Chile Pages: April 29-May 5

OPENING
ACHARYA
Trailer: https://youtu.be/mwLS3z3RZGg
Written and directed by Koratala Siva, a middle-aged far-left- communist becomes a social reformer and launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation of temple funds and donations. In Telugu with subtitles. Action/drama, not rated, 153 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
IMAGE OF VICTORY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Zw_U-lhDLd0
Set against the backdrop of Israel’s War of Independence, Image of Victory is based on the true story of the Battle of Nitzanim and the initial loss to the Egyptians, as seen from both sides. Directed by one of Israel’s most important and influential filmmakers, Avi Nesher, it was nominated for 15 Israeli Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director. Presented by the Santa Fe Jewish Film Festival. Screened Sunday, May 1. Drama, not rated, 128 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema
2.5 CHILES — MEMORY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/yGw8yw6Mso8
When Alex (Liam Neeson), an expert assassin, refuses to complete a job, he becomes a target. FBI agents and Mexican intelligence are brought in to investigate the trail of bodies, leading them closer to Alex. With the crime syndicate and FBI in hot pursuit, Alex has the skills to stay ahead, except for one thing: He is struggling with severe memory loss, affecting his every move. With Guy Pearce. “Memory is by no means a deep film. But there’s something here that lends the familiar proceedings a bittersweet aftertaste that lingers in the mind.” (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Action/thriller, rated R, 114 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
ROCK BOTTOM RISER
Trailer: https://youtu.be/_km7o3sd-e4
From the earliest voyagers who navigated by starlight to present-day astronomers scanning the cosmos for habitable planets, explorers have long made Hawaii the hub for their searching. Today — as lava continues to flow on the island — another crisis mounts as scientists plan to build the world’s largest telescope on Mauna Kea, Hawaii’s most sacred and revered mountain. In his feature debut, Fern Silva weaves a vital tapestry of post-colonialism and pop culture with cinematic brio and a wry wit. Documentary, not rated, 70 minutes, CCAC
THE TALE OF KING CRAB
Trailer: https://youtu.be/acFx9hbfIE4
In the 19th century, a wandering drunkard in Italy is cast out of his village for a crime. He is exiled to Tierra del Fuego, where he searches for a mythical treasure, paving his way toward redemption. In Italian with subtitles. “An intimate piece of romantic folklore with breathtaking geographical ambition.” (Movie Nation) Adventure/drama, not rated, 91 minutes, CCAC
YOU’RE GONNA MISS ME
Trailer: https://youtu.be/kREyFhFdZaw
CCA Amplified, a new monthly music and film series, kicks off with this 2005 Roky Erickson rockumentary, followed by stories and an acoustic performance by local legend Gregg Turner, a songwriter, musician, and early punk pioneer who got his start opening for Erickson in 1978. Presented with Lost Padre Records. Screened Thursday, May 5. Documentary, not rated, 91 minutes, CCAC
CONTINUING
3.5 CHILES — THE BAD GUYS
Trailer: https://youtu.be/m8Xt0yXaDPU
Based on a series of graphic novels by Aaron Blabey, this animated comedy follows a group of animal criminals who are having a really great time stealing stuff. The Bad Guys addresses an intriguing question: Why are the bad guys bad? They have no choice, according to Wolf (voice of Sam Rockwell), the leader of the pack. After years as the world’s most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, and Wolf brokers a deal to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good. The moral of the story doesn’t pack a huge wallop. Still, The Bad Guys is clever, visually interesting, and very, very funny. It’s a heist film with heart and humor, and where’s the crime in that? (Kristen Page-Kirby/For The Washington Post) Comedy/animation, rated PG, 100 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/wxN1T1uxQ2g
This sci-fi-inflected meditation on the meaning of life, stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, a humble laundromat operator who discovers the multiverse, in which there are uncountable alternate versions of her with amazing skills that she must learn to defeat a malevolent being. It’s hard to know what to make of Everything Everywhere All at Once. It’s a tour de force — but of what? It’s exhausting. It’s funny. It’s confusing. By one measure, Everything is an exhilarating roller coaster ride of sci-fi gobbledygook. On another, it’s an intergenerational mother-daughter family drama masquerading as a philosophical dissertation on the nature of existence — with martial arts action. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Sci-fi/action-adventure, rated R, 140 minutes, CCAC, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Y9dr2zw-TXQ
The latest installment of movie prequels based on characters from the Harry Potter universe, The Secrets of Dumbledore is only nominally about Dumbledore family secrets. Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. It may not be the most spellbinding of the prequels so far, but it does advance this saga in an entertaining, if less than fantastic way. (Michael O’Sullivan/The Washington Post) Fantasy/adventure, rated PG-13, 143 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
FATHER STU
Trailer: https://youtu.be/DHREzAdyCPs
When an injury ends his amateur boxing career, Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) moves to Los Angeles to find money and fame. While scraping by as a supermarket clerk, he meets Carmen (Teresa Ruiz), a Sunday school teacher who seems immune to his bad-boy charm. Determined to win her over, the longtime agnostic starts going to church to impress her. However, a motorcycle accident leaves him wondering if he can use his second chance to help others, and it leads him to the surprising realization that he’s meant to be a Catholic priest. With Mel Gibson, Malcolm McDowell. Drama, rated R, 124 minutes, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — THE LOST CITY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/nfKO9rYDmE8
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum have charisma, finely tuned comic chops, and smoldering physical star power but even these gifts can’t keep The Lost City afloat. Bullock plays romance novelist Loretta Sage; Tatum plays Alan, the model who graces the covers of her books and joins her on book tours. All is going according to plan at their latest public appearance when Loretta is kidnapped by a petulant tycoon (Daniel Radcliffe) who enlists her to translate an ancient map and track down a valuable buried artifact. The Lost City falls well within the contours of a screwball rom-com, but it grows creakier with every painfully familiar twist. There’s nothing objectionable about The Lost City, nor is there much that is memorable. It’s fine. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Comedy/action, rated PG-13, 112 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Violet Crown
2.5 CHILES — THE NORTHMAN
Trailer: https://youtu.be/E7wNR9sHQ2g
The Northman, an ambitious deep dive into 10th-century Viking myth by Robert Eggers, is many movies at once: bold and beautiful, bloody and completely bonkers, it marks a visionary and visceral high point in the post-Game of Thrones action-fantasy sweepstakes. Alexander Skarsgard plays Amleth, who was heir to the kingdom of his father, Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke), until his uncle Fjolnir arrived on the scene. After witnessing his father’s brutal murder, Amleth embarks on an epic quest to avenge him. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/adventure, rated R, 140 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
2 CHILES — SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2
Trailer: https://youtu.be/em294WkOS-I
In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, there is no problem that can’t be outrun by its titular speed demon. With that in mind, it’s perplexing that this video game-inspired sequel should be, of all things, a bit sluggish. Though the follow-up to the 2020 original gets bogged down in some muddled franchise bloat, there’s no denying that kids will delight in Sonic 2‘s zany antics, explosive set pieces, and commendable lessons, while older viewers should get a kick out of the punning dialogue and meta-humor. (Thomas Floyd/The Washington Post) Adventure/comedy, rated PG. 122 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
3 CHILES — THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT
Trailer: https://youtu.be/x2YHPZMj8r4
Nicolas Cage is at the top of his protean, in-for-a-penny game in this giddy exercise in self-referential humor run gloriously amok. Cage plays Nick Cage, a version of himself who is facing financial ruin. His agent (Neil Patrick Harris) sets up a private gig with a billionaire who will pay Nick $1 million just to hang out with him. It turns out that Javi (Pedro Pascal) is not just an olive mogul but a Nick Cage superfan who has written a movie for his idol to star in. As The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent gains momentum, it shape-shifts from a winking critique of actorly excess and celebrity worship to a playful cri de coeur about the state of American cinema. (Ann Hornaday/The Washington Post) Action/comedy, rated R, 106 minutes, Regal Santa Fe Place 6, Regal Stadium 14, Violet Crown
Y CÓMO ES ÉL
Trailer: https://youtu.be/N5U9vbeURjo
A mild-mannered man, Tomás, goes to Puerto Vallarta to confront the cab driver having an affair with his wife, only to end up driving back to Mexico City with him. Over the course of an eventful long-distance drive, a strange bond develops between the pair. Comedy, rated PG-13, 96 minutes, Regal Stadium 14
Center for Contemporary Arts Cinema (1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338, ext.105, ccasantafe.org), Regal Santa Fe Place 6 (4250 Cerrillos Road, 505-424-6109, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-13482), Regal Stadium 14 (3474 Zafarano, 844-462-7342, showtimes.com/movie-theaters/regal-santa-fe-stadium-14-7442), and Violet Crown (106 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com)
STREAMING
THE AVIARY
Trailer: https://youtu.be/IH5jD5oEl2U
Lured in by the promise of freedom in an isolated desert campus in New Mexico called The Aviary, Jillian (Malin Akerman) and Blair (Lorenza Izzo), two women desperate to flee the clutches of an insidious cult join forces to escape in hopes of real freedom. Consumed by fear and paranoia, they can’t shake the feeling that they are being followed by the cult’s leader, Seth (Chris Messina), a man as seductive as he is controlling. The more distance they gain from the cult, the more Seth holds control of their minds. With supplies dwindling and their senses failing, Jillian and Blair are faced with a horrifying question: How do you run from an enemy who lives inside your head? Thriller, rated R, 96 minutes
CORRECTIVE MEASURES
Trailer: https://youtu.be/R6d3ltHExeo
At San Tiburon, a prison hidden in the Great Northwest, the behavior of monsters, cyborgs, and supervillains is controlled by 24-hour power inhibitors and shock-collars. The overseer, Warden Devlin (Michael Rooker), is as destructive as his charges. His sole interest is in getting his hands on Julius Loeb’s (Bruce Willis) untraceable fortune. But Loeb is the most notorious prisoner and a supergenius who may not be so willing to part with his riches. The already fragile peace of the prison descends into chaos with the arrival of Payback (Dan Payne), a murderous vigilante with intentions of revenge, and Diego Diaz (Brennan Mejia), a driver incarcerated on a trumped-up sentence. As tensions between the inmates and staff heighten, order is officially turned upside-down. Action/sci-fi/thriller, not rated, runtime not available, Tubi
FIREBIRD
Trailer: https://youtu.be/D7XT9OWifHs
During the Cold War, Sergey (Tom Prior), a troubled young private in the Soviet Air Force, is counting the days until his military service ends. His life is turned upside down when fighter pilot Roman (Oleg Zagorodnii) arrives at the base. Driven by curiosity, Sergey and Roman navigate the precarious line between love and friendship as a dangerous love triangle forms between them and Luisa (Diana Pozharskaya), the secretary to the base commander. As the walls close in, they risk their freedom and their lives in the face of an escalating KGB investigation and the fear of the all-seeing Soviet regime. Based on a true story. “The film’s exploration of love, courage and the price of speaking your truth is as timely as it’s ever been, and for Russians particularly.” (Guardian) Drama/romance, rated R, 107 minutes
HATCHING
Trailer: https://youtu.be/DS1oDoElwqc
Twelve-year-old gymnast Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) is desperate to please her image-obsessed mother, whose popular blog “Lovely Everyday Life” presents their family’s idyllic existence as manicured suburban perfection. One day, after finding a wounded bird in the woods, Tinja brings its strange egg home, nestles it in her bed, and nurtures it until it hatches. The creature that emerges becomes her closest friend and a living nightmare, plunging Tinja beneath the impeccable veneer into a twisted reality that her mother refuses to see. “An endearingly grotesque horror-comedy about the messiness of parenting.” (RogerEbert .com) Comedy/horror, not rated, 86 minutes, in Finnish with subtitles
UNPLUGGING
Trailer: https://youtu.be/pkL_L7U2oYM
When Jeanine (Eva Longoria) and Dan (Matt Walsh) realize the only spark in the bedroom is from the wall socket, Dan proposes a quiet, relaxing weekend in a remote mountain town as the solution to rekindle and recharge. No kids, no phones, no social media — only clean fresh air and lots of romance. But what starts as the perfect weekend getaway quickly spirals out of control with unearthly encounters, strong edibles, cranky locals, and a pesky one-eyed dog. Without GPS to guide them or social media to save them, Dan and Jeanine are forced to rediscover what truly matters — each other. Comedy/romance, rated R, 94 minutes
— Streaming items compiled by Michael Abatemarco