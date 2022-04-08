Chile Pages: April 8-14

OPENING
AMBULANCE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/tFWOyZNHjX8
Needing money to cover his wife’s medical bills, a decorated veteran (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) teams up with his adoptive brother (Jake Gyllenhaal) to steal $32 million from a Los Angeles bank. However, when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate thieves hijack an ambulance that’s carrying a severely wounded cop and an EMT worker. Caught in a high-speed chase, the two siblings must figure out a way to outrun the law while keeping their hostages alive. “It’s as exhausting as it is exhilarating, in the way you both expect and desire from a Bay film.” (Independent UK) Action/thriller, rated R, 136 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
COMPARTMENT NO. 6
Trailer: https://youtu.be/itL_GpBalA4
A young Finnish woman escapes an enigmatic love affair in Moscow by boarding a train to the arctic port of Murmansk. Forced to share the long ride and a tiny sleeping car with a larger than life Russian miner, the unexpected encounter leads the occupants of Compartment No. 6 to face major truths about human connection. “Vulnerable women and dangerous men are clichés, but they’re also turned on their heads in this smart, emotionally nuanced film that rarely goes where you expect.” (New York Times) Drama/romance, rated R, 107 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
2.5 CHILES — EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/wxN1T1uxQ2g
When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero (Michele Yeoh) must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. “By one measure, Everything is an exhilarating roller coaster ride of sci-fi gobbledygook. On another, it’s an intergenerational mother-daughter family drama masquerading as a philosophical dissertation on the nature of existence — with martial arts action.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/action-adventure, rated R, 140 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
MOTHERING SUNDAY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ZEyCyI__09Q
The story takes place on Mother’s Day in 1924. Mr. and Mrs. Niven give their housekeeper, Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young), the day off, as the couple are set to go to their neighbor’s house to celebrate his engagement. The truth is Jane and the neighbor, Paul, have been having an affair for many years. “A moving drama that shifts back and forwards in time to paint a portrait of its characters’ lives, Mothering Sunday is particularly satisfying when it focuses on Jane, who’s beautifully portrayed by rising Aussie star Young.” (Time Out) Romance/drama, rated R, 110 minutes, Violet Crown
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2
Trailer: https://youtu.be/em294WkOS-I
After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove that he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of a mystical emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will appeal to family audiences ... even if it doesn’t break new ground elaborating the franchise’s sprawling universe of intersecting characters and plotlines.” (Hollywood Reporter) Adventure/comedy, rated PG. 122 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
AHED’S KNEE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/I6lnWirRxhQ
An Israeli filmmaker in his mid-40s arrives in a remote village at the far end of the desert to present one of his films. There, he meets an officer for the Ministry of Culture and finds himself fighting for his freedoms and his mother’s life. “Political outrage fuses with personal anguish in the Israeli director Nadav Lapid’s raucous, hard-edged dramatic rant about a filmmaker in crisis.” (New Yorker) Drama/narrative, unrated, 100 minutes, CCAC
1.5 CHILES — THE BATMAN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/mqqft2x_Aa4
The Batman director Matt Reeves has fully bought into the darker-equals-deeper myth, delivering a film that’s as ponderous as it is convoluted and, ultimately, devoid of meaningful stakes. Robert Pattinson gets back to his vampire roots in The Batman, in which he plays the title character with the same moody, broody intensity he brought to his breakout role in Twilight. Ostensibly, The Batman is about Pattinson’s character solving a string of sadistic murders, but thematically it’s about his personal transformation. In Reeves’ murky, dystopian vision, Batman’s evolution from pariah to messiah isn’t a triumph so much as a grunge-worthy shrug. He may be fueled by newfound righteousness, but The Batman is still kind of a drag. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 176 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — CODA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/0pmfrE1YL4I
Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of a deaf family from Gloucester, Massachusetts. At 17, she works mornings before school to help her parents and brother keep their fishing business afloat. But in joining her high school’s choir club, Ruby finds herself drawn to both her duet partner and her latent passion for singing. Drama/comedy, rated PG-13, 111 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown
INFINITE STORM
Trailer: https://youtu.be/lT-fhZh7_e8
As an experienced climber (Naomi Watts) ascends Mt. Washington, she turns back before she reaches the summit as a huge blizzard approaches. But on her way down, she encounters a lone, stranded man, and takes it upon herself to get them both down the mountain before nightfall arrives and they succumb to the storm. Based on a true story. “Watts’ stoic, sturdy performance and the film’s affecting and formula-busting third act make this Infinite Storm well worth weathering.” (Movie Nation) Drama/thriller, rated R, 104 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2 CHILES — THE LOST CITY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/nfKO9rYDmE8
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum have charisma, finely tuned comic chops, and smoldering physical star power but even gifts as prodigious as their’s can’t keep The Lost City afloat. Bullock plays romance novelist Loretta Sage; Tatum plays Alan, the model who graces the covers of her books and joins her on book tours. All is going according to plan at their latest public appearance when Loretta is kidnapped by a petulant tycoon (Daniel Radcliffe) who enlists her to translate an ancient map and track down a valuable buried artifact. The Lost City falls well within the contours of a screwball rom-com, but it grows creakier with every painfully familiar twist. There’s nothing objectionable about The Lost City, nor is there much that is memorable. It’s fine. And sometimes fine is good enough. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/action, rated PG-13, 112 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
MORBIUS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/oZ6iiRrz1SY
Biochemist Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but when his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. “Logic and plot flow are generally treated like civilian casualties, but the movie, with its canny mix of whiz-bang violence, goth atmosphere, and high camp, feels pleasingly pulpy and urgent up until its last minutes.” (Entertainment Weekly) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 110 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — THE OUTFIT
Trailer: https://youtu.be/3UgJL23HxyU
As Leonard, the blandly unassertive Chicago tailor we first meet in The Outfit, Mark Rylance does not initially command attention. His character starts off as a wallflower, but slowly takes over the film, pulling our focus toward him, as the bloody stakes rise in this cleverly twisty crime story. The film takes place almost entirely in Leonard’s claustrophobic little shop over one long and remarkable night, during which Leonard must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive. The story itself, a bloody, suspenseful game of cat-and-mouse, is well constructed and builds to a violent, satisfying, surprising conclusion. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Crime drama/mystery, rated R, 105 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Trailer: https://youtu.be/JfVOs4VSpmA
No Way Home is a Spider-Man sundae with extra cherries. The concept of a multiverse is the engine that drives narrative, but the high-test rocket fuel that powers it are its performances. Guided by director Jon Watts, whose credits include both of Tom Holland’s previous headlining performances as the wall-crawler, Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s supporting cast has so much fun here that it’s infectious. With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. As much fun as this movie is, it is, at heart, a story of loss and letting go. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 148 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 CHILES — UNCHARTED
Trailer: https://youtu.be/4wCH1K-ckZw
Nathan Drake and his wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan embark on a dangerous quest for the greatest treasure never found while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother. What transpires is part heist flick, part Mission: Impossible-lite, with a dollop of Dan Brown (for the puzzles), the DNA of Nicolas Cage in National Treasure, and mildly zingy buddy-banter dressed up with a bit of The Treasure of the Sierra Madre‘s existential darkness. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 116 minutes, Violet Crown
X
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Awg3cWuHfoc
In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast soon find themselves in a desperate fight for their lives. “A narratively different beast that demonstrates why (director Ti) West should be given full reign to go full throttle on deranged, savage, and intense horror-comedies more often. It’s a blast.” (Bloody Disgusting) Horror/slasher, rated R, 105 minutes, Violet Crown
YOU WON’T BE ALONE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/6-G39n2sCVU
In 19th-century Macedonia, a young girl is kidnapped and then transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit. Curious about life as a human, the witch accidentally kills a peasant in the nearby village and then takes her victim’s shape to live life in her skin. Her curiosity ignited, she continues to wield this horrific power to understand what it means to be human. “Drawing on his Macedonian roots, director Goran Stolevski delivers a truly unique feature debut: an erotically charged, at times brutish quest for identity, disguised as an elevated horror film.” (Variety) Drama/horror, rated R, 108 minutes, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCE: Google, YouTube.com
STREAMING
AGENT GAME
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ZXgS5a2aqC4
No one is safe in this riveting thriller starring Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Family Stone) as Harris, a CIA interrogator at an agency black site who finds himself the target of a rendition operation after being scapegoated for an interrogation gone horribly wrong. As the team tasked to bring Harris in begins to question their orders — and each other — Olsen (Mel Gibson), a senior intelligence officer, and his subordinate, Visser (Annie Ilonzeh), raise the stakes. Now, it’s up to Harris and some newfound allies to uncover the truth and turn the tables. Action/thriller, rated R, 90 minutes, Apple TV, Vudu
COAST
Trailer ￼ youtu.be/ZMvyn-rRmxA
Desperate to escape the trappings of her small coastal farming town, 16-year-old Abby (Fatima Ptacek) falls for the lead singer of a touring rock band and must decide whether to leave her family and lifelong friends behind in search of a better life. With Mia Frampton (Bridesmaids), Ciara Bravo (Cherry), and Melissa Leo (Prisoners, The Fighter). “Coast may share many thematic beats with its coming-of-age brethren, but Fatima’s raw performance adds further emotional heft.” (Josh at the Movies) Drama, not rated, 96 minutes
COW
Trailer: https://youtu.be/NkCXJfdJE5A
Academy Award winner Andrea Arnold (Fish Tank, American Honey) returns with an intimate portrait of the life of dairy cows in the UK. The film highlights the beauty and challenges cows face, and their great service to us all. “An immersive and impassioned documentary from one of Britain’s most formidable filmmakers, which may be singular in its perspective but is as powerful to watch as it is painful.” (Empire Magazine) “Udderly mooving.” (Little White Lies) Documentary, not rated, 93 minutes
METAL LORDS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/TzAAtZx6xzk
Two kids want to start a heavy metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about heavy metal. Hunter (Adrian Greensmith), a diehard metal fan, knows his history, and he can shred. He enlists his best friend Kevin (Jaeden Martell) to man the drums for the upcoming Battle of the Bands. But with schoolmates more interested in Justin Bieber than Black Sabbath, finding a bassist is a struggle until Kevin overhears Emily (Isis Hainsworth) slaying it on the cello. This motley crew must contend with school, parents, hormones, and teen angst while trying to get along long enough for their group to win the Battle of the Bands. Comedy/drama/music, rated R, 97 minutes, Netflix
SPIRITWALKER
Trailer: https://youtu.be/HlKH78VWp1c
Unable to remember anything about his life after waking up from a car crash, a man begins regaining consciousness in a new body every 12 hours. Now, he must piece together his identity, all while evading attacks from pursuing agents and dangerous criminals alike. But with no memory — and no allies — his time is running out. “More than one viewing may be required to make sense of it all, but the film builds to a supercharged gun-fu finale.” (Radio Times) Available on April 12. Action/mystery/thriller/fantasy, not rated, 109 minutes
— Streaming items compiled by Michael Abatemarco
