For a lot of diehard Godzilla fans, only the original Japanese language versions of Gojira (1954) will do. But, until 2004, when Rialto Pictures gave it a limited theatrical release in the United States to commemorate its 50th anniversary, the only version available officially to American audiences was the U.S. edit, Godzilla: King of the Monsters! But, through decades worth of television airings, theatrical screenings, and VHS, DVD, and Blu-ray releases, even this version has earned a beloved spot in the hearts of monster lovers. And some, seeing Godzilla: King of the Monsters! for the first time, might not even know there’s a difference.
In fact, there are several. Gojira was significantly altered for American release. It was cut down from its 96-minute runtime to 80 minutes, and new scenes were filmed by director Terry O. Morse, who shared a screen credit with the original director Ishirō Honda. Footage of Canadian actor Raymond Burr, playing an American reporter covering the events as they unfold in Japan, were inserted into the film because the producers assumed it would have greater appeal to American audiences if it featured a well-known Anglo star.
“I’ve always been fond of the ‘56 release in America because of the extent they went to to make it look like Raymond Burr was actually interacting with the people,” says J.D. Lees, founder of G-Fan Magazine and co-author of The Official Godzilla Compendium: A 40 Year Retrospective (Random House Books, 1998). “I often think that most people in America who watched that movie didn’t realize that Raymond Burr wasn’t part of the original cast.”
Set decorator George Rohr even built sets that were identical to those used in the Japanese cut. Body doubles were used to give the appearance that Burr was really there among the original cast. But rather than use subtitles or dub the dialogue from the entire Japanese-language version, Morse had Burr and actor Frank Iwanaga awkwardly narrate the onscreen action. He only dubbed parts, an endeavor that reportedly took less than five hours. References to nuclear testing in the Pacific that were in the original film, although still present in the U.S. version, were toned down.
When it was first released theatrically, New York Times critic Bosley Crowther wrote that Godzilla: King of the Monsters! looked like its producers saw King Kong (1933) and “then tried to do substantially the same thing with a miniature of a dinosaur made of gum-shoes and about $20 worth of toy buildings and electric trains.” He called it “an incredibly awful film.”
Some might call it a butchering. The new scenes were filmed in only three days on a rented soundstage. But for the most part it was effective. “It’s all the more impressive when you realize how quickly they did all that, even to the extent of building sets that had similar wallpaper,” Lees says.
Honda was unaware that the film had been re-edited until the American version was released in Japan in 1957. But the success of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which earned more than $2 million in its American run, paved the way for an American market for other Toho productions. Bowdlerized as it is, you’ve got to give the U.S. version some credit. Without the rebranded title, Godzilla might never have been dubbed the “King of the Monsters.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.