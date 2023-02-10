Bobs at work

During his career as editor-in-chief at Simon & Schuster, Alfred A. Knopf, and The New Yorker, Robert Gottlieb has edited a list of authors so long and illustrious that it reads like a who’s who of 20th-century literature. Among the most well-known are Ray Bradbury, Joseph Heller, Doris Lessing, Toni Morrison, V.S. Naipaul, and Chaim Potok, but that smattering barely does justice to the role Gottlieb played in shaping the contemporary experience of reading in North America.
Gottlieb, 91, is the subject of an engaging documentary, Turn Every Page, about his 50-year editing relationship with Robert Caro, 87, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Power Broker: Robert Moses and the Fall of New York (1974) and The Years of Lyndon Johnson (1982–2012), a four-volume biography that runs well over 3,000 pages. Directed by Lizzie Gottlieb (Robert Gottlieb’s daughter), the movie is an intriguing glimpse into the often-contentious editing process, as well as a biography of both men and a foray into the themes of Caro’s beloved books, in which he explores political power.
Gottlieb and Caro are both lifelong New Yorkers, charming, old-fashioned intellectuals who had difficult relationships with their fathers. Neither seems ready to stop working; in fact, we see them going over the fifth volume of the Johnson biography, which Caro may not finish before he dies. We learn that Caro chose Gottlieb as his editor in the early 1970s because he was the only one who didn’t promise to “make him a star.” And we find out that, despite the Power Broker manuscript initially clocking in at more than a million words, Gottlieb knew readers would gobble it up.
We learn that Caro still writes with an electric typewriter and carbon paper, and that Gottlieb collects vintage women’s plastic handbags, which he displays all over his apartment. We also learn that Gottlieb is a ballet aficionado and has worked in programming for the New York City and the Miami City ballets for decades. There is also a highly amusing debate between numerous talking heads over semicolons; writers and editors tend to disagree about the grammatical mark’s true function.
Turn Every Page is stuffed with fascinating interviews and concepts. It’s a trek through an era of publishing that feels far more respectful of writers than the industry today. Unfortunately, the movie tries to do too much. Many of the celebrity talking heads could’ve been cut; for instance, actor and author Ethan Hawke contributes nothing substantial to the proceedings. And vital information is often provided with so little context that it raises more questions than it answers. For instance, how and when did Gottlieb develop such deep expertise in ballet?
Turn Every Page is a love-letter from Lizzie Gottlieb to her richly deserving father, a companion piece to Today’s Man, her 2006 documentary about her brother’s life with Asperger’s syndrome. There are so many threads to follow that Gottlieb obviously had enough material for five or six documentaries. Still, she would’ve benefited from a stronger editing hand. Perhaps she intended for the structure to parallel the scope of The Years of Lyndon Johnson, which was originally supposed to be three volumes — and before that was supposed to be about a different person entirely (Fiorello LaGuardia, former mayor of New York City). Although the documentary ultimately lacks focus, the subjects of Turn Every Page are so interesting that it would be a pleasure to go on listening to them long after the credits roll. ◀
Documentary, rated PG, 112 minutes, Center for Contemporary Arts,3 chiles