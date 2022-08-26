Chile pages: Aug. 26-Sept. 1

A young woman (Nathalie Emmanuel) is courted and swept off her feet, only to realize a gothic conspiracy is afoot in The Invitation

OPENING

Chile pages: Aug. 26-Sept. 1

A lonely scholar (Tilda Swinton) discovers a djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in Three Thousand Years of Longing.

Popular in the Community