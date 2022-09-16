In one of the more darkly enlightening segments of the six-hour PBS documentary The U.S. and the Holocaust, hundreds of Nazi sympathizers assemble in public without shame or fears of condemnation.

The location isn’t World War II-era Berlin. It’s 1930s New Jersey.

Other nations have been happy to let Germany take all the blame for the extermination of 6 million Jews and the proliferation of a hateful, racist, and imperialistic ideology that has fallen out of fashion but never faded away. For some of Germany’s neighbors, that’s easier than acknowledging their own residents turned Jewish neighbors in to authorities for personal gain. In the United States, it’s easier than accepting that the poisonous dogma ever gained a foothold here or that the nation could have done far more to help Jewish would-be emigrants.

