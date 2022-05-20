Chile pages: May 20-26

OPENING
DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/wN0Spmq610Q
The Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess’s newly inherited villa. “Despite the promise of sweeping change in its title, Downton Abbey: A New Era is very much more of the same, which will be just fine with devotees of the long-running PBS hit.” (Hollywood Reporter) Drama, rated PG, 124 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
FACING NOLAN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Sy--P-wkYQg
The career of Major League Baseball pitcher Nolan Ryan through the point of view of his teammates and the hitters who faced him. “If Nolan Ryan had never existed, Facing Nolan strongly suggests, no screenwriter would ever get away with making him up.” (Variety) Screened Tuesday, May 24. Documentary/biography, not rated, 115 minutes, Violet Crown
FIDDLER’S JOURNEY TO THE BIG SCREEN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/D19flnSG79Q
Behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with cast and crew, and never-before-seen stills provide insight into the making of the beloved musical film Fiddler on the Roof. Narrated by Jeff Goldblum, the film captures the humor and drama of director Norman Jewison’s quest to recreate the lost world of Jewish life in Tsarist Russia and re-envision the beloved stage hit as a wide-screen epic. “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen is as wondrous, buoyant and heartwarming as the film it celebrates.” (Los Angeles Times) Documentary, not rated, 98 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
IN FRONT OF YOUR FACE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/06ocL72h334
A former actress with a secret returns to Seoul, South Korea, to live with her sister in a high-rise apartment. After considering a return to acting, she meets with a young director who asks her to join his project. “The film is an obsessive rumination on the little squabbles and inconveniences and pleasures that add up to the bulk of our lives.” (Slant Magazine) Drama, not rated, 85 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
3 CHILES — MEN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/pt81CJcWZy8
In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Harper retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to find a place to heal. However, someone or something from the surrounding woods appears to be stalking her. What begins as simmering dread soon becomes a fully formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears. “One thing is sure: The movie will infuriate some. ... But its seeming transgressions are as thrilling as they are challenging.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama/horror, rated R, 100 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
MISSISSIPPI MASALA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/seHuOmdcJqg
After Mina’s (Sarita Choudhury) Indian family is ousted from their home in Uganda by dictator Idi Amin, they relocate to Mississippi to start a new life. Mina falls for Demetrius (Denzel Washington), a young carpet cleaner, despite the protestations of their families over their racial difference. The families and their surrounding communities begin to feud, putting even more pressure on the couple’s romance. “An utterly infectious romance between an African American and an Indian African emigre, this seductively funny film measures the pull of roots against the tug of heartstrings.” (Washington Post) Presented as part of Restorations, a series of films recently restored to experience once again on the big screen. Screened Thursday, May 26, and Saturday, May 28. Romance/drama, rated R, 117 minutes, Violet Crown
SHADOWS OF FORGOTTEN ANCESTORS: A UKRAINIAN BENEFIT SCREENING
Trailer: https://youtu.be/QZ19AX2k1iA
CCA screens the renowned Ukrainian film Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors to benefit Ukrainian Americans of New Mexico (UANM). Sergei Parajanov’s 1965 masterpiece was a controversial departure from the then Soviet-sanctioned socialist realism aesthetic. The award-winning film is considered “a timeless Carpathian story,” following a young man, Ivan, as he falls in love with the daughter of his father’s killer among the Hutsul people of Ukraine. Screened Sunday, May 22. Prior to the screening, members of UANM will speak to the organization’s mission; proceeds support their organization, which provides frontline medical supplies and assists refugees in the region. Drama, not rated, 97 minutes, CCAC
STAR TREK: THE MOTION PICTURE (1971) — THE DIRECTOR’S EDITION
Trailer: https://youtu.be/zrXvBaFFu80
For the first time on the big screen, director Robert Wise’s definitive vision has been meticulously restored and remastered with enhanced visual effects. The Federation calls on Adm. James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the Starship Enterprise to contain an immense object on a crash course with Earth. After investigating, the crew discovers that the alien cloud harbors artificial intelligence with an ominous primary directive. Screened Sunday, May 22, through Tuesday, May 25. Sci-fi/fantasy, rated G, 150 minutes, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
3.5 chiles — THE BAD GUYS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/m8Xt0yXaDPU
Based on a series of graphic novels by Aaron Blabey, this animated comedy follows a group of animal criminals who are having a really great time stealing stuff. The Bad Guys addresses an intriguing question: Why are the bad guys bad? They have no choice, says Wolf (voice of Sam Rockwell), the leader of the pack. After years as the world’s most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, and Wolf brokers a deal to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good. The moral of the story doesn’t pack a huge wallop. Still, The Bad Guys is clever, visually interesting, and very, very funny. It’s a heist film with heart and humor, and where’s the crime in that? (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Comedy/ animation, rated PG, 100 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Rt_UqUm38BI
Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle. There’s stuff to like in Multiverse, such as amazing effects and surprise cameos. But there’s also stuff that’s just, for lack of a better word, annoying. Much of this has to do with the film’s obsessive focus on delivering for its hardest-core fan base. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post). With Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong. Adventure/action, rated PG-13, 126 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/wxN1T1uxQ2g
This sci-fi-inflected meditation on the meaning of life stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, a humble laundromat operator who discovers the multiverse, in which there are uncountable alternate versions of her with amazing skills that she must learn to defeat a malevolent being. It’s hard to know what to make of Everything Everywhere All at Once. It’s a tour de force — but of what? It’s exhausting. It’s funny. It’s confusing. By one measure, Everything is an exhilarating roller-coaster ride of sci-fi gobbledygook. On another, it’s an intergenerational mother-daughter family drama masquerading as a philosophical dissertation on the nature of existence — with martial arts action. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/action-adventure, rated R, 140 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Y9dr2zw-TXQ
The latest installment of movie prequels based on characters from the Harry Potter universe, The Secrets of Dumbledore is only nominally about Dumbledore family secrets. Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. It may not be the most spellbinding of the prequels so far, but it does advance this saga in an entertaining, if less than fantastic way. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Fantasy/adventure, rated PG-13, 143 minutes, Violet Crown
FAMILY CAMP
Trailer: https://youtu.be/UufZhnWpc_E
When their pastor encourages the congregation to sign up for a week away at family camp, Grace believes she’s found the perfect cure for her imperfect clan — even if they would all rather be anywhere but rustic Camp Katokwah. Comedy/family, rated PG, 111 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
FIRESTARTER
Trailer: https://youtu.be/59MJfJPP5eo
A couple desperately try to hide their daughter, Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), from a shadowy federal agency that wants to harness her unprecedented gift for turning fire into a weapon of mass destruction. Her father (Zac Efron) taught her how to defuse her power, but as Charlie turns 11, the fire becomes harder and harder to control. When a mysterious operative finally finds the family, he tries to seize Charlie once and for all — but she has other plans. Horror/thriller, rated R, 94 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — MEMORIA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/oP-o8UMPZsg
In filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s eerily poetic, unforgettable Memoria, Tilda Swinton plays Jessica, a British botanist in Colombia who awakens one night to a mysterious, loud boom that, over the course of successive days — or maybe weeks, it is deliberately unclear — seems to haunt her, both figuratively and literally. She seeks help, but is left with more questionable impressions of her life, including the complete erasure of her friend from the world. But beneath this straightforward (if enigmatic) premise, it’s as if the plate tectonics of Weerasethakul’s seemingly solid medical/mental mystery were subtly rearranging themselves, like puzzle pieces shifted by an unseen hand. As they lose their narrative mooring, the various parts of the whole have the effect of rearranging your own consciousness, in a way that leaves your perceptions feeling profoundly altered, perhaps permanently. Is that not the measure of all great art? Memoria won the Palme d’Or at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama/fantasy, rated PG, 136 minutes, CCAC
2.5 CHILES — THE NORTHMAN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/E7wNR9sHQ2g
The Northman, an ambitious deep dive into 10th-century Viking myth by Robert Eggers, is many movies at once: bold and beautiful, bloody and completely bonkers, it marks a visionary and visceral high point in the post-Game of Thrones action-fantasy sweepstakes. Alexander Skarsgard plays Amleth, who was heir to the kingdom of his father, Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke), until his uncle Fjolnir arrived on the scene. After witnessing his father’s brutal murder, Amleth embarks on an epic quest to avenge him. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated R, 140 minutes, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2
Trailer: https://youtu.be/em294WkOS-I
In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, there is no problem that can’t be outrun by its titular speed demon. With that in mind, it’s perplexing that this video game-inspired sequel should be, of all things, a bit sluggish. Though the follow-up to the 2020 original gets bogged down in some muddled franchise bloat, there’s no denying that kids will delight in Sonic 2‘s zany antics, explosive set pieces, and commendable lessons, while older viewers should get a kick out of the punning dialogue and meta-humor. (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Adventure/comedy, rated PG, 122 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6
2 CHILES — THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT
Trailer: https://youtu.be/x2YHPZMj8r4
Nicolas Cage is at the top of his protean, in-for-a-penny game in this giddy exercise in self-referential humor run gloriously amok. Cage plays Nick Cage, a version of himself who is facing financial ruin. His agent (Neil Patrick Harris) sets up a private gig with a billionaire who will pay Nick $1 million just to hang out with him. It turns out that Javi (Pedro Pascal) is not just an olive mogul but a Nick Cage superfan who has written a movie for his idol to star in. As the film gains momentum, it shape-shifts from a winking critique of actorly excess and celebrity worship to a playful cri de coeur about the state of American cinema. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated R, 106 minutes, Violet Crown
