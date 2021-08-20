Chile Pages: Aug 20-26

OPENING
AWAKEN
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=2fuowcxdrYc
Global hysteria ensues after a mysterious catastrophe wipes out all electronics and takes away humanity’s ability to sleep. Scientists race against the clock to find a cure for the unexplained insomnia before its fatal effects eliminate the human race. When Jill (Gina Rodriguez), a former soldier, discovers her young daughter may be the key to salvation, she must decide whether to protect her children at all costs or sacrifice everything to save the world. Sci-fi, not rated, 96 minutes, Center for Contemporary Art Cinema, Netflix
CODA — 4 chiles
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=0pmfrE1YL4I
Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of a deaf family from Gloucester, Massachusetts. At 17, she works mornings before school to help her parents and brother keep their fishing business afloat. But in joining her high school’s choir club, Ruby finds herself drawn to both her duet partner and her latent passion for singing. Drama/comedy, rated PG-13, 111 minutes, Violet Crown Read the review
CRYPTOZOO
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=sMk2K_x956M
Cryptozookeepers try to capture a Baku, a dream-eating hybrid creature of legend in this animated feature from director Dash Shaw. The cryptozookepers begin to wonder if they should display these rare beasts in the confines of a zoo, or if the mythical beasts should remain hidden and unknown. The animation was directed by Jane Samborski (My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea) and the film features the voice talents of Lake Bell, Zoe Kazan, Michael Cera, Peter Stormare, and Grace Zabriskie. Animation/fantasy, not rated, 95 minutes, CCAC, Motorama at the Santa Fe Downs, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu
NIGHT HOUSE
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=2Tshycci2ZA
Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep together — but then the dreams come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house call to her, beckoning with a ghostly allure. But the harsh light of day washes away any proof of a haunting. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into his belongings, yearning for answers. Horror/thriller, rated R, 110 minutes, Violet Crown
PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=LRMTr2VZcr8
When their biggest rival, Humdinger, starts wreaking havoc as the mayor of Adventure City, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge. Armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol joins forces with a savvy dachshund to save the citizens of Adventure City. Family/adventure, rated G, 90 minutes, Violet Crown
THE PROTEGE
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=fSqa0a3mGk8
Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled contract killer. However, when Moody is brutally killed, she vows revenge for the man who taught her everything she knows. As Anna becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer, their confrontation turns deadly, and the loose ends of a life spent killing weave themselves ever tighter. Action/thriller, rated R, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
REMINISCENCE
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=_BggT--yxf0
A scientist (Hugh Jackman) discovers a way to relive your past and uses the technology to search for his long lost love, and a private investigator uncovers a conspiracy while helping his clients recover lost memories. Sci-fi/thriller, rated PG-13, 188 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
SANTA FE OPERA + GRAN TEATRE DEL LICEU, SPAIN — 4 chiles
No trailer available
This production originated at the Santa Fe Opera in 2016, and while director Stephen Lawless opted for a not-very-convincing concept (setting it in the American South at the end of the Civil War), the real reason to take in the opera is the four duets between the title characters. The Liceu’s Juliette is Aida Garifullina, one of the most compelling young lyric sopranos in today’s music world; her Roméo is Saimir Pirgu, whom Santa Feans with long memories may recall from the 2004 La Sonnambula here. (Mark Tiarks l For The New Mexican) Concert, not rated, CCAC, plays Aug. 21 and 25
SEARCHING FOR MR. RUGOFF
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=ggphmtQSFBo
The story of the creative genius behind 1960s and ‘70s film distribution company Cinema 5. Filmmakers, critics, collaborators and family members paint a portrait of Donald Rugoff, a volatile and fearless champion of independent and art films. Documentary, not rated, 94 minutes, CCAC
CONTINUING
DON’T BREATHE 2
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=OI0WwF1FE9c
A blind veteran must use his military training to save a young orphan from a group of kidnappers. Horror/crime, rated R, 139 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
FREE GUY
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=X2m-08cOAbc
A bank teller, Guy (Ryan Reynolds), realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline. Comedy/action, PG-13, 115 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown, Amazon Prime, Netflix
THE GREEN KNIGHT — 4 chiles
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=sS6ksY8xWCY
Pete’s Dragon (2016) director David Lowery’s somber and mischievous The Green Knight is full of magic, witchcraft, haunted settings, and enchanted, mist-shrouded landscapes. In this episodic retelling of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, Gawain (Dev Patel) accepts the challenge laid down by the towering Green Knight: any man who can deliver a blow against him with his sword must meet him at his far off chapel in one year’s time to receive a strike in turn. It’s a somber, thought-provoking fantasy that trades action for dark foreboding, suspense, and a pervasive sense of dread. (Michael Abatemarco) Fantasy/adventure, rated R, 125 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts, Violet Crown
JUNGLE CRUISE — 2 chiles
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=f_HvoipFcA8
The plot of Jungle Cruise is straightforward: Frank is hired by a British plant scientist named Lily (Emily Blunt), who, along with her reluctant brother (Jack Whitehall), is searching the Brazilian jungle for a legendary tree. Its petals, known as Tears of the Moon, are said to possess miraculous healing powers and, for no extra charge, the ability to break curses. Johnson manages to carry the film to a (more or less) satisfying conclusion — assuming you’re a small child in need of constant distraction. For older teens, adults, or anyone with higher storytelling standards, there’s a romantic subplot involving Lily and Frank. Like the ride itself, it requires no more mental engagement than you would devote to any theme park visit (excluding the thrill rides, which actually raise a pulse). (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Adventure, rated PG-13, 158 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
OLD — 2.5 chiles
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=A4U2pMRV9_k
Visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller. In it, a family discovers a secluded beach that is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day. Thriller, rated PG-13, 108 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
RESPECT — 3 chiles
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=PBfVR_u_lGQ
Aretha Franklin (Jennifer Hudson) sings in her father’s church choir as a child and grows up to become an international musical superstar and legend. Drama/music, rated PG-13, 145 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
STILLWATER — 3 chiles
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=9cq1lPPeMUY
Matt Damon plays Bill Baker, an Oklahoma roughneck who fights to free an estranged daughters incarcerated In France for a murder she says didn’t commit. Things get plotty, especially when Bill unsuccessfully tries to find his inner Liam Neeson. It doesn’t help that Damon plays Bill with a lack of affect and a fake Southern accent. As in life, what drives most of the drama in this overstuffed but often thought-provoking movie is a failure to communicate. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Crime/drama, rated R, 180 minutes, Violet Crown
THE SUICIDE SQUAD — 2.5 chiles
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=6xsRCgdRb5c
The government sends the most dangerous supervillains in the world — Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), and others — to the remote enemy island of Corto Maltese. Action/adventure, rated R, 132 minutes, Violet Crown Review on Page 58
THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS — 4 chiles
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=KFYhrc0AnVw
Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw direct this gorgeous and charming documentary about the aging truffle hunters of Piedmont, Italy. The old men are rendered as eccentric and adorable, living in the fairytale setting of the forest. In the city, truffle dealers inflate prices and make shady deals in alleyways, while gourmands stand in long lines to get a whiff of the spectacular earthen lumps. There is no narrative voiceover or title cards to guide the viewer, just beautiful cinematography that captures every frame as if it’s a painting. (Jennifer Levin) Documentary, rated PG-13, 84 minutes, CCAC
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcadesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com) for movie times.
SOURCE: Google, YouTube.com
CHILES STREAMING
MAN IN LOVE
Trailer: netflix.com/title/81481125
When A Cheng (Roy Chiu), a kind-hearted debt collector for the mob, meets the debt-ridden Hao Ting (Wei-Ning Hsu), who’s struggling to care for her aging father, he devises a tailor-made repayment scheme — debt reduction in exchange for dates with him — and attempts to win her love and sever his underworld connections. A Taiwanese remake of the 2014 Korean film. Drama/romance, not rated, 115 minutes, in Mandarin with English subtitles, Netflix
PRAY AWAY
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=tk_CqGVfxEs
This sobering look at the “pray away the gay” conversion therapy movement follows ex-leaders of the Christian groups Living Hope and Exodus, who now speak out about a movement that’s been soundly debunked by the medical establishment, its harm to the LGBTQ+ community, and its devastating persistence. As they contend with the aftermath unleashed by their own actions, a former survivor seeks acceptance and healing from years of trauma. “With every added account of shameful contrition, the realization that this issue exists very much in the present tense weighs heavy on the viewer, relieved a bit by Julie Rodgers, a lesbian advocate and author, who offers some explanation of why some of these ex-ex-gays still desire to belong to a congregation.” (Los Angeles Times) Documentary, rated PG-13, 101 minutes, Netflix
RISEN
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=-QtG7DyU0uY
Disaster unfolds when a meteor strikes the small farming town of Badger, New York, turning the environment uninhabitable and killing everything in the surrounding area. Astro-biologist Lauren Stone (Nicole Schalmo) is called in to find the answers and reluctantly gets involved in a race against time to solve the crisis before an alien threat destroys all of humankind. Science fiction/thriller, not rated, 110 minutes
SWEET GIRL
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=NiFuJV2GLkY
Jason Mamoa (Game of Thrones, Aquaman) stars as Ray Cooper, a devoted family man searching for the reasons why a pharmaceutical company pulled a potentially life saving drug from the market before his wife (Adria Arjona) died from cancer. His search turns into a quest for vengeance when a deadly encounter puts the life of his daughter (Isabela Merced) in danger. Action/drama/thriller, rated R, 96 minutes, Netflix
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.