Chile pages: May 6-12

ABBA: THE MOVIE — FAN EVENT
Trailer: https://youtu.be/CNo_b6g1lbI
ABBA: The Movie dances back into movie theaters for a special two-day fan event celebrating 50 years since the Swedish pop sensation was formed and 45 years since the film’s original release. Captured by director Lasse Hallström during their mega-successful tour of Australia, the newly remastered film will take you on a flashback journey to the 1970s when disco reigned supreme and ABBA was royalty. Screened Thursday, May 12, and May 14. Documentary, rated PG, 105 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Rt_UqUm38BI
Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle. “There’s stuff to like in Multiverse: amazing effects, surprise cameos. ... But there’s also stuff that’s just, for lack of a better word, annoying. Much of this has to do with the film’s obsessive focus on delivering for its hardest-core fan base.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post). Adventure/action, rated PG-13, 126 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
PETIT MAMAN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/mdORAHCydyY
Following the death of her beloved grandmother, 8-year-old Nelly accompanies her parents to her mother’s childhood home to begin the difficult process of cleaning out its contents. As Nelly explores the house and nearby woods, she is immediately drawn to a neighbor her own age building a treehouse. What follows is a tender tale of childhood grief, memory, and connection. “By the end, it’s goosebumps all around — you’ll know something has happened to you.” (San Francisco Chronicle) Drama, rated PG, 72 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
THIS MUCH I KNOW TO BE TRUE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/o-f8HDIs6uM
This doc chronicles Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ creative relationship as they bring to life the songs from their last two studio albums, Ghosteen and Carnage. “It’s a soaring, sonorous achievement in concert filmmaking.” (Vanyaland) Screened Wednesday, May 11. Documentary/music, not rated, 105 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — THE BAD GUYS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/m8Xt0yXaDPU
Based on a series of graphic novels by Aaron Blabey, this animated comedy follows a group of animal criminals who are having a really great time stealing stuff. The Bad Guys addresses an intriguing question: Why are the bad guys bad? They have no choice, according to Wolf (voice of Sam Rockwell), the leader of the pack. After years as the world’s most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, and Wolf brokers a deal to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good. The moral of the story doesn’t pack a huge wallop. Still, The Bad Guys is clever, visually interesting, and very, very funny. It’s a heist film with heart and humor, and where’s the crime in that? (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Comedy/ animation, rated PG, 100 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/wxN1T1uxQ2g
This sci-fi-inflected meditation on the meaning of life stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, a humble laundromat operator who discovers the multiverse, in which there are uncountable alternate versions of her with amazing skills that she must learn to defeat a malevolent being. It’s hard to know what to make of Everything Everywhere All at Once. It’s a tour de force — but of what? It’s exhausting. It’s funny. It’s confusing. By one measure, Everything is an exhilarating roller-coaster ride of sci-fi gobbledygook. On another, it’s an intergenerational mother-daughter family drama masquerading as a philosophical dissertation on the nature of existence — with martial arts action. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/action-adventure, rated R, 140 minutes, CCAC, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Y9dr2zw-TXQ
The latest installment of movie prequels based on characters from the Harry Potter universe, The Secrets of Dumbledore is only nominally about Dumbledore family secrets. Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. It may not be the most spellbinding of the prequels so far, but it does advance this saga in an entertaining, if less than fantastic way. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Fantasy/adventure, rated PG-13, 143 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — MEMORY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/yGw8yw6Mso8
When Alex (Liam Neeson), an expert assassin, refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization, he becomes a target. FBI agents and Mexican intelligence are brought in to investigate the trail of bodies, leading them closer to Alex. With the crime syndicate and FBI in hot pursuit, Alex has the skills to stay ahead, except for one thing: he is struggling with severe memory loss, affecting his every move. “Memory is by no means a deep film. But there’s something here that lends the familiar proceedings a bittersweet aftertaste that lingers in the mind.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/thriller, rated R, 114 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — THE NORTHMAN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/E7wNR9sHQ2g
The Northman, an ambitious deep dive into 10th-century Viking myth by Robert Eggers, is many movies at once: bold and beautiful, bloody and completely bonkers, it marks a visionary and visceral high point in the post-Game of Thrones action-fantasy sweepstakes. Alexander Skarsgard plays Amleth, who was heir to the kingdom of his father, Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke), until his uncle Fjolnir arrived on the scene. After witnessing his father’s brutal murder, Amleth embarks on an epic quest to avenge him. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated R, 140 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2
Trailer: https://youtu.be/em294WkOS-I
In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, there is no problem that can’t be outrun by its titular speed demon. With that in mind, it’s perplexing that this video game-inspired sequel should be, of all things, a bit sluggish. Though the follow-up to the 2020 original gets bogged down in some muddled franchise bloat, there’s no denying that kids will delight in Sonic 2‘s zany antics, explosive set pieces, and commendable lessons, while older viewers should get a kick out of the punning dialogue and meta-humor. (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Adventure/comedy, rated PG, 122 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
THE TALE OF KING CRAB
Trailer: https://youtu.be/acFx9hbfIE4
In the 19th century, a wandering drunkard in Italy is cast out of his village for a crime. He is exiled to Tierra del Fuego, where he searches for a mythical treasure, paving his way toward redemption. “An intimate piece of romantic folklore with breathtaking geographical ambition.” (Movie Nation) Adventure/drama, not rated, 91 minutes, CCAC
3 CHILES — THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT
Trailer: https://youtu.be/x2YHPZMj8r4
Nicolas Cage is at the top of his protean, in-for-a-penny game in this giddy exercise in self-referential humor run gloriously amok. Cage plays Nick Cage, a version of himself who is facing financial ruin. His agent (Neil Patrick Harris) sets up a private gig with a billionaire who will pay Nick $1 million just to hang out with him. It turns out that Javi (Pedro Pascal) is not just an olive mogul but a Nick Cage superfan who has written a movie for his idol to star in. As The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent gains momentum, it shape-shifts from a winking critique of actorly excess and celebrity worship to a playful cri de coeur about the state of American cinema. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated R, 106 minutes, Violet Crown
