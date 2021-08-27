Chile Pages: Aug. 27-Sept. 3

OPENING
THE ARTIST’S GARDEN: AMERICAN IMPRESSIONISTS
Trailer > https://youtu.be/OxfQ4lcvi8M
Filmmaker Phil Grabsky profiles the American impressionist movement. Documentary, not rated, 90 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (screened Aug. 28 and Sept. 1)
CANDYMAN
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=TPBH3XO8YEU
In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, Anthony and his partner move into a loft in the now gentrified Cabrini. A chance encounter with an old-timer exposes Anthony to the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to use these macabre details as fresh grist for paintings, he unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence. Horror/thriller, rated R, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place
FLAG DAY
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=2D-3fxTLmS8
Jennifer Vogel’s father, John (Sean Penn), is larger than life. As a child, Jennifer (Dylan Frances Penn) marveled at his magnetizing energy and ability to make everything feel like a grand adventure. John teaches her so much about love and joy, but he also happens to be the most notorious counterfeiter in U.S. history. Jennifer now struggles to rise above the wreckage of the past while reconciling the inescapable bond between a daughter and her father. Drama/thriller, rated R, 108 minutes, Violet Crown
NO ORDINARY MAN
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=FQUIrxg6wOM
The extraordinary life and career of jazz musician and transgender icon Billy Tipton. Documentary, not rated, 84 minutes, CCAC
LA PISCINE
Trailer > youtu.be/QdiJg9PjGrM
Jean-Paul (Alain Delon) and Marianne (Romy Schneider) indulge in their passion for each other while borrowing a friend’s luxurious villa in the south of France. When the friend (Maurice Ronet) and his daughter (Jane Birkin) arrive unexpectedly, rivalries and insecurities surface and events take a sinister turn. Released in 1969. Drama/thriller, rated PG, 124 minutes, French with English subtitles, CCAC
SUMMERTIME
Trailer > youtu.be/MBeJPuf_KYM
The lives of a skating guitarist, two aspiring rappers, a fast-food worker, and others intersect over the course of a hot summer day in Los Angeles. Drama/music, rated R, 95 minutes, CCAC
CONTINUING
4 CHILES - CODA
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=0pmfrE1YL4I
Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of a deaf family from Gloucester, Massachusetts. At 17, she works mornings before school to help her parents and brother keep their fishing business afloat. But in joining her high school’s choir club, Ruby finds herself drawn to both her duet partner and her latent passion for singing. Drama/comedy, rated PG-13, 111 minutes, Violet Crown
DON’T BREATHE 2
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=OI0WwF1FE9c
A blind veteran must use his military training to save a young orphan from a group of kidnappers. Horror/crime, rated R, 139 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
FREE GUY
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=X2m-08cOAbc
A bank teller, Guy (Ryan Reynolds), realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City which will soon go offline. Comedy/action, PG-13, 115 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
4 CHILES - THE GREEN KNIGHT
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=sS6ksY8xWCY
Pete’s Dragon director David Lowery’s somber and mischievous The Green Knight is full of magic, witchcraft, haunted settings, and enchanted, mist-shrouded landscapes. In this episodic retelling of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, Gawain (Dev Patel) accepts the challenge from the towering Green Knight: any man who can deliver a blow against him with his sword must meet him in a year to receive a strike in turn. It’s a thought-provoking fantasy that trades action for dark suspense, and a pervasive sense of dread. (Michael Abatemarco) Fantasy/adventure, rated R, 125 minutes, Violet Crown
2 CHILES - JUNGLE CRUISE
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=f_HvoipFcA8
Frank is hired by Lily (Emily Blunt), who, along with her reluctant brother (Jack Whitehall), is searching the Brazilian jungle for a legendary tree. Its petals are said to possess miraculous healing powers and, for no extra charge, the ability to break curses. Johnson manages to carry the film to a (more or less) satisfying conclusion — assuming you’re a small child in need of constant distraction. For older teens, adults, or anyone with higher storytelling standards, there’s a romantic subplot involving Lily and Frank. Like the ride itself, it requires no more mental engagement than you would devote to any theme park visit (excluding the thrill rides, which actually raise a pulse). (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Adventure, rated PG-13, 158 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
NIGHT HOUSE
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=2Tshycci2ZA
Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep it together — but then the dreams come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house call to her, beckoning with a ghostly allure. But the harsh light of day washes away any proof of a haunting. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into his belongings, yearning for answers. Horror/thriller, rated R, 110 minutes, Violet Crown
PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=LRMTr2VZcr8
When their biggest rival, Humdinger, starts wreaking havoc as the mayor of Adventure City, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge. Armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol joins forces with a savvy dachshund to save the citizens of Adventure City. Family/adventure, rated G, 90 minutes, Violet Crown
THE PROTÉGÉ
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=fSqa0a3mGk8
Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled contract killer. However, when Moody is brutally killed, she vows revenge for the man who taught her everything she knows. As Anna becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer, their confrontation turns deadly, and the loose ends of a life spent killing weave themselves ever tighter. Action/thriller, rated R, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
REMINISCENCE
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=_BggT--yxf0
A scientist (Hugh Jackman) discovers a way to relive your past and uses the technology to search for his long lost love, and a private investigator uncovers a conspiracy while helping his clients recover lost memories. Sci-fi/thriller, rated PG-13, 188 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown, HBO Max
3 CHILES- RESPECT
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=PBfVR_u_lGQ
Aretha Franklin (Jennifer Hudson) sings in her father’s church choir as a child and grows up to become an international musical superstar and legend. Drama/music, rated PG-13, 145 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown. Review
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcadesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com) for movie times.
CHILES STREAMING
THE COLONY
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=Puao842JzOQ
Set in the distant future, a female astronaut, shipwrecked on the long-decimated Earth, must decide the fate of the wasteland’s remaining populace in this English language German and Swiss co-production from Apocalypse (2011) director Tim Fehlbaum and featuring actors Nora Arnezeder (Safe House) and Iain Glen (Game of Thrones). “The impressive, atmospheric second feature from Tim Fehlbaum balances hope for the future of mankind against the grim realities of a neo-colonial dystopia.” (Screen International) Available on Aug. 27. Science fiction/thriller, rated R, 104 minutes
THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=ZPfyKlgiiFo
Patrick Wilson (Bone Tomahawk, Insidious) and Vera Farmiga (The Departed, Godzilla: King of the Monsters) reprise their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in this entry in The Conjuring series. The Warrens take on one of the most sensational cases of their careers in the Michael Chaves-directed thriller, when a murder suspect claims demonic possession as his defense. “Chaves takes the reins from [James] Wan and runs with it, bringing a wholly different experience that still feels like a warm reunion with horror’s favorite couple.” (Bloody Disgusting) Available now. Horror/mystery/thriller, rated R, 112 minutes, Amazon prime, HBO Max, Vudu
FINDING KENDRICK JOHNSON
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=H1F_jbJVP_I
This feature documentary was the result of a 4-year undercover investigation into the case of Kendrick Johnson, whose body was found in a rolled up mat in a high school gymnasium in 2013. Ruled an accident by the state of Georgia, the family hired its own pathologist, who uncovered evidence of non-accidental blunt-force trauma. Organs missing from the body have not been located to this day. Stranger Fruit (2017) creator Jason Pollock directs and Black-ish (2014) star Jenifer Lewis narrates the heartbreaking, unbelievable story as told by Johnson’s family and close friends. “True crime may be incredibly popular, but there is no doubting the sameness of many of them. Finding Kendrick Johnson is able to do things differently. It delivers a message that will resonate for many.” (AIPT) Documentary, not rated, 102 minutes, Google Play, Amazon Prime, Vudu
NO MAN OF GOD
Trailer > youtube.com/watch?v=gPFN2rvJOp0
From acclaimed independent filmmaker Amber Sealey (No Light and No Land Anywhere) comes the harrowing true account of serial killer Ted Bundy and the strange and complicated relationship that developed between Bundy and FBI agent Bill Hagmaier. During his incarceration on death row, Bundy agreed to disclose the details of his crimes to Hagmaier in a series of interviews. This dramatic retelling features Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings trilogy) as Hagmaier and Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Bundy. “Spanning the final years of Ted Bundy’s life, ‘No Man of God’ weaves an artful, uneasy picture of the bond that formed between the killer and the man who hoped to simply understand his mindset.” (indieWire) Available on Aug. 27. Biography/crime/drama, not rated, 100 minutes, Google Play, Apple TV
