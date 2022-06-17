OPENING
AFTER BLUE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/C0-HiNH6YXc
On After Blue, a virgin planet where only women can survive in the midst of harmless flora and fauna, a hairdresser and her teenage daughter hunt a notorious killer. “A bedazzled, audacious dreamscape riddled with sex and violence and the ever-present spirit of high fashion.” (Film International) Sci-fi/fantasy, not rated, 130 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
BRIAN AND CHARLES
Trailer: https://youtu.be/_JfWZd4CtIE
Brian, a lonely inventor in rural Wales, spends his days building quirky, unconventional contraptions that seldom work. Undeterred by his lack of success, Brian attempts his biggest project yet, creating an artificially intelligent robot, Charles, who learns English from a dictionary and has an obsession with cabbages. Brian and Charles is about friendship, family, finding love, and letting go. “The mockumentary-style comedy, directed by Jim Archer, is sweet, funny, weird, and heartwarming.” (Vox) Comedy, rated PG, 90 minutes, Violet Crown
LIGHTYEAR
Trailer: https://youtu.be/wHBBoUtJHhA
In this Toy Story spinoff, Buzz Lightyear embarks on an intergalactic adventure with a group of ambitious recruits and his robot companion. “This is a funny spinoff with suspense and heart, a captivatingly spirited ‘toon take on splashy live-action retro popcorn entertainment.” (Hollywood Reporter) Family/animated, rated PG, 105 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
GEORGE MICHAEL FREEDOM UNCUT
Trailer: https://youtu.be/LJAwslwcIhQ
A chronicle of the tumultuous — yet creatively fruitful — period of singer/songwriter George Michael’s life and career following the release of his 1987 solo debut, Faith, then through the creation and release of his 1990 follow-up Listen Without Prejudice, Vol.1. Screened Wednesday, June 22. Documentary, not rated, 120 minutes, Violet Crown
G.I. JOE THE MOVIE (35th ANNIVERSARY)
Trailer: https://youtu.be/hRcGpSyLSI8
G.I. Joe faces a new enemy as an ancient society of snake people known as Cobra-La try to forcefully take back the earth from those who drove them underground eons ago. Screened on Thursday, June 23. Animated adventure, rated PG, 100 minutes, Violet Crown
VICTOR/VICTORIA (1982)
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Jmg5g0eU560
Victoria Grant (Julie Andrews), a down-and-out British soprano, struggles to find work in the nightclubs of 1930s Paris. While trying to scam a free meal, Grant meets cabaret performer Toddy (Robert Preston), who comes up with an idea that will change everything. Acting as her manager, Toddy bills Grant as a male/female impersonator. When the nightclubs eat it up, the duo makes it big — even a Chicago mobster (James Garner) is enamored with Grant. But keeping the truth a secret is no easy task. “Victor/Victoria is a sparkling, ultra-sophisticated entertainment from Blake Edwards.” (Variety) Screened Saturday, June 18. Comedy/musical/LGBTQ+, rated PG, 73 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema
CONTINUING
3.5 CHILES — THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/hldGGWN9HcI
Fox’s animated TV series Bob’s Burgers, which centers on restaurateur Bob Belcher and his titular beachside burger joint, may be something of an acquired taste, but it has developed a cult following, proof of which would seem to be the new feature film based on it, titled, simply enough, The Bob’s Burgers Movie. The story begins with the deliberately dull — Bob’s efforts to get an extension on a loan payment — before quickly segueing to the deliciously bizarre: a six-year-old, unsolved murder case, which comes to light only when a sinkhole opens in the road in front of Bob’s establishment. While Bob and his wife, Linda, struggle to keep the business afloat, their kids try to solve the mystery that could save the family’s restaurant. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Comedy/musical, rated PG-13, 102 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
2.5 CHILES — DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Rt_UqUm38BI
Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle. There’s stuff to like in Multiverse, such as amazing effects and surprise cameos. But there’s also stuff that’s just, for lack of a better word, annoying. Much of this has to do with the film’s obsessive focus on delivering for its hardest-core fan base. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post). With Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong. Adventure/action, rated PG-13, 126 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
3 CHILES — DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/wN0Spmq610Q
While Lady Mary remains at Downton Abbey to oversee a movie crew that has rented the estate for the filming of a talkie, the rest of the Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of matriarch Violet Crawley’s newly inherited villa. Speculation runs rampant as to the nature and extent of a secret relationship from the dowager countess’ past and whether her son Robert might really be — quelle horreur! — half French. This sequel’s subtitle refers not only to the twilight of the 1920s but to a changing of the guard in this entertainment franchise as well, paying shameless but crowd-pleasing fan service as it brings the saga to a close. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Drama/comedy, rated PG, 124 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/wxN1T1uxQ2g
This sci-fi-inflected meditation on the meaning of life stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, a humble laundromat operator who discovers the multiverse, in which there are uncountable alternate versions of her with amazing skills that she must learn to defeat a malevolent being. It’s hard to know what to make of Everything Everywhere All at Once. It’s a tour de force — but of what? It’s exhausting. It’s funny. It’s confusing. By one measure, Everything is an exhilarating roller-coaster ride of sci-fi gobbledygook. On another, it’s an intergenerational mother-daughter family drama masquerading as a philosophical dissertation on the nature of existence — with martial arts action. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/action-adventure, rated R, 140 minutes, Violet Crown
EXPLORERS (1985)
Trailer: https://youtu.be/D3PzxPzpaSQ
Young Ben (Ethan Hawke) has a vivid dream about technology, and his science-loving friend Wolfgang (River Phoenix) manages to bring it to life by creating a working spacecraft. Joined by their buddy Darren (Jason Presson), the boys take off into outer space and encounter some very odd extraterrestrial life. Part of the 2022 Free Family Film Series at Violet Crown, which offers a new title every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are free and available to the public starting one week prior to the screening on a first-come, first-served basis at the cinema until capacity is reached. Tickets for these free screenings will not be made available online. Explorers screens Wednesday, June 22. Family/sci-fi, rated PG, 109 minutes, Violet Crown
1.5 CHILES — JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
Trailer: https://youtu.be/fb5ELWi-ekk
The future of mankind hangs in the balance as humans and dinosaurs coexist following the destruction of Isla Nublar. In this epic conclusion to the Jurassic franchise, two generations unite for the first time with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard joining Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. “Although the return of [Jurassic Park‘s] stars ... offers some welcome nostalgia, there’s only so much they can do to salvage an ill-calculated, algorithmic misfire.” (Thomas Floyd l The Washington Post) Adventure/sci-fi, rated PG-13, 146 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown. Review
NEPTUNE FROST
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Pss6jTzwxQ8
A group of escaped coltan miners forms an anti-colonialist computer hacker collective in the hilltops of Burundi. They soon attempt a takeover of the authoritarian regime that’s exploiting the region’s natural resources — and its people. “A treasury of ideas and provocations — a pocket full of possibilities.” (New York Times) Sci-fi/musical, not rated, 105 minutes, CCAC, John Cocteau Cinema
3.5 CHILES — TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Trailer: https://youtu.be/g4U4BQW9OEk
Replaying the prologue of its predecessor nearly beat for beat, Top Gun: Maverick knows exactly what it’s doing and how to execute the plan. Like the hyper-competent aces at the story’s core, this is a movie that defines its lane early and sticks to it, with finesse, unfussy style, and more than a few sneak attacks of emotion. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is a test pilot dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Soon enough, Pete is called back to the Top Gun aviator school in San Diego, where he’s tasked with teaching a new class of elite pilots to fly a tactically impossible mission. Top Gun: Maverick doesn’t feel like a video game or a three-dimensional comic book or an ad for a TV show. It splashes extravagantly across the screen in its own battle against obsolescence, as if to say: This is what movies looked like, once. And this is what they can look like again. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated PG-13, 137 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jeancocteaucinema.com), No Name Cinema (2013 Pinion St., nonamecinema.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
STREAMING
CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH
Trailer: https://youtu.be/QRyyagJ9GPo
Fresh out of college and without a clear life path, 22-year-old Andrew (Cooper Raiff) is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there’s one thing that belongs on his nonexistent résumé, it’s how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother’s classmates. When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino (Dakota Johnson), and her daughter, he finally discovers a future he wants, even if it might not be his own. Raiff writes, directs, and stars in this tale of unconventional love alongside Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey, Suspiria), and Leslie Mann (Knocked Up, The Other Woman). “This delicate and unadulteratedly pro-romance film makes the ultimate statement on the idea of soul mates, mourning the tragedy of letting go of one with an abundant side of optimism.” (Harper’s Bazaar) Comedy/drama, rated R, 107 minutes, Apple TV
GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/TJcbZoJFLTU
Emma Thompson (Love Actually, The Remains of the Day) stars as Nancy Stokes, whose husband provided her with a home, a family, and something resembling a life. But good sex was never on offer. Now that he’s gone, Nancy has a plan: she will find adventure with a sex worker named Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack). But what she isn’t expecting is conversation, as well as fornication. Over the course of three trysts, the power dynamics shift and their well-worn masks begin to slip. “Thompson is extraordinary as she navigates the various insecurities that come with inexperience, age, and general repression, and McCormack is a charming and understanding match for her.” (The Atlantic) Comedy/drama, rated R, 97 minutes, Hulu
GUIDANCE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/zdyUciHnl0Q
In the not-too-distant future, humanity slowly rebuilds itself a decade after The Great War. Believing that the ability to lie is the root cause of the devastating conflict, a tech entrepreneur creates a pill containing a nanotechnology app called Guidance that, once installed inside the body, will allegedly make everyone more enlightened. On a weekend retreat to the countryside, a young couple begin to use Guidance. But recent events have compromised their trust in one another. With the tech in their bodies, the couple tries to subvert it in the hopes of saving their relationship before it’s too late. Drama/romance/sci-fi, not rated, 93 minutes, in Chinese with subtitles, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Google Play
JERRY AND MARGE GO LARGE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/lFYqO_jLmA0
Inspired by the remarkable true story of retiree Jerry Selbee (Emmy winner Bryan Cranston), who discovers a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and, with the help of his wife, Marge (4-time Oscar-nominee Annette Bening), wins millions and uses the money to revive their small town. Biography/drama, rated PG-13, 90 minutes, Paramount+
MID-CENTURY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/zeZrXaAi5L8
Looking for a change one weekend, ER doctor Alice (Chelsea Gilligan) and her husband, Tom (Shane West), rent a glamorous mid-century modern home designed by architect Frederick Banner (Stephen Lang). As they investigate the home, they learn that Banner and his two wives died mysteriously, yet their spirits are very much alive. As they meet Banner’s deranged son, they realize they must escape the home or succumb to its madness. Academy Award-nominee Bruce Dern (Nebraska) is featured in this stylish and intense thriller. Horror/thriller, rated R, 105 minutes
— Streaming items compiled by Michael Abatemarco