written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, Alana Kane and Gary Valentine grow up, run around, and fall in love in California’s San Fernando Valley in the 1970s. “In Licorice Pizza, time isn’t something that keeps people apart — it’s the only thing that allows them to find each other in the first place. And this euphoric movie doesn’t waste a minute of it.” (IndieWire) Comedy/romance, rated R, 133 minutes, Violet Crown. (Opens Saturday, Dec. 25)
THE LOST DAUGHTER
Trailer: https://youtu.be/xNq9YOfL0Zs
A college professor confronts her unsettling past after meeting a woman and her young daughter while on vacation in Italy. Her obsession with the woman and her daughter prompts memories of her early motherhood. “Maggie Gyllenhaal makes a quietly astonishing directorial debut with The Lost Daughter, a crafty treatise on maternal ambivalence that delivers an unsettling emotional wallop.” (Washington Post) Psychological drama, rated R, 124 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/nNpvWBuTfrc
To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, Mr. Anderson, aka Neo (Keanu Reeves), will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. If he’s learned anything, it’s that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out of — or into — the Matrix. Neo already knows what he has to do, but what he doesn’t yet know is that the Matrix is stronger, more secure, and far more dangerous than ever before. “Lana Wachowski has made a film that addresses the discombobulations of contemporary life, critiques Hollywood’s general reboot culture, and serves as a surprisingly sweet work of nostalgia.” (The Atlantic) Action/sci-fi, rated R, 148 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
SING 2
Trailer: https://youtu.be/EPZu5MA2uqI
Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch: he has to find and persuade the planet’s most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster’s dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. “If you’re looking for some lighthearted distraction from the worries of the world right now ... give Sing 2 a shot.” (Globe and Mail) Comedy/musical, rated PG, 110 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
3 chiles — ENCANTO
Trailer: https://youtu.be/CaimKeDcudo
Mirabel Madrigal, the 15-year-old heroine of Disney’s Encanto, and her very special family live in a magical house high in the mountains of Colombia. Every member of the Madrigal family is given a special ability as a child, but Mirabel has no gift. When the house’s foundations start to crack and her relatives’ gifts begin to dim and disappear, Mirabel decides to track down the problem. Anyone who has ever felt left out by their family will see themselves in Mirabel. Encanto is a creative, fresh take on a story that is much more complex than your standard fairy tale. (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Musical/comedy, rated G, 109 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
3 chiles — JULIA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/aon49topYHo
Julia examines the life and influence of the legendary cookbook author and television superstar who changed the way Americans think about food, television, and even women. Though it breaks little ground, it offers a rich view of Julia Child’s remarkable life and makes a convincing case for Child as feminist icon. Julia is unfailingly admiring of its subject, yet it doesn’t come off as hagiography. Mostly it’s a pleasure to spend a little time in the company of the woman who saved America from Jell-O salad. (Emily Heil/The Washington Post) Documentary, rated PG-13, 95 minutes, CCAC
3 chiles — NIGHTMARE ALLEY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/QPYkZHPwC8E
In 1940s New York, down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) endears himself to a clairvoyant and her mentalist husband at a traveling carnival. Using newly acquired knowledge, Carlisle crafts a golden ticket to success by swindling the elite and wealthy. Hoping for a big score, he hatches a scheme to con a dangerous tycoon with help from a mysterious psychiatrist who might be his most formidable opponent yet. “Guillermo del Toro’s noirish-to-the-point-of-misanthropic, gorgeously atmospheric Nightmare Alley may be the filmmaker’s best-looking film yet, as well as the one with the most sour outlook on humanity.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Crime/thriller, rated R, 140 minutes, Violet Crown. Review Page 31
THE NOVICE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Z4zCPgMdbo0
A college freshman joins her university’s rowing team and undertakes an obsessive physical and psychological journey to make it to the top varsity boat, no matter the cost. “A film this raw made with such a steady, assured hand only comes along once in a while. We should take notice.” (Hollywood Reporter) Thriller, rated R, 94 minutes, CCAC
4 chiles — THE POWER OF THE DOG
Trailer: https://youtu.be/LRDPo0CHrko
Repression, sublimation, and their terrible psychic toll ripple through The Power of the Dog. A domineering rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch) responds with mocking cruelty when his brother (Jesse Plemons) brings home a new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and her son, until the unexpected comes to pass. The film is an ensemble piece in which all the actors are working at the top of their game, but this is Cumberbatch’s movie, one in which he invests his character with just the right degree of menace, casual erudition, and unconscious grief. Jane Campion’s handsome adaptation of Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel demonstrates her own strong, clear vision and proves her ability to illuminate hidden truths and let us see what was hiding in plain sight all along. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 128 minutes, CCAC
3.5 chiles — SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Trailer: https://youtu.be/JfVOs4VSpmA
With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. “The concept of a multiverse ... is the engine that drives the new film’s narrative, but the premium, high-test rocket fuel that powers it are its performances.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 148 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown. Review Page 30
4 chiles — WEST SIDE STORY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/A5GJLwWiYSg
In this respectful but smartly tweaked and slightly toughened-up version of West Side Story, director Steven Spielberg proves that the best works of art are simultaneously strong and elastic enough to withstand a wide range of interpretations. The story still centers on star-crossed love amid a fatal feud between the Sharks and the Jets. It doesn’t take much for West Side Story‘s themes — immigration, racial anxiety, abuse of police power, the casual dehumanization of the Other — to feel of the moment. But screenwriter Tony Kushner makes subtle work of making sure they resonate. This West Side Story sends viewers on a journey that, for all its familiarity, once again feels thrilling, romantic, drenched in movement, life, and color — and, ultimately, aching sadness. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/romance, rated PG-13, 156 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCE: Google, YouTube.com
STREAMING
C’MON C’MON
Trailer: https://youtu.be/7mzushAOM88
From writer/director Mike Mills (Beginners) comes a delicate and moving story of the relationship between children and adults. Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) and his young nephew Jesse (Woody Norman) forge a tenuous but transformational relationship when events throw them together unexpectedly. “A tremendous showing from Joaquin Phoenix, operating at a register he’s rarely found before. It’s a career best for him — lovely, empathetic, humane.” (New York Magazine/Vulture) Drama, rated R, 109 minutes
HILDA AND THE MOUNTAIN KING
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Ok-C2k841Gc
When Hilda (Bella Ramsey of Game of Thrones) wakes up in the body of a troll, she must use all of her wits and courage to get back home, transform back into a human being, and save the city of Trolberg. Available on Thursday, Dec. 30. Animation/adventure/comedy, rated TV-Y7, 85 minutes, Netflix
MASS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/oU56Ns1nXsE
Years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, two sets of parents (Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney and Ann Dowd) agree to talk privately in an attempt to move forward. They take a journey through grief, anger, and acceptance, while facing the ones left behind in the aftermath of traumatic events. Mass is the writing and directing debut of actor Fran Kranz (The Cabin in the Woods, The Village). “At its core, Mass exerts the power of ritual at its most reflective and galvanizing, reveling in human connection at its most arduous, persistent, and sublime.” (Washington Post) Available on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Drama, rated PG-13, 111 minutes
REOPENING NIGHT
Trailer: https://youtu.be/HBAOoSHnyMM
Go behind the scenes with The Public Theater as it faces a roller coaster ride of hurdles returning to the stage with Merry Wives, a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor, at New York City’s open-air Delacorte Theater. The production marks the return of live theatre following more than a year of closures in the city because of the coronavirus pandemic and one of the rainiest Julys on record. Documentary, not rated, 90 minutes, HBO, HBO Max
STAND BY ME DORAEMON 2
Trailer: https://youtu.be/A0wg3Zkxq1c
Nobita Nobi (Megumi Ohara) finds an old stuffed bear his grandmother gave to him and decides to go back in time to meet her. He hopes to show his beloved grandma his bride, Shizuka (Yumi Kakazu), but adult Nobita has fled his own wedding. Can he ever be a good husband to Shizuka? Anime/comedy/drama, not rated, 96 minutes, in Japanese with English subtitles, Netflix — Compiled by Michael Abatemarco
