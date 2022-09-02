All talk and no magic

Idris Elba stars in this long-winded fable about a djinn who offers to  grant a lonely academic three wishes.

On paper, Three Thousand Years of Longing might have looked like a sure thing: An adaptation of an A.S. Byatt short story, it has wonder and fantasy and sexual heat; it also has Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, two of the most fascinating and charismatic performers on any screen, big or small.

But what should be a cinematic journey into amazement and otherworldly adventure instead becomes a tedious, word-heavy slog — all the more disappointing considering the director in charge is George Miller. Miller is known for the artistry and imagination he brought to bear on the visionary Mad Max franchise; here, his instincts seem to fail him as he falls prey to the pictures-of-people-talking trap that has ensnared so much of modern cinema.

Popular in the Community