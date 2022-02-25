Charms to soothe: 'Just a Mortal Man'

Contemporary audiences might really associate a cappella with the big names working in the music industry today, such as Straight No Chaser, Pentatonix, and VoicePlay. But there was a time when a cappella, music sung without instrumentation, was in danger of dying out. In the mid-1960s, when five young working-class men in Brooklyn, New York, formed The Persuasions, all of that would change. The Persuasions, led by tenor, baritone, lead singer, arranger, and producer Jerry Lawson (1944-2019), became one of the most popular a cappella groups of all time.
A new documentary, Just a Mortal Man: The Jerry Lawson Story captures the eclectic energy that infused their melodic harmonies, tracing their rise to fame. But its focus is on Lawson, a modest, caring individual whose commitment to making music, as well as his genuine love for humanity, touched the lives of countless people.
“That’s what we were drawn to,” says local filmmaker Miles Merritt, who directed the film. “I grew up a fan of The Persuasions. I was in New York and first heard them on the radio, bought their albums, and first saw them in concert on the East Coast. When I moved to the West Coast, I saw them in concerts in Los Angeles and Seattle. But to have the opportunity to meet this man all these years later, to get to know him, and see what a humble and kind person he was, was a tremendous thrill.”
Just a Mortal Man is scheduled for more than 700 airings in PBS markets across the country as part of Black History Month. Its New Mexico premiere was on KENW on Feb. 16, with airings on KNME and WORLD scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26.
Merritt was afforded many opportunities for in-depth interviews with Lawson, who moved to Phoenix, Arizona, in 2003 after leaving The Persuasions. And his presence on screen strikes a poignant note because Lawson died when the film was post-production.
“The film was almost complete,” says Merritt. “He saw a good version of it. We did tighten it up and did a couple of things, subsequently, that he missed. He was pretty ill, he had Guillain–Barré syndrome, but he kept calling the doctors and nurses into the room to watch the movie, to show him who he was in life before he became ill.”
Lawson was raised in a poor section of Apopka, Florida, before moving to New York City. The group gathered informally, singing on street corners and local parks. Lawson was a tenor and baritone. His harmonizing with other members, such as bass Jimmy Hayes, is described in the documentary as “symbiotic.” The Persuasions sang gospel, R&B, soul, pop, and rock, and they never called themselves a doo-wop group since their recordings often reflected more contemporary influences.
“A lot of people come up to me and they say, ‘What advice would you give to a person that wants to be a singer?’” Lawson says on camera. “I say, ‘Well, 50 percent of it is luck.’”
And the group’s emergence onto the national and international music scene did start with luck.
Producer and musician Frank Zappa heard The Persuasions singing over a telephone from Stan’s Square Records in New Jersey and promptly signed them for their debut LP Acappella (1970). It was the start of a musical career that spanned decades and more than 25 recorded albums.
Just a Mortal Man is an infectious watch on two fronts. One is the a cappella singing of The Persuasions, as well as Lawson as a solo artist, which are near-constant refrains throughout the film, sometimes in the foreground during archival concert footage and sometimes in the background during interview segments. The other is Lawson himself, whose love for the craft and open-hearted nature shines through. His commitment to making music seemed greater to him than achieving any measure of fame.
“People in the music business know of Jerry Lawson, but he’s certainly not a household name,” Merritt says. “And yet he had such a profound influence on what has become contemporary a cappella.”
Lawson’s name might not resonate with the general public like the names Otis Redding, Sam Cooke, and Al Green, but those names are evoked more than once in the film in relation to Lawson’s gift as a vocalist.
“He had a tremendous voice and a tremendous presence,” Merritt says. “When The Persuasions came out, DJs and record stores in those days didn’t know what to do with them. There was no contemporary a cappella. There was no Boyz II Men or Take 6 or Pentatonix. So they were completely new. Record stores didn’t know which section to put their albums in. It was hard for them to break in. But their live shows were just magical. Many artists, like Rod Stewart and Joni Mitchell, wanted to sing with Jerry.”
Lawson was a warm, approachable personality who possessed a penchant for putting people at ease in his presence. When Merritt and his wife, the film’s producer, Gail Kempler, first met him, it was not with the intention of making him the subject of a documentary. It was, rather, a moment for a fan to meet a long-time idol.
“We read online that, after 40 years, he left the group,” Merritt says. “Having followed them for so many years, I realized that he was its heart and soul, not only vocally, but he did all of the arrangements. I said to Gail, ‘See if you can find a way to get a hold of him. I’m just shocked that he left the group.’”
Through an email correspondence with Lawson, Merritt learned that the singer was living in Phoenix, where he and Kempler were planning a visit. Lawson invited them to dinner.
“This was the first time I met him personally, not on stage. He was so warm and funny and down to earth. He had so many incredible stories that, when we left that dinner, on the way back to the hotel, I said to Gail, ‘There’s our next film.’”
