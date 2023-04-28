Chile pages: April 28-May 4

Nimra Bucha (left) and Priya Kansara star in Polite Society, a colorful and over the top Bollywood-style movie set in the milieu of London’s Pakistani community.

OPENING

Chile pages: April 28-May 4

Khris Davis (far right) portrays the title character and Forest Whitaker (left) plays his trainer in Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story.

Recommended for you