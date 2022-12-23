It’s been 13 years since the original Avatar, one of the most overrated and forgettable “important” movies of the 21st century. So forgettable that viewers will be forgiven for not quite remembering who’s who and what’s what in Avatar: The Way of Water, a sequel few people asked for, outside of the franchise’s obsessive auteur, James Cameron, and pandemic-era theaters desperate to lure audiences back into the habit of big-screen moviegoing.
As Top Gun: Maverick proved earlier this year, as long as a sequel is smart, well-written, beautifully cast, and stylishly executed, it can take all the time it needs getting here. The Way of Water doesn’t necessarily check all those boxes, but what it does right will offer spectators moments of awe, full-body immersion, and genuine beauty.
Cameron, co-writing here with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, from a story he collaborated on with Jaffa, Silver, Josh Friedman, and Shane Salerno, has never been known for his subtle narrative or sophisticated dialogue: The Way of Water is frequently clunky and ham-handed in its storytelling, and the words spoken by its characters aren’t particularly memorable. But there’s no denying the power of images that can only be described as transporting — literally and figuratively.
The Way of Water catches up with Avatar‘s protagonist, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a decade after he’s decided to retire from service with the Marines and take up residence on Pandora (the planet he was sent to colonize), become a member of the native Na’vi tribe, and marry Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). As The Way of Water opens, we’re introduced to Jake and Neytiri’s spirited children: sons Neteyam (Jamie Flatters) and Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), as well as a little girl named Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss). They’ve also adopted Kiri, a sensitive adolescent whose mother, Grace Augustine, was played by Sigourney Weaver in the first Avatar.
Kiri is one of the fully realized characters in The Way of Water, which centers on Jake’s efforts to save his family when rapacious forces once again threaten the peaceable kingdom of Pandora. The gung-ho leader of that hegemonic mission is another familiar face: Quaritch (Stephen Lang), Jake’s ally turned nemesis who was vanquished but has been reconstituted to resemble the towering blue-skinned ectomorphs who inhabit Pandora.
For the first 45 minutes or so, The Way of Water busies itself with introducing, reintroducing, explaining, and setting up — and also establishing the idyllic family life Jake is trying so hard to preserve. Once he’s forced to flee the forest, the Sullys take refuge with the Metkayina people.
It’s at this point that the visual wonders of The Way of Water come fully into frame, with Cameron and his visual effects team creating gorgeous underwater vistas of corals, undulating filaments, neon-colored plant life, and creatures that float, soar, lunge, and balletically breach. The most exhilarating moments of the film come by way of Kiri’s explorations of her new habitat and the adventures of her siblings, who befriend the fiesty Metkayina kids.
The irony of The Way of Water is that, for all its kid-centric action, it’s most likely far too intense for anyone under 10. While the Sullys learn how to hold their breath, Quaritch is on their trail, leaving nothing but destruction in his wake. Once he colludes with a greedy boat captain, the twin evils of militarism and capitalism create a thrashing, deeply disquieting tableau of gruesome cruelty and carnage.
The action in The Way of Water is ultimately overwhelming, betraying an uncomfortable truth about Cameron: He might preach environmentalism and balance, calling on Indigenous peoples for their gentle worldviews and material culture. But at heart, he’s just as aggressive and all-commanding as the bad guys he portrays with such oorah swagger. As the annihilation reached its punishingly fevered pitch at a recent screening, the crashes and rumbles and explosions weren’t just deafening, they were palpable to the point that I wondered who was kicking my seat. Then I realized: It was James Cameron all along.