Chile pages: Aug. 5-11

BULLET TRAIN
Trailer: youtu.be/0IOsk2Vlc4o
Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs have gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe — all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives — on the world’s fastest train. With Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, and Michael Shannon. “Bullet Train doesn’t have a destination, really, or a moral imperative other than mayhem. But it’s got a ticket to ride.” (Entertainment Weekly) Action/mystery/thriller, rated R, 126 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
EASTER SUNDAY
Trailer: youtu.be/YIixb42aJPg
Joe Valencia (comic Jo Koy) returns home to celebrate Easter with his riotous, bickering, eating, drinking, laughing, loving family. With Tia Carrere, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Tiffany Haddish. Comedy, not rated, 100 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — HALLELUJAH
Trailer: youtu.be/11IPQYZMXjc
Co-directors Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine trace the evolution of Leonard Cohen’s iconic “Hallelujah,” following its history from inception and recording to international phenomenon. Hallelujah is a rousing portrait of an artist who, outside of his seminal achievement in song, flies under the radar. (Michael Abatemarco/The New Mexican) Documentary, rated PG-13, 118 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema, Regal UA High Ridge (Albuquerque). Review
I LOVE MY DAD
Trailer: youtu.be/__FXp-MiY1o
A desperate father (Patton Oswalt) poses as a woman online to reconnect with his estranged son, but things get complicated when the young man wants to meet her in person. “(Writer-director) James Morosini takes an embarrassing thing that happened to him and turns it into a squirm-inducing (albeit surprisingly accepting) father-son comedy.” (Variety) Comedy, rated R, 96 minutes, Violet Crown
SITA RAMAM
Trailer: youtu.be/Ljk6tGZ1l3A
In this Indian Telugu-language period love story, Lieutenant Ram’s life changes after he gets a letter from a girl named Sita. The soldier meets her and love blossoms between them. When he returns to his camp in Kashmir, he sends a letter to Sita which won’t reach her, prompting his journey to track her down. Comedy/drama, not rated, 157 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
THE BODY REMEMBERS WHEN THE WORLD BROKE OPEN
Trailer: youtu.be/8l3WC4wl-SY
The Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema, partnering with SITE Santa Fe and artist Jeffrey Gibson, presents a series of films curated to complement and inform the exhibition of Gibson’s The Body Electric, currently on view at SITE Santa Fe until Sept. 11. Gibson’s selections showcase a wide range of classic and contemporary films that highlight Native and Indigenous voices and issues across the globe. With screenings Saturdays through Aug. 20, the series culminates in an in-person discussion and Q&A featuring Gibson and moderated by CCA’s Head of Cinema Programming Luke Henley. Screening Saturday, Aug. 6, is The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open, in which one woman’s decision to comfort a stranger she finds crying in the street leads to a revealing and powerful conversation between two Indigenous women from very different circumstances. Drama, not rated, 105 minutes, CCAC
THE WIZ
Trailer: youtu.be/C9wlRpu7PX8
When Harlem schoolteacher Dorothy (Diana Ross) tries to save her dog from a storm, she’s miraculously whisked away to an urban fantasy land called Oz. Part of the 2022 Free Family Film Series at Violet Crown, which offers a new title at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Tickets are free and available to the public starting one week prior to the screening on a first-come, first-served basis at the cinema until capacity is reached. Tickets for these free screenings will not be made available online. The Wiz screens Wednesday, Aug. 10. Family/musical, rated G, 133 minutes, Violet Crown
3 CHILES — THE BLACK PHONE
Trailer: youtu.be/nQWAVkx8O74
The boogeyman in this 1978-set, fiendishly shivery thriller is known simply as the Grabber (Ethan Hawke), a child-snatching psychopath of the sort found in urban legend and, unfortunately, on the front pages of newspapers. The Black Phone centers on the Grabber’s latest victim, middle-schooler Finney Blake (Mason Thames), and his efforts to escape. While imprisoned in a soundproof bunker beneath the Grabber’s home, Finney discovers a broken telephone whose severed wires should not produce a dial tone. They do, though, and whom Finney communicates with, and what he learns from them, are the pleasures slowly parceled out by this puzzle film. There’s nothing unheard of here: a bad guy, a haunted house, a hero. But it’s what The Black Phone does with those simple parts that sparks a spooky connection. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post). Horror, rated R, 102 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS
Trailer: youtu.be/xEbpPP-_1Ig
Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson) and Superman (John Krasinski) are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission. With Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, and Keanu Reeves. Comedy/adventure/animation, rated PG, 105 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review
1.5 CHILES — ELVIS
Trailer: youtu.be/Gp2BNHwbwvI
The best way to appreciate Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s audacious, frenetic, occasionally astonishing, and ultimately confounding movie about Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), is simply to surrender to it. The story of Presley’s life is narrated by his manager, Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), a sulfurous and tiresome guide through Presley’s life story, which Luhrmann illustrates with a bricolage of musical numbers, set pieces, and melodramatic encounters. Elvis is aware that the audience knows exactly where this story is going: In rapid succession, using dramatized and real-life news clips, Luhrmann revisits the highs, lows, and most dismal depths of Presley’s life. The result is a dizzying, almost hallucinatory experience — akin to being thrown into a washing machine and mercilessly churned for 2 1/2 hours. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/drama, rated PG-13, 159 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3.5 CHILES — FIRE OF LOVE
Trailer: youtu.be/suQLAPVvPRw
Intrepid scientists and lovers Katia and Maurice Krafft die in a volcanic explosion doing the very thing that brought them together, unraveling the mysteries of volcanoes by capturing some of nature’s most explosive imagery. “Fire of Love offers up what may be the ultimate in marital consummation.” (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Documentary, rated PG, 93 minutes, CCAC. Review
1.5 CHILES — JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
Trailer: youtu.be/fb5ELWi-ekk
The future of humanity hangs in the balance as humans and dinosaurs coexist following the destruction of Isla Nublar. In this epic conclusion to the Jurassic franchise, two generations unite for the first time with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard joining Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. “Although the return of [Jurassic Park‘s] stars ... offers some welcome nostalgia, there’s only so much they can do to salvage an ill-calculated, algorithmic misfire.” (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Adventure/sci-fi, rated PG-13, 146 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON
Trailer: youtu.be/k98Afd7Nf3Y
Marcel is an adorable, 1-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother, Connie, and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. However, when a documentary filmmaker discovers them, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope of finding his long-lost family. “The ideal family film should be equally enjoyed by kids and adults, then handed down from one generation to the next. ... And this delightful heart-warmer belongs in that category.” (San Jose Mercury News) Comedy/animation, rated PG, 89 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
Trailer: youtu.be/pN1HNkoL2QA
In the 1970s, young Gru (Steve Carrell) tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader — the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance — Wild Knuckles himself — and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. “Audiences know what to expect, and Illumination delivers, offering another feel-good dose of bad behavior.” (Variety) Animated comedy, rated PG, 90 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS
Trailer: youtu.be/iO9JcPbbmAA
This warmhearted confection, based on Paul Gallico’s 1958 novel, provides a stunning glimpse of mid-century Christian Dior designs, presented in a soignée showcase in the maestro’s Paris atelier. There, a Battersea house cleaner named Ada Harris (Lesley Manville) feasts her eyes on a collection of beautifully constructed “frocks,” as she calls them. How she came to arrive at this particular moment is part of the fun of Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, a Cinderella tale of postwar grit and stiff-upper-lip optimism that becomes ever more fanciful as its sturdy, unfailingly kind heroine overcomes the obstacles in her path. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Historical drama, rated PG, 115 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — NOPE
Trailer: youtu.be/HUgmq_8PlRY
Set on a remote ranch in a picturesque California desert town, Oscar winner Jordan Peele’s Nope centers on siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer), Hollywood horse trainers who experience an unearthly visitation. They decide they need to document — and monetize — some of the unexplained aerial phenomena (UAPs) they have begun encountering around their ranch. When it becomes clear that they’re dealing with something much stranger and deadlier than they originally thought, their plan evolves from making a quick buck to saving the Earth. Nope, an old-school creature feature with a contemporary twist, is quintessential Peele: memorably surreal, spooky, and a little bit silly. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Horror/thriller, rated R, 131 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER
Trailer: youtu.be/Go8nTmfrQd8
Chris Hemsworth as Thor has distinguished himself as one of the funniest, most self-aware players in the Avengers, a group known for a cheerful brand of winking irreverence. The title character of Thor: Love and Thunder arrives on-screen with scads of goodwill in a film that is out for a good time, even if the journey doesn’t feel quite so novel or giddily buoyant as director Taika Waititi’s 2017 Thor: Ragnarok. Christian Bale joins this installment as bad guy Gorr the God Butcher, and Natalie Portman returns as Jane. Love and Thunder may not define a high point in the MCU’s ongoing mission of world domination, but it’s not a low point either. It gets the job done, with a smile, a tear and the promise — or is it a threat? — that this story is far from over. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Trailer: youtu.be/g4U4BQW9OEk
Replaying the prologue of its predecessor nearly beat for beat, Top Gun: Maverick knows exactly what it’s doing and how to execute the plan. Like the hyper-competent aces at the story’s core, this is a movie that defines its lane early and sticks to it, with finesse, unfussy style, and more than a few sneak attacks of emotion. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is a test pilot dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him but is called back to the Top Gun aviator school in San Diego, where he’s tasked with teaching a new class of elite pilots to fly a tactically impossible mission. Top Gun: Maverick doesn’t feel like a video game or a three-dimensional comic book or an ad for a TV show. It splashes extravagantly across the screen in its own battle against obsolescence, as if to say: This is what movies looked like, once. And this is what they can look like again. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — VENGEANCE
Trailer: youtu.be/1GT1jFsNnPw
A journalist and podcaster travels from New York City to Texas to investigate the death of a woman he once hooked up with. The directorial debut from writer and star B.J. Novak. “Vengeance is an arrestingly smart, funny, and affecting take on a slice of the American zeitgeist, one in which both the divisions between and connections with our fellow citizens are brought into sharp relief.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Thriller/dark comedy, rated R, 107 minutes, Violet Crown. Review
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING
Trailer: youtu.be/ZRXAYFfRs4M
Abandoned as a girl, Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) raised herself in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the marsh girl haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, she opens herself to a new and startling world. “This is a movie about fighting back against male intransigence that has the courage of its outsider spirit.” (Variety) Drama, rated PG-13, 125 minutes, Violet Crown
LUCK
Trailer: youtu.be/Sx_pxejch2g
The curtain is pulled back on the millennia-old battle between the organizations of good luck and bad luck that secretly affects everyday lives. Sam Greenfield (voiced by Eva Noblezada) is the unluckiest person in the world. Suddenly finding herself in the never-before-seen Land of Luck, she must unite with the magical creatures there, including Bob the cat (voiced by Simon Pegg), to turn her luck around. Animation/adventure/comedy, rated G, 105 minutes, AppleTV+
THE MOST DANGEROUS GAME
Trailer: youtu.be/M7IZGq4XGQA
On the 90th anniversary of the 1932 classic film from directors Irving Pichel and Ernest B. Schoedsack, comes a new adaptation of Richard Connell’s 1924 short story. A father and son on a steamer ship, bound for a great hunting expedition in the wilds of Alaska, are shipwrecked on a mysterious island. Greeted warmly by the island’s only resident, the relieved men are wined and dined and talk of hunting ensues. When their host reveals the true nature of his trophy hunts, the stranded men are forced to run for their lives or fight to survive on a desolate island that is a human hunting ground. Thriller, not rated, runtime unavailable
PREY
Trailer: youtu.be/wZ7LytagKlc
Set 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation, this fifth installment of the Predator movie franchise tells the story of a young woman, Naru (Amber Midthunder), a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries. Sci-fi/horror/thriller, rated R, 99 minutes, Hulu
SECRET HEADQUARTERS
Trailer: youtu.be/JR2hwFpllz4
Young Charlie Kincaid (Walker Scobell) discovers a secret headquarters under his home that seems to belong to a superhero. He shares it with his friends, and they start to believe that Charlie’s estranged father might have a secret double life. When villains attack, Charlie and his friends must team up to defend the headquarters and save the world. Action/adventure/comedy, rated PG, 89 minutes, Paramount+
THIRTEEN LIVES
Trailer: youtu.be/R068Si4eb3Y
Twelve boys and the coach of a Thai soccer team explore the Tham Luang cave when an unexpected rainstorm traps them in a chamber inside the mountain. Entombed behind a maze of flooded cave tunnels, they face impossible odds. A team of world-class divers navigates through miles of dangerous cave networks to discover that finding the boys is only the beginning. Thirteen Lives recounts this incredible true story in which a team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers joins with Thai forces and more than 10,000 volunteers to attempt a harrowing rescue. This dramatic retelling of events from director Ron Howard (Apollo 13) features Viggo Mortenson (Eastern Promises), Colin Farrell (In Bruges), and Joel Edgerton (The Great Gatsby). “As scripted, documentary-style fact-based dramas go, it doesn’t get much better than this.” (Observer) Biography/drama, rated PG-13, 147 minutes, Amazon
— Streaming items compiled by Michael Abatemarco