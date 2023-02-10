Bobs at work

Robert Gottlieb (left) and Robert Caro in Turn Every Page

During his career as editor-in-chief at Simon & Schuster, Alfred A. Knopf, and The New Yorker, Robert Gottlieb has edited a list of authors so long and illustrious that it reads like a who’s who of 20th-century literature. Among the most well-known are Ray Bradbury, Joseph Heller, Doris Lessing, Toni Morrison, V.S. Naipaul, and Chaim Potok, but that smattering barely does justice to the role Gottlieb played in shaping the contemporary experience of reading in North America.

Gottlieb, 91, is the subject of an engaging documentary, Turn Every Page, about his 50-year editing relationship with Robert Caro, 87, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Power Broker: Robert Moses and the Fall of New York (1974) and The Years of Lyndon Johnson (1982–2012), a four-volume biography that runs well over 3,000 pages. Directed by Lizzie Gottlieb (Robert Gottlieb’s daughter), the movie is an intriguing glimpse into the often-contentious editing process, as well as a biography of both men and a foray into the themes of Caro’s beloved books, in which he explores political power.

Gottlieb and Caro are both lifelong New Yorkers, charming, old-fashioned intellectuals who had difficult relationships with their fathers. Neither seems ready to stop working; in fact, we see them going over the fifth volume of the Johnson biography, which Caro may not finish before he dies. We learn that Caro chose Gottlieb as his editor in the early 1970s because he was the only one who didn’t promise to “make him a star.” And we find out that, despite the Power Broker manuscript initially clocking in at more than a million words, Gottlieb knew readers would gobble it up.

Popular in the Community