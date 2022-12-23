'Avatar: The Way of Water': Long, loud, eye-popping and forgettable

James Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar sequel is awash in visual wonders but frequently ham handed in its storytelling. 

It’s been 13 years since the original Avatar, one of the most overrated and forgettable “important” movies of the 21st century. So forgettable that viewers will be forgiven for not quite remembering who’s who and what’s what in Avatar: The Way of Water, a sequel few people asked for, outside of the franchise’s obsessive auteur, James Cameron, and pandemic-era theaters desperate to lure audiences back into the habit of big-screen moviegoing.

As Top Gun: Maverick proved earlier this year, as long as a sequel is smart, well-written, beautifully cast, and stylishly executed, it can take all the time it needs getting here. The Way of Water doesn’t necessarily check all those boxes, but what it does right will offer spectators moments of awe, full-body immersion, and genuine beauty.

