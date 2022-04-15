Chile Pages: April 15-21

OPENING
2.5 CHILES — FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Y9dr2zw-TXQ
Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. They soon encounter an array of old and new beasts as they clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. “It may not be the most spellbinding of the [Potter] prequels so far, but it does advance this saga in an entertaining, if less than fantastic way.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Fantasy/adventure, rated PG-13, 143 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
FATHER STU
Trailer: https://youtu.be/DHREzAdyCPs
When an injury ends his amateur boxing career, Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) moves to Los Angeles to find money and fame. While scraping by as a supermarket clerk, he meets Carmen (Teresa Ruiz), a Sunday school teacher who seems immune to his bad-boy charm. Determined to win her over, the longtime agnostic starts going to church to impress her. However, a motorcycle accident leaves him wondering if he can use his second chance to help others, leading to the surprising realization that he’s meant to be a Catholic priest. With Mel Gibson and Malcolm McDowell. Drama, rated R, 124 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
INLAND EMPIRE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/isd1C7g6XT0
In director David Lynch’s 4k restoration of his 2006 film, actress Nikki (Laura Dern) takes on a role because her husband (Peter J. Lucas) is very jealous, her co-star Devon (Justin Theroux) gets a warning not to make any romantic overtures — especially since the characters they play are having an affair. Both actors learn that the project is a remake of an unfinished film with a dark history. Mystery/drama, rated R, 168 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
CONTINUING
3 CHILES — AMBULANCE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/tFWOyZNHjX8
Needing money to cover his wife’s medical bills, a decorated veteran (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) teams up with his adopted brother (Jake Gyllenhaal) to steal $32 million from a bank. When their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate thieves hijack an ambulance that’s carrying a severely wounded cop and an EMT worker. Caught in a high-speed chase, the siblings must figure out a way to outrun the law while keeping their hostages alive. “Essentially a feature-length car chase through the streets of Los Angeles, the movie, on paper, would seem to appeal primarily to lower-level brain function. But it’s such efficient stimulation, it rises to a higher level of art.” (Pat Padua/Special to The Washington Post) Action/thriller, rated R, 136 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
1.5 CHILES — THE BATMAN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/mqqft2x_Aa4
The Batman director Matt Reeves has fully bought into the darker-equals-deeper myth, delivering a film that’s as ponderous as it is convoluted and, ultimately, devoid of meaningful stakes. Robert Pattinson gets back to his vampire roots in The Batman, in which he plays the title character with the same brooding intensity he brought to his breakout role in Twilight. Ostensibly, The Batman is about Pattinson’s character solving a string of sadistic murders, but thematically it’s about his personal transformation. In Reeves’ murky, dystopian vision, Batman’s evolution from pariah to messiah isn’t a triumph so much as a grunge-worthy shrug. He may be fueled by newfound righteousness, but The Batman is still kind of a drag. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 176 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — CODA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/0pmfrE1YL4I
Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of a deaf family from Gloucester, Massachusetts. At 17, she works mornings before school to help her parents and brother keep their fishing business afloat. But in joining her high school’s choir club, Ruby finds herself drawn to both her duet partner and her latent passion for singing. Drama/comedy, rated PG-13, 111 minutes, Violet Crown
COMPARTMENT NO. 6
Trailer: https://youtu.be/itL_GpBalA4
A young Finnish woman escapes an enigmatic love affair in Moscow by boarding a train to the arctic port of Murmansk. Forced to share the long ride and a tiny sleeping car with a larger than life Russian miner, the unexpected encounter leads the occupants of Compartment No. 6 to face major truths about human connection. “Vulnerable women and dangerous men are clichés, but they’re also turned on their heads in this smart, emotionally nuanced film that rarely goes where you expect.” (New York Times) Drama/romance, rated R, 107 minutes, CCAC
2.5 CHILES — EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/wxN1T1uxQ2g
This sci-fi-inflected meditation on the meaning of life, stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, a humble laundromat operator who discovers the multiverse, in which there are uncountable alternate versions of her with amazing skills that she must learn to defeat a malevolent being. It’s hard to know what to make of Everything Everywhere All at Once. It’s a tour de force — but of what? It’s exhausting. It’s funny. It’s confusing. By one measure, Everything is an exhilarating roller coaster ride of sci-fi gobbledygook. On another, it’s an intergenerational mother-daughter family drama masquerading as a philosophical dissertation on the nature of existence — with martial arts action. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/action-adventure, rated R, 140 minutes, CCAC, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — THE LOST CITY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/nfKO9rYDmE8
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum have charisma, finely tuned comic chops, and smoldering physical star power but even these gifts can’t keep The Lost City afloat. Bullock plays romance novelist Loretta Sage; Tatum plays Alan, the model who graces the covers of her books and joins her on book tours. All is going according to plan at their latest public appearance when Loretta is kidnapped by a petulant tycoon (Daniel Radcliffe) who enlists her to translate an ancient map and track down a valuable buried artifact. The Lost City falls well within the contours of a screwball rom-com, but it grows creakier with every painfully familiar twist. There’s nothing objectionable about The Lost City, nor is there much that is memorable. It’s fine. And sometimes fine is good enough. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/action, rated PG-13, 112 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
MORBIUS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/oZ6iiRrz1SY
Biochemist Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but when his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. “Logic and plot flow are generally treated like civilian casualties, but the movie, with its canny mix of whiz-bang violence, goth atmosphere, and high camp, feels pleasingly pulpy and urgent up until its last minutes.” (Entertainment Weekly) Action/ adventure, rated PG-13, 110 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
MOTHERING SUNDAY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ZEyCyI__09Q
The story takes place on Mother’s Day in 1924. Mr. and Mrs. Niven give their housekeeper, Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young), the day off, as the couple are set to go to their neighbor’s house to celebrate his engagement. The truth is Jane and the neighbor, Paul, have been having an affair for many years. “A moving drama that shifts back and forwards in time to paint a portrait of its characters’ lives, Mothering Sunday is particularly satisfying when it focuses on Jane, who’s beautifully portrayed by rising Aussie star Young.” (Time Out) Romance/drama, rated R, 110 minutes, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2
Trailer: https://youtu.be/em294WkOS-I
After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove that he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns with a new partner, Knuckles (Idris Elba), in search of a mystical emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. “Kids will delight in Sonic 2‘s zany antics, explosive set pieces, and commendable lessons. Older viewers should get a kick out of the punning dialogue and meta-humor.” (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Adventure/comedy, rated PG. 122 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
1.5 CHILES — SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Trailer: https://youtu.be/JfVOs4VSpmA
No Way Home is a Spider-Man sundae with extra cherries. The concept of a multiverse is the engine that drives narrative, but the high-test rocket fuel that powers it are its performances. Guided by director Jon Watts, whose credits include both of Tom Holland’s previous headlining performances as the wall-crawler, Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s supporting cast has so much fun here that it’s infectious. With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. As much fun as this movie is, it is, at heart, a story of loss and letting go. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 148 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
STREAMING
BLOODY ORANGES
Trailer: https://youtu.be/M8XdzpbYDYA
Simultaneously, a retired couple overwhelmed by debt tries to win a dance contest, the minister of economy is suspected of tax evasion, a teenage girl eager to lose her virginity encounters a sexual maniac, and a young lawyer attempts to climb the social ladder. When the shoe drops, the winners won’t necessarily be the ones you expected. “With characters who say the unsayable and a plot which takes a sudden swerve and gleefully shows the unspeakable, this is a bracing provocation of a film.” (Screen International) Available on Tuesday, April 19. Comedy, not rated, 102 minutes, in French with subtitles
THE CELLAR
Trailer: https://youtu.be/pD9o8H9r9QQ
When her daughter mysteriously vanishes in the cellar of their new house, Keira Woods (Elisha Cuthbert) soon discovers that an ancient and powerful entity is controlling their home. She will have to face it, or risk losing her family’s souls forever. “A basement deeper than the soil or laws of physics can allow. The Knights Templar. Irish gateway horror The Cellar has it all.” (Austin Chronicle) Horror/thriller, not rated, 94 minutes, Shudder
CHARIOT
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ZogQI4--5Zk
In this dark and twisted thriller, Dr. Karn (John Malkovich) is an odd, eccentric specialist who guides unknowing patients through the reincarnation transition. When Harrison (Thomas Mann) experiences mysterious recurring dreams, he turns to Karn for help and reveals his encounter with a woman (Rosa Salazar) he loved in a previous life. Noticing a glitch in the system, the doctor must fix the issue before permanently derailing his patient’s future. Science fiction/thriller, rated R, 90 minutes
EIFFEL
Trailer: https://youtu.be/STXwmr01J0o
Having just finished his collaboration on the Statue of Liberty, celebrated engineer Gustave Eiffel (Romain Duris) is on top of the world. Now the French government is pressuring him to design something spectacular for the 1889 Paris World Fair, but Eiffel simply wants to design the subway. Everything changes when he crosses paths with a mysterious woman from his past. Their lost forbidden passion inspires him to change the Paris skyline forever. “Ambitious, handsomely appointed and unapologetically old-fashioned.” (Screen International) Biography/drama, rated R, 108 minutes, in French with subtitles
VINYL NATION
Trailer: https://vimeo.com/406015222
A vinyl record renaissance brought new fans to a classic format and transformed our idea of the record collector: younger, both male and female, and multicultural. This same revival has made buying music more expensive, benefited established bands over independent artists, and muddled the question of whether vinyl actually sounds better than other formats. Vinyl Nation digs deep into the crates of the record resurgence. “As so many things have become passive or have slipped away from us entirely, Vinyl Nation shows why sometimes you just want something to hold onto.” (Detroit News) Available on Tuesday, April 19. Documentary, not rated, 92 minutes, Apple TV
— Streaming items compiled by Michael Abatemarco
