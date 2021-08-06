Chile Pages: Aug. 6 - Aug. 12

OPENING
AILEY
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=PHcM4HJEgs4
Filmmaker Jamila Wignot examines the life of visionary dancer and choreographer Alvin Ailey. Documentary, 82 minutes, rated PG-13, Violet Crown
ANNETTE
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=l_EaNpL16SU
Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they make a passionate and glamorous couple. With the birth of their first child — a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny — their lives are turned upside down. Musical/drama, rated R, 160 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema, Violet Crown
NINE DAYS
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=A73FnWETvr8
Will (Winston Duke) spends his days in a remote outpost watching the live feed of people going about their lives, until one subject perishes, leaving a vacancy for a new life on Earth. Soon, several candidates — unborn souls — arrive at Will’s to undergo tests to determine their fitness, facing oblivion when they are deemed unsuitable. But Will soon faces his own existential challenge in the form of free-spirited Emma (Zazie Beetz), a candidate who is not like the others, forcing him to turn within and reckon with his own tumultuous past. Fueled by unexpected power, he discovers a bold new path forward in his own life. Directed by Edson Oda. Drama/fantasy, rated R, 124 minutes, Violet Crown
SUICIDE SQUAD 3
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=6xsRCgdRb5c
The government sends the most dangerous supervillains in the world — Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), and others — to the remote enemy island of Corto Maltese. Armed with high-tech weapons, they trek through the jungle on a search-and-destroy mission, with only Col. Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) on the ground to make them behave. Action/adventure, rated R, 132 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
BLACK WIDOW — 2 ½ chiles
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=ybji16u608U
It’s taken almost 20 years for Marvel fans to get the Black Widow movie many of them have been craving. Sadly, Scarlett Johansson has gotten short shrift over the course of several Avengers movies in which Natasha has been little more than eye candy. So it seems oddly appropriate, if unfair, that when Widow finally arrives, it’s virtually stolen from under her. Natasha (Johansson) collides with younger sister Yelena (Florence Pugh) — who, like Natasha, was a precocious KGB trainee — while on a mission in Europe. As gratifying as it is that Johansson has finally gotten the movie her character has long deserved (not to mention an equally watchable foil in Pugh) Black Widow simultaneously feels like too much and too little. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action, rated PG-13, 133 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown, Paramount Plus
F9: THE FAST SAGA
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=aSiDu3Ywi8E
Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son. But a threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high performance driver they’ve ever encountered: Dom’s forsaken brother. Action/adventure/crime, rated PG-13, 145 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place
THE GREEN KNIGHT — 4 chiles
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=sS6ksY8xWCY
Pete’s Dragon (2016) director David Lowery’s somber and mischievous The Green Knight is full of magic, witchcraft, haunted settings, and enchanted, mist-shrouded landscapes, all wonderfully evoked by Andrew Droz Palermo’s richly hued, glowing cinematography. In this episodic retelling of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, Gawain (Dev Patel) accepts the challenge laid down by the towering Green Knight: any man who can deliver a blow against him with his sword must meet him at his far off chapel in one year’s time to receive a strike in turn. When the year has nearly passed, Gawain sets out on an epic quest to fulfill his destiny. It’s a somber, thought-provoking fantasy that trades action for dark foreboding, suspense, and a pervasive sense of dread. (Michael Abatemarco) Fantasy/adventure, rated R, 125 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts, Violet Crown
JUNGLE CRUISE
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=f_HvoipFcA8
Adventure, rated PG-13, 158 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown Read review
OLD — 2 ½ chiles
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=A4U2pMRV9_k
Visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller. In it, a family discovers a secluded beach that is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day. Thriller, rated PG-13, 108 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
PIG
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=1i-_CRKdh4Y
After living alone in the Oregon wilderness, a truffle hunter returns to Portland to find the person who stole his beloved pig. Drama, rated R, 92 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=ihEEjwRlghQ
From Morgan Neville, the Academy Award-winning director of 20 Feet From Stardom and Won’t You Be My Neighbor? The journey changes you. Documentary, rated R, 118 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
SNAKE EYES
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=Vd2sm63Xwfw
An ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage welcomes tenacious loner Snake Eyes (Henry Golding) after he saves the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach him the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing him something he’s longed for, a home. However, when secrets from Snake Eyes’ past are revealed, his honor and allegiance is tested — even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Adventure/action, rated R, 121 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=olXYZOsXw_o
Superstar LeBron James and his young son, Dom, get trapped in digital space by a rogue AI. To get home safely, LeBron teams up with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang for a high-stakes basketball game against the AI’s digitized champions of the court — a powered-up roster called the Goon Squad. Family/comedy, rated PG, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place
STILLWATER — 3 chiles
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=9cq1lPPeMUY
Crime/drama, rated R, 180 minutes, Violet Crown Read review
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcadesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com) for movie times.
Source: Google, YouTube.com, and Sony Pictures
