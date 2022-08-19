Chile pages: Aug. 19-25

OPENING
BEAST
Trailer: youtu.be/oQMc7Sq36mI
Recently widowed Dr. Nate Daniels (Idris Elba) and his two teenage daughters travel to a South African game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley), an old family friend and wildlife biologist. However, what begins as a journey of healing soon turns into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of bloodthirsty poachers, begins stalking them. Thriller, rated R, 93 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO
Trailer: youtu.be/tcOxhTpu84w
The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals who carry on its spirit have created the ultimate androids — Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. However, these two androids call themselves superheroes and start attacking Piccolo and Gohan. “The film, while nothing groundbreaking, mostly finds a sweet spot between fan service and narrative heft.” (Variety) Action/fantasy, rated PG-13, 100 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL — 40TH ANNIVERSARY
Trailer: youtu.be/NsvdZ_z56c0
After a gentle alien becomes stranded on Earth, the being is discovered and befriended by a young boy named Elliott (Henry Thomas). Bringing the extraterrestrial into his suburban California house, Elliott introduces E.T., as the alien is dubbed, to his brother and his little sister, Gertie (Drew Barrymore), and the children decide to keep its existence a secret. Soon, however, E.T. falls ill, resulting in government intervention and a dire situation for both Elliott and the alien. The Oscar winner from director Steven Spielberg is “one of the great American films” (Leonard Maltin). Sci-fi/adventure, rated PG, 116 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
A LOVE SONG
Trailer: youtu.be/NysYn89m5y4
Faye (Dale Dickey) is a lone traveler biding her time fishing, birding, and stargazing at a rural Colorado campground as she awaits the arrival of Lito (Wes Studi), a figure from her past who is navigating his own tentative and nomadic journey across the rugged West. “Both Dickey and Studi deliver deeply spiritual performances, harmonizing their gazes and bodily moves in an achingly restrained dance, against nature’s mystical grandeur.” (Harper’s Bazaar) Drama/romance, rated PG, 81 minutes, Violet Crown
MACK & RITA
Trailer: youtu.be/-fo5csZF8iw
A 30-year-old writer (Elizabeth Lail) spends a wild weekend in Palm Springs and wakes up to find she has transformed into her 70-year-old self (Diane Keaton). “An odd, sweet and, at times, maybe even deranged film, full of charismatic performances and an earnest message about being yourself.” (The Wrap) Comedy, rated PG-13, 95 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
THE CONVERSATION (1974)
Trailer: vimeo.com/391081391
Surveillance expert Harry Caul (Gene Hackman) is hired by a mysterious client’s aide (Harrison Ford) to tail a young couple. Tracking the pair through San Francisco’s Union Square, Caul and his associate Stan manage to record a cryptic conversation between them. Tormented by memories of a previous case that ended badly, Caul becomes obsessed with the resulting tape, trying to determine if the couple are in danger. This restoration of director Francis Ford Coppola’s Oscar-nominated film screens Sunday, Aug. 21, and Tuesday, Aug. 23. Mystery/thriller, rated PG, 113 minutes, Violet Crown
NEW: ART IS CULTURE, CULTURE IS ART
Trailer: youtu.be/GnLcZ3G0j9g
Jean Cocteau Cinema hosts a happy hour benefit, panel discussion, and documentary screening on Saturday, Aug. 20, beginning at 3:30 p.m. in an event showcasing the life of Lloyd “Kiva” New (Cherokee), a pioneer of modern Native fashion design and a co-founder of the Institute of American Indian Arts. Documentary, not rated, 60 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
NIGHTCLUBBING: THE BIRTH OF PUNK ROCK IN NYC
Trailer: youtu.be/cadFFnd4eIc
Filmmaker Danny Garcia examines the history of the renowned New York City nightclub Max’s Kansas City and the impact it has had on the world of music, fashion, art, and culture. “A raw inside slice of punk nostalgia and punk history.” (Variety) Screens Thursday, Aug. 25. Music/documentary, not rated, 100 minutes, Violet Crown
THE EXILES (1961)
Trailer: youtu.be/9VepP9Eyfp0
The Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema, partnering with SITE Santa Fe and artist Jeffrey Gibson, presents a series of films curated to pair with the exhibition of Gibson’s The Body Electric, on view at SITE Santa Fe until Sept. 11. The series culminates Saturday, Aug. 20, with a screening of The Exiles and an in-person discussion and Q&A featuring Gibson and moderated by CCA’s Head of Cinema Programming Luke Henley. The Exiles chronicles one night in the lives of young Native American men and women living in the Bunker Hill district of Los Angeles. Drama, not rated, 80 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
CONTINUING
2.5 CHILES — BODIES BODIES BODIES
Trailer: youtu.be/cTzGKsZjBOY
When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong. “In general, the dialogue is sharp, appropriately satirical, and does not go easy on the film’s ridicule-worthy protagonists.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Horror/comedy, rated R, 95 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review
1.5 CHILES — BULLET TRAIN
Trailer: youtu.be/0IOsk2Vlc4o
If you’re craving one more variation on the well-worn theme of promiscuous bloodlettings accompanied by glib verbal filler, look no further than director David Leitch’s Bullet Train. The chief pleasure to be had watching this film lies in seeing Brad Pitt as Ladybug, a member of an elite assassination force. Pitt is relaxed, endearingly goofy, and consistently on point. Ladybug’s latest marching orders are to fetch a silver briefcase from an overnight train traveling from Tokyo to Kyoto, a mission that puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe. Bullet Train is a movie that is almost constantly two things at once: breezily lighthearted and overwrought; hyper-energetic and lazy; bracingly fresh and drearily derivative. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/mystery/thriller, rated R, 126 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/xEbpPP-_1Ig
Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson) and Superman (John Krasinski) are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission. With Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, and Keanu Reeves. Comedy/adventure/animation, rated PG, 105 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — EASTER SUNDAY
Trailer: youtu.be/YIixb42aJPg
You don’t have to be of Filipino descent to get the movie Easter Sunday, loosely based on the life experience of Filipino American stand-up comic Jo Koy and centering on a man trying to navigate the fractured dynamic of a holiday with his extended family. Despite its broad comedy, the film has some tender and wise moments. And even if you don’t get all the ethnic jokes, there’s plenty of family drama that anybody will recognize, no matter their background. (Pat Padua/The Washington Post) Comedy, rated PG-13, 96 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
1.5 CHILES — ELVIS
Trailer: youtu.be/Gp2BNHwbwvI
The best way to appreciate Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s audacious, frenetic, occasionally astonishing, and ultimately confounding movie about Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), is simply to surrender to it. The story of Presley’s life is narrated by his manager, Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), a sulfurous and tiresome guide through Presley’s life story, which Luhrmann illustrates with a bricolage of musical numbers, set pieces, and melodramatic encounters. The result is a dizzying, almost hallucinatory experience. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/drama, rated PG-13, 159 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3 CHILES — EMILY THE CRIMINAL
Trailer: youtu.be/Xzf1YCEkLDI
Saddled with student debt and locked out of the job market due to a minor criminal record, a college graduate becomes involved in a credit card scam, acting as a dummy shopper and buying increasingly risky products with stolen credit cards. “A kind of gravitational pull emanates from Aubrey Plaza as the title character in Emily the Criminal, a passably diverting crime thriller where, in place of a moral center, Plaza delivers a performance that is entertainingly blackhearted.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Crime/drama/thriller, rated R, 95 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema, Violet Crown. Review
2 CHILES — FALL
Trailer: youtu.be/aa5MXOMN1lM
For best friends Becky and Hunter, life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits. But after climbing 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down, and their expert climbing skills will be put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights. “Lots of people pay good money to endure the kinds of thrill rides that make them wish they were back on solid ground. Fall does the same thing, but with the added benefit of being entirely vicarious.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Mystery/thriller, rated PG-13, 107 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review
4 CHILES — HALLELUJAH
Trailer: youtu.be/11IPQYZMXjc
Co-directors Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine trace the evolution of Leonard Cohen’s iconic “Hallelujah,” following its history from inception and recording to international phenomenon. Hallelujah is a rousing portrait of an artist who, outside of his seminal achievement in song, flies under the radar. (Michael Abatemarco/The New Mexican) Documentary, rated PG-13, 118 minutes, CCAC, Regal UA High Ridge (Albuquerque)
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
Trailer: youtu.be/pN1HNkoL2QA
In the 1970s, young Gru (Steve Carrell) tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails and find an unlikely source of guidance . “Audiences know what to expect, and Illumination delivers, offering another feel-good dose of bad behavior.” (Variety) Comedy, rated PG, 90 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS
Trailer: youtu.be/iO9JcPbbmAA
This warmhearted confection, based on Paul Gallico’s 1958 novel, provides a stunning glimpse of mid-century Christian Dior designs. In Paris, an English house cleaner named Ada Harris (Lesley Manville) feasts her eyes on a collection of beautifully constructed “frocks,” as she calls them. How she came to arrive at this particular moment is part of the fun of Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, a Cinderella tale of postwar grit and stiff-upper-lip optimism that becomes ever more fanciful as its sturdy, unfailingly kind heroine overcomes the obstacles in her path. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Historical drama, rated PG, 115 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3.5 CHILES — NOPE
Trailer: youtu.be/HUgmq_8PlRY
Set on a remote ranch in a picturesque California desert town, Oscar winner Jordan Peele’s Nope centers on siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer), Hollywood horse trainers who experience an unearthly visitation. They decide they need to document — and monetize — some of the unexplained aerial phenomena they have begun encountering around their ranch. When it becomes clear that they’re dealing with something much stranger and deadlier than they originally thought, their plan evolves from making a quick buck to saving the Earth. Nope is an old-school creature feature with a contemporary twist and is quintessential Peele: memorably surreal, spooky, and a little bit silly. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Horror/thriller, rated R, 131 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER
Trailer: youtu.be/Go8nTmfrQd8
Chris Hemsworth as Thor has distinguished himself as one of the funniest, most self-aware players in the Avengers, a group known for a cheerful brand of winking irreverence. The title character of Thor: Love and Thunder arrives on-screen with scads of goodwill in a film that is out for a good time, even if the journey doesn’t feel quite so novel or giddily buoyant as director Taika Waititi’s 2017 Thor: Ragnarok. Love and Thunder may not define a high point in the MCU’s ongoing mission of world domination, but it’s not a low point either. It gets the job done, with a smile, a tear and the promise — or is it a threat? — that this story is far from over. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Trailer: youtu.be/g4U4BQW9OEk
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is a test pilot dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him but is called back to the Top Gun aviator school , where he’s tasked with teaching a new class of elite pilots to fly a tactically impossible mission. Top Gun: Maverick doesn’t feel like a video game or a three-dimensional comic book or an ad for a TV show. It splashes extravagantly across the screen in its own battle against obsolescence, as if to say: This is what movies looked like, once. And this is what they can look like again. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING
Trailer: youtu.be/ZRXAYFfRs4M
In 1969 Louisiana, police are investigating the death of a young man named Chase Andrews and the prime suspect is Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a recluse who has spent much of her young life living alone in the woods. Most townspeople call her “Marsh Girl” and know she had been romantically involved with Chase. They assume the worst of someone they’ve long thought of as a wild child. Fortunately for Kya, lawyer Tom Milton (David Strathairn) comes out of retirement to defend her. “It’s Southern-fried The Blue Lagoon meets Murder, She Wrote — and topped off with a sprinkling of To Kill a Mockingbird.” (Pat Padua/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 125 minutes, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jeancocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie- theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCE: Google, IMDb.com, RottenTomatoes.com, Vimeo.com, YouTube.com
STREAMING
THE IMMACULATE ROOM
Trailer: youtu.be/st7gTecMRMQ
Mike (Emile Hirsch) and Kate (Kate Bosworth), a seemingly perfect couple, join a psychological experiment to compete for $5 million if they can last 50 days in complete isolation, with no phones, no family — only the voice of the immaculate room keeping them in check if they think of straying. But as the clock ticks down, the room becomes more than it seems, putting them through cruel tests to break their resolve and unearth private demons which they may not survive. Drama/sci-fi/thriller, rated R, 88 minutes
THE LEGEND OF MOLLY JOHNSON
Trailer: youtu.be/Ph34_UEOH5Q
In the Australian Outback in 1893, the area is rough, the people hard-nosed, the law secondary. Here, women quickly become the pawns of men. Even Nate Clintoff , new in town and hired to keep law and order, has to fight for his place in the hierarchy. Molly Johnson (Leah Purcell), pregnant and alone with her children on a farm far from town, knows her place all too well and does everything to protect her children. “Purcell has a mighty screen presence and her gutsy acting performance will leave you reeling.” (The Sun) Drama/western, not rated, 109 minutes
THE NEXT 365 DAYS
Trailer: youtu.be/iXdw5wYI4cY
In 365 Days (2020), Massimo Torricelli , the boss of a Sicilian Mafia family, kidnaps Laura Biel and gives her 365 days to fall in love with him. In the follow up, 365 Days: This Day, which was released this spring, Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man bidding for Laura’s heart complicate the lovers’ lives. Back for another chapter of the saga, based on the novels of Polish author Blanka Lipinska, Laura and Massimo’s relationship hangs in the balance as they try to overcome trust issues and jealousy while a tenacious adversary works to push them apart. Drama/romance, rated TV-MA, 112 minutes, in Polish with subtitles, Netflix
SQUEAL
Trailer: youtu.be/VdDd1xXBo-I
This Latvian dark fairytale centers on Samuel (Kevin Janssens), who is searching for his father far from home. Lost on the edges of a mythical forest in remote Eastern Europe, a minor road accident leads to a chance meeting with a pig farmer’s daughter whose initial hospitality is a smoke screen to capture him and make him a forced laborer on the farm. Chained up 24/7 with the pigs, he learns to adapt, until a seemingly magical piglet gains his confidence and shows him the way to freedom and true love. Fantasy, not rated, 85 minutes, in Latvian and English with subtitles, Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu
— Streaming items compiled by Michael Abatemarco