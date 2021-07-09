Animal instincts: 'Werewolves Within'

It’s common knowledge that those suffering from lycanthropy only turn into werewolves when the moon is full. It’s been exactly 29.5 days since the last attack by a possible werewolf when Finn (Sam Richardson) rolls into the isolated northern town of Beaverfield. Finn’s a forest ranger who’s been reassigned to this sleepy backwater as punishment for an illegal fishing trip.
Beaverton is a town with a motley assortment of oddball characters. He meets Trisha (Michaela Watkins), the town gossip; Jeanine (Catherine Curtin), the innkeeper whose husband vanished under mysterious circumstances, but who’ll still make you a sandwich while fighting back her tears; and the cute-as-a-button Cecily (Milana Vayntrub), the mailperson, who knows so much about the town’s inhabitants that she may be reading their mail. There are a few others, and one of them could be a werewolf.
This comic farce from director Josh Ruben (Scare Me, You’re Not the Worst), delivers the laughs. It’s a quick-witted, deadpan, fast-paced romp that pitches Finn straight into a maelstrom of petty resentments. Some of the townsfolk openly despise each other, while others put on a pretense of neighborly goodwill. The planned construction of a pipeline, which could bring economic prosperity to the town, is supported by some but not all. A professor is in town, conducting an environmental impact study. She glares at the magnate behind the project as if he’s her mortal enemy, refusing his offers of a swig from his flask (he’s the kind of guy who likes to butter you up before a sales pitch).
Finn, however, is a super nice guy with a penchant for exclamations, like “Oh my goodness” or “Heavens to Betsy” when most of us would simply swear. He draws his inspiration from children’s television icon Mr. Rogers. In fact, the film begins with a quote from Rogers on the importance of being neighborly. Finn’s tasked with keeping the peace when things get ugly; that is when the townsfolk begin to suspect one another of werewolfism. All they have to go on is the environmentalist’s assessment of a few animal hairs she can’t identify and a mangled body under the inn. Making matters potentially explosive is the fact that everyone’s packing, even the town gossip, who keeps a dainty little pistol in her dainty little handbag.
It’s a recipe for disaster. If you’re a werewolf and you delight in murder as much as in eating people, you can rest on your haunches when the townsfolk start slaughtering each other. Your work is done for you.
Sooner or later, everyone, even super-nice Finn, comes under suspicion: He worked as a ranger in two other locations where grisly werewolf-like murders occurred.
Werewolves Within, which is based on a popular role-playing game, wrings laughs from gruesome situations, which is no small task. It’s bloody but not too bloody, scary but not too scary. It’s mostly a good time and a character study in which dire situations bring out the hero in some and the cowardice in others. A favorite bit involves Finn and Cecily’s visit to a hirsute and misanthropic recluse, who is a prime suspect. When they find evidence that he could be the werewolf, they beat a hasty retreat, struggling to escape from a locked front door. The recluse slowly advances. Panic sets in. He draws closer and closer, reaches out his hand and ... well, you’ll have to see it to find out what’s next.
Maybe someone’s just trying to prevent the pipeline from being built, and there is no werewolf. But that would be a big disappointment, right? It gets a little bit easier to narrow down the suspects when the list gets shorter with each new victim. But Werewolves Within has some tricks up its sleeve for late in the game. Guessing all the who and why is half the fun.
Comedy, horror, rated R, 97 minutes, Amazon Prime, DirecTV, Hulu, 3 chiles
