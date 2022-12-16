Chile pages: Dec. 16-22

OPENING
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
In this sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 film Avatar, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have a family and are doing everything to stay together. When they must leave their home to explore the regions of Pandora, an ancient threat resurfaces, and Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans. With Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver. Sci-fi/action, rated PG-13, 192 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
EMPIRE OF LIGHT
Set in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, Empire of Light is a powerful and poignant story about human connection and the magic of cinema. Directed by Sam Mendes and featuring Olivia Colman, Colin Firth, and Toby Jones. “Colman, her eyes darting between hope and devastation, is so lit-up and specific (and funny, a quality that doesn’t seem to get mentioned enough) that she lifts nearly every scene.” (Entertainment Weekly) Romance/drama, rated R, 119 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 chiles — EO
The world is a mysterious place when seen through the eyes of an animal. Eo, a grey donkey with melancholic eyes, meets good and bad people on his life’s path, experiences joy and pain, endures the wheel of fortune randomly turning his luck into disaster and his despair into unexpected bliss. But not even for a moment does he lose his innocence. “Eo’s fate is both shocking and unsurprising, but the sadness of the donkey’s saga is at least partly assuaged by the rapturous empathy with which it’s told.” (Mark Jenkins/For The Washington Post) Drama, not rated, 88 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema. Review
THE WHALE
An obese and reclusive English teacher (Brendan Fraser) tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. Darren Aronofsky directs. Opens Wednesday, Dec. 21. “Fraser, so good, takes what could be a joke, a flat tragedy, or even a lecture about weight and imbues it with gorgeous humanity.” (New York Post) Drama, rated R, 117 minutes, Violet Crown
SPECIAL SCREENING
GREMLINS (1984)
A gadget salesman is looking for a special gift for his son and finds one at a store in Chinatown. The shopkeeper is reluctant to sell him the “mogwai” but sells it to him with the warning to never expose him to bright light, water, or to feed him after midnight. All of this happens and the result is a gang of gremlins that decide to tear up the town on Christmas Eve. “It is a wacky, satirical spectacle of chaos.” (Guardian, 2019) Screens Thursday, Dec. 22, and Dec. 23. Horror/fantasy, rated PG, 106 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
CONTINUING
ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is an epic, emotional, and interconnected story about internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin told through her slideshows, intimate interviews, ground-breaking photography, and rare footage of her personal fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the opioid overdose crisis. “The film is an entirely sympathetic account of Goldin’s life, career, and recent campaign against the Sackler family.” (Mark Jenkins/ For The Washington Post) Documentary, not rated, 117 minutes, CCAC
2 chiles — BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
In the wake of King T’Challa’s death, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for their kingdom. Wakanda Forever addresses, head on, the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa in 2018’s Black Panther and died of colon cancer in 2020, but this sequel turns out to be one long eulogy, toggling between overbusy storytelling and coping with sadness and loss. It winds up feeling hopelessly stalled, covering up an inability to move on by resorting to repetitive, over-familiar action sequences, maudlin emotional beats, and an uninvolving, occasionally incoherent story. Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 161 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — DEVOTION
Elite fighter pilots Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors) and Tom Hudner (Glen Powell) become the U.S. Navy’s most celebrated wingmen during the Korean War. “This is a fighter-pilot drama that takes more than 90 minutes to get up to emotional speed.” (Mark Jenkins/For The Washington Post) War drama, rated PG-13, 138 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
THE FABELMANS
Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see The Greatest Show on Earth. Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother (Michelle Williams). With Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch. “A love letter from director Steven Spielberg to the people and the art form that made him who he is.” (Newsday) Drama, rated PG-13, 151 minutes, Violet Crown
THE INSPECTION
Rejected by his mother, a young gay man finds unexpected strength, camaraderie and support after he joins the Marines. Inspired by director Elegance Bratton’s own story. “Jeremy Pope gives a searing performance as the young man lacking direction, with Gabrielle Union a powerful force as the mother who initially disowns him.” (Chicago Sun-Times) Drama, rated R, 94 minutes, CCAC
THE MENU
A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. “‘Eat the rich’ might be a popular theme this movie season, but The Menu takes the idea to extremes that finally overpower the palate.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/horror, rated R, 106 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 chiles — SHE SAID
The New York Times journalists Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) publish a report that exposes sexual abuse allegations against powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The shocking story also serves as a launching pad for the #MeToo movement, shattering decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault and harassment. “The cat-and-mouse game of doing battle with one of the film business’ most notorious knife fighters would have made for a suitably intriguing movie. But the power of She Said lies in its moments of potent moral clarity.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 135 minutes, Violet Crown
3 chiles — SPOILER ALERT
Based on Michael Ausiello’s best-selling memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, the film is a heartwarming, funny, and life-affirming story of how Michael and Kit’s relationship is transformed and deepened when one of them falls ill. With Jim Parsons and Sally Field. “In Spoiler Alert, living is its own end. Ultimately, the movie tells a story about two lives: complicated, filled with both love and pain, but well and fully lived.” (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Comedy/drama, rated PG-13, 112 minutes, Violet Crown. Review
STRANGE WORLD
The Clades are a legendary family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission into uncharted and treacherous territory alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog, and a slew of ravenous creatures. Featuring the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Alan Tudyk, Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu. “The film is cute and funny, but it’s also action-packed and much more thrilling than you might expect from a Disney movie, with the same heartwarming lessons you would expect. It’s a gem in Disney’s new catalog.” (Arizona Republic) Adventure/animation, rated PG, 102 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 chiles — VIOLENT NIGHT
An elite team of mercenaries breaks into a family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone hostage inside. However, they aren’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour) is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint. “Behind all the gore-splattered walls and domestic rancor lies a sweet-and-sour bedtime story of good triumphing over evil.” (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Action/dark comedy, rated R, 112 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, santafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jean cocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
