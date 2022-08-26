Chile pages: Aug. 26-Sept. 1

OPENING
FREE CHOI SOO LEE
Trailer: youtu.be/1Uu2AmBOZeo
Free Choi Soo Lee is the story of a Korean American who was falsely convicted of a 1973 murder in San Francisco. After activists led a pan-Asian American movement to free him, he was finally released after 10 years in prison. “This is a worthwhile introduction to Soo Lee; even more importantly, it’s an urgent cautionary tale.” (The Wrap) Documentary, rated PG-13, 86 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
THE INVITATION
Trailer: youtu.be/5bL1ftuxgOE
After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie takes a DNA test and discovers a cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, Evie’s at first seduced by the sexy aristocratic host. However, she’s soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets about her family history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity. Horror, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING
Trailer: youtu.be/TWGvntl9itE
While attending a conference in Istanbul, Dr. Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) happens to encounter a djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. This presents two problems: first, she doubts that he’s real, and second, because she’s a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. Eventually, she’s beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both. “Sentimental, fantastical, and unabashedly moony, it’s a romance and a storytelling apologia all in one.” (Vox) Fantasy/drama, rated R, 108 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
CINEMA OF TRANSGRESSION
(No trailer)
A collection of short films from the 1980’s NYC-based Cinema of Transgression/No Wave film movement. The term “Cinema of Transgression” was initially coined in a manifesto written by Nick Zedd (1958-2022). The film work is often aggressively confrontational and fiercely independent, created with a clear intention to shock and subvert traditional values. Screens Friday, Aug. 26. Independent shorts, not rated, run time not available, No Name Cinema
DRIVE (2011)
Trailer: youtu.be/KBiOF3y1W0Y
Driver (Ryan Gosling) is a skilled Hollywood stuntman who moonlights as a getaway driver for criminals. “Gosling and director Nicolas Winding Refn neatly manage the hat trick of paying homage to those wheelmen of yore while reinvigorating the genre with style, smarts, and flashes of wit.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Screens Thursday, Sept. 1. Action/drama, rated R, 100 minutes, Violet Crown
LIFE MATTERS (2000)
(No trailer)
Life Matters is filmmaker Kyle Boyd’s fascinating portrait of the life and times of his father, an abortion doctor in pre–Roe v. Wade rural Texas. Working with a national network of clergy who referred patients to his clinic, Dr. Boyd risked it all to provide safe abortions to thousands of desperate women. A filmmaker discussion follows the Tuesday, Aug. 30, screening, which is free. Donations benefit the New Mexico Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice. Documentary, not rated, 49 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
MAD GOD (2021)
Trailer: youtu.be/jas8OABbn0Y
From the mind of animator Phil Tippett (Star Wars, Jurassic Park), this stop-motion masterpiece was 30 years in the making. Mad God follows a figure known as “The Assassin,” who descends from the heavens and travels through a nightmare underworld of tortured souls, ruined cities, and wretched monstrosities. Screens Friday-Sunday, Aug. 26-28. Horror/animation, not rated, 85 minutes, Jean Cocteau
ONLY YESTERDAY (1991)
Trailer: youtu.be/5gSKk-wwLsY
It’s 1982, and Taeko is 27 years old, unmarried, and has lived her whole life in Tokyo. She decides to visit her relatives in the countryside, and as the train travels through the night, Taeko reminisces about her childhood and what could have been. “Isao Takahata’s film is an animation miracle so subtle that it doesn’t fully hit you till you take it home and into your dreams.” (Rolling Stone) Screens Sunday, Aug. 28 (dubbed), and Monday, Aug. 29 (subtitled). Anime, rated PG, 90 minutes, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
BEAST
Trailer: youtu.be/oQMc7Sq36mI
Recently widowed Dr. Nate Daniels (Idris Elba) and his two teenage daughters travel to a South African game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley), an old family friend and wildlife biologist. However, what begins as a journey of healing soon turns into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of bloodthirsty poachers, begins stalking them. “The jump scares are genuinely jumpy, but the film plays out more like a theme park ride than a family drama with teeth.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Thriller, rated R, 93 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — BODIES BODIES BODIES
Trailer: youtu.be/cTzGKsZjBOY
In Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, a darkly comic slasher film, a group of 20-somethings gather under the threat of an imminent hurricane at a remote, mansion-like estate to drink, take drugs, and pursue the murder-mystery-style role-playing game of the title, in which players must identify an unknown “killer.” Things take a turn and what follows is an Agatha Christie-esque winnowing of the flock. It’s intentionally chaotic and, now and again, surprisingly funny. The dialogue is sharp, appropriately satirical, and does not go easy on the film’s ridicule-worthy protagonists. There’s also a third-act twist, and it’s not a bad one. Rather than allow these characters to elicit our concern as casualties of a stalker/psychopath, they’re portrayed as fatalities of something far more pernicious: their own stupidity. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Horror/comedy, rated R, 95 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
1.5 CHILES — BULLET TRAIN
Trailer: youtu.be/0IOsk2Vlc4o
If you’re craving one more variation on the well-worn theme of promiscuous bloodlettings accompanied by glib verbal filler, look no further than director David Leitch’s Bullet Train. The chief pleasure to be had watching this film lies in seeing Brad Pitt deliver one of his throwaway left-handed performances as Ladybug, a member of an elite assassination force. Pitt is relaxed, endearingly goofy, and consistently on point. Ladybug’s latest marching orders are to fetch a silver briefcase from an overnight train traveling from Tokyo to Kyoto, a mission that puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe. Bullet Train is a movie that is almost constantly two things at once: breezily lighthearted and overwrought; hyper-energetic and lazy; bracingly fresh and drearily derivative. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) With Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, and Michael Shannon. Action/mystery/thriller, rated R, 126 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS
Trailer: youtu.be/xEbpPP-_1Ig
Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson) and Superman (John Krasinski) are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission. With Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, and Keanu Reeves. Comedy/adventure/animation, rated PG, 105 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO
Trailer: youtu.be/tcOxhTpu84w
The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals who carry on its spirit have created the ultimate androids — Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. However, these two androids call themselves superheroes and start attacking Piccolo and Gohan. “The film, while nothing groundbreaking, mostly finds a sweet spot between fan service and narrative heft.” (Variety) Action/fantasy, rated PG-13, 100 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — EASTER SUNDAY
Trailer: youtu.be/YIixb42aJPg
You don’t have to be of Filipino descent to get the movie Easter Sunday, loosely based on the life experience of Filipino American stand-up comic Jo Koy and centering on a man trying to navigate the fractured dynamic of a holiday with his extended family. Despite its broad comedy, the film has some tender and wise moments. And even if you don’t get all the ethnic jokes, there’s plenty of family drama that anybody will recognize, no matter their background. (Pat Padua/The Washington Post) Comedy, rated PG-13, 96 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
1.5 CHILES — ELVIS
Trailer: youtu.be/Gp2BNHwbwvI
The best way to appreciate Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s audacious, frenetic, occasionally astonishing, and ultimately confounding movie about Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), is simply to surrender to it. The story of Presley’s life is narrated by his manager, Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), a sulfurous and tiresome guide through Presley’s life story, which Luhrmann illustrates with a bricolage of musical numbers, set pieces, and melodramatic encounters. Elvis is aware that the audience knows exactly where this story is going: In rapid succession, using dramatized and real-life news clips, Luhrmann revisits the highs, lows, and most dismal depths of Presley’s life. The result is a dizzying, almost hallucinatory experience — akin to being thrown into a washing machine and mercilessly churned for 2 1/2 hours. That isn’t to say that Elvis doesn’t provide moments of insight, or even genuine inspiration; it’s just that they occur fitfully, when the viewer is briefly pasted up against the window before being plunged into the barrel of Luhrmann’s lurid sensibility once again. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/drama, rated PG-13, 159 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3 CHILES — EMILY THE CRIMINAL
Trailer: youtu.be/Xzf1YCEkLDI
As a 30-something art school graduate trying to pay off $70,000 in college loans, Emily discovers the lucrative world of credit card fraud with escalating risks. A kind of gravitational pull emanates from Aubrey Plaza as the title character in Emily the Criminal, a passably diverting crime thriller where, in place of a moral center, Plaza delivers a performance that is entertainingly blackhearted. She draws and holds our focus as Emily reveals herself to possess an untapped reservoir of badassery. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Crime/drama/thriller, rated R, 95 minutes, CCAC
E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL — 40TH ANNIVERSARY
Trailer: youtu.be/NsvdZ_z56c0
After a gentle alien becomes stranded on Earth, the being is discovered and befriended by a young boy named Elliott (Henry Thomas). Soon, E.T. falls ill, resulting in government intervention and a dire situation for both Elliott and the alien. The Oscar winner from director Steven Spielberg is “one of the great American films” (Leonard Maltin). Sci-fi/adventure, rated PG, 116 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2 CHILES — FALL
Trailer: youtu.be/aa5MXOMN1lM
In the thriller Fall, two young women are stranded atop a decommissioned, 2,000-foot-tall TV tower in the middle of nowhere. Hunter and Becky are supposed to be expert climbers, tuned into their surroundings with the heightened awareness of true athletes. But as they’re mounting this death trap, they seem not to notice all the rusted, rattling rivets that are about to come loose from the ladder they’re ascending. Fall feels like a hyper-coaster of a movie: It ratchets up the tension to an almost unbearable degree, before releasing it in a torrent of nausea and nerves. Lots of people pay good money to endure the kinds of thrill rides that make them wish they were back on solid ground. Fall does the same thing, but with the added benefit of being entirely vicarious. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Mystery/thriller, rated PG-13, 107 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
4 CHILES — HALLELUJAH
Trailer: youtu.be/11IPQYZMXjc
Co-directors Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine trace the evolution of Leonard Cohen’s iconic “Hallelujah,” following its history from inception and recording to international phenomenon. Hallelujah is a rousing portrait of an artist who, outside of his seminal achievement in song, flies under the radar. (Michael Abatemarco/The New Mexican) Documentary, rated PG-13, 118 minutes, CCAC
1.5 CHILES — JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
Trailer: youtu.be/fb5ELWi-ekk
The future of humanity hangs in the balance as humans and dinosaurs coexist following the destruction of Isla Nublar. In this epic conclusion to the Jurassic franchise, two generations unite for the first time with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard joining Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. “Although the return of [Jurassic Park‘s] stars ... offers some welcome nostalgia, there’s only so much they can do to salvage an ill-calculated, algorithmic misfire.” (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Adventure/sci-fi, rated PG-13, 146 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
A LOVE SONG
Trailer: youtu.be/NysYn89m5y4
Faye (Dale Dickey) is a lone traveler biding her time fishing, birding, and stargazing at a rural Colorado campground as she awaits the arrival of Lito (Wes Studi), a figure from her past who is navigating his own tentative and nomadic journey across the rugged West. “Both Dickey and Studi deliver deeply spiritual performances, harmonizing their gazes and bodily moves in an achingly restrained dance, against nature’s mystical grandeur.” (Harper’s Bazaar) Drama/romance, rated PG, 81 minutes, Violet Crown
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
Trailer: youtu.be/pN1HNkoL2QA
In the 1970s, young Gru (Steve Carrell) tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader— the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails and find an unlikely source of guidance — Wild Knuckles himself — and soon discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. “Audiences know what to expect, and Illumination delivers, offering another feel-good dose of bad behavior.” (Variety) Comedy, rated PG, 90 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — NOPE
Trailer: youtu.be/HUgmq_8PlRY
Set on a remote ranch in a picturesque California desert town, Oscar winner Jordan Peele’s Nope centers on siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer), Hollywood horse trainers who experience an unearthly visitation. They decide they need to document — and monetize — some of the unexplained aerial phenomena they have begun encountering around their ranch. When it becomes clear that they’re dealing with something much stranger and deadlier than they originally thought, their plan evolves from making a quick buck to saving the Earth. Nope is an old-school creature feature with a contemporary twist and is quintessential Peele: memorably surreal, spooky, and a little bit silly. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Horror/thriller, rated R, 131 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER
Trailer: youtu.be/Go8nTmfrQd8
Chris Hemsworth as Thor has distinguished himself as one of the funniest, most self-aware players in the Avengers, a group known for a cheerful brand of winking irreverence. The title character of Thor: Love and Thunder arrives on-screen with scads of goodwill in a film that is out for a good time, even if the journey doesn’t feel quite so novel or giddily buoyant as director Taika Waititi’s 2017 Thor: Ragnarok. Christian Bale joins this installment as bad guy Gorr the God Butcher, and Natalie Portman returns as Jane. Love and Thunder may not define a high point in the MCU’s ongoing mission of world domination, but it’s not a low point either. It gets the job done, with a smile, a tear, and the promise — or is it a threat? — that this story is far from over. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Trailer: youtu.be/g4U4BQW9OEk
Top Gun: Maverick knows exactly what it’s doing and how to execute the plan, with finesse, unfussy style, and more than a few sneak attacks of emotion. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is a test pilot dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him but is called back to the Top Gun aviator school , where he’s tasked with teaching a new class of elite pilots to fly a tactically impossible mission. Top Gun: Maverick doesn’t feel like a video game or a three-dimensional comic book or an ad for a TV show. It splashes extravagantly across the screen in its own battle against obsolescence, as if to say: This is what movies looked like, once. And this is what they can look like again. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING
Trailer: youtu.be/ZRXAYFfRs4M
In 1969 Louisiana, police are investigating the death of a young man named Chase Andrews and the prime suspect is Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a recluse who has spent much of her young life living alone in the woods. Most townspeople call her “Marsh Girl” and know she had been romantically involved with Chase. Fortunately for Kya, gentleman lawyer Tom Milton (David Strathairn) comes out of retirement to defend her. London-born Edgar-Jones (Cold Feet) convincingly portrays Kya’s haunted shyness. With Strathairn’s gentle gravitas suggesting an elderly Atticus Finch, much of Crawdads seems like a misty-eyed look at an innocent American past. It’s not. “It’s Southern-fried The Blue Lagoon meets Murder, She Wrote — and topped off with a sprinkling of To Kill a Mockingbird.” (Pat Padua/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 125 minutes, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jean cocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie- theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCES: Google, IMDb.com, RottenTomatoes.com, Vimeo.com, YouTube.com
STREAMING
ADOPTING AUDREY
Trailer: youtu.be/nyM_VRxiQSc
Fired from her seventh job in two years and estranged from her family, Audrey (Jenna Malone) is restless, dwelling in solitude, and relying on YouTube for companionship. She discovers the world of adult adoption and decides to try it herself in hopes of finding a sense of belonging. Audrey soon finds an adoptive family whose dysfunction mirrors her own, allowing her to form an unlikely bond with the cantankerous patriarch, Otto (Robert Hunger-Bühler), who is seemingly as cold as she is courteous. “The film has a strong failure-to-launch theme, quirky characters, and does a lot to explore complex family dynamics. Heartfelt, engrossing, and thoroughly enjoyable.” (Quelle Movies) Drama, not rated, 92 minutes
FUNNY PAGES
Trailer: youtu.be/qXDeAcyt8Ng
Robert (Daniel Zolghadri), a teenage cartoonist, rejects the comforts of his suburban life and leaves home. In a misguided quest to find himself, he discovers an unwilling teacher and unwitting friend in Wallace (Matthew Maher), a former low-level comic artist. “It’s a work as faithful to its peculiar milieu as it is universal in its themes — a coming-of-age that feels, in a wistful and cumulatively moving way, like going back in time.” (The Film Stage) Comedy, rated R, 86 minutes
INTO THE DEEP
Trailer: youtu.be/tljVzdNtss0
In this intense action-thriller, Jess (Ella-Rae Smith) is swept off her feet by a mysterious stranger named Ben (Matthew Daddario), who takes her to his boat that’s docked nearby. Dangerously adrift miles from shore, their romance is interrupted when Lexie (Jessica Alexander) shows up, and soon the three get wasted. When the party takes a sudden turn for the worse, it’s clear that either Ben or Lexie is a dangerous liar. In the explosive climax, Jess must decide which one to help and which one to destroy. Thriller, rated R, 91 minutes
LAST JOURNEY OF PAUL W.R.
Trailer: youtu.be/36R5c3gBVK8
The red moon threatens all existence on Earth, and the only hope is the enigmatic Paul W.R. (Hugo Becker), the most talented astronaut of his generation. But a few hours before the start of the great mission, Paul mysteriously disappears. Sci-fi, not rated, in French with subtitles, 87 minutes
LOVING ADULTS
Trailer: youtu.be/8xhTwk_TJxQ
It would appear that Christian and Leonora have it all. They are living the perfect life with their son, who’s just been declared healthy after a serious long-term illness. Their future seems bright, but at a party at Christian’s company, Leonora sees her husband with a younger woman and realizes that he might leave her. The thin line between love and hate turns deadly as husband and wife both take extreme measures to get what they want. Thriller, not rated, 104 minutes, in Danish with subtitles, Netflix
— Streaming chiles compiled by Michael Abatemarco