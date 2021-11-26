A tale as old as time

Twenty-eight members of the world champion United States women’s soccer team sued the United States Soccer Federation in 2019, demanding equal pay. For almost two decades, the female players were paid less than their male counterparts, even though they played — and won — more games than the men.
LFG is a documentary about this fight, written and directed by Sean Fine and Andrea Nix Fine. The letters of the title stand for “Let’s [expletive] go,” which became a rallying cry for the players involved in the lawsuit.
The Hollywood Reporter calls LFG an underdog’s documentary: The directors “position the battle between the women’s soccer team and the Federation as one between David and Goliath. … Emotional testimonies, practical analysis from members of the players’ legal and strategic counsel and clips of the women crushing their competition on the field are strung together to thrilling and intense, not to mention inspiring, effect.”
The Somos Unidos Foundation presents a free screening of LFG at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center (211 W. San Francisco St.). Masks and proof of COVID vaccination or negative test required. 505-988-1234, lensic.org
