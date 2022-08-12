'Bullet Train': A fast, chaotic trip to nowhere

Bullet Train, with Brad Pitt nerding out as a self-doubting elite assassin, is a fast, chaotic trip to nowhere.

As if we needed more proof of the Tarantino-ization of contemporary cinema, Bullet Train barrels into theaters to remind us. A generation ago, Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs — followed by the even more popular Pulp Fiction — electrified audiences and the film industry alike, sending a jolt of visual energy and compulsive verbiage through an action genre that had gone moribund.

Ever since, we’ve been awash in imitators who have sought to master QT’s branded elixir of sadistic violence punctuated by expository flashbacks, deep-cut needle drops, and grandiloquent pronouncements on pop-culture arcana.

