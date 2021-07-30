Chile pages: July 30-Aug. 5

OPENING
4 Chiles – CAN YOU BRING IT: BILL T. JONES AND D-MAN IN THE WATERS
Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=zvdqTFNCUwc
What happens to a work of art when time displaces it from its original context and from the impetus that inspired it? That’s a question that can elicit dry theories. But in Can You Bring It?: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters, a new documentary directed by Tom Hurwitz and Rosalynde LeBlanc Loo, the answer is passionate and moving. Jones is the co-founder of the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company, a modern dance troupe. The movie gives a moving précis of their work-life collaboration before addressing the decisions Jones made in the aftermath of Zane’s death. One of those decisions took the form of the piece “D-Man in the Waters.” (The New York Times) Documentary, not rated, 90 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
JUNGLE CRUISE
Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=f_HvoipFcA8
Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal — a discovery that will change the future of medicine. Adventure, rated PG-13, 158 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
4 Chiles – GREEN KNIGHT
Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=sS6ksY8xWCY
Adventure/fantasy, rated PG, 130 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown Review on Page 28
2.5 Chiles – MIDNIGHT IN THE SWITCHGRASS Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=0_QLsoQ8hnE
Thriller, rated R, 99 minutes, Amazon Prime, AppleTV, Vudu Review on Page 30
STILLWATER
Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=9cq1lPPeMUY
An American oil-rig roughneck travels to Marseille, France, to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system, he soon builds a new life for himself as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate her. Crime/drama, rated R, 180 minutes, Violet Crown
4 Chiles – THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS
Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=KFYhrc0AnVw
Documentary, rated PG-13, 84 minutes, CCAC Review on Page 31
CONTINUING
BLACK WIDOW
Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=ybji16u608U
It’s taken almost 20 years for Marvel fans to get the Black Widow movie many of them have been craving. Scarlett Johansson has gotten short shrift over the course of several Avengers movies in which Natasha has been little more than eye candy. So it seems oddly appropriate, if unfair, that when Widow finally arrives, it’s virtually stolen from under her. Natasha (Johannson) collides with younger sister Yelena (Florence Pugh) — who, like Natasha, was a precocious KGB trainee — while on a mission in Europe. As gratifying as it is that Johansson has finally gotten the movie her character has long deserved (not to mention an equally watchable foil in Pugh) Black Widow simultaneously feels like too much and too little. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action, rated PG-13, 133 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown, Paramount Plus
F9: THE FAST SAGA
Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=aSiDu3Ywi8E
Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son. But a threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high performance driver they’ve ever encountered: Dom’s forsaken brother. Action/adventure/crime, rated PG-13, 145 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
JOE BELL
Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=Q9hNIzP6ycM
Joe Bell walks from La Grande, Oregon, to New York City to pay tribute to his son, Jadin, a gay teen who committed suicide after being bullied. Drama, rated R, 93 minutes, Violet Crown
2.5 chiles – OLD
Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=A4U2pMRV9_k
Visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller. In it, a family discovers a secluded beach that is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day. Thriller, rated PG-13, 108 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
PIG
Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=1i-_CRKdh4Y
After living alone in the Oregon wilderness, a truffle hunter returns to Portland to find the person who stole his beloved pig. Drama, rated R, 92 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN
Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=ihEEjwRlghQ
From Morgan Neville, the Academy Award-winning director of 20 Feet From Stardom and Won’t You Be My Neighbor? The journey changes you. Documentary, rated R, 118 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place , Violet Crown
SNAKE EYES
Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=Vd2sm63Xwfw
An ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage welcomes tenacious loner Snake Eyes (Henry Golding) after he saves the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach him the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing him something he’s longed for, a home. However, when secrets from Snake Eyes’ past are revealed, his honor and allegiance is tested — even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Adventure/action, rated R, 121 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY
Traile ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=olXYZOsXw_o
Superstar LeBron James and his young son, Dom, get trapped in digital space by a rogue AI. To get home safely, LeBron teams up with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang for a high-stakes basketball game against the AI’s digitized champions of the court — a powered-up roster called the Goon Squad. Family/comedy, rated PG, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown
VAL
Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=YqNnhgEyQCU
Forty years of never-before-seen footage chronicle the life of actor Val Kilmer. Documentary, rated R, 109 minutes, Violet Crown
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482) and Violet Crown (106 Alcadesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com) for movie times.
Source: Google and YouTube.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.