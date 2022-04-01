OPENING
AHED’S KNEE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/I6lnWirRxhQ
An Israeli filmmaker in his mid-40s arrives in a remote village at the far end of the desert to present one of his films. There, he meets an officer for the Ministry of Culture and finds himself fighting for his freedoms and his mother’s life. “Political outrage fuses with personal anguish in the Israeli director Nadav Lapid’s raucous, hard-edged dramatic rant about a filmmaker in crisis.” (New Yorker) Drama/narrative, unrated, 100 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
MORBIUS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/oZ6iiRrz1SY
Biochemist Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but when his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 110 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
YOU WON’T BE ALONE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/6-G39n2sCVU
In 19th-century Macedonia, a young girl is kidnapped and then transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit. Curious about life as a human, the witch accidentally kills a peasant in the nearby village and then takes her victim’s shape to live life in her skin. Her curiosity ignited, she continues to wield this horrific power to understand what it means to be human. “Drawing on his Macedonian roots, director Goran Stolevski delivers a truly unique feature debut: an erotically charged, at times brutish quest for identity, disguised as an elevated horror film.” (Variety) Drama/horror, rated R, 108 minutes, Violet Crown
RETURNING
3.5 CHILES — BELFAST
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Ja3PPOnJQ2k
This semi-autobiographical film directed by Kenneth Branagh chronicles the life of a working-class family and their young son’s childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital. “For its frequently painful contours, there’s an abundance of pleasures to be had in Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s irresistible memoir about growing up amid the Troubles in Northern Ireland.” (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Drama, rated PG-13, 97 minutes, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — CODA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/0pmfrE1YL4I
Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of a deaf family from Gloucester, Massachusetts. At 17, she works mornings before school to help her parents and brother keep their fishing business afloat. But in joining her high school’s choir club, Ruby finds herself drawn to both her duet partner and her latent passion for singing. Drama/comedy, rated PG-13, 111 minutes, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — DRIVE MY CAR
Trailer: https://youtu.be/6BPKPb_RTwI
Yusuke, an aging, widowed actor, seeks a chauffeur and turns to his go-to mechanic, who ends up recommending 20-year-old Misaki. Despite their initial misgivings, a special relationship develops between the two. Both are broken; Yusuke’s wife has died, having betrayed him before that. We don’t learn about Misaki’s wounds until much later, as the driver and her passenger discover what they share. In its quiet way, Drive My Car is a story about listening, or, in a larger sense, paying attention. But Drive My Car isn’t just about listening, but healing, and the transformative power of art. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama, not rated, 179 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — DUNE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/w0HgHet0sxg
Director Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of novelist Frank Herbert’s beloved, legendarily unadaptable 1965 sci-fi opus, Dune is almost purely pleasurable, despite its gargantuan running time and minor imperfections. The movie is eye candy, to be sure, but with a substantial cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Javier Bardem. Set in the year 10191 on the inhospitable desert planet of Arrakis, malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence: “spice.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/adventure, rated PG-13, 155 minutes, Violet Crown
SUMMER OF SOUL (OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED)
Trailer: https://youtu.be/slFiJpAxZyQ
Over the course of six weeks during the summer of 1969, thousands of people attend the Harlem Cultural Festival to celebrate Black history, culture, music, and fashion. Directed by Questlove with appearances by Chris Rock, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Stevie Wonder. Documentary, rated PG-13, 117 minutes, Violet Crown
4 CHILES — WEST SIDE STORY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/A5GJLwWiYSg
In this respectful but smartly tweaked and slightly toughened-up version of West Side Story, director Steven Spielberg proves that the best works of art are simultaneously strong and elastic enough to withstand a wide range of interpretations. The story still centers on star-crossed love amid a fatal feud between the Sharks and the Jets. It doesn’t take much for West Side Story‘s themes — immigration, racial anxiety, abuse of police power, the casual dehumanization of the Other — to feel of the moment, but screenwriter Tony Kushner makes subtle work of making sure they resonate. This West Side Story sends viewers on a journey that, for all its familiarity, once again feels thrilling, romantic, drenched in movement, life, and color — and, ultimately, aching sadness. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Musical/romance, rated PG-13, 156 minutes, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
ASCENSION
Trailer: https://youtu.be/OXNtn537z4I
Exploring the pursuit of the Chinese Dream in modern society, Ascension presents a contemporary vision of China that prioritizes productivity and innovation above all. “Slyly observes China’s transition from the world’s factory to a massive consumer society.” (Guardian) Documentary, not rated, 97 minutes, CCAC
1.5 CHILES — THE BATMAN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/mqqft2x_Aa4
The Batman director Matt Reeves has fully bought into the darker-equals-deeper myth, delivering a film that’s as ponderous as it is convoluted and, ultimately, devoid of meaningful stakes. Robert Pattinson gets back to his vampire roots in The Batman, in which he plays the title character with the same moody, broody intensity he brought to his breakout role in Twilight. Ostensibly, The Batman is about Pattinson’s character solving a string of sadistic murders, but thematically it’s about his personal transformation. In Reeves’ murky, dystopian vision, Batman’s evolution from pariah to messiah isn’t a triumph so much as a grunge-worthy shrug. He may be fueled by newfound righteousness, but The Batman is still kind of a drag. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 176 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — DOG
Trailer: https://youtu.be/V4tAtp-TyzQ
With a dog named Lulu by his side, Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) races down the Pacific Coast to make it to a soldier’s funeral on time. Along the way, Briggs and Lulu drive each other completely crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards to have a fighting chance of finding happiness. While Dog is often funny, it’s not a comedy. Though it’s often sad, it’s not a tragedy either. Instead, it’s a sensitive, engaging, realistic look at what happens when a soldier’s toughest battle starts when they come home. (Kristen Page-Kirby/The Washington Post) Comedy, rated PG-13, 90 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
GREAT FREEDOM
Trailer: https://youtu.be/IGEk5SVJFco
In post-war Germany, liberation by the Allies does not mean freedom for all. Hans experiences repeated imprisonment under paragraph 175 of the penal code, which criminalizes homosexuality and systematically destroys his desire for freedom. Over the decades, he develops an unlikely bond with his cellmate, Viktor, a convicted murderer. What starts as revulsion grows into affection. “Chronicling an ignominious chapter in queer history, Great Freedom is also a contemplative psychological study of the effects of incarceration and, beyond that, an unconventional love story, tender but unsentimental.” (Hollywood Reporter) Drama, not rated, 116 minutes, CCAC
INFINITE STORM
Trailer: https://youtu.be/lT-fhZh7_e8
As an experienced climber (Naomi Watts) ascends Mt. Washington, she turns back before she reaches the summit as a huge blizzard approaches. But on her way down, she encounters a lone, stranded man, and takes it upon herself to get them both down the mountain before nightfall arrives and they succumb to the storm. Based on a true story. “Watts’ stoic, sturdy performance and the films affecting and formula-busting third act make this Infinite Storm well worth weathering.” (Movie Nation) Drama/thriller, rated R, 104 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
Trailer: https://youtu.be/UPRqnFnnrr8
Yuta Okkotsu gains control of an extremely powerful, cursed spirit and gets enrolled in the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School by sorcerers to help him control his power and keep an eye on him. Based on the Japanese manga series. “Bolstered by an electrifying score, this cathartic ode to the triumph of love is a treat for ardent fans and newcomers alike.” (Guardian) Action/fantasy, rated PG-13, 105 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6
2 CHILES — THE LOST CITY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/nfKO9rYDmE8
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum have charisma to burn, finely tuned comic chops, and smoldering physical star power but even gifts as prodigious as their’s can’t keep The Lost City afloat. Bullock plays romance novelist Loretta Sage; Tatum plays Alan, the male model who graces the covers of her books and joins her on book tours. All is going according to plan at their latest public appearance when Loretta is kidnapped by a petulant tycoon (Daniel Radcliffe) who enlists her to translate an ancient map and track down a valuable buried artifact. The Lost City falls well within the contours of a screwball rom-com, but it grows creakier with every painfully familiar twist. There’s nothing objectionable about The Lost City, nor is there much that is memorable. It’s fine. And sometimes fine is good enough. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/action, rated PG-13, 112 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — THE OUTFIT
Trailer: https://youtu.be/3UgJL23HxyU
As Leonard, the blandly unassertive Chicago tailor we first meet in The Outfit, Mark Rylance does not initially command attention. His character starts off as a wallflower, but slowly takes over the film, pulling our focus toward him, as the bloody stakes rise in this cleverly twisty crime story. The film takes place almost entirely in Leonard’s claustrophobic little shop over one long and remarkable night, during which Leonard must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive. The story itself, a bloody, suspenseful game of cat-and-mouse, is well constructed and builds to a violent, satisfying, surprising conclusion. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Crime drama/mystery, rated R, 105 minutes, Violet Crown
RRR
Trailer: https://youtu.be/xo1P2sQdhC0
A tale of two legendary revolutionaries and their journey far away from home. After freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju return, they mount a fight against British colonialists in the 1920s. “S.S. Rajamouli delivers an epic mythological action superhero bromance.” (The Indian Express) Drama/action, not rated, 188 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2 CHILES — SING 2 SING-ALONG
Trailer: https://youtu.be/EPZu5MA2uqI
You could do worse than this sequel to 2016’s Sing, which follows a ragtag musical menagerie looking to take their act to the film’s version of Las Vegas. As in the original film, they’re led by Buster the koala (Matthew McConaughey), who wants to take the show to Redshore City, but he’s told the group’s potatoes are just too small to make it in Not Vegas. In desperation, Buster promises an appearance by a retired and reclusive rock star/lion (Bono). What begins as a dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. A cinematic masterpiece it is not. But Sing 2 is good enough. (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Comedy/musical, rated PG, 110 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 CHILES — SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Trailer: https://youtu.be/JfVOs4VSpmA
No Way Home is a Spider-Man sundae with extra cherries. The concept of a multiverse is the engine that drives narrative, but the high-test rocket fuel that powers it are its performances. Guided by director Jon Watts, whose credits include both of Tom Holland’s previous headlining performances as the wall-crawler, Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s supporting cast has so much fun here that it’s infectious. With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. As much fun as this movie is, it is, at heart, a story of loss and letting go. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 148 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 CHILES — UNCHARTED
Trailer: https://youtu.be/4wCH1K-ckZw
Nathan Drake and his wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan embark on a dangerous quest for the greatest treasure never found while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother. What transpires is part heist flick, part Mission: Impossible-lite, with a dollop of Dan Brown (for the puzzles), the DNA of Nicolas Cage in National Treasure, and mildly zingy buddy-banter dressed up with a bit of The Treasure of the Sierra Madre‘s existential darkness. (Michael O’Sullivan/ The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 116 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
X
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Awg3cWuHfoc
In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast soon find themselves in a desperate fight for their lives. “A narratively different beast that demonstrates why (director Ti) West should be given full reign to go full throttle on deranged, savage, and intense horror-comedies more often. It’s a blast.” (Bloody Disgusting) Horror/slasher, rated R, 105 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
STREAMING
BARBARIANS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/NRAZ-yqwFJY
From first-time director Charles Dorfman (producer of The King’s Speech and The Lost Daughter) comes this story of four friends who gather for a celebratory dinner party at a country house. Set over the course of 24 hours, couple Adam (Iwan Rheon) and Eva (Catalina Sandino Moreno) wake up in their supposed dream house on Adam’s birthday. Lucas(Tom Cullen) and his girlfriend, Chloe (Inès Spiridonov), join them to celebrate, but as the night progresses dark secrets emerge. When the doorbell rings the evening takes a nightmarish turn towards terror. “Dorfman’s debut feature is a corker of a good time to watch and rife with some juicy subtexts regarding class, British colonialism, and toxic masculinity.” (Austin Chronicle) Horror/thriller, not rated, 89 minutes
BENJAMIN FRANKLIN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/v7wowg6Fy4I
Explore the revolutionary life of one of the 18th-century’s most consequential and compelling personalities, Benjamin Franklin, in this two-part, four-hour documentary from Ken Burns (The Dust Bowl, Jazz). Franklin was a writer, publisher, scientist, inventor, diplomat, and signer of both the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution. His work and words unlocked the mystery of electricity and helped create the United States. Available on April 4. Documentary, not rated, PBS
THE BUBBLE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ZBD8X5zLG4U
From director Judd Apatow (The 40-Year-Old Virgin, The King of Staten Island) comes a pandemic-era comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel while attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs. Comedy, rated R, 126 minutes, Netflix
THE CONTRACTOR
Trailer: https://youtu.be/e7glvM8Xh0w
Chris Pine (Bottle Shock, Star Trek) stars as Special Forces Sergeant James Harper, who is involuntarily discharged from the Army and cut-off from his pension. In debt, out of options, and desperate to provide for his family, Harper contracts with a private underground military force. When the very first assignment goes awry, the elite soldier finds himself hunted and on the run, caught in a dangerous conspiracy and fighting to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him. Action/thriller, rated R, 103 minutes, Vudu
MOONFALL
Trailer: https://youtu.be/ivIwdQBlS10
A mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit and sends it hurtling towards Earth in this sci-fi thriller from Roland Emmerich (Independence Day, 10,000 BC). Mere weeks before impact, and with the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all. An astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson), and conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley), believe her. These unlikely heroes mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is. “Emmerich’s latest is an absolutely bananas piece of big-budget filmmaking, a sci-fi-, action- and disaster-thriller that gets more crazy by the minute. It makes Independence Day look like Little Women.” (Associated Press) Action/adventure/science fiction, rated PG-13, 130 minutes
— Streaming items compiled by Michael Abatemarco
