Chile pages: Aug. 12-18

OPENING
BODIES BODIES BODIES
When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong. “Bodies Bodies Bodies might just be the first great Gen Z thriller. ... Director Halina Reijn’s film is a razor-sharp satire of a very specific kind of modern privilege.” (Associated Press) Horror/comedy, rated R, 95 minutes, Violet Crown
EMILY THE CRIMINAL
Saddled with student debt and locked out of the job market due to a minor criminal record, a college graduate (Aubrey Plaza) becomes involved in a credit card scam, acting as a dummy shopper and buying increasingly risky products with stolen credit cards. “A scrappy pitch-black study of just how easy it is to step into the void.” (Entertainment Weekly) Crime/drama/thriller, rated R, 95 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema, Violet Crown
FALL
For best friends Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits. But after climbing 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down, and their expert climbing skills will be put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights in this adrenaline-fueled thriller costarring Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Mystery/thriller, rated PG-13, 107 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
beDEVIL (1993)
The Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema, partnering with SITE Santa Fe and artist Jeffrey Gibson, presents a series of films curated to pair with the exhibition of Gibson’s The Body Electric, currently on view at SITE Santa Fe until Sept. 11. Gibson’s selections showcase a wide range of classic and contemporary films that highlight Native and Indigenous voices and issues across the globe. With screenings Saturdays through Aug. 20, the series culminates in an in-person discussion and Q&A featuring Gibson and moderated by CCA’s Head of Cinema Programming Luke Henley. beDevil is an anthology recounting three Australian stories of the supernatural, from artist Tracey Moffatt. Screens Saturday, Aug. 13. Horror, not rated, 90 minutes, CCAC
CHILDREN’S FILM FESTIVAL SEATTLE
Crafted with care to address urgent issues of the moment, Children’s Film Festival Seattle showcases the best and brightest in international cinema for young audiences, inspiring young people to participate as agents of change in their local and global communities. The largest film fest from the West Coast dedicated to children and their families, this is its first visit to Santa Fe. The program will feature animated and live-action short films. The All Weekend Pass will include entry for up to 2 adults and 2 children to all shows. Cocktail or mocktail included for adults 21 and older; popcorn and soda for the kids. Screens Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13 and 14. Family/animated shorts, not rated, runtime not available, Jean Cocteau Cinema
DIRTY DANCING (1987)
It is 1963 and Baby (Jennifer Grey) is one listless summer away from the Peace Corps. Hoping to enjoy her youth while it lasts, she’s disappointed when her summer plans deposit her at a sleepy resort in the Catskills with her parents. Her luck turns around, however, when the resort’s dance instructor, Johnny (Patrick Swayze), enlists Baby as his new partner, and the two fall in love. Baby’s father forbids her from seeing Johnny, but she’s determined to help him perform the last big dance of the summer. Screens Sunday, Aug. 14, and Wednesday, Aug. 17. Romance/drama, rated PG-13, 100 minutes, Violet Crown
GOOD TIME (2017)
A bank robber (Robert Pattinson) stops at nothing to free his brother from prison, launching himself into a nightlong odyssey through New York’s dark and dangerous criminal underworld. “Good Time combines anarchic sensibilities with an exacting style, its loopy plot starting in dark places and heads into willfully absurd directions before doubling back to a wakeup call.” (IndieWire) Screens Thursday, Aug. 18. Crime/thriller, rated R, 102 minutes, Violet Crown
HANDS ON A HARDBODY (1997)
In 1995, a Texas Nissan dealership holds its fourth annual “Hands on a Hardbody” event in which 24 contestants compete to be the last person standing while maintaining hand contact with the big prize, a brand new pickup truck. Documented with Hi-8 video cameras in filmmaker S.R. Bindler’s hometown of Longview, the film covers 77 hours of human endurance. Screens Friday, Aug. 12. Opening will be Welcome to Spivey’s Corner (1978), a short film documenting the National Hollerin’ Contest in North Carolina. Documentary, rated PG, 98 minutes, No Name Cinema
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON
House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, is coming to HBO on Aug. 21. Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. A free premiere screening on Thursday, Aug. 18, is a first-come, first-seated event at Jean Cocteau Cinema with wristbands handed out beginning at 4 p.m. for the 6 p.m. Spanish version and at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. English version. Details at jeancocteaucinema.com. Drama, rated TV-MA, runtime not available, Jean Cocteau Cinema
CONTINUING
3 CHILES — THE BLACK PHONE
The boogeyman in this 1978-set, fiendishly shivery thriller is known simply as the Grabber (Ethan Hawke), a child-snatching psychopath of the sort found in urban legend and, unfortunately, on the front pages of newspapers. The Black Phone centers on the Grabber’s latest victim, middle-schooler Finney Blake (Mason Thames), and his efforts to escape. While imprisoned in a soundproof bunker beneath the Grabber’s home, Finney discovers a broken telephone whose severed wires should not produce a dial tone. They do, though, and whom Finney communicates with, and what he learns from them, are the pleasures slowly parceled out by this puzzle film. There’s nothing unheard of here: a bad guy, a haunted house, a hero. But it’s what The Black Phone does with those simple parts that sparks a spooky connection. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post). Horror, rated R, 102 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
1.5 CHILES — BULLET TRAIN
Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs have gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe — all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives — on the world’s fastest train. With Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, and Michael Shannon. “Bullet Train is a movie that is almost constantly two things at once: breezily lighthearted and overwrought; hyper- energetic and lazy; bracingly fresh and drearily derivative.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/mystery/thriller, rated R, 126 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS
Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson) and Superman (John Krasinski) are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission. With Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, and Keanu Reeves. Comedy/adventure/animation, rated PG, 105 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — EASTER SUNDAY
Joe Valencia (stand-up comic Jo Koy) returns home to celebrate Easter with his riotous, bickering, eating, drinking, laughing, loving, Filipino family. With Tia Carrere, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Tiffany Haddish. “Despite its broad comedy ... the film has some tender and wise moments. And even if you don’t get all the ethnic jokes, there’s plenty of family drama that anybody will recognize, no matter their background.” (Pat Padua/The Washington Post) Comedy, rated PG-13, 96 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review
1.5 CHILES — ELVIS
The best way to appreciate Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s audacious, frenetic, occasionally astonishing, and ultimately confounding movie about Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), is simply to surrender to it. The story of Presley’s life is narrated by his manager, Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), a sulfurous and tiresome guide through Presley’s life story, which Luhrmann illustrates with a bricolage of musical numbers, set pieces, and melodramatic encounters. Elvis is aware that the audience knows exactly where this story is going: In rapid succession, using dramatized and real-life news clips, Luhrmann revisits the highs, lows, and most dismal depths of Presley’s life. The result is a dizzying, almost hallucinatory experience — akin to being thrown into a washing machine and mercilessly churned for 2 1/2 hours. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/drama, rated PG-13, 159 minutes, Regal Stadium
4 CHILES — HALLELUJAH
Co-directors Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine trace the evolution of Leonard Cohen’s iconic “Hallelujah,” following its history from inception and recording to international phenomenon. Hallelujah is a rousing portrait of an artist who, outside of his seminal achievement in song, flies under the radar. (Michael Abatemarco/The New Mexican) Documentary, rated PG-13, 118 minutes, CCAC, Regal UA High Ridge (Albuquerque)
1.5 CHILES — JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
The future of humanity hangs in the balance as humans and dinosaurs coexist following the destruction of Isla Nublar. In this epic conclusion to the Jurassic franchise, two generations unite for the first time with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard joining Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. “Although the return of [Jurassic Park‘s] stars ... offers some welcome nostalgia, there’s only so much they can do to salvage an ill-calculated, algorithmic misfire.” (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Adventure/sci-fi, rated PG-13, 146 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
In the 1970s, young Gru (Steve Carrell) tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader — the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance — Wild Knuckles himself — and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. “Audiences know what to expect, and Illumination delivers, offering another feel-good dose of bad behavior.” (Variety) Animated comedy, rated PG, 90 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS
This warmhearted confection, based on Paul Gallico’s 1958 novel, provides a stunning glimpse of mid-century Christian Dior designs, presented in a soignée showcase in the maestro’s Paris atelier. There, a Battersea house cleaner named Ada Harris (Lesley Manville) feasts her eyes on a collection of beautifully constructed “frocks,” as she calls them. How she came to arrive at this particular moment is part of the fun of Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, a Cinderella tale of postwar grit and stiff-upper-lip optimism that becomes ever more fanciful as its sturdy, unfailingly kind heroine overcomes the obstacles in her path. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Historical drama, rated PG, 115 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place
3.5 CHILES — NOPE
Set on a remote ranch in a picturesque California desert town, Oscar winner Jordan Peele’s Nope centers on siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer), Hollywood horse trainers who experience an unearthly visitation. They decide they need to document — and monetize — some of the unexplained aerial phenomena (UAPs) they have begun encountering around their ranch. When it becomes clear that they’re dealing with something much stranger and deadlier than they originally thought, their plan evolves from making a quick buck to saving the Earth. Nope, an old-school creature feature with a contemporary twist, is quintessential Peele: memorably surreal, spooky, and a little bit silly. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Horror/thriller, rated R, 131 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER
Chris Hemsworth as Thor has distinguished himself as one of the funniest, most self-aware players in the Avengers, a group known for a cheerful brand of winking irreverence. The title character of Thor: Love and Thunder arrives on-screen with scads of goodwill in a film that is out for a good time, even if the journey doesn’t feel quite so novel or giddily buoyant as director Taika Waititi’s 2017 Thor: Ragnarok. Christian Bale joins this installment as bad guy Gorr the God Butcher, and Natalie Portman returns as Jane. Love and Thunder may not define a high point in the MCU’s ongoing mission of world domination, but it’s not a low point either. It gets the job done, with a smile, a tear and the promise — or is it a threat? — that this story is far from over. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action, rated PG-13, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Replaying the prologue of its predecessor nearly beat for beat, Top Gun: Maverick knows exactly what it’s doing and how to execute the plan. Like the hyper-competent aces at the story’s core, this is a movie that defines its lane early and sticks to it, with finesse, unfussy style, and more than a few sneak attacks of emotion. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is a test pilot dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him but is called back to the Top Gun aviator school in San Diego, where he’s tasked with teaching a new class of elite pilots to fly a tactically impossible mission. Top Gun: Maverick doesn’t feel like a video game or a three-dimensional comic book or an ad for a TV show. It splashes extravagantly across the screen in its own battle against obsolescence, as if to say: This is what movies looked like, once. And this is what they can look like again. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — VENGEANCE
B.J. Novak produced, wrote, directed, and stars in this sharp black comedy about cultural arrogance, the opioid crisis, guns, storytelling, and the need to get even. Journalist and podcaster Ben Manalowitz (Novak) is summoned to Texas for the funeral of Abby, a woman be once hooked up with and whose death her family believes was not an overdose but a murder. When her brother suggests that he and Ben should collaborate to avenge her death, violently, Ben offers a compromise: he will do some interviews and put together a story to find the person — or “the generalized societal force” — responsible for Abby’s death. Vengeance is an arrestingly smart, funny, and affecting take on the divisions between and connections with our fellow citizens. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Thriller/dark comedy, rated R, 107 minutes, Violet Crown
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING
In 1969 Louisiana, police are investigating the death of a young man named Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson) — the prime suspect being Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a recluse who has spent much of her young life living alone in the woods. Most townspeople call her “Marsh Girl” and know she had been romantically involved with Chase. They assume the worst of someone they’ve long thought of as a wild child. Fortunately for Kya, gentleman lawyer Tom Milton (David Strathairn) comes out of retirement to defend her. There’s much rhapsodizing about nature here, but this is a violent paradise that at times suggests a young adult drama directed by Werner Herzog. (Yes, that Werner Herzog.) London-born Edgar-Jones (Cold Feet) convincingly portrays Kya’s haunted shyness, though she doesn’t really look like somebody you or I would shun. With Strathairn’s gentle gravitas suggesting an elderly Atticus Finch, much of Crawdads seems like a misty-eyed look at an innocent American past. It’s not. “It’s Southern-fried The Blue Lagoon meets Murder, She Wrote — and topped off with a sprinkling of To Kill a Mockingbird.” (Pat Padua/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 125 minutes, Violet Crown
STREAMING
13: THE MUSICAL
After his parents’ divorce, 12-year-old Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) uproots from New York City with his mother Jessica (Debra Messing). With his bar mitzvah fast approaching, Evan is devastated that he must leave all his friends, his father (Peter Hermann), and his rabbi (Josh Peck) behind. But upon arriving at his grandmother’s (Rhea Perlman) house in the small-town of Walkerton, Indiana, he hatches a plan to win new friends by turning his bar mitzvah into the coolest party ever. Directed by Tamra Davis (Billy Madison) and based on the musical 13, which debuted on Broadway in 2008, 13: The Musical is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life. Musical/comedy/family/drama, rated PG, 91 minutes, Netflix
DAY SHIFT
Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained, Ray) stars as a hard-working blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter. But his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international union of vampire hunters. Action/comedy/horror, rated R, 113 minutes, Netflix
THE PRINCESS
The story of Princess Diana is told exclusively through contemporaneous archives, creating a bold and immersive narrative of her life and death. Turning the camera back on ourselves, it also illuminates the profound impact she had and how the public’s attitude to the monarchy was, and still is, shaped by these events. “Like Asif Kapadia’s portraits of Amy Winehouse and Ayrton Senna, The Princess is less interested in offering juicy scoops than in deftly editing archive footage to reveal truths hiding in plain sight.” (London Evening Standard) Available on Saturday, Aug. 13. Documentary, not rated, 109 minutes, HBO, HBO Max
NO WAY OUT
New to Los Angeles, photographer Nick (Joey Bicicchi) falls hard for free-spirited Tessa (Maia Mitchell), who introduces him to the fast-paced world of high fashion. Fueled by sex, drugs, as well as the seduction of unbridled adoration, their love becomes obsession when she asks him to do the unimaginable. When a dark truth is uncovered, the young lovers are hurdled down a path of revenge and destruction blurring the lines of morality and begging the question – how far would you go for the one you love? Thriller, not rated, 89 minutes
ROGUE AGENT
The chilling true story of career conman Robert Freegard (James Norton) stars Gemma Arterton (Prince of Persia, Clash of the Titans) as Alice Archer, the woman who brought him down. Freegard was a master manipulator who convinced countless victims he was undercover MI5 in order to extort and kidnap them. He was at large for years until he met the woman who would end his career. Initially falling for his charms, Archer became the architect of his downfall and her actions led to his conviction and arrest. “Besides the pitch-perfect charisma of the two stars, the film unfolds with a leisurely pulse, exerting the tension almost imperceptibly.” (Film Review Daily) Thriller, not rated, 115 minutes, AMC+
