Chile pages: Dec. 23-29

OPENING
1.5 chiles — BABYLON
Trailer: youtu.be/5muQK7CuFtY
A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, Babylon traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. “Like so many recent films ... Babylon wants to pay tribute to the medium that brings us all together in the dark. But it also doesn’t miss an opportunity to alienate the audience at every turn.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 188 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review
THE PALE BLUE EYE
Trailer: youtu.be/ddbL9jvg77w
Veteran detective Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) is hired to investigate the murder of a West Point cadet. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case: a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe. With Gillian Anderson and Robert Duvall. Horror/mystery, rated R, 128 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
2.5 chiles — PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
Trailer: youtu.be/tHb7WlgyaUc
Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. “The bar isn’t terribly high here, but Puss and company clear it comfortably, landing — but of course — on their feet.” (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Comedy/animation, rated PG, 100 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review
WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY
Trailer: youtu.be/WcBKfSOKYdc
Discovered by record executive Clive Davis, Whitney Houston rises to fame in the 1980s to become one of the greatest singers of her generation. Music/biography, rated PG-13, 146 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — WILDCAT
Trailer: youtu.be/tm-dXwxPRMw
Wildcat follows the story of a young veteran on his journey into the Amazon. Once there, he meets a young woman running a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center, and his life finds new meaning as he is entrusted with the life of Keanu, an orphaned baby ocelot. What was meant to be an attempt to escape from life turns out to be an unexpected journey of love, discovery, and healing. “For fans of wildlife documentaries, Wildcat is at least as good as, say, a rerun of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom.” (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Documentary, rated R, 105 minutes, CCAC. Review
SPECIAL SCREENING
A CHRISTMAS STORY (1983)
Trailer: youtu.be/cfjEZ88NHBw
Based on the humorous writings of author Jean Shepherd, this beloved holiday movie follows the wintry exploits of Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley), who dreams of his ideal Christmas gift, a Red Ryder air rifle. Frequently at odds with his cranky dad (Darren McGavin) but comforted by his doting mother (Melinda Dillon), Ralphie struggles to make it to Christmas Day with his glasses and his hopes intact. Screens Sunday, Dec. 25. Comedy/family, rated PG, 94 minutes, Violet Crown
GREMLINS (1984)
Trailer: youtu.be/XBEVwaJEgaA
A gadget salesman is looking for a special gift for his son and finds one at a store in Chinatown. The shopkeeper is reluctant to sell him the “mogwai” but sells it to him with the warning to never expose him to bright light, water, or to feed him after midnight. All of this happens and the result is a gang of gremlins that decide to tear up the town on Christmas Eve. “It is a wacky, satirical spectacle of chaos.” (Guardian, 2019) Screens Friday, Dec. 23. Horror/fantasy, rated PG, 106 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS (1993)
Trailer: youtu.be/wr6N_hZyBCk
Jack Skellington, Halloweentown’s beloved pumpkin king, has become bored with the same annual routine of frightening people in the “real world.” When Jack accidentally stumbles on Christmastown, all bright colors and warm spirits, he gets a new lease on life. He plots to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa Claus and taking over the role. But Jack soon discovers even the best-laid plans of mice and skeleton men can go seriously awry. “This is a modern classic that enriches the Christmas tradition by turning it on its head and spinning it like a bob.” (The Washington Post, 2000) Screens Saturday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec. 25. Fantasy/musical, rated PG, 76 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
CONTINUING
2 chiles — AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
Trailer: youtu.be/d9MyW72ELq0
In this sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 film Avatar, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have a family and are doing everything to stay together. When they must leave their home to explore the regions of Pandora, an ancient threat resurfaces, and Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans. With Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver. “If wanton destruction punctuated by moments of psychedelic visual splendor and New Age-y philosophizing is your bag, The Way of Water provides plenty of value.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/action, rated PG-13, 192 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review
2 chiles — BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
Trailer: youtu.be/_Z3QKkl1WyM
In the wake of King T’Challa’s death, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for their kingdom. Wakanda Forever addresses, head on, the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa in 2018’s Black Panther and died of colon cancer in 2020, but this sequel turns out to be one long eulogy, toggling between overbusy storytelling and coping with sadness and loss. It winds up feeling hopelessly stalled, covering up an inability to move on by resorting to repetitive, over-familiar action sequences, maudlin emotional beats, and an uninvolving, occasionally incoherent story. Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 161 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — DEVOTION
Trailer: youtu.be/nIvBBd8pU1s
Elite fighter pilots Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors) and Tom Hudner (Glen Powell) become the U.S. Navy’s most celebrated wingmen during the Korean War. “This is a fighter-pilot drama that takes more than 90 minutes to get up to emotional speed.” (Mark Jenkins/For The Washington Post) War drama, rated PG-13, 138 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3.5 chiles — EO
Trailer: youtu.be/rrBeSQbdXmw
The world is a mysterious place when seen through the eyes of an animal. Eo, a grey donkey with melancholic eyes, meets good and bad people on his life’s path, experiences joy and pain, endures the wheel of fortune randomly turning his luck into disaster and his despair into unexpected bliss. But not even for a moment does he lose his innocence. “Eo’s fate is both shocking and unsurprising, but the sadness of the donkey’s saga is at least partly assuaged by the rapturous empathy with which it’s told.” (Mark Jenkins/For The Washington Post) Drama, not rated, 88 minutes, CCAC
THE FABELMANS
Trailer: youtu.be/D1G2iLSzOe8
Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see The Greatest Show on Earth. Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother (Michelle Williams). With Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch. “A love letter from director Steven Spielberg to the people and the art form that made him who he is.” (Newsday) Drama, rated PG-13, 151 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
THE MENU
Trailer: youtu.be/CAWZMssP3gM
A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. “‘Eat the rich’ might be a popular theme this movie season, but The Menu takes the idea to extremes that finally overpower the palate.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/horror, rated R, 106 minutes, Violet Crown
STRANGE WORLD
Trailer: youtu.be/bKh2G73gCCs
The Clades are a legendary family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission into uncharted and treacherous territory alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog, and a slew of ravenous creatures. Featuring the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Alan Tudyk, Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu. “The film is cute and funny, but it’s also action-packed and much more thrilling than you might expect from a Disney movie, with the same heartwarming lessons you would expect. It’s a gem in Disney’s new catalog.” (Arizona Republic) Adventure/animation, rated PG, 102 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 chiles — VIOLENT NIGHT
Trailer: youtu.be/a53e4HHnx_s
Ordinarily, one wouldn’t judge a Christmas movie by the quality of its on-screen kills. But as yet another volatile year draws to a close, you might find yourself taking a measure of vicarious satisfaction in the spectacle of a red-suited, skull-crushing hero smiting his enemies. That hero, of course, is Santa Claus in Violent Night, a surprisingly festive action comedy. During his Christmas Eve rounds, Santa (David Harbour) makes a fateful stop at a Connecticut mansion, where a wealthy widow has gathered her money-grubbing adult children for a night of expletive-laden bad cheer. Enter Scrooge (John Leguizamo) whose character leads a gang of mercenaries who take the family hostage. Surely Santa can save the day, but will he use Christmas magic or brute force? Behind all the gore-splattered walls and domestic rancor lies a sweet-and-sour bedtime story of good triumphing over evil. (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Action/dark comedy, rated R, 112 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
1.5 chiles — THE WHALE
Trailer: youtu.be/D30r0CwtIKc
An obese and reclusive English teacher (Brendan Fraser) tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. Darren Aronofsky directs. “It’s impossible ... not to root for Brendan Fraser, one of Hollywood’s most likable actors, whose comeback has been one of the most heartening movie stories of 2022. But admiring Fraser’s performance ... in The Whale doesn’t necessarily mean liking the movie he’s in.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 117 minutes, Violet Crown. Review
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, santafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jean cocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCES: Google, IMDb.com, RottenTomatoes.com, Vimeo .com, YouTube.com
Note: The streaming list will return in January.