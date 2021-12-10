OPENING
DON’T LOOK UP
Trailer: https://youtu.be/SL9aJcqrtnw
Two low-level astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. “Don’t Look Up is essentially Deep Impact played for yuks, Armageddon if it had a brain. It might bite off more than it can chew, but it is frequently funny, highly ambitious brain-food.” (Empire Magazine). Comedy/disaster, rated R, 145 minutes, Violet Crown
THE HAND OF GOD
Trailer: https://youtu.be/i_1VW_0i6vo
In 1980s Naples, Italy, a young man experiences heartbreak and liberation after he’s inadvertently saved from a freak accident by soccer legend Diego Maradona. From Academy Award-winning writer and director Paolo Sorrentino (Il Divo, The Young Pope). “The Hand of God creates a reality that is by turns hilarious, heartbreaking and remarkable for its buoyancy and grace. It’s a film from the hand of a master.” (Wall Street Journal) Drama, rated R, 130 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
PERFORMANCE ON FILM: ARIADNE AUF NAXOS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/UMARSW--VKY
Renée Fleming, Sophie Koch, and Christian Thielemann get together again at the Festspielhaus in Baden-Baden for Ariadne Auf Naxos, the third collaboration of Hugo von Hofmannsthal and Richard Strauss. The opera devotes itself with great humor to the eternal conflict between art and mere entertainment. In his 11th production for the Festspielhaus Baden-Baden, Philippe Arlaud stages the opera — a hybrid of comedy and tragedy — with a brilliant palette of varied colors and contrasting effects. Fleming does full justice to her reputation as the “best, most noble-voiced Strauss singer.” (Die Welt) Performance, not rated, 120 minutes, CCAC
WEST SIDE STORY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/A5GJLwWiYSg
Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance helps to fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks — two rival gangs vying for control of the streets. Directed by Steven Spielberg. “How do you honor the past and acknowledge its errors? With thoughtfulness and skill and Rita Moreno.” (Thrillist) Musical/romance, rated PG-13, 156 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
3.5 chiles — BELFAST
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Ja3PPOnJQ2k
This semi-autobiographical film directed by Kenneth Branagh chronicles the life of a working-class family and their young son’s childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital. “For its frequently painful contours, there’s an abundance of pleasures to be had in Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s irresistible memoir about growing up amid the Troubles in Northern Ireland.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 97 minutes, Violet Crown
3 chiles — CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG
When Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little red puppy, she never anticipates waking up to find a 10-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive Uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character. “The overarching message about how difference is a strength isn’t particularly original, but it’s one that should resonate with any kid who feels like the odd one out.” (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Comedy/adventure, rated PG, 97 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place
3.5 chiles — C’MON C’MON
Trailer: https://youtu.be/7mzushAOM88
Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) is an emotionally stunted and soft-spoken radio journalist who travels the country interviewing a variety of kids about their thoughts concerning their world and their future. Then Johnny’s saddled with caring for his young nephew Jesse who brings a new perspective and, as they travel from state to state, effectively turns the emotional tables on Johnny. “In focusing on protagonists who aren’t epically messed up or dysfunctional, it performs a feat of delicate, gently humane subversion.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 108 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 chiles — DUNE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/w0HgHet0sxg
Director Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of novelist Frank Herbert’s beloved, legendarily unadaptable 1965 sci-fi opus, Dune is almost purely pleasurable, despite its gargantuan running time and minor imperfections. The movie is eye candy, to be sure, but with a substantial cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Javier Bardem. Set in the year 10191 on the inhospitable desert planet of Arrakis, malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence: “spice.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/adventure, rated PG-13, 155 minutes, Violet Crown
3 chiles — ENCANTO
Trailer: https://youtu.be/CaimKeDcudo
The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift — every child except Mirabel. However, she could be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger. “It’s a creative, fresh take on a story that is much more complex than your standard fairy tale.” (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Musical/comedy, rated G, 109 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
2 chiles — ETERNALS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/GmdmOtnroY4
Eternals is a Marvel Cinematic Universe origin story that suffers from all the baggy, convoluted drawbacks of the form, introduces a new, post-Avengers cast of franchise players: the titular band of immortals who were sent to Earth thousands of years ago to banish the evil Deviants. Having apparently vanquished the baddies, the Eternals have taken on human form, absorbing into normal, everyday life. When a Deviant unexpectedly appears, the band gets back together to rally allies and again wage battle against evil. Eternals is a choppy, whipsawing affair, and even director Chloe Zhao, a filmmaker fresh off winning two Oscars (Nomadland), can’t overcome the structural realities of the behemoth she’s been tasked with piloting. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 157 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — THE FRENCH DISPATCH
Trailer: https://youtu.be/TcPk2p0Zaw4
Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch pays oblique but ferociously detailed tribute to The New Yorker, with Bill Murray as Arthur Howitzer Jr., the Harold Ross-like editor of the titular magazine published in the fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé. The inciting incident of the film is Howitzer’s demise, with the rest of the movie making up a special edition of his most memorable collaborations with his stable of famously eccentric writers. A love letter to journalists, The French Dispatch bears the Anderson signatures that have made his movies an artisanal cottage industry. It is undeniably delightful to look at but keeps things on an attractive but shallow surface. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Romance/comedy, rated R, 103 minutes, Violet Crown
2 chiles — GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ahZFCF--uRY
Ghostbusters: Afterlife dusts off the PKE meter from the 1984 Ghostbusters movie and throws together a filling yet only modestly satisfying nostalgia sandwich. In this reboot, siblings (Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard) move to Oklahoma with their mom (Carrie Coon) after she inherits a farmhouse that belonged to her father, an original Ghostbuster. The haunted property happens to be near ground zero of the next ectoplasmic eruption involving the same supernatural entities behind the infamous events of 1984. Afterlife shamelessly caters to fans of the original film while giving them nothing new. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated PG-13, 124 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — HOUSE OF GUCCI
Trailer: https://youtu.be/eGNnpVKxV6s
When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and, ultimately, murder. “For all its imperfections, the sin this movie is most guilty of is taking itself too seriously.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Crime/drama, rated R, 158 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
3 chiles — JULIA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/aon49topYHo
Julia examines the life and influence of the legendary cookbook author and television superstar who changed the way Americans think about food, television, and even about women. Though it breaks little ground, it offers a rich view of Julia Child’s remarkable life and makes a convincing case for Child as feminist icon: her marriage to a man content in her shadow; her persistence at the male-dominated Cordon Bleu cooking school in 1950s Paris; and her work for Planned Parenthood. Julia is unfailingly admiring of its subject, yet it doesn’t come off as hagiography. Mostly it’s a pleasure to spend a little time in the company of the woman who saved America from Jell-O salad. (Emily Heil/The Washington Post) Documentary, rated PG-13, 95 minutes, CCAC
3.5 chiles — KING RICHARD
Trailer: https://youtu.be/yniEzTfcjo8
Will Smith delivers a winning performance in King Richard, a thoroughly entertaining portrait of Richard Williams — better known as Venus and Serena’s father. In this inspiring movie, the focus is not on the prodigies who would become legends on the tennis circuit but on the man whose ambition helped make his children champions. As one of the biggest celebrities in the world, Smith has become such a global commodity that it’s easy to forget what a fine actor he is. King Richard reminds us of that. The film isn’t perfect, and there’s no doubt that Richard Williams has a darker side. Smith refuses to conceal that darkness, instead keeping his character in the light by embodying parental devotion at its most loving and lionhearted. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Biopic/drama, rated PG-13, 144 minutes, Violet Crown
4 chiles — THE POWER OF THE DOG
Trailer: https://youtu.be/LRDPo0CHrko
Repression, sublimation, and their terrible psychic toll ripple through The Power of the Dog. A domineering rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch) responds with mocking cruelty when his brother (Jesse Plemons) brings home a new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and her son, until the unexpected comes to pass. The film is an ensemble piece in which all the actors are working at the top of their game, but this is Cumberbatch’s movie, one in which he invests his character with just the right degree of menace, casual erudition, and unconscious grief. Jane Campion’s handsome adaptation of Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel demonstrates her own strong, clear vision and proves her ability to illuminate hidden truths and let us see what was hiding in plain sight all along. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 128 minutes, CCAC
RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/4q6UGCyHZCI
The exodus of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corp. leaves Raccoon City a wasteland with evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night. “It’s the first watchable entry in the series. For once, you don’t envy the lucky people who get killed by zombies.” (New York Post) Horror/action, rated R, 107 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place
2 chiles — WOLF
Trailer: https://youtu.be/oG1xjm0GZgQ
Believing he’s a wolf trapped in a man’s body, Jacob eats, sleeps, and lives like one — much to the shock of his family. When he’s sent to a clinic, Jacob and his animal-bound peers are forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of curative therapies. However, once he meets the mysterious Wildcat, their friendship blossoms into an undeniable infatuation, and Jacob must decide whether to renounce his true self for love. “There’s a good message in Wolf about not losing connection to our natural selves, but it’s delivered with a jerk on the choke-chain.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 95 minutes, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
STREAMING
THE HATING GAME
Trailer: https://youtu.be/j3qBGOD4b4A
Based on the best-selling novel by Sally Thorne, The Hating Game tells the story of ambitious good girl Lucy Hutton (Lucy Hale) and her cold, efficient work nemesis, Joshua Templeton (Austin Stowell). Committed to achieving professional success without compromising her ethics, Lucy embarks on a ruthless game of one-upmanship against Josh, a rivalry that is increasingly complicated by her mounting attraction to him. Comedy/romance, rated R, 102 minutes
THE REAL CHARLIE CHAPLIN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/0ApMSyQkk1c
Directors Peter Middleton and James Spinney (Notes on Blindness) take a fresh look at the iconic filmmaker and comic actor Charlie Chaplin. The film chronicles Chaplin’s rise from the slums of Victorian London to Hollywood superstardom before his scandalous fall from grace. Refracting his life through a kaleidoscope of previously unheard voices and perspectives, the film sheds new light on the many sides of a groundbreaking, controversial, and visionary artist. “Combines an engaging bonanza of familiar and rarer film clips and other archival material with previously unheard audio and deft dramatic reenactments to form a cradle-to-grave account of the legend’s long and winding life.” (Los Angeles Times) Available on Dec. 11. Documentary, not rated, 114 minutes, Showtime
THE UNFORGIVABLE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/JNUjx7LZoiU
Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind. “Drawn, taut and nearly silent, Bullock convincingly creates a shell of wariness and self-protection, and then gradually lets it crack.” (Globe and Mail) Drama, rated R, 112 minutes, Netflix
WILD MOUNTAIN THYME
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Fr0sAnuHsBE
Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey) and Emily Blunt (The Quiet Place) play star-crossed lovers Anthony and Rosemary in this epic romance set against the landscapes of rural Ireland. Amid their families’ feud over a patch of land that separates their two farms, Anthony is on the brink of facing his repressed feelings for Rosemary when Adam (Jon Hamm) steps in with a plan to sweep her off her feet. But can true love ever be defeated? “The film takes such a circuitous route down a familiar path, and does so with such wit and eccentricity, that the experience as a whole becomes harder and harder to resist.” (TheWrap) Available on Dec. 11. Comedy/romance, rated PG-13, 102 minutes
— Michael Abatemarco
