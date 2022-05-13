Chile pages: May 13-19

OPENING
THE F13TH FAN FILM MIXTAPE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/L7Njz_EUoFE
American Genre Film Archive and Bleeding Skull! present The F13th Fan Film Mixtape, a compilation of the best-of-the-best in DIY Jason Voorhees tributes from the psychopathic maniac’s biggest fans. Featuring digest versions of full-length rippers, unseen trailers, and deranged clips, The F13th Fan Film Mixtape is a valentine to the popular horror franchise. Screened Friday, May 13. Clip compilation/tribute, not rated, 72 minutes, Violet Crown
FAMILY CAMP
Trailer: https://youtu.be/UufZhnWpc_E
When their pastor encourages the congregation to sign up for a week away at family camp, Grace believes she’s found the perfect cure for her imperfect clan — even if they would all rather be anywhere but rustic Camp Katokwah. Comedy/family, rated PG, 111 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
FIRESTARTER
Trailer: https://youtu.be/59MJfJPP5eo
A couple desperately try to hide their daughter, Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), from a shadowy federal agency that wants to harness her unprecedented gift for turning fire into a weapon of mass destruction. Her father (Zac Efron) taught her how to defuse her power, but as Charlie turns 11, the fire becomes harder and harder to control. When a mysterious operative finally finds the family, he tries to seize Charlie once and for all — but she has other plans. Horror/thriller, rated R, 94 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
HAPPENING
Trailer: https://youtu.be/HAQVYYqj3Ro
In 1963, student Anne has a bright future ahead of her, but her dreams of finishing her studies is shattered when she becomes pregnant. As her final exams approach, Anne decides to take matters into her own hands. “A realist thriller that morphs, sans sentimentality or platitudes, into a quietly affecting portrait of female solidarity.” (Los Angeles Times) Drama, rated R, 100 minutes, Violet Crown
IL BUCO
Trailer: https://youtu.be/tSESIvz2888
Michelangelo Frammartino’s Il Buco chronicles a visit through unknown depths of life and nature and parallels two great voyages to the interior. A group of young speleologists explore Europe’s deepest cave in the untouched Calabrian hinterland. The intruders’ venture goes unnoticed by the inhabitants of a small neighboring village but not by the old shepherd whose solitary life begins to interweave with the group’s journey. “The film offers a substantial degree of exploration for those willing to do the work and take the dive.” (IndieWire) Drama, not rated, 93 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
LITTLE SATCHMO
Trailer: https://youtu.be/5Ixo1V3RNtM
The life of legendary American jazz trumpeter Louis Armstrong’s secret daughter, who kept her familial link hidden for years, is revealed in Little Satchmo. Screened Friday through Sunday, May 13-15. Pre-film trumpet performances by Mark “Chief” Sanchez. Documentary, not rated, 60 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
LOW-BUDGET UFO DOCUMENTARIES
This marathon screening presented on VHS showcases a very specific sub-genre of nonfiction filmmaking that relies heavily on verbal description, abstract imagery, and the viewer’s own imagination. Over the course of the night there will be six different videos ranging from the 1980s to 2018. Screened Friday, May 13. Documentaries, not rated, length unavailable, No Name Cinema
MEDICINE FOR MELANCHOLY (2009)
Trailer: https://youtu.be/bMb8xziXXqg
Director Barry Jenkins chronicles 24 hours in the tentative relationship of two young San Franciscans also dealing with the conundrum of being a minority in a rapidly gentrifying city. “Smart, funny, and visually gorgeous, with the intimacy of a relationship drama and the resonance of a city portrait.” (New York Magazine/Vulture) Screened Wednesday, May 18. Romance/drama, not rated, 88 minutes, Violet Crown
MEMORIA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/oP-o8UMPZsg
After hearing a loud “bang” at daybreak, a Scottish woman (Tilda Swinton) begins experiencing a mysterious sensory syndrome while traversing the jungles of Colombia. Directed by Palme D’or winning director Apichatpong Weerasethakul. “True to its title, Memoria’s theme is memory and its shifting seams and sandlike substrate, on which the footing of the film — and, by extension, our footing as well — is never terribly sure.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama/fantasy, rated PG, 136 minutes, CCAC
PONYO (2008)
Trailer: https://youtu.be/pfGDfDjAdSE
A 5-year-old boy develops a relationship with Ponyo, a young goldfish princess who longs to become a human after falling in love with him. “Hayao Miyazaki’s magical Ponyo blends fantasy with just a drop of reality, and the result is irresistible.” (Seattle Times) Screened Sunday, May 15 (English dubbed), and Monday, May 16 (English subtitles). Animated/family/adventure, rated G, 101 minutes, Violet Crown
TWENTY ONE PILOTS CINEMA EXPERIENCE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/23gp-Sf1Oo8
This reimagined take on live theater and performance immerses viewers deep into the eclectic catalog and imagination of Grammy Award-winning duo Twenty One Pilots, one of the most creative acts in music. Their Scaled and Epic album release celebration from 2021 has been remastered for the big screen with the addition of never-before-seen content. Screened Thursday, May 19. Performance, rated PG, 86 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — UNCHARTED (Reissue)
Trailer: https://youtu.be/4wCH1K-ckZw
Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and his wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) embark on a dangerous quest to find the greatest treasure never found while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother. “What transpires is part heist flick, part Mission: Impossible-lite, with a dollop of Dan Brown (for the puzzles), the DNA of Nicolas Cage in National Treasure, and mildly zingy buddy-banter dressed up with a bit of The Treasure of the Sierra Madre‘s existential darkness.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) With Antonio Banderas. Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 116 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
ABBA: THE MOVIE — FAN EVENT
Trailer: https://youtu.be/CNo_b6g1lbI
ABBA: The Movie dances back into movie theaters for a special fan event celebrating 50 years since the Swedish pop sensation was formed and 45 years since the film’s original release. Captured by director Lasse Hallström during their mega-successful tour of Australia, the newly remastered film will take you on a flashback journey to the 1970s when disco reigned supreme and ABBA was royalty. Screened Saturday, May 14. Documentary, rated PG, 105 minutes, Violet Crown
3.5 CHILES — THE BAD GUYS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/m8Xt0yXaDPU
Based on a series of graphic novels by Aaron Blabey, this animated comedy follows a group of animal criminals who are having a really great time stealing stuff. The Bad Guys addresses an intriguing question: Why are the bad guys bad? They have no choice, says Wolf (voice of Sam Rockwell), the leader of the pack. After years as the world’s most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, and Wolf brokers a deal to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good. The moral of the story doesn’t pack a huge wallop. Still, The Bad Guys is clever, visually interesting, and very, very funny. It’s a heist film with heart and humor, and where’s the crime in that? (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Comedy/ animation, rated PG, 100 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Rt_UqUm38BI
Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle. There’s stuff to like in Multiverse, such as amazing effects and surprise cameos. But there’s also stuff that’s just, for lack of a better word, annoying. Much of this has to do with the film’s obsessive focus on delivering for its hardest-core fan base. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post). With Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong. Adventure/action, rated PG-13, 126 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/wxN1T1uxQ2g
This sci-fi-inflected meditation on the meaning of life stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, a humble laundromat operator who discovers the multiverse, in which there are uncountable alternate versions of her with amazing skills that she must learn to defeat a malevolent being. It’s hard to know what to make of Everything Everywhere All at Once. It’s a tour de force — but of what? It’s exhausting. It’s funny. It’s confusing. By one measure, Everything is an exhilarating roller-coaster ride of sci-fi gobbledygook. On another, it’s an intergenerational mother-daughter family drama masquerading as a philosophical dissertation on the nature of existence — with martial arts action. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/action-adventure, rated R, 140 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Y9dr2zw-TXQ
The latest installment of movie prequels based on characters from the Harry Potter universe, The Secrets of Dumbledore is only nominally about Dumbledore family secrets. Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. It may not be the most spellbinding of the prequels so far, but it does advance this saga in an entertaining, if less than fantastic way. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Fantasy/adventure, rated PG-13, 143 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — MEMORY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/yGw8yw6Mso8
When Alex (Liam Neeson), an expert assassin, refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization, he becomes a target. FBI agents and Mexican intelligence are brought in to investigate the trail of bodies, leading them closer to Alex. With the crime syndicate and FBI in hot pursuit, Alex has the skills to stay ahead, except for one thing: he is struggling with severe memory loss, affecting his every move. “Memory is by no means a deep film. But there’s something here that lends the familiar proceedings a bittersweet aftertaste that lingers in the mind.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/thriller, rated R, 114 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 CHILES — THE NORTHMAN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/E7wNR9sHQ2g
The Northman, an ambitious deep dive into 10th-century Viking myth by Robert Eggers, is many movies at once: bold and beautiful, bloody and completely bonkers, it marks a visionary and visceral high point in the post-Game of Thrones action-fantasy sweepstakes. Alexander Skarsgard plays Amleth, who was heir to the kingdom of his father, Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke), until his uncle Fjolnir arrived on the scene. After witnessing his father’s brutal murder, Amleth embarks on an epic quest to avenge him. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated R, 140 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
PETITE MAMAN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/mdORAHCydyY
Following the death of her beloved grandmother, 8-year-old Nelly accompanies her parents to her mother’s childhood home to begin the difficult process of cleaning out its contents. As Nelly explores the house and nearby woods, she is immediately drawn to a neighbor her own age building a treehouse. What follows is a tender tale of childhood grief, memory, and connection. “By the end, it’s goosebumps all around — you’ll know something has happened to you.” (San Francisco Chronicle) Drama, rated PG, 72 minutes, CCAC
2 CHILES — SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2
Trailer: https://youtu.be/em294WkOS-I
In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, there is no problem that can’t be outrun by its titular speed demon. With that in mind, it’s perplexing that this video game-inspired sequel should be, of all things, a bit sluggish. Though the follow-up to the 2020 original gets bogged down in some muddled franchise bloat, there’s no denying that kids will delight in Sonic 2‘s zany antics, explosive set pieces, and commendable lessons, while older viewers should get a kick out of the punning dialogue and meta-humor. (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Adventure/comedy, rated PG, 122 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14
3 CHILES — THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT
Trailer: https://youtu.be/x2YHPZMj8r4
Nicolas Cage is at the top of his protean, in-for-a-penny game in this giddy exercise in self-referential humor run gloriously amok. Cage plays Nick Cage, a version of himself who is facing financial ruin. His agent (Neil Patrick Harris) sets up a private gig with a billionaire who will pay Nick $1 million just to hang out with him. It turns out that Javi (Pedro Pascal) is not just an olive mogul but a Nick Cage superfan who has written a movie for his idol to star in. As The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent gains momentum, it shape-shifts from a winking critique of actorly excess and celebrity worship to a playful cri de coeur about the state of American cinema. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated R, 106 minutes, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jeancocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
