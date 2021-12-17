Chile pages: Dec. 17-23

OPENING
NIGHTMARE ALLEY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/QPYkZHPwC8E
In 1940s New York, down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) endears himself to a clairvoyant and her mentalist husband at a traveling carnival. Using newly acquired knowledge, Carlisle crafts a golden ticket to success by swindling the elite and wealthy. Hoping for a big score, he hatches a scheme to con a dangerous tycoon with help from a mysterious psychiatrist who might be his most formidable opponent yet. Remake of a 1947 noir film starring Tyrone Power. “Dark as [director Guillermo] del Toro’s vision may be, it’s a glorious homage to an American experience all but lost to time.” (Variety) Crime/thriller, rated R, 140 minutes, Violet Crown
THE NOVICE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Z4zCPgMdbo0
A college freshman joins her university’s rowing team and undertakes an obsessive physical and psychological journey to make it to the top varsity boat, no matter the cost. “A film this raw made with such a steady, assured hand only comes along once in a while. We should take notice.” (Hollywood Reporter) Thriller, rated R, 94 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
PERFORMANCE ON FILM: THE NUTCRACKER
Because of Tchaikovsky’s imaginative music, The Nutcracker is one of the most popular works of the ballet repertoire. The plot of The Nutcracker is based on a novella by E.T.A. Hoffmann, whose masterful fairytale virtuously jumps back and forth from a dream to reality. In its adaptation as a ballet libretto by Alexandre Dumas and Marius Petipa, it lost much of its dark romantic fantasy. Christian Spuck attempts to distance himself from the Dumas/Petipa version in his choreography and puts the literary origin at the heart of his ballet, emphasizing the fantastical nature of the original rather than the delightful Christmas fairytale. Performed at the Zurich Opera in Germany, it stars Dominik Slavkovský and Michelle Willems. Performance, not rated, 135 minutes, CCAC (Screened Thursday, Dec. 23)
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Trailer: https://youtu.be/JfVOs4VSpmA
With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. “The most superheroic feat on display might be the film’s ability to keep human-sized emotions and relationships front and center even as the very fabric of time and space twists itself into knots.” (TheWrap) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 148 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
3.5 chiles — BELFAST
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Ja3PPOnJQ2k
This semi-autobiographical film directed by Kenneth Branagh chronicles the life of a working-class family and their young son’s childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital. “For its frequently painful contours, there’s an abundance of pleasures to be had in Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s irresistible memoir about growing up amid the Troubles in Northern Ireland.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 97 minutes, Violet Crown
3 chiles — DON’T LOOK UP
Trailer: https://youtu.be/SL9aJcqrtnw
Two low-level astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. “Don’t Look Up bristles with the combustible elements of absurdity, observational humor, and seething outrage that give the best political satires their edge.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/disaster, rated R, 145 minutes, Violet Crown
3 chiles — ENCANTO
Trailer: https://youtu.be/CaimKeDcudo
Mirabel Madrigal, the 15-year-old heroine of Disney’s Encanto, and her very special family live in a magical house high in the mountains of Colombia. Every member of the Madrigal family is given a special ability as a child, but Mirabel has no gift. When the house’s foundations start to crack, and her relatives’ gifts begin to dim and disappear, Mirabel decides to track down the problem. Anyone who has ever felt left out by their family will see themselves in Mirabel. Encanto is a creative, fresh take on a story that is much more complex than your standard fairy tale. (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Musical/comedy, rated G, 109 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
2 chiles — ETERNALS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/GmdmOtnroY4
Eternals is a Marvel Cinematic Universe origin story that suffers from all the baggy, convoluted drawbacks of the form, introduces a new, post-Avengers cast of franchise players: the titular band of immortals who were sent to Earth thousands of years ago to banish the evil Deviants. But when a Deviant unexpectedly appears, the band gets back together to rally allies and again wage battle against evil. Eternals is a choppy, whipsawing affair, and even director Chloe Zhao, a filmmaker fresh off winning two Oscars (Nomadland), can’t overcome the structural realities of the behemoth she’s been tasked with piloting. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 157 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — THE FRENCH DISPATCH
Trailer: https://youtu.be/TcPk2p0Zaw4
Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch pays oblique but ferociously detailed tribute to The New Yorker, with Bill Murray as Arthur Howitzer Jr., the Harold Ross-like editor of the titular magazine published in the fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé. A love letter to journalists, The French Dispatch bears the Anderson signatures that have made his movies an artisanal cottage industry. It is undeniably delightful to look at but keeps things on an attractive but shallow surface. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Romance/comedy, rated R, 103 minutes, Violet Crown
2 chiles — GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ahZFCF--uRY
Ghostbusters: Afterlife dusts off the PKE meter from the 1984 Ghostbusters movie. In this reboot, siblings (Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard) move to Oklahoma with their mom (Carrie Coon) after she inherits a farmhouse that belonged to her father, an original Ghostbuster. The haunted property happens to be near ground zero of the next ectoplasmic eruption involving the same supernatural entities behind the infamous events of 1984. Afterlife shamelessly caters to fans of the original film while giving them nothing new. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated PG-13, 124 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
THE HAND OF GOD
Trailer: https://youtu.be/i_1VW_0i6vo
In 1980s Naples, Italy, a young man experiences heartbreak and liberation after he’s inadvertently saved from a freak accident by soccer legend Diego Maradona. From Academy Award-winning writer and director Paolo Sorrentino (Il Divo, The Young Pope). “The Hand of God creates a reality that is by turns hilarious, heartbreaking and remarkable for its buoyancy and grace. It’s a film from the hand of a master.” (Wall Street Journal) Drama, rated R, 130 minutes, CCAC
2.5 chiles — HOUSE OF GUCCI
Trailer: https://youtu.be/eGNnpVKxV6s
House of Gucci is a movie about passion, not fashion. The soap-opera-like tale, which tells the true story of the 1995 murder of fashion heir Maurizio Gucci by thugs hired by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga), is also about money, family, power, betrayal, sex, loyalty, scandal, ambition, and murder. Directed by Ridley Scott, it’s one of those prestige true-crime dramas that run through a checklist of events without ever seeming to draw any cautionary lesson or larger point. Unfortunately, House of Gucci is not one of those so-bad-it’s-good larks. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Crime/drama, rated R, 158 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
3 chiles — JULIA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/aon49topYHo
Julia examines the life and influence of the legendary cookbook author and television superstar who changed the way Americans think about food, television, and even women. Though it breaks little ground, it offers a rich view of Julia Child’s remarkable life and makes a convincing case for Child as feminist icon. Julia is unfailingly admiring of its subject, yet it doesn’t come off as hagiography. Mostly it’s a pleasure to spend a little time in the company of the woman who saved America from Jell-O salad. (Emily Heil/The Washington Post) Documentary, rated PG-13, 95 minutes, CCAC
4 chiles — THE POWER OF THE DOG
Trailer: https://youtu.be/LRDPo0CHrko
Repression, sublimation, and their terrible psychic toll ripple through The Power of the Dog. A domineering rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch) responds with mocking cruelty when his brother (Jesse Plemons) brings home a new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and her son, until the unexpected comes to pass. The film is an ensemble piece in which all the actors are working at the top of their game, but this is Cumberbatch’s movie, one in which he invests his character with just the right degree of menace, casual erudition, and unconscious grief. Jane Campion’s handsome adaptation of Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel demonstrates her own strong, clear vision and proves her ability to illuminate hidden truths and let us see what was hiding in plain sight all along. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 128 minutes, CCAC
4 chiles — WEST SIDE STORY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/A5GJLwWiYSg
Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance helps to fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks — two rival gangs vying for control of the streets. Directed by Steven Spielberg. “It doesn’t take much for West Side Story‘s themes — immigration, racial anxiety, abuse of police power, the casual dehumanization of the Other — to feel of-the-moment.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/romance, rated PG-13, 156 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
STREAMING
AGNES
Trailer: https://youtu.be/WEWQbBOFcz4
From director Mickey Reece (Climate of the Hunter) comes the story of a nun whose disturbing behavior at a remote convent sparks rumors of demonic possession. A priest-in-waiting and his disillusioned mentor are sent to investigate, but their methods backfire, leaving a wake of terror and trauma. “Yet another example of the wholly unique splendor of the films of Mickey Reece, Agnes shrewdly balances sincerity with the filmmaker’s signature style of camp once again to extraordinary effect.” (Film International) Drama/horror, not rated, 93 minutes, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play
BEING THE RICARDOS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/WvrjCdtB0zM
Nicole Kidman (The Hours, Moulin Rouge) and Javier Bardem (Dune) star as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in this biopic, helmed by writer/director Aaron Sorkin (The Social Network). The film follows the famed acting and producing duo during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom I Love Lucy, while they’re faced with shocking personal accusations, a political smear, and cultural taboos. It offers a revealing glimpse of their complex romantic and professional relationship. “In typical Aaron Sorkin style, the whip-smart drama packs years of turmoil into one compelling week.” (Chicago Sun-Times) Available on Dec. 21. Biography/drama, Rated R, 125 minutes, Amazon Prime
ENCOUNTER
Trailer: https://youtu.be/SB44bZVe-c4
A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from an inhuman threat in this sophomore effort from director Michael Pearce (Beast). As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind. “A familial psychodrama with well-crafted sci-fi elements and a pair of impressive child actors, Michael Pearce’s intense second feature is both surprising and emotional.” (Variety) Science fiction/thriller, rated R, 108 minutes, Amazon Prime
FORTRESS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/GNGXauix9Mo
Bruce Willis (Pulp Fiction) plays Robert, a retired CIA agent living at a secret resort in the woods in this cyber-action thriller from James Cullen Bressack (Survive the Game). When Robert’s estranged son drives to the camp for a visit, followed by Robert’s old nemesis, Balzary (Chad Michael Murray) the site is besieged, and father and son retreat to a high-tech bunker of steel walls and advanced weapons. But is the bunker powerful enough to withstand Balzary’s bloodthirsty plans for revenge? Action/thriller, rated R, 100 minutes
MOTHER/ANDROID
Trailer: https://youtu.be/JRl214mDZ-g
When their country is caught in an unexpected war against artificial intelligence, Georgia (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend, Sam (Algee Smith), escape and make a treacherous journey while expecting the arrival of their unborn child. They must cross the stronghold of the android uprising to reach safety before the child’s birth. Drama/science fiction/thriller, rated R, runtime not available, Hulu
SWAN SONG
Trailer: https://youtu.be/LxftqrrlSqc
Set in the near future, Swan Song tells the powerful, emotional story of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), a loving husband who’s diagnosed with a terminal illness. When his doctor (Glenn Close) presents him with an alternative treatment to shield his family from grief, Cameron must grapple with whether or not to alter his family’s fate and learns more about life and love than he ever imagined. “What makes Swan Song such a powerfully moving story is that it creates a conversation about life, death, and everything in between.” (Deadline Hollywood Daily) Drama/science fiction, rated R, 112 minutes, Apple TV+
— Streaming movies compiled by Michael Abatemarco
