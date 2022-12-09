Art and activism through the lens

Nan Goldin in All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

When accused of making voyeuristic images, Nan Goldin has responded that she’s actually part of the subcultures she depicts, not an outsider peeping in. Documentarian Laura Poitras doesn’t challenge The Ballad of Sexual Dependency photographer’s approach in All the Beauty and the Bloodshed. The film is an entirely sympathetic account of Goldin’s life, career, and recent campaign against the Sackler family, owners of OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma, who are widely blamed for the devastation caused by the opioid painkiller.

Poitras is best known for Citizenfour, a documentary about Edward Snowden, shot while she was in Hong Kong with the controversial whistleblower as he sought permanent refuge. Poitras is less directly involved in the events recounted in All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, but the film certainly isn’t a dispassionate investigation.

Poitras seems to take her cues from Goldin, who’s one of the film’s producers. As the photographer says early in the documentary, “It’s easy to make your life into a story.” There’s as much self-mythology as grungy reality in Goldin’s emblematic pictures of drag queens, drug users, AIDS patients, and her own bruised eyes, blackened by an abusive lover.

