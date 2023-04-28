Chile pages: April 28-May 4

OPENING
ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET
Trailer: youtu.be/LzRzojHC3iE
In this big-screen adaptation of Judy Blume’s beloved book, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isn’t happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets. “The film version is an utter delight, a loving adaptation that’s both true to the book and endearingly fresh.” (Entertainment Weekly) Comedy/drama, rated PG-13, 105 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
BIG GEORGE FOREMAN: THE MIRACULOUS STORY
Trailer: youtu.be/GDhbYxggbss
From Olympic gold medalist to world heavyweight champion, boxer George Foreman leads a remarkable life. He finds his faith, retires, and becomes a preacher. When financial hardship hits his family and church, George steps back in the ring and regains the championship at age 45, becoming the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history. Biography, sports drama, rated PG-13, 128 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
POLITE SOCIETY
Trailer: youtu.be/TRFM7HQmkH0
A martial artist-in-training believes she must save her older sister from her impending marriage. After enlisting the help of her friends, she tries to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood. “Polite Society is a winsome blend of family drama, coming-of-age anxiety, comedic kung-fu action, female empowerment and fantasy elements that is lightweight but never less than entertaining.” (Houston Chronicle) Comedy/adventure, rated PG-13, 104 minutes, Violet Crown
PS-2
Trailer: youtu.be/EnhS3matIoU
Arulmozhi Varman continues on his journey to become Rajaraja I, the greatest ruler of the historic Chola empire of south India in PS-2 (Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two). Action, not rated, 165 minutes, Tamil and Telugu, Regal Stadium 14
SPECIAL SCREENING
FROM DUSK TILL DAWN (1996)
Trailer: youtu.be/6RF0hYk7tc8
On the run from a bank robbery that left several police officers dead, Seth Gecko (George Clooney) and his paranoid, loose-cannon brother, Richard (Quentin Tarantino), hightail it to the Mexican border. Kidnapping preacher Jacob Fuller (Harvey Keitel) and his kids, the criminals sneak across the border in the family’s RV and hole up in a topless bar. Unfortunately, the bar also happens to be home base for a gang of vampires, and the brothers and their hostages have to fight their way out. With Juliette Lewis, Salma Hayek, Cheech Marin, and Danny Trejo. Robert Rodriguez directs. Screens Thursday, May 4, and Friday, May 5. Horror/action, rated R, 107 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
CONTINUING
3 chiles — AIR
Trailer: youtu.be/6VEoWb1b-L0
Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) and Nike pursue basketball rookie Michael Jordan, creating a partnership that revolutionizes the world of sports and contemporary culture. Directed by and starring Ben Affleck. With Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, and Marlon Wayons. “The modest but gratifying gifts of Air lie in its seeming effortlessness, reassuring viewers that a good movie can still be a good story, well told. It’s a movie that shoots and scores.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Sports drama, rated R, 112 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 chiles — BEAU IS AFRAID
Trailer: youtu.be/XrCg9G_OHAA
A paranoid man (Joaquin Phoenix) embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother in this bold and ingeniously depraved new film from writer/director Ari Aster (Hereditary, Midsommar). “For the past few years, Aster has gained a cult following for his exacting, imaginatively audacious world-building. Those gifts are on prodigious display in Beau Is Afraid.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Horror, rated R, 179 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — CHEVALIER
Trailer: youtu.be/-LtCIImfSCk
Inspired by the incredible true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) and her court. “The movie itself has the virtues and vices of opera: It’s grand, sweeping, and lavishly appointed, but also bombastic and contrived.” (Mark Jenkins/For The Washington Post) Biopic, rated PG-13, 107 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES
Trailer: youtu.be/ODYz0jkj-cQ
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a long lost relic, but their charming adventure goes dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. With Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant. “The film captures the magic of playing Dungeons & Dragons without all the pesky reading that comes with it. The same unpredictability that allows the tabletop game to feel exciting and real occurs throughout the film.” (Olivia McCormack/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 134 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
EVIL DEAD RISE
Trailer: youtu.be/BqQNO7BzN08
In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A apartment. The sisters’ reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie’s building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable. “A crowd-pleasing new chapter that opens the door to a connected universe uniting the previous films and series.” (Los Angeles Times) Horror, rated R, 97 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3 chiles — GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT
Trailer: youtu.be/02PPMPArNEQ
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant follows U.S. Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim). After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley’s life. When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first. “This movie does not feel like a Guy Ritchie film, even though the film is officially titled, unnecessarily, Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant. Compared with most of Ritchie oeuvre, from the outrageous Snatch to the rambunctious The Gentlemen, this one is quiet, introspective, contemplative.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/thriller, rated R, 123 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — HOW TO BLOW UP A PIPELINE
Trailer: youtu.be/bSb585bGYmQ
How to Blow Up a Pipeline is a provocation within a provocation, raising all manner of timely questions, from the moral valence of activist sabotage to the value of storytelling itself. Daniel Goldhaber’s taut and timely thriller, based on the controversial book by Andreas Malm, centers on a group of activists who, for various reasons, have been harmed by the fossil fuel industry and who have reached the point where passive concern and working within the system no longer suffice. It’s a classically motley team of misfits; luckily, what could have been crudely drawn characters are made thoroughly convincing by a consistently accomplished ensemble of actors, each of whom brings life and specificity to the person they’re playing. Even if cinematic formula and theoretical arguments don’t always mesh, Goldhaber and his collaborators wind up demonstrating impressive courage of their convictions. Viewers will disagree about How to Blow Up a Pipeline and the final stance it takes. But at least it’s given them something worth fighting about. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Thriller, rated R, 99 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 chiles — JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4
Trailer: youtu.be/yjRHZEUamCc
With the price on his head ever increasing, legendary hit man John Wick (Keanu Reeves) takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin. At nearly three hours long, John Wick: Chapter 4 is the most John Wick-ian of all the John Wick films, by virtue of the simple fact that there is more time to lavish on the films’ fans exactly what they want, in spectacular fashion. Would that all action films were so well and cleanly choreographed. To be sure, the Wick films are not for everyone. But returning director Chad Stahelski, a former stuntman and stunt coordinator, knows one thing: If you’re going to do something, do it right. If you are an acolyte in the church of chopsocky, samurai swordplay, and gunslinging gangsters, you could do a lot worse than John Wick: Chapter 4. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to do better. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/neo-noir, rated R, 169 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
THE POPE’S EXORCIST
Trailer: youtu.be/YJXqvnT_rsk
Father Gabriele Amorth (Russell Crowe), chief exorcist for the Vatican, battles Satan and innocent-possessing demons. A detailed portrait of a priest who performed more than 100,000 exorcisms in his lifetime. “The Pope’s Exorcist will certainly never go down as a classic of the genre, but it’s better than it has any reason to be. Sometimes, the devil you know gets the job done just fine.” (Rolling Stone) Horror, rated R, 105 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
RENFIELD
Trailer: youtu.be/ICydLkeXq3w
As the title character, Nicholas Hoult plays a World War I-era lawyer who has traveled to Transylvania to seek his fortune in real estate; while there, he crosses paths with a wealthy recluse named Count Dracula (Nicolas Cage), who promises eternal life to Renfield in exchange for becoming Dracula’s servant. Now more than a century old, Renfield has fetched up in New Orleans, where he’s tasked with finding fresh prey for his bloodsucking boss and where he has begun attending self-help meetings for codependency. He also meets-not-very-cute with a NOLA police officer named Rebecca (Awkwafina), whose vendetta against a local crime family entangles her with Dracula’s own evil enterprise. Although Hoult does an admirable job of lightly carrying his title-role duties, the real draw of the movie is Cage, who with films like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is making the most of twitting his own screen persona. Cheesy, strident, ridiculous, and sometimes disarmingly, stupidly funny, Renfield doesn’t go for the jugular as much as give it a playful and quickly forgotten love bite. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/horror, rated R, 93 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — RETURN TO SEOUL
Trailer: youtu.be/7o2V9os63Pw
Freddie, a South Korean adoptee who grew up in France, makes friends with frightening ease in Return to Seoul, a carefully wrought character study of a person who lives life with careless abandon. The trip to Seoul itself was pure whim and she has ended up in the country in which she was born. After declaring she has no intention of tracking down her birth parents, Freddie flips, seeking out a meeting with her birth father. What might have followed the familiar path of culture shock and discovery of one’s roots becomes something else entirely. Playing out over several years, Return to Seoul jumps forward in time with only sporadic on-screen titles, leaving viewers to piece together exactly where and when Freddie is in her life. She seems unmoored, anchorless, neither French nor Korean. It’s that quality — fearless, untethered, and unwilling to put down roots — that makes her so beguiling and unknowable. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama, rated R, 119 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — SUPER MARIO BROS: THE MOVIE
Trailer: youtu.be/RjNcTBXTk4I
With help from Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario (Chris Pratt) gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser (Jack Black) to stop his plans from conquering the world. Also featuring the voices of Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen. “[The creators deliver] a consistently inventive animated feature that builds its dreams (and nightmares) around that most mundane but essential of grown-up concerns: plumbing.” (Pat Padua/For The Washington Post) Animated family comedy, rated PG, 92 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jean cocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCES: Google, IMDb.com, RottenTomatoes.com, Vimeo.com, YouTube.com