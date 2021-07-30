Chile pages: July 30-Aug. 5

An Oklahoma rough neck travels to France to free his daughter from prison in Stillwater

 Jessica Forde / Focus Features

OPENING

4 Chiles – CAN YOU BRING IT: BILL T. JONES AND D-MAN IN THE WATERS

Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=zvdqTFNCUwc

What happens to a work of art when time displaces it from its original context and from the impetus that inspired it? That’s a question that can elicit dry theories. But in Can You Bring It?: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters, a new documentary directed by Tom Hurwitz and Rosalynde LeBlanc Loo, the answer is passionate and moving. Jones is the co-founder of the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company, a modern dance troupe. The movie gives a moving précis of their work-life collaboration before addressing the decisions Jones made in the aftermath of Zane’s death. One of those decisions took the form of the piece “D-Man in the Waters.” (The New York Times) Documentary, not rated, 90 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema

JUNGLE CRUISE

Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=f_HvoipFcA8

Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal — a discovery that will change the future of medicine. Adventure, rated PG-13, 158 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown

4 Chiles – GREEN KNIGHT

Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=sS6ksY8xWCY

Adventure/fantasy, rated PG, 130 minutes, CCAC, Violet Crown Review on Page 28

2.5 Chiles – MIDNIGHT IN THE SWITCHGRASS Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=0_QLsoQ8hnE

Thriller, rated R, 99 minutes, Amazon Prime, AppleTV, Vudu Review on Page 30

STILLWATER

Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=9cq1lPPeMUY

An American oil-rig roughneck travels to Marseille, France, to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system, he soon builds a new life for himself as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate her. Crime/drama, rated R, 180 minutes, Violet Crown

4 Chiles – THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS

Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=KFYhrc0AnVw

Documentary, rated PG-13, 84 minutes, CCAC Review on Page 31

CONTINUING

BLACK WIDOW

Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=ybji16u608U

It’s taken almost 20 years for Marvel fans to get the Black Widow movie many of them have been craving. Scarlett Johansson has gotten short shrift over the course of several Avengers movies in which Natasha has been little more than eye candy. So it seems oddly appropriate, if unfair, that when Widow finally arrives, it’s virtually stolen from under her. Natasha (Johannson) collides with younger sister Yelena (Florence Pugh) — who, like Natasha, was a precocious KGB trainee — while on a mission in Europe. As gratifying as it is that Johansson has finally gotten the movie her character has long deserved (not to mention an equally watchable foil in Pugh) Black Widow simultaneously feels like too much and too little. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action, rated PG-13, 133 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown, Paramount Plus

F9: THE FAST SAGA

Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=aSiDu3Ywi8E

Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son. But a threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high performance driver they’ve ever encountered: Dom’s forsaken brother. Action/adventure/crime, rated PG-13, 145 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown

JOE BELL

Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=Q9hNIzP6ycM

Joe Bell walks from La Grande, Oregon, to New York City to pay tribute to his son, Jadin, a gay teen who committed suicide after being bullied. Drama, rated R, 93 minutes, Violet Crown

2.5 chiles – OLD

Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=A4U2pMRV9_k

Visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller. In it, a family discovers a secluded beach that is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day. Thriller, rated PG-13, 108 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown

PIG

Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=1i-_CRKdh4Y

After living alone in the Oregon wilderness, a truffle hunter returns to Portland to find the person who stole his beloved pig. Drama, rated R, 92 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown

ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN

Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=ihEEjwRlghQ

From Morgan Neville, the Academy Award-winning director of 20 Feet From Stardom and Won’t You Be My Neighbor? The journey changes you. Documentary, rated R, 118 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place , Violet Crown

SNAKE EYES

Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=Vd2sm63Xwfw

An ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage welcomes tenacious loner Snake Eyes (Henry Golding) after he saves the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach him the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing him something he’s longed for, a home. However, when secrets from Snake Eyes’ past are revealed, his honor and allegiance is tested — even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Adventure/action, rated R, 121 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY

Traile ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=olXYZOsXw_o

Superstar LeBron James and his young son, Dom, get trapped in digital space by a rogue AI. To get home safely, LeBron teams up with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang for a high-stakes basketball game against the AI’s digitized champions of the court — a powered-up roster called the Goon Squad. Family/comedy, rated PG, 120 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown

VAL

Trailer ￼ youtube.com/watch?v=YqNnhgEyQCU

Forty years of never-before-seen footage chronicle the life of actor Val Kilmer. Documentary, rated R, 109 minutes, Violet Crown

Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-484-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482) and Violet Crown (106 Alcadesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com) for movie times.

Source: Google and YouTube.com

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.