In The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum (1975), a West German housekeeper has a fling with the wrong man, and her life is turned upside down. She’s suspected of terrorism, so law enforcement has a legitimate investigation to pursue. The tabloid media, however, just wants a good story, and they’ll use all manner of manipulation and dirty tricks to get it. Center for Contemporary Arts presents a Zoom discussion about the film in Lost Classics Roundtable: The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum, with Paul Barnes, Mara Fortes, and Joan Tewkesbury, at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 21. Registrants receive a link to view the film prior to the event. Free, but donations are accepted. 505-982-1338, ccasantafe.org.
A thriller revisited
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
