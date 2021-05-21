A thriller revisited

In The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum (1975), a West German housekeeper has a fling with the wrong man, and her life is turned upside down. She’s suspected of terrorism, so law enforcement has a legitimate investigation to pursue. The tabloid media, however, just wants a good story, and they’ll use all manner of manipulation and dirty tricks to get it. Center for Contemporary Arts presents a Zoom discussion about the film in Lost Classics Roundtable: The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum, with Paul Barnes, Mara Fortes, and Joan Tewkesbury, at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 21. Registrants receive a link to view the film prior to the event. Free, but donations are accepted. 505-982-1338, ccasantafe.org.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.