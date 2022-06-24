Chile pages: June 24-30

OPENING
THE BLACK PHONE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/nQWAVkx8O74
Finney Shaw is a shy but clever 13-year-old boy being held in a soundproof basement by a sadistic masked killer (Ethan Hawke). When a disconnected phone on the wall starts to ring, he soon discovers that he can hear the voices of the murderer’s previous victims — and they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney. “A film with a bleak yet entertaining reminder that horror is omnipresent, but sometimes you can find a lifeline in the darkest of hours if you just listen.” (IndieWire). Horror, rated R, 102 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
ELVIS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Gp2BNHwbwvI
Baz Luhrmann’s film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge). “A spangly pinwheel of a movie that converts the Elvis saga we all carry around in our heads into a lavishly staged biopic-as-pop-opera.” (Variety) Musical/drama, rated PG-13, 159 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPEN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/--1xTrNvvX4
Amateur golfer Maurice Flitcroft (Mark Rylance) achieves his late-in-life goal of participating in the British Open Golf Championship, much to the ire of the staid golfing community. “A fond and funny exploration of how one ordinary chap discovered renewal on life’s back nine.” (Wall Street Journal) Drama/sport, rated PG-13, 132 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
BLESS THEIR LITTLE HEARTS (1984)
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Bwvc0yqPuSM
Billy Woodberry’s landmark film from the L.A. Rebellion movement, written & shot by Charles Burnett, is the story of Charlie Banks (Nate Hardman), a man who is unemployed, depressed, and running out of options for supporting his wife and three children in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts in the early 1980s. Opening short films are The Trucker (2021, directed by Raven Johnson) and In The Street (1948, directed by Helen Levitt, James Agee, and Janice Loeb). Bless Their Little Hearts is a “wonderful neo-realist look at a working-class Black family in South Central L.A.” (Chicago Reader) Screened Friday, June 24. Drama, not rated, 80 minutes, No Name Cinema
THE CAT RETURNS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/FvYOtX6cPgo
Studio Ghibli Fest 2022 presents the 20th anniversary of Hiroyuki Morita’s The Cat Returns, featuring the voices of Anne Hathaway, Cary Elwes, Kristen Bell, and Tim Curry. High school student Haru rescues a cat almost run over by a truck and discovers the cat is actually a prince named Lune. Out of gratitude, Lune’s father, the Cat King, asks Haru to marry Lune. Haru is brought to the Cat Kingdom, where she starts to develop feline features. When she is prevented from leaving, the Baron and Toto, two statues that have magically been given life, provide assistance in gaining her freedom. “An enchanting, magical fable with a twisted vein of surrealism.” (BBC.com) Screened Sunday, June 26 (dubbed), and Monday, June 27 (subtitles). Adventure/animated, rated G, 90 minutes, Violet Crown
G.I. JOE THE MOVIE (35th ANNIVERSARY)
Trailer: https://youtu.be/hRcGpSyLSI8
G.I. Joe faces a new enemy as an ancient society of snake people known as Cobra-La try to take the Earth back from those who drove them underground eons ago. Screened on Monday, June 27. Animated adventure, rated PG, 100 minutes, Violet Crown
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH
Trailer: https://youtu.be/0bnlAso3p7A
In this 2001 film, a German emigrant living in a trailer in Kansas is the victim of a botched sex-change operation. Adapted from the critically acclaimed off-Broadway rock-theater hit, Hedwig and the Angry Inch tells the story of the “internationally ignored” rock singer, Hedwig, and her search for stardom and love. “The film’s not only funny and weird, it’s oddly poignant.” (The Washington Post) Screened Friday, June 24, and Sunday, June 26. LGBTQ+/musical, rated R, 95 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
TANGERINE (2015)
Trailer: https://youtu.be/aA6r2jbzEMI
After hearing that her boyfriend/pimp cheated on her while she was in jail, a transgender sex worker and her best friend set out to find him and teach him and his new lover a lesson. “This is sublime filmmaking, a textbook example of how indies can tell groundbreaking stories in a way that Hollywood simply can’t match.” (San Francisco Chronicle) The film is presented in partnership with Human Rights Alliance Santa Fe and screens Wednesday, June 29. Comedy/drama, rated R, 88 minutes, Violet Crown
WESTWORLD (1973)
Trailer: https://youtu.be/dnR5jqiG-og
Westworld is a futuristic theme park where paying guests can pretend to be gunslingers in an artificial Wild West populated by androids. After paying a sizable entrance fee, Blane (James Brolin) and Martin (Richard Benjamin) are determined to unwind by hitting the saloons and shooting off their guns. But when the system goes haywire and Blane is killed in a duel with a robotic gunslinger (Yul Brynner), Martin’s escapist fantasy takes on a grim reality. Producer Paul Lazarus will introduce the film and take questions from the audience at the Tuesday, June 28, screening. Sci-fi/action, rated PG, 88 minutes, Violet Crown
CONTINUING
3.5 chiles — THE BAD GUYS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/m8Xt0yXaDPU
Based on a series of graphic novels by Aaron Blabey, this animated comedy follows a group of animal criminals who are having a really great time stealing stuff. The Bad Guys addresses an intriguing question: Why are the bad guys bad? They have no choice, says Wolf (voice of Sam Rockwell), the leader of the pack. After years as the world’s most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, and Wolf brokers a deal to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good. The moral of the story doesn’t pack a huge wallop. Still, The Bad Guys is clever, visually interesting, and very, very funny. It’s a heist film with heart and humor, and where’s the crime in that? (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Comedy/ animation, rated PG, 100 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
BRIAN AND CHARLES
Trailer: https://youtu.be/_JfWZd4CtIE
Brian, a lonely inventor in rural Wales, spends his days building quirky, unconventional contraptions that seldom work. Undeterred by his lack of success, Brian attempts his biggest project yet, creating an artificially intelligent robot, Charles, who learns English from a dictionary and has an obsession with cabbages. Brian and Charles is about friendship, family, finding love, and letting go. “The mockumentary-style comedy, directed by Jim Archer, is sweet, funny, weird, and heartwarming.” (Vox) Comedy, rated PG, 90 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Rt_UqUm38BI
Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle. There’s stuff to like in Multiverse, such as amazing effects and surprise cameos. But there’s also stuff that’s just, for lack of a better word, annoying. Much of this has to do with the film’s obsessive focus on delivering for its hardest-core fan base. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post). With Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong. Adventure/action, rated PG-13, 126 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3 chiles — DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/wN0Spmq610Q
While Lady Mary remains at Downton Abbey to oversee a movie crew that has rented the estate for the filming of a talkie, the rest of the Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of matriarch Violet Crawley’s newly inherited villa. Speculation runs rampant as to the nature and extent of a secret relationship from the dowager countess’ past and whether her son Robert might really be — quelle horreur! — half French. This sequel’s subtitle refers not only to the twilight of the 1920s but to a changing of the guard in this entertainment franchise as well, paying shameless but crowd-pleasing fan service as it brings the saga to a close. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama/comedy, rated PG, 124 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles — EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/wxN1T1uxQ2g
This sci-fi-inflected meditation on the meaning of life stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, a humble laundromat operator who discovers the multiverse, in which there are uncountable alternate versions of her with amazing skills that she must learn to defeat a malevolent being. It’s hard to know what to make of Everything Everywhere All at Once. It’s a tour de force — but of what? It’s exhausting. It’s funny. It’s confusing. By one measure, Everything is an exhilarating roller-coaster ride of sci-fi gobbledygook. On another, it’s an intergenerational mother-daughter family drama masquerading as a philosophical dissertation on the nature of existence — with martial arts action. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/action-adventure, rated R, 140 minutes, Violet Crown
THE LORD OF THE RINGS (1978)
Trailer: https://youtu.be/wPe6BNPUmI0
This animated film by Ralph Bakshi presents the first part of J.R.R. Tolkien’s renowned fantasy tale. Part of the 2022 Free Family Film Series at Violet Crown, which offers a new title every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are free and available to the public starting one week prior to the screening on a first-come, first-served basis at the cinema until capacity is reached. Tickets for these free screenings will not be made available online. The Lord of the Rings screens Wednesday, June 29. Fantasy/Adventure, rated PG, 132 minutes, Violet Crown
1.5 chiles — JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
Trailer: https://youtu.be/fb5ELWi-ekk
The future of mankind hangs in the balance as humans and dinosaurs coexist following the destruction of Isla Nublar. In this epic conclusion to the Jurassic franchise, two generations unite for the first time with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard joining Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. “Although the return of [Jurassic Park‘s] stars ... offers some welcome nostalgia, there’s only so much they can do to salvage an ill-calculated, algorithmic misfire.” (Thomas Floyd l The Washington Post) Adventure/sci-fi, rated PG-13, 146 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
LIGHTYEAR
Trailer: https://youtu.be/wHBBoUtJHhA
In this Toy Story spinoff, Buzz Lightyear embarks on an intergalactic adventure with a group of ambitious recruits and his robot companion. “Though this is an animated film, producers have characterized Lightyear as a ‘live-action film within the Toy Story universe’ — meaning it’s meant to be taken as live action from the point of view of animated human characters. It’s a confusing distinction, regardless of how good computer effects have gotten since the 1990s.” (The Washington Post) Family/animated, rated PG, 105 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
NEPTUNE FROST
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Pss6jTzwxQ8
A group of escaped coltan miners forms an anti-colonialist computer hacker collective in the hilltops of Burundi. They soon attempt a takeover of the authoritarian regime that’s exploiting the region’s natural resources — and its people. “A treasury of ideas and provocations — a pocket full of possibilities.” (New York Times) Sci-fi/musical, not rated, 105 minutes, CCAC, John Cocteau Cinema
3.5 chiles — TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Trailer: https://youtu.be/g4U4BQW9OEk
Replaying the prologue of its predecessor nearly beat for beat, Top Gun: Maverick knows exactly what it’s doing and how to execute the plan. Like the hyper-competent aces at the story’s core, this is a movie that defines its lane early and sticks to it, with finesse, unfussy style, and more than a few sneak attacks of emotion. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is a test pilot dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Soon enough, Pete is called back to the Top Gun aviator school in San Diego, where he’s tasked with teaching a new class of elite pilots to fly a tactically impossible mission. Top Gun: Maverick doesn’t feel like a video game or a three-dimensional comic book or an ad for a TV show. It splashes extravagantly across the screen in its own battle against obsolescence, as if to say: This is what movies looked like, once. And this is what they can look like again. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jeancocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
SOURCE: Google, YouTube.com
STREAMING
FLUX GOURMET
Trailer: https://youtu.be/oHraElR_v60
A sonic collective that can’t decide on a name takes a residency at an institute devoted to culinary and alimentary performance. While the members are caught up in power struggles, their dysfunctional dynamic is further exacerbated when they have to answer to the institute’s head, Jan Stevens (Game of Thrones‘ Gwendoline Christie). With the various rivalries unfolding, Stones (Makis Papadimitriou), the institute’s “dossierge,” has to privately endure increasingly fraught stomach problems while documenting the collective’s activities. In a desperate bid for authenticity, Elle (Fatma Mohamed) coerces him into being part of her performance and goes to war with Jan over creative differences. “Flux Gourmet plays like a gonzo skit, and is hilariously unabashed on that level, but there’s clearly a level of commentary here regarding the crazy whims of artistry.” (Daily Telegraph) Comedy/horror, not rated, 111 minutes
GREEN GHOST AND THE MASTERS OF STONE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/EG-JhXv78T8
In a Texas border town, car salesman Charlie (Charlie Clark) moonlights as a masked Lucha libre wrestler going by the name “Green Ghost.” When unknown assailants arrive seeking an otherworldly emerald, Charlie discovers that he has super powers. As he learns to fight from the unconventional Master Gin (Danny Trejo), Charlie is told that he’s part of a secret warrior “triad of light,” along with his childhood friend Marco (Kuno Becker), Marco’s sister Karina (Sofia Pernas) and led by La Nana (Renee Victor). Together, they’ve been chosen to protect humanity from Drake (Marko Zaror), the embodiment of the Mayan apocalypse. Available on Tuesday, June 28. Action/adventure/comedy, rated PG-13, 95 minutes
THE MAN FROM TORONTO
Trailer: https://youtu.be/urqy8DrcGBs
A case of mistaken identity arises after Teddy (Kevin Hart), a screw-up sales consultant, and the world’s deadliest assassin — known only as The Man from Toronto (Woody Harrelson) — run into each other at a holiday rental and are forced to team up. “An action flick with a healthy dose of laughs and a sprinkling of notable stars in its cast gives the film the perfect recipe to quickly become a fan favorite.” (Entertainment Fun Online) Action/comedy/thriller, rated PG-13, 110 minutes, Netflix
RISE
After emigrating from Nigeria to Greece, Charles and Vera Antetokounmpo (Dayo Okeniyi and Yetide Badaki) struggled to survive and provide for their five children while living under the daily threat of deportation. When they weren’t selling items to tourists on the streets of Athens, the Antetokounmpo brothers Giannis (Uche Agada) and Thanasis (Ral Agada) would play basketball with a local youth team. Latecomers to the sport, they discovered their great abilities on the court and, along with brother Kostas (Jaden Osimuwa), worked to become rising stars of the NBA. Biography/drama/sport, rated PG, 113 minutes, Disney+
TREVOR: THE MUSICAL
Trailer: https://youtu.be/_1PSRHVtmIo
Follow Trevor (Holden Hagelberger), a charming 13-year-old on a turbulent journey of self-discovery. After an embarrassing incident at school, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path. Filmed for Disney+, the off-Broadway musical is based on the 1995 Academy Award-winning short film Trevor, which ultimately inspired the nonprofit organization The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ young people. Musical, not rated, runtime not available, Disney+
— Streaming items compiled by Michael Abatemarco