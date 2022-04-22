Chile Pages: April 22-28

OPENING
3.5 CHILES — THE BAD GUYS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/m8Xt0yXaDPU
Based on The New York Times best-selling graphic novel series, a crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws are about to attempt their most challenging con yet — becoming model citizens. Never have there been five friends as infamous as The Bad Guys: pickpocket Mr. Wolf (voiced by Sam Rockwell), safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), and expert hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina). After years as the world’s most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught. Mr. Wolf brokers a deal to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good. “It’s a heist film with heart and humor, and where’s the crime in that?” (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Animation/action/comedy, rated PG, 100 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review Page 30
2.5 CHILES — THE NORTHMAN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/E7wNR9sHQ2g
Prince Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård) is on the verge of becoming a man when his father is brutally murdered by his uncle, who kidnaps the boy’s mother. Two decades later, Amleth is now a Viking who raids Slavic villages. He soon meets a seeress who reminds him of his vow: save his mother, kill his uncle, avenge his father. “The Northman, an ambitious deep dive into 10th-century Viking myth by Robert Eggers, is many movies at once: Bold and beautiful, bloody and completely bonkers.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated R, 136 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
RADIO ON
Trailer: https://youtu.be/BjXz4lw_phI
Christopher Petit’s debut feature Radio On is the rare road movie from England. Since its 1979 release, it’s become a cult classic and been recognized as one of the “100 Greatest British Films” (Little White Lies). London DJ Robert (David Beames), the film’s enigmatic protagonist, embarks on a road trip from London to Bristol to investigate the recent death of his brother. Drama/mystery/thriller, not rated, 104 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
3 CHILES — THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT
Trailer: https://youtu.be/x2YHPZMj8r4
Unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, actor Nick Cage accepts a $1 million offer to attend a wealthy fan’s (Pedro Pascal) birthday party. Things take a wildly unexpected turn when a CIA operative recruits Cage for an unusual mission. Taking on the role of a lifetime, he soon finds himself channeling his most iconic and beloved characters to save himself and his loved ones. With Tiffany Haddish and Neil Patrick Harris. “Cage is at the top of his protean, in-for-a-penny game in this giddy exercise in self-referential humor run gloriously amok.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated R, 106 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
WE’RE ALL GOING TO THE WORLD’S FAIR
Trailer: https://youtu.be/y0AnGfzgh_w
Alone in her attic bedroom, teenager Casey (Anna Cobb, in her feature debut) becomes immersed in an online role-playing horror game, wherein she begins to document the changes that may or may not be happening to her. As she begins to lose herself between dream and reality, a mysterious figure reaches out, claiming to see something special in her uploads. Horror/drama, not rated, 86 minutes, CCAC
Y CÓMO ES ÉL
Trailer: https://youtu.be/N5U9vbeURjo
A mild-mannered man, Tomás, goes to Puerto Vallarta to confront the cab driver having an affair with his wife, only to end up driving back to Mexico City with him. Over the course of an eventful long-distance drive, a strange bond develops between the pair. Comedy, rated PG-13, 96 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
CONTINUING
3 CHILES — AMBULANCE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/tFWOyZNHjX8
Needing money to cover his wife’s medical bills, a decorated veteran (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) teams up with his adopted brother (Jake Gyllenhaal) to steal $32 million from a bank. When their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate thieves hijack an ambulance that’s carrying a severely wounded cop and an EMT worker. Caught in a high-speed chase, the siblings must figure out a way to outrun the law while keeping their hostages alive. Directed by Michael Bay. “Essentially a feature-length car chase through the streets of Los Angeles, the movie, on paper, would seem to appeal primarily to lower-level brain function. But it’s such efficient stimulation, it rises to a higher level of art.” (Pat Padua/Special to The Washington Post) Action/thriller, rated R, 136 minutes, Violet Crown
1.5 CHILES — THE BATMAN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/mqqft2x_Aa4
The Batman director Matt Reeves has fully bought into the darker-equals-deeper myth, delivering a film that’s as ponderous as it is convoluted and, ultimately, devoid of meaningful stakes. Robert Pattinson gets back to his vampire roots in The Batman, in which he plays the title character with the same brooding intensity he brought to his breakout role in Twilight. Ostensibly, The Batman is about Pattinson’s character solving a string of sadistic murders, but thematically it’s about his personal transformation. In Reeves’ murky, dystopian vision, Batman’s evolution from pariah to messiah isn’t a triumph so much as a grunge-worthy shrug. He may be fueled by newfound righteousness, but The Batman is still kind of a drag. With Zoë Kravitz and Colin Farrell. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 176 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/wxN1T1uxQ2g
This sci-fi-inflected meditation on the meaning of life, stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, a humble laundromat operator who discovers the multiverse, in which there are uncountable alternate versions of her with amazing skills that she must learn to defeat a malevolent being. It’s hard to know what to make of Everything Everywhere All at Once. It’s a tour de force — but of what? It’s exhausting. It’s funny. It’s confusing. By one measure, Everything is an exhilarating roller coaster ride of sci-fi gobbledygook. On another, it’s an intergenerational mother-daughter family drama masquerading as a philosophical dissertation on the nature of existence — with martial arts action. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/action-adventure, rated R, 140 minutes, CCAC, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Y9dr2zw-TXQ
Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. They soon encounter an array of old and new beasts as they clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. “It may not be the most spellbinding of the [Potter] prequels so far, but it does advance this saga in an entertaining, if less than fantastic way.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Fantasy/adventure, rated PG-13, 143 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
FATHER STU
Trailer: https://youtu.be/DHREzAdyCPs
When an injury ends his amateur boxing career, Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) moves to Los Angeles to find money and fame. While scraping by as a supermarket clerk, he meets Carmen (Teresa Ruiz), a Sunday school teacher who seems immune to his bad-boy charm. Determined to win her over, the longtime agnostic starts going to church to impress her. However, a motorcycle accident leaves him wondering if he can use his second chance to help others, leading to the surprising realization that he’s meant to be a Catholic priest. With Mel Gibson and Malcolm McDowell. Drama, rated R, 124 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — THE LOST CITY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/nfKO9rYDmE8
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum have charisma, finely tuned comic chops, and smoldering physical star power but even these gifts can’t keep The Lost City afloat. Bullock plays romance novelist Loretta Sage; Tatum plays Alan, the model who graces the covers of her books and joins her on book tours. All is going according to plan at their latest public appearance when Loretta is kidnapped by a petulant tycoon (Daniel Radcliffe) who enlists her to translate an ancient map and track down a valuable buried artifact. The Lost City falls well within the contours of a screwball rom-com, but it grows creakier with every painfully familiar twist. There’s nothing objectionable about The Lost City, nor is there much that is memorable. It’s fine. And sometimes fine is good enough. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/action, rated PG-13, 112 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
MORBIUS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/oZ6iiRrz1SY
Biochemist Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but when his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. “Logic and plot flow are generally treated like civilian casualties, but the movie, with its canny mix of whiz-bang violence, goth atmosphere, and high camp, feels pleasingly pulpy and urgent up until its last minutes.” (Entertainment Weekly) Action/ adventure, rated PG-13, 110 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2
Trailer: https://youtu.be/em294WkOS-I
After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove that he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns with a new partner, Knuckles (Idris Elba), in search of a mystical emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. “Kids will delight in Sonic 2‘s zany antics, explosive set pieces, and commendable lessons. Older viewers should get a kick out of the punning dialogue and meta-humor.” (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Adventure/comedy, rated PG. 122 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCE: Google, YouTube.com
STREAMING
HOSTILE TERRITORY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Ebpye4wRQII
Based on a true story, former P.O.W. Jack Calgrove (Brian Presley) is a man on a mission to be reunited with his children following the Civil War. After returning home, Jack finds out his wife has died and his children, presumed orphans, are heading deep into the West aboard a train crossing old enemy lines. Calgrove and another former soldier are joined by a troop of Native American sharpshooters and a freed slave as they race to intercept the orphan train before all hope is lost. Available Tuesday, April 26. Western, rated R, 153 minutes
POLAR BEAR
Trailer: https://youtu.be/zH3c875odA4
Every day is an adventure for a mother polar bear and her cubs. Narrated by two-time Academy Award nominee Catherine Keener (Get Out, The Adam Project), Disneynature’s Polar Bear tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today. Documentary, rated PG, Disney+
SILVERTON SIEGE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/L23I_XopoA0
A trio of South African freedom fighters get into a collision course with the state after a failed sabotage mission, which turns into a bank hostage standoff. This film is inspired by the real life incident that sparked the global Free Mandela movement and features Thabo Rametsi (The Mauritanian), Noxolo Dlamini (Jiva!), Stefan Erasmus (Our Girl), and Arnold Vosloo (The Mummy, Blood Diamond). Available Wednesday, April 27. Action/crime/drama, not rated, 100 minutes, Netflix
UNCHARTED
Trailer: https://youtu.be/eHp3MbsCbMg
Uncharted introduces audiences to street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure-hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). Inspired by the acclaimed video game series, this action-adventure epic spans the globe and follows Nate and Sully as they embark on the dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother — but only if they can learn to work together. “While Uncharted will never be a classic on par with Spielberg’s original swashbuckling adventures, it does no dishonor to that tradition, and even manages to deliver a few unique thrills.” (Consequence) Available Tuesday, April 26. Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 116 minutes, Vudu
— Streaming items compiled by Michael Abatemarco