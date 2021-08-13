OPENING
DON’T BREATHE 2
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=OI0WwF1FE9c
A blind veteran must use his military training to save a young orphan from a group of kidnappers. Horror/crime, rated R, 139 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
FREE GUY
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=X2m-08cOAbc
A bank teller, Guy (Ryan Reynolds), realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline. Comedy/action, PG-13, 115 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown, Amazon Prime, Netflix
RESPECT
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=PBfVR_u_lGQ
Aretha Franklin (Jennifer Hudson) sings in her father’s church choir as a child and grows up to become an international musical superstar and legend. Drama/music, rated PG-13, 145 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
SUNFLOWERS: THE MYSTERIES OF VAN GOGH’S GREATEST MASTERWORKS
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=eY6aIUp_5eQ
Vincent van Gogh’s sunflowers are among his most famous works and are some of the most iconic paintings in the world. In an extraordinary exhibition, the Van Gogh Museum took a new and revealing look at the five publicly-owned versions of sunflowers in a vase. And once again, the Van Gogh museum opened its doors exclusively to Exhibition on Screen. Documentary, not rated, 85 minutes, Center for Contemporary Art Cinema (Runs Saturday, Aug. 14, and Wednesday, Aug. 18)
CONTINUING
ANNETTE
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=l_EaNpL16SU
Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they make a passionate and glamorous couple. With the birth of their first child — a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny — their lives are turned upside down. Musical/drama, rated R, 160 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown Read the review
BLACK WIDOW — 2.5 chiles
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=ybji16u608U
It’s taken almost 20 years for Marvel fans to get the Black Widow movie many of them have been craving. So it seems oddly appropriate, if unfair, that when Black Widow finally arrives, it’s virtually stolen from under her. Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) collides with younger sister Yelena (Florence Pugh) — who, like Natasha, was a precocious KGB trainee — while on a mission in Europe. Pugh steals almost every scene. As gratifying as it is that Johansson has finally gotten the movie her character has long deserved, Black Widow simultaneously feels like too much and too little. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action, rated PG-13, 133 minutes, Violet Crown, Paramount Plus
THE GREEN KNIGHT — 4 chiles
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=sS6ksY8xWCY
Pete’s Dragon (2016) director David Lowery’s somber and mischievous The Green Knight is full of magic, witchcraft, haunted settings, and enchanted, mist-shrouded landscapes. In this episodic retelling of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, Gawain (Dev Patel) accepts the challenge laid down by the towering Green Knight: any man who can deliver a blow against him with his sword must meet him at his far off chapel in one year’s time to receive a strike in turn. It’s a somber, thought-provoking fantasy that trades action for dark foreboding, suspense, and a pervasive sense of dread. (Michael Abatemarco) Fantasy/adventure, rated R, 125 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts, Violet Crown
JUNGLE CRUISE — 2 chiles
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=f_HvoipFcA8
The plot of Jungle Cruise is straightforward: Frank is hired by a British plant scientist named Lily (Emily Blunt), who, along with her reluctant brother (Jack Whitehall), is searching the Brazilian jungle for a legendary tree. Its petals, known as Tears of the Moon, are said to possess miraculous healing powers and, for no extra charge, the ability to break curses. Johnson manages to carry the film to a (more or less) satisfying conclusion — assuming you’re a small child in need of constant distraction. For older teens, adults, or anyone with higher storytelling standards, there’s a romantic subplot involving Lily and Frank. Like the ride itself, it requires no more mental engagement than you would devote to any theme park visit (excluding the thrill rides, which actually raise a pulse). (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Adventure, rated PG-13, 158 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
NINE DAYS
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=A73FnWETvr8
Will (Winston Duke) spends his days in a remote outpost watching the live feed of people going about their lives, until one subject perishes, leaving a vacancy for a new life on Earth. Soon, several candidates — unborn souls — arrive at Will’s to undergo tests to determine their fitness, facing oblivion when they are deemed unsuitable. But Will soon faces his own existential challenge in the form of free-spirited Emma (Zazie Beetz), a candidate who is not like the others, forcing him to turn within and reckon with his own tumultuous past. Directed by Edson Oda. Drama/fantasy, rated R, 124 minutes, Violet Crown
OLD — 2.5 chiles
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=A4U2pMRV9_k
Visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller. In it, a family discovers a secluded beach that is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day. Thriller, rated PG-13, 108 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
STILLWATER — 3 chiles
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=9cq1lPPeMUY
Matt Damon plays Bill Baker, an Oklahoma roughneck who works on oil rigs by day and prays before his fast-food dinner at night. Bill has a lot on his mind and top of the list is his estranged daughter’s incarceration In Marseille, France, for a murder she says didn’t commit. Things get too plotty, especially when Bill tries to find his inner Liam Neeson (again, with utterly unconvincing results). It doesn’t help that Damon plays Bill with a lack of affect and a fake Southern accent that recall Billy Bob Thornton in Sling Blade. As in life, what drives most of the drama in this overstuffed but often thought-provoking movie is a failure to communicate. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Crime/drama, rated R, 180 minutes, Violet Crown
SUICIDE SQUAD 3
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=6xsRCgdRb5c
The government sends the most dangerous supervillains in the world — Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), and others — to the remote enemy island of Corto Maltese. Armed with high-tech weapons, they trek through the jungle on a search-and-destroy mission, with only Col. Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) on the ground to make them behave. Action/adventure, rated R, 132 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS — 4 chiles
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=KFYhrc0AnVw
Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw direct this gorgeous and charming documentary about the aging truffle hunters of Piedmont, Italy. These men hunt at night, with their trusty canine companions, who show them where to dig for the prized Alba truffle. The old men are rendered as eccentric and adorable, living in the fairytale setting of the forest. In the city, truffle dealers inflate prices and make shady deals in alleyways, while gourmands stand in long lines to get a whiff of the spectacular earthen lumps. There is no narrative voiceover or title cards to guide the viewer, just beautiful cinematography that captures every frame as if it’s a painting. (Jennifer Levin) Documentary, rated PG-13, 84 minutes, CCAC
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), and Violet Crown (106 Alcadesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com) for movie times.
SOURCE: Google, YouTube.com, and Exhibition on Screen
CHILES STREAMING
Here’s a look at movies opening this week on digital and on demand, including original content from Netflix and titles available everywhere where you can stream movies. Check local listings for theatrical releases.
BECKETT
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=EPT_PNucTWE
John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman, Tenet) stars as Beckett, an American tourist in Greece who goes on the run when he finds himself at the center of a political conspiracy. Targeted for assassination, Beckett makes a desperate attempt to reach the U.S. Embassy and clear his name. Tensions escalate as the authorities close in and political unrest mounts. The film features 2016 Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl) as April, Beckett’s girlfriend, and Boyd Holbrook (Logan, Gone Girl) as Tynan, an employee of the U.S. embassy. “There is nothing in ‘Beckett‘ that hasn’t previously been mastered by the greatest thriller directors of all time, but very few Hitchcock homages manage to keep the stakes quite as high and unrelenting throughout.” (Looper) Action/crime thriller, not rated, 108 minutes, Netflix
CODA
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=0pmfrE1YL4I
Ruby (Emilia Jones) the only hearing member of a deaf family, is torn between her love of music and singing and her fear of abandoning her parents when the family’s fishing business is threatened. This Grand Jury Prize-winner at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival features Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin as Ruby’s parents. “Grounded and sweet, delicately bawdy, and decidedly hilarious, Coda puts an effervescent and original spin on the coming-of-age comedy-drama.” (Austin Chronicle) Drama, rated PG-13, 111 minutes, Apple TV and at Violet Crown on Aug. 20.
THE LOST LEONARDO
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=j0lXLGgQjYY
As the price soars for the most expensive painting ever sold at auction (Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi), so do questions about its authenticity in this real-life art thriller about the hidden agendas of auction houses and art institutions, and vested interests versus the truth. “The Lost Leonardo deals less with absolutes than fungible notions of perception and power.” (Slant Magazine) Documentary, rated PG-13, 96 minutes
REMINISCENCE
Trailer: hbomax.com/reminiscence?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIxc6F3cSI8gIVwwN9Ch29IAX2EAAYASAAEgJwOfD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
In a nostalgia-obsessed dystopian society, private detective Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman) searches for his lost love using advanced technology that allows him to re-experience his past and lost memories. But all is not what it seems as Bannister enters a web of danger. Westworld writer and producer Lisa Joy directs. No review available. Science fiction/mystery/romance, rated PG-13, 116 minutes, available Aug. 18 on HBO Max
SWAN SONG
Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=heN0JtJu4pE
Retired hairdresser and local bar performer Pat Pitsenbarger (Udo Kier) sets out on a comical and bittersweet journey across Sandusky, Ohio, to confront the ghosts of his past and fulfill a former client’s dying wish: to have her hair styled by Pitsenbarger one last time. “Udo Kier is at the center of it all, balancing a story that could have stuck to flamboyance, oddness, and eccentricity, treating the beautiful script from Todd Stephens also with the emotional sincerity it deserves.” (Flickering Myth) Comedy/Drama, not rated, 105 minutes, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, and at the Motorama at the Santa Fe Downs (27475 W. Frontage Road, Santa Fe) at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21. Purchase tickets at tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/379028?tc=hmt_venue).
